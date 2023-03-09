Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.9.23

Good Thursday morning.

AARP Florida is welcoming Chante’ Jones as its new Associate State Director of Advocacy.

Jones joins AARP from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, where she has served as the Executive Director of the Office of Public and Professional Guardians since 2019.

“I am excited to welcome Chante’ as a member of our advocacy team for AARP Florida. Her vast managerial background and experience working with Florida’s older adult population will bring the skills needed to advance our mission across the state. We are confident she will be a great addition to our team,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

AARP Florida Director of Advocacy Zayne Smith added, “AARP Florida is thrilled for Chante’ to join our Advocacy team. Between her leadership of Florida’s Guardianship office and her corporate management expertise, her skills will be an incredible asset for our organization. I look forward to working with her as we advocate for an enhanced quality of life for all ages.”

Jones earned a law degree from Barry University and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2019. She is a Florida Supreme Court Certified County Mediator and has more than 20 years of corporate and management experience, having previously worked for Verizon Communications’ corporate office in Tampa.

Jones also chairs the Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, serves as the employment Chair for the Tallahassee Women Lawyers, and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

___

Florida voters want recreational marijuana, not constitutional carry, according to a new poll from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

UNF PORL polled registered voters across the state and found that seven in 10 would vote to legalize cannabis if given the opportunity in 2024. Only 26% are opposed.

“Efforts to put recreational marijuana in front of voters in 2024 are in the beginning stages, but support for it is high across the political spectrum,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and professor of Political Science. “If it makes it onto the ballot next year, and that’s a big ‘if,’ it has a good chance of reaching the 60% supermajority needed to pass.”

Meanwhile, voters on both sides of the aisle are staunchly opposed to a measure that’s virtually guaranteed to pass in the 2023 Legislative Session.

A resounding 77% of those polled said they oppose legislation that would legalize gun owners to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. That includes 93% of Democrats opposed, 77% among Independents, and 62% among Republicans. Just 22% support the plan, a top priority for House Speaker Paul Renner.

Renner’s other priority, universal school choice, is substantially more popular with 53% in favor and 39% opposed. That above-water rating comes after respondents were told the plan could cost $2.5 billion, which is much more than House estimates but also $1 billion less than some outside analysts expect.

UNF also asked about a controversial proposal to make School Board seats into partisan positions, something that also would require amending the state constitution. But here, the 60% threshold seems a far-off target. About 65% of voters oppose such a change, and just 26% favor the move.

The poll results included responses from 1,452 registered voters surveyed between Feb. 25 and March 7. The margin of error is +/- 2.57%.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

It was an honor to welcome @CarltonWard to the Florida Senate today as we passed legislation to expand access to Florida's iconic Wildlife Corridor. https://t.co/UPSFlCPOky @jasonbrodeur pic.twitter.com/h0OVnEJ9VD — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) March 8, 2023

—@SavannahWCTV: The League of Women Voters says they were denied access to rally at the Capitol and were told they needed a state agency to agree with them about the issue they’re protesting about. It’s a result of new rules restricting access to the Capitol. “Frankly, we feel muzzled.”

—@ALAtterbury: The Florida Senate’s Appropriations Comm. on Education is considering a major expansion of school choice and vouchers toward private schools. How much could it cost the state? No clue as of today. “The numbers will be made available as soon as they’re made available” — sponsor

Tweet, tweet:

if you adopt the view that “remove” and “from” and “classroom” mean things other than “remove” and “from” and “classroom,” then this is indeed a very fact-based graphic https://t.co/0fJpPTbrEG — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) March 8, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

"MYTH: Florida teachers could be committing a 3rd degree felony by having books on 'certain topics' in the classroom." DeSantis admits this is true, but says not to worry because it only applies to porn. This book is considered porn in Duval County. It has no sexual content. pic.twitter.com/hc0mpNnsSD — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 8, 2023

—@Jason_Garcia: The most bipartisan straw man in the Florida Legislature today is “RENT CONTROL ISNT THE SOLUTION !!1!!” Which, of course, nobody is claiming. But rent control can be *part* of the solution — the part that keeps people housed *while supply is built.*

Tweet, tweet:

The fights over who gets to nap on this thing during long end of session days or conference committee weekends are going to be epic Lobbyists are going to send runners early each morning to hold this space https://t.co/s80xi6v530 — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) March 8, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Three ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion bills introduced by Florida Republicans” via C Mandler of CBS News —The three Florida house bills all take aim at various aspects of gender and sexuality education in the state.

HB 1123 would expand the law to charter schools and would extend the restrictions to prekindergarten and beyond third grade, prohibiting conversations around gender and sexuality through eighth grade. For students in grades nine through 12, conversations around such topics “must be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the bill reads.

The bill would also define “sex” as “an immutable biological trait,” rather than leaving room for individual self-identification. In all public K-12 schools, educators, other school employees, and students would not be required to use a student’s pronouns if they differ from the student’s assigned sex at birth. School employees and educators would also be prohibited from telling students their own titles and pronouns if they differ from the sex they were assigned at birth. Additionally, school employees and contractors would be prohibited from asking students what their preferred titles and pronouns are.

Similarly, HB 1069 moves to define “sex” as “determined by biology and reproductive function at birth,” adding that “reproductive roles are binary, stable, and unchangeable.” The bill would also limit teaching about “acquired immune deficiency syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, or health education when such instruction and course material contains instruction in human sexuality” to only students in grades six through 12.

The third bill, SB 1320, contains similar provisions as the previous two bills, including placing restrictions on school employees sharing their pronouns and asking students about theirs. It would also prohibit teaching about sexuality or gender identity from prekindergarten through grade 8.



— DESANTISY LAND —

“Poll: Ron DeSantis holds 25-point lead over Donald Trump in Florida GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley drew 4%, followed by former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney with 3% and former Vice President Mike Pence with 2%. Other candidates had less than 1%, with 8% undecided or unwilling to answer. DeSantis led Trump with all demographics among the 550 Republican voters polled, signifying that Florida Republicans have moved on from the former President despite staunch support for Trump in the 2016 GOP Primary and the 2016 and 2020 General Elections. A head-to-head race between DeSantis and Trump saw DeSantis take 59% support, with Trump drawing just 28%, and 14% of respondents unable or unwilling to choose. “It’s not too surprising to see DeSantis take the lead among Republicans in his home state of Florida,” commented Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and Professor of Political Science. “But it is interesting to see how his lead jumps up from 25 to 31 points ahead, once you winnow the field from 10 to two. DeSantis is much better compared to Trump at consolidating votes if the field were to narrow.”

“DeSantis decries book ban ‘hoax’” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis is slamming a “false narrative” by some media outlets who reported on the effects of laws he championed that ban the teaching of critical race theory and the instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, something he labeled a “book ban hoax.” “They can’t defend their positions on the merits. That’s why you have this situation,” DeSantis said. “It’s a false narrative in service of trying to use the schools for an inappropriate purpose.”

“DeSantis offers to ‘run a boat’ from Bahamas to Miami for Novak Djokovic” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Djokovic is not expected to participate in the upcoming Miami Open, as he was denied a flight to the U.S. due to not having been vaccinated against COVID-19. Discussing Djokovic, the Florida Governor is offering to bring him in by water. “Now, I would run a boat from the Bahamas here for him. I would do that 100%, but I think his people are looking at it and I’m not sure that’s the way they want to come into the country, which I understand,” DeSantis said. DeSantis, who has long called for the White House to rescind the flight ban from other countries for the unvaccinated, believes “coming by boat may be OK even under Joe Biden’s existing framework.”

“‘Go back to Cuba’: DeSantis decries Ambassador’s Tampa trip” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is outraged over the Cuban Ambassador visiting Tampa earlier this month. “I think they should go back to Cuba where they belong,” DeSantis declared, condemning a dinner at Mise en Place that included Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera and Cuban Consul Nora Albertis Monterrey, along with various politicians from the Tampa area. While Mise en Place is known for a “delectable variety of innovative dishes” the Governor couldn’t stomach the state visit to the Florida Peninsula. “And so, to wheel in a Cuban ambassador from a corrupt totalitarian regime and acting like we have anything to benefit in Florida from that, no thank you,” DeSantis said.

“The other children in the DeSantis culture war” via Charles M. Blow of The New York Times — Too much of the debate about DeSantis’s cynical censorship craze has centered the opinions of adults, the theories of politicians and the feelings of White children — feelings presumed to be hurt if they encounter, in class, some of our history’s bleakest episodes. But what about the other children, the roughly 600,000 Black students in Florida’s public schools searching for a history that includes them — a history of them — who now feel targeted and afraid? Do they not matter in this debate? What about their needs and their feelings? My conversations with Marcus Green echo those I recently had with another 15-year-old student from Florida, Adrianna Gutierrez, who identifies as Afro-Latina and as a lesbian and therefore feels the brunt of both DeSantis’ Anti-Black studies and history push and his anti-LGBTQ push.

“New Disney Reedy Creek Board Chair vows ‘broader representation’” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which replaced Disney’s Reedy Creek, agreed Wednesday to work with the district’s firefighters to resolve their union contract impasse and help award death benefits to the widow of a firefighter who died in 2017. The board met for the first time since DeSantis signed a law wresting its control from The Walt Disney Co. amid his feud with the company. Board Chair Martin Garcia said the group is committed to listening to constituents even though it has “a lot to learn.” “I see our constituency group as everybody who works and plays in the district, those citizens that live around the district and, frankly, all the citizens of the state of Florida,” Garcia said.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“School choice expansion gets second Senate Committee nod” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill creating universal school choice, giving vouchers to all students regardless of income, advanced past its second Senate Committee stop amid questions about how much it’s going to cost. The bill (SB 202), which has a companion bill (HB 1) moving along in the House, passed along party lines in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Education. Sen. Corey Simon of Tallahassee is sponsoring the bill, and Renner has tagged it as a chief priority for the Republican supermajority. It would make all students, regardless of income, eligible for a school voucher worth an average of $8,000. It would also open funding to children being home-schooled.

“Affordable housing bill sails through Senate” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The measure is a top priority for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, but still managed to pass unanimously. Although some Democrats expressed concern over its provisions to neutralize local governments’ ability to adjust zoning and impose rent control, most said they were pleased the chronic issue of low- and middle-income Floridians struggling to find affordable housing near where they work was finally being addressed. SB 102 would allow developments with at least 70 units built in the last five years to get a property tax exemption if they offer rents at least 10% below the local market rate, and local governments could offer property tax carve-outs to developments of at least 50 units that include 20% of their units as affordable housing. There’s also funding for affordable housing programs in the bill.

“Senate passes bill enabling businesses to sue local governments, halt ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Senate passed legislation (SB 170) that would hand businesses new tools to fight what they deem to be harmful oversteps by counties and cities. Critics blasted the bill as a litigious tarpit that will open governments across Florida to frivolous lawsuits. Proponents like Plant City Republican Sen. Jay Trumbull, the measure’s sponsor, have labeled it the preemption to end all government preemptions and say it’s a much-needed check on careless rule-making. If it becomes law, SB 170 will enable companies to sue county and city governments that pass “arbitrary or unreasonable” ordinances that harm profits for up to $50,000. While a court decides the legitimacy of that claim on a fast-tracked basis the local government would have to suspend enforcement of the ordinance in question.

“Judiciary Committee tweaks attorney fees, bad faith, sends tort bill to the House floor” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Following five hours of debate, a House panel advanced a sweeping measure on lawsuit limits and sent the bill (HB 837) to the full House for consideration. Members of the House Judiciary Committee agreed to tag on a lengthy amendment that was filed less than an hour before the meeting started that tackled some of the more controversial issues in the legislation including attorney fees; bad faith; and letters of protection. However, the changes aren’t enough to assuage opponents, who include the Florida Justice Association, which represents trial attorneys, and consumer groups. The House Judiciary Committee’s vote followed a Tuesday night vote by the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee to move the counterpart, SB 236, to its next stop, the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Kratom regulations bill heads to House floor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill to regulate the sale of kratom, a consumable plant that affects some of the same brain receptors as morphine, is heading to a full vote by the House. Members of the House Commerce Committee voted unanimously for a measure (HB 179) to ban the sale of kratom to people under 21. The bill, titled the “Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act,” would also define the substance for the first time in Florida law and authorize the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to test and verify the purity of kratom products.

“‘We’re not going to do business with those folks’: House panel advances anti-woke banking bill” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The House Commerce Committee approved a measure (HB 3) along a mostly partisan line prohibiting “corporate activism” by state and local government and financial institutions. The bill is a spiritual sequel to a ban lawmakers passed last year on socially conscious consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors like climate change and racial inequality from being considered in state-level investments in pension, education and SBA funds. If passed, the measure would prohibit state agencies and local governments, including public schools, colleges and universities, from requesting or considering information about a company’s social, political or ideological beliefs when determining if that company can provide a service.

“Bill taking on septic tank pollution clears first House Committee” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — All of Florida’s impaired waterbodies would become eligible for state grant assistance with a bill addressing septic tank pollution that’s making its way through the Legislature. The House Water Quality, Supply and Treatment Subcommittee favorably reported HB 827 this week, which is Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe’s first bill. The bill amends the 2020 Clean Waterways Act to bring into grant funding eligibility all state waterbodies or waterbody segments listed as impaired, increasing protections to more than 500 waterbodies. The wastewater grant program is a partnership between the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and area water management districts.

“House ready to hear bill creating new path for parents to oversee adult students with disabilities” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The House Education & Employment Committee unanimously agreed on a bill (HB 19) that would simplify the legal process needed for parents to stay informed after students on Individual Education Plans (IEPs) turn 18. Students on IEPs are entitled to stay in school until they turn 22. Rep. Allison Tant proposed the bill after she discovered that she wouldn’t be entitled to stay involved in the education of her son, who has disabilities, as a matter of course after he turned 18. She was directed to put him in guardianship, which involves lawyers’ fees, court time and continued reporting on his status. “This is an alternative to that so that parents don’t have to rush to guardianship, which costs thousands of dollars …,” she said.

“Monument protection bill filed in House, Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The “Historical Monuments and Memorials Protection Act” (HB 1607) was filed in the House by Rep. Dean Black, a Jacksonville Republican. It is the House companion to SB 1096, filed last month by Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Republican from Fort Myers. “We must defend and learn from our history,” Black told Florida Politics Tuesday. “This includes protecting historic monuments across the state of Florida. I’m proud to introduce this important bill in the Legislature and look forward to finally canceling ‘cancel’ culture.” The legislation would seemingly stifle controversies about confederate monuments. Monuments could not be removed, and plaques and signs attempting to put those constructions in historical context would only be permissible if Secretary of State Cord Byrd signs off.



— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Wilton Simpson backs bills for farmer tax exemption card” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Describing it as a national security issue, Agriculture Commissioner Simpson is rolling out the state’s proposed new method for reducing the tax burden on its farmers. A card to be used at retailers, the Farm TEAM (Tax Exempt Agricultural Materials) Card would take the place of having to fill out and submit a form for purchased tax-exempt agricultural materials. Farmers in the state would receive the card free from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which would have a five-year expiration date on it. Legislation to bring the idea into reality (HB 1279/SB 1164) is working its way through the Committee process.

“Florida teens shouldn’t start school too early; lawmakers want to do something about it” via Danielle J. Brown of the Florida Phoenix — Almost half of public high school students in Florida start their school day before 7:30 a.m., despite years of studies showing later start times are better for teens. Now, lawmakers want to amend the school day hours. Renner mentioned the issue during his opening remarks at the start of Session. “Quality sleep is also critical to children’s learning and mental health, so we will pursue appropriate school start times as a zero-cost way to improve both academic scores and mental well-being,” Renner said. Now, there’s proposed legislation (HB 733/SB 1112) that says by July 1, 2026, Florida middle schools cannot start classes earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. The start times would also apply to charter middle and high schools, according to the bills.

— LEG. SKED. —

— The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 379) that would ban students from accessing social media on public school networks and require public schools to teach social media safety with materials provided by the Department of Education: 8 a.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House Civil Justice Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 813) that addresses the support of dependent adult children: 8 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee will consider legislation (HB 337) that would expand workers’ compensation benefits for emergency 911 dispatchers and crime scene investigators to include post-traumatic stress disorder treatments: 8 a.m., Room 17, House Office Building.

— The House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee meets: 8 a.m., Room 314, House Office Building.

— The Senate will hold a floor Session: 10 a.m., Senate Chamber.

— The House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 97) that would require courts to consider several additional factors when deciding parental custody and visitation arrangements, including whether either parent believes he, she or the child is in danger: 11:30 a.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee meets: 11:30 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets: 12:15 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee will consider four bills, including legislation (SB 150) to remove the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm: 1:30 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee will take up legislation (HB 33) that would authorize Florida to join the Psychological Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT), which would allow psychologists in participating states to provide telepsychology or face-to-face counseling for up to 30 days a year: 2 p.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 223) that would require public schools — with the consent of parents — to establish comprehensive plans, designed by an “individual education plan team,” for the progression of students with disabilities beginning in prekindergarten: 2 p.m., Room 17, House Office Building.

— The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 221) that would prohibit credit card companies from giving weapons and ammunition sales a specific code to identify their purchases: 2 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee meets: 2 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House Rules Committee meets: 5:30 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

Full Committee agendas, including bills to be considered, are available on the House and Senate websites.





— MORE FROM CAP —

“Tax-free Super Bowl tickets? Florida TaxWatch spotlights $1.4B of exemptions deserving scrutiny” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fake flowers, race tickets and collector coins are a few goods often exempted from Florida’s sales tax. And it’s costing the state billions to maintain breaks on certain purchases. A prominent fiscal watchdog found tax exemptions in need of scrutiny that cost Florida almost $1.4 billion in state revenue. Florida TaxWatch released a new report, “A Closer Look at Florida’s Tax Exemptions,” itemizing all 281 exemptions from the state sales tax in statute. Those in total cost the state more than $17.6 billion. For comparison, DeSantis last year signed a budget spending almost $110 billion and vetoed more than $3 billion more spending the Legislature had approved. The total money lost in exemptions could boost the final budget by more than 16%.

State Voices Florida blasts new Capitol access rules — State Voices Florida, a nonprofit that promotes civic engagement, called on Florida officials to walk back new Department of Management Services rules that make it harder for organizations to reserve space inside the state Capitol building. “For decades, any group, conservative or liberal, large or small, was allowed to reserve space in the Capitol to speak, educate or protest on any issue. The change which began this month serves no purpose and denies ordinary citizens the right to express their views in a building that belongs to them,” said State Voices Florida Executive Director Juanica Fernandes. “ … Florida residents have a right to enter the building where its Legislature enacts new laws and tell elected officials what they think, even if elected officials don’t want to hear it. This new rule should be thrown out, and we urge State officials to exercise common sense and go back to the way it was before.”

Assignment editors — A statewide nursing advisory council formed by Keiser University will host a news conference to announce recommendations developed to help solve Florida’s nursing shortage: 11 a.m., Third Floor Rotunda.

— STATEWIDE —

“Electric bill hike coming for Florida Power & Light customers in April” via Hannah Morse of the Palm Beach Post — Florida Power & Light customers will pay much more for their electricity in April after regulators approved the utility’s request. Just how much depends on where you live. For customers in northwest Florida, where Gulf Power operated until 2022: A residential customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of energy will pay $163.30 that month, an increase of about $3.50 from February when the previous bill increase occurred. For every other FPL customer who uses the same amount of electricity, the April bill will go up by $14.79 to $144.38.

FHCA creates online data tool highlighting care metrics for nursing homes — The Florida Health Care Association launched the Long Term Care Quality Dashboard, a web-based tool that the association says reflects its commitment to accurately and transparently sharing data about the quality care being delivered in Florida’s nursing centers. The website features data on resident care and numerous safety measures, such as the percentage of residents improving their ability to independently handle daily activities or reducing falls. In most of the measures, Florida’s metrics demonstrate better care outcomes than the national average.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden to propose 5.2% federal pay increase, largest in 43 years” via Lisa Rein of The Washington Post — Biden is expected to propose a 5.2% raise for federal employees in his budget set to be released Thursday, the largest increase the White House has put forward since Jimmy Carter was President. That salary boost will be in Biden’s budget proposal for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The raise would be the largest pay increase since a 9.1% increase in 1980. But it would still fall short of the 8.7% raise called for in legislation introduced in the House and Senate and backed by several Democrats and federal employee unions.

“Federal judge, siding with Florida, blasts Joe Biden administration on immigration” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida — A federal judge handed a victory to DeSantis and Moody as he delivered a blistering rebuke to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell ordered federal immigration authorities to revamp one key policy that he says runs counter to federal law while at the same time castigated the Biden administration for its handling of what he called an “unsustainable” crisis on the nation’s southern border. “For the most part, the court finds in favor of Florida because, as detailed below, the evidence establishes that defendants have effectively turned the Southwest border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speed bump for aliens flooding into the country,” wrote Wetherell, who was appointed to the bench by Trump.

“White House criticizes Tucker Carlson for depiction of Jan. 6 attack” via Azi Paybarah of The Washington Post — The White House sharply criticized Carlson’s misleading coverage of the violent 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “We agree with the chief of the Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law — which cost police officers their lives,” Andrew J. Bates, a White House spokesperson, said.

“Senators reintroduce Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act” via Shayndel Jones of WIBW — U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall, M.D. and Scott reintroduced the Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act. On Wednesday, March 8, Sen. Marshall’s office announced the Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act would provide federal law enforcement with additional power to fight back against the drug cartels by formally designating them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The bill follows yesterday’s news about two of the four American citizens who were kidnapped and murdered in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

“House GOP prepares to slash federal programs in coming budget showdown” via Carl Hulse and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times — Hard-right House Republicans are readying a plan to gut the nation’s foreign aid budget and make deep cuts to health care, food assistance and housing programs for poor Americans in their drive to balance the federal budget, as the party toils to coalesce around a blueprint that will deliver on their promise to slash spending. Republicans are ready this week to condemn Biden’s forthcoming budget as bloated and misguided and have said they will propose their own later this spring, a timetable that has slipped as they continue to debate what should be in their plan. But uniting his fractious conference around a list of deep cuts to popular programs will be the biggest test yet for Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Anna Paulina Luna’s first bill aimed at stopping sexual assault in the military” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — U.S. Rep. Luna is best known for her combative brand of conservative politics. But the St. Petersburg Republican is working across the aisle for her first sponsored bill. Along with a series of Democratic co-sponsors, including U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Broward County — another first-termer in Congress — Luna has introduced a bill aimed at addressing sexual assault in the military. The two-page “Stop Our Sexual Assault in the Military” bill, filed Wednesday, would mandate that service members undergo one day of self-defense training aimed at combating sexual assault every month. The measure would not add any additional days of required training to an active-duty service member’s schedule.

“TikTok poses security concerns, FBI director says” via Ines Kagubare of The Hill — FBI Director Christopher Wray reaffirmed to lawmakers that TikTok poses a national security and privacy concern, potentially collecting and controlling the data of millions of Americans and swaying public opinion. Wray agreed with lawmakers that TikTok has the ability to collect information on American citizens if it wanted to. Wray was responding to questions raised by Sen. Marco Rubio, who also wanted to know whether the social media platform could also promote narratives on the app that pit Americans against each other. For instance, he asked the director whether TikTok could push for videos “arguing why Taiwan belongs to China and why the U.S. should not intervene.” Wray said although that is a possibility, it could be difficult to see “the outward signs of it happening if it was happening.”

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately,’ Fox lawsuit texts show” via Sarah Ellison of The Washington Post — For years, Fox News executives and hosts cultivated a close relationship with Trump. But after he lost the 2020 Presidential Election and turned his back on the network — inspiring many once-loyal viewers to do the same — the relationship curdled. And the ensuing pressure caused tension, second-guessing and infighting within Fox on the scale of an “existential crisis,” as one senior executive called it, a cache of internal communications released Tuesday as part of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit indicates. “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” prime-time host Carlson texted a colleague on Jan. 4, 2021. “I truly can’t wait.” He added: “I hate him passionately.”

“The Trump Organization finds a way to keep its 2022 finances secret” via Jose Pagliery of the Daily Beast — The Trump Organization says it ended a tumultuous 2022 without telling anyone outside the company how business is doing — a claim that, if believed, could be an indication of its looming financial difficulties in the face of a tsunami of legal trouble. In practical terms, however, the claim also keeps New York state investigators from getting a clear picture of whether the real estate firm has continued lying to banks about its property values, even as investigators barrel toward a trial that could kill off the Trump Organization. The disclosure about how the Trumps haven’t made any financial statements to banks or accounting firms was made in a Feb. 3 letter.

“When Trump passes the MAGA hat, his aides clutch their wallets” via When Trump Passes the MAGA Hat, His Aides Clutch Their Wallets of The New York Times — To pay for three presidential campaigns, Trump has raised billions of dollars from corporate executives, online donors and, during his first race, even his own pocket. One source of money Trump has never successfully tapped: the people closest to him. While other recent Presidents routinely drew financial support from key campaign aides and West Wing advisers, contributions to Trump from his team have been the exception rather than the norm. The lack of contributions from the Trump team is surprising, given the former President’s penchant for testing his top staff members’ allegiances and his tendency to view loyalty through a starkly transactional lens.

“A hearing on COVID-19’s origins spurs call for rules to curb risky virus research” via Riley Griffin and Alexander Ruoff of Bloomberg — The Trump administration’s top infectious disease official urged lawmakers during a hearing on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to ban research that enhances a pathogen’s ability to spread or cause disease. Robert Redfield, who served as the director of the CDC at the outset of the health crises, has long maintained that COVID-19 was likely caused by a lab accident in Wuhan, China.

“Ivanka Trump awkwardly implies her bothers and dad may have committed fraud at the Trump Org.” via Bess Levin of The Hollywood Reporter — The New York attorney general’s case against the Trump Organization, Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump is set to go to trial on Oct. 2, 2023. Accused last year of committing a decade’s worth of “staggering” fraud, the defendants, who have denied everything, allegedly made over 200 false and misleading valuations from 2011 to 2021, with AG Letitia James charging that “the pattern of fraud that was used by Trump and the Trump Organization was astounding.” Should the company and family be found liable, the state has asked for a financial penalty of $250 million and for the ex-President, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric to be banned from ever running a business in New York again, among other things.

— 2024 —

“Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis feud over heeled boots spills into real life” via Jake Lahut and Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast — The fight has been simmering for months, but what really set it off was a Super Bowl tweet. Alex Bruesewitz, a 25-year-old Trump-aligned GOP consultant, started a flame war with the DeSantis influencer-verse when he tweeted an old photo appearing to show DeSantis drinking with 18-year-old high school girls during his teaching stint at the Darlington School in Georgia as a 23-year-old. In a since-deleted tweet, right-wing pundit and Army Green Beret veteran Jim Hanson defended the Governor, arguing that “partying with 18-year-old hotties” made him like DeSantis more.

“No Labels has a genius 2024 plan that would kneecap Biden” via Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine — Today’s most visible independent Centrist organization is No Labels; the group offers some of the more independent Centrists in both parties a platform for cooing at each other while distancing themselves from “the extremes,” and occasionally threatens a full-on third-party effort (No Labels is the sponsor, for example, of the bipartisan Problem Solvers’ Caucus in Congress). No Labels recently started organizing a formal 2024 third-party presidential bid, as an inveterate independent Centrist.

“Keisha Lance Bottoms is leaving the W.H. but Biden team eyes 2024 role for her” via Mike Memoli of NBC News — Bottoms may be leaving the White House soon, but top advisers are working to ensure the former Atlanta Mayor stays close to the president as he gears up his re-election campaign. Bottoms is set to step down from her role as senior adviser for Public Engagement later this month, having already agreed to serve in the role for months longer than she had initially planned. Now, top officials are in discussions with her about serving in a senior role either with Biden’s 2024 campaign or with the Democratic National Committee.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Vice President Kamala Harris and Gloria Estefan talk climate change in Miami Beach” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Harris and Estefan sat down for a conversation about climate change as part of the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach. Estefan kicked things off by reminding the audience that the Biden-Harris administration signed into law the largest investment in history to tackle climate issues. “‘I’m a grandmother of a 10-year-old grandson, and I’m particularly worried,” said Estefan. “I feel we absolutely need to do something to stem the tide — pun intended — here in Florida.” … “We have to be solutions-driven,” responded Harris. “The solutions are at hand. I’m therefore optimistic.” Harris went on to say that by her rough math, “$1 trillion will hit the streets of America on the issue of climate.”

“Steve Losner launches final re-election campaign as Homestead Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Homestead Mayor Losner is again running for the city’s top office. If he wins, it’ll be his last stint thanks to new term limits. “Homestead is a special place to live, work and raise a family. It has been my privilege to serve our community for the past four years,” Losner said. “Now, I’m ready to build on the progress we’ve made and keep putting our residents first.” Losner announced his re-election bid Wednesday and officially filed for the race the day before.

“As Tuesday’s election nears, voters have ballot questions in these Broward cities” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Voters in two Broward cities will head to the polls Tuesday to decide two important issues: Whether to agree to sell off property in Deerfield Beach, and whether the public should be the ones to decide who replaces vacancies on the Coconut Creek Commission. In Coconut Creek, the charter change amendment requires a vacancy on the City Commission to be filled by voters in an election, and not by appointment by other elected officials. A city spokesperson said the last time a City Commissioner was appointed was in April 2022 after Commissioner Lou Sarbone left his position in the wake of an investigation by Broward’s watchdog regarding living on Florida’s west coast.

“Ralph Lopez cruises to victory in Estero Council election” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — Voters in Estero have chosen a man who didn’t think he wanted to run for Village Council to fill the District 5 vacancy. The vacancy arose with the retirement of Jim Boesch. Lopez had the election wrapped up by the last day of mail balloting, his 1,983 mail-in ballots were more than the total votes piled up through Election Day by second-place finisher Gary Israel. Lopez, had 2,437 votes to 1,815 for Israel, a margin of 57.3% to 42.7%. Israel is the owner and publisher of Estero Life magazine, which includes coverage of timely village events and trends.

“Delray election allegations: Did Juli Casale graduate from Harvard and is Rob Long really a civil engineer?” via Jasmine Fernández of the Palm Beach Post — The accusations of resume exaggerations that often populate the lead-up to state and national elections have made their way to the local level a few weeks before a key Delray Beach Commission race. Deputy Vice Mayor Casale faces a challenge from Long, former Chair of the Soil & Water Conservation District and owner of a community outreach business, for Seat 2. Casale faces claims of exaggerating her education at Harvard while Long faces accusations concerning how he’s described his engineering job. He is also under scrutiny for his close relationships with people tied to issues he’s voted on in the past.

“‘I thought it was a spoof’: Why West Palm’s Mayor got an invite to the White House” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — Keith James didn’t really believe the email was real. It said the Biden administration was hosting a reception at the White House in honor of Black History Month, and that he, Mayor of West Palm Beach, was invited. “I thought it was a spoof,” James said. It wasn’t long before he learned that, in fact, the invite was the real thing. James, about to enter his second four-year term as Mayor after eight years on the City Commission, had been to the White House before, but this would be a special trip.

“Will Martin County launch a search for a new Superintendent or promote from within?” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Finding a replacement for Superintendent John Millay could take months since the district is competing with seven Florida school districts looking for their top administrator. Or it could take just weeks if the Board promotes from within, an option some School Board members say they prefer. “I would like to have a nice, smooth transition,” Board member Amy Pritchett said. “We have people here who would fit the bill.” Board Chair Marsha Powers agreed that filling the position internally could be an option. “I think it’s important our employees have some stability right now,” she told the Board.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Suspect pleads not guilty in killings of News 13 journalist, 9-year-old” via Christopher Cann of the Orlando Sentinel — The man accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a spree of shootings in Pine Hills late last month has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. Keith Moses, 19, entered the written plea in the killings of Spectrum News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T’Yonna Major. Moses, who previously pleaded not guilty in the killing of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and a charge of armed burglary. This is the latest update in a case that shocked Central Floridians.

“Book banning remains hot topic, even when it’s not on Brevard Public School Board agenda” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Kelly Kervin read 258 books in 2022 and is on her 62nd book of 2023. As the mother of seventh and eighth graders in Brevard Public Schools, she wants to make sure her daughters have access to a variety of books, and she doesn’t want that access limited by the school system. That’s why Kervin was one of about 45 people who gathered in protest ahead of the biweekly School Board meeting in Viera. Even when the topic is not on the agenda, potential book bans have become a staple of local School Board meetings, regularly drawing opposing sides on the issue to speak up during public comments.

“Brevard Commission vote finalizes Kristine Zonka’s move to Health Department head” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — The County Commission unanimously approved the appointment of Commissioner Zonka to the position of administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Brevard. Zonka was chosen after an interview process that led to her being hired by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Her last meeting with the Commission will take place March 21, and she will begin her new job in April. Zonka recused herself from Tuesday night’s vote and discussion but expressed her gratitude for the chance at the job, succeeding former FDOH-Brevard Administrator Maria Stahl, who retired from that position last May. Although the position is appointed, it requires a final vote by the County Commission.

“Chad Davis, Kenny Hartpence file to run next year in HD 48” via Gary White of The Ledger — Two candidates have filed to run next year as Republicans for the House District 48 seat. Rep. Sam Killebrew, a Winter Haven Republican, currently holds the seat but will be barred by term limits from seeking re-election. Davis of Winter Haven entered the race last week, joining Hartpence of Auburndale, who had previously filed to run. Davis, 40, served as senior legislative assistant to former Sen. Kelli Stargel from 2014 until she left the Legislature last year because of term limits. A native Floridian and fourth-generation Winter Haven resident, Davis holds a master’s of public policy and a law degree from Pepperdine University in California and is currently a staff attorney for Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid.

“4 dead after planes collide midair over Winter Haven lake, officials say” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — Four people have died in a plane accident involving two aircraft colliding in midair over Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. An hourslong search, conducted via water and air, found the bodies of four people in Lake Hartridge. They were identified as Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation; Zachary Jean Mace, 19, of Winter Haven, a student at Polk State College; and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Louis C. DeFazio, 78, of Fredricksburg, Texas, who also spent time in Winter Haven.

“Sanford officers get pay hikes after city approves union contract” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — With hopes of retaining officers and luring new recruits, Sanford leaders signed off on a new labor contract with the police union that will bump officers’ and sergeants’ pay by 13% this fiscal year and increase the minimum salary to nearly $50,000 a year. Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said his agency is not unlike many other police departments around the country that are losing officers to better-paying jobs elsewhere and a decline in the number of young people wanting to pursue careers in law enforcement. “We believe that this will give us the opportunity to go after a new group of officers and retain the officers that are here,” Smith said.

“Racist group targets Sheriff Mike Chitwood by dropping flyers in Port Orange area” via Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County’s top cop was targeted by derogatory flyers distributed in driveways in a Port Orange neighborhood over the weekend. Residents from several neighborhoods between Williamson Boulevard and Tomoka Farms Road near a gated community found baggies weighed down by sand containing flyers denouncing the Sheriff. The flyers did not appear to be from the same group that has been targeting the area over the past month. “Vaccinated and boosted cross-dressing Sheriff Mike Chitwood wants to end the First Amendment and replace you with immigrants and illegal aliens,” the flyer stated. It showed a doctored photo of the Sheriff taken at an event that raised money for breast cancer research.

“Name change: Universal Parks & Resorts becoming Universal Destinations & Experiences” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — There’s a name change afoot at Universal. Universal Parks & Resorts has been renamed Universal Destinations & Experiences. The company said that rebranding better reflects its business and intentions to diversify moving forward. “Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the destination of choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future,” Mark Woodbury, Chair and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to expand how we bring the Universal brand to life in new, immersive and compelling ways for fans around the world using our rich collection of stories, characters and franchises.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Four takeaways from Tampa’s election” via Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times — Mayor Jane Castor won 80% of the vote in Tuesday’s municipal election, albeit without an opponent on the ballot. But it was not all roses for the Mayor as she coasted into a second term. Four of the six City Council races on the ballot are headed to an April 25 runoff. They include a key citywide District 3 race between Lynn Hurtak and Janet Cruz, the mother of Castor’s domestic partner. Hurtak has pushed measures to curb the Mayor’s power and has stood in the way of other central policy priorities of Castor’s, who endorsed Cruz. And voters rejected the Mayor’s endorsements in two other races that could affect her relationship with the Council, all while the write-in vote was higher than expected.

“St. Pete Polls (mostly) hit the mark in pre-Tampa City Council election survey” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Despite the high number of undecideds, a St. Pete Polls survey checked a lot of boxes in Tampa City Council races. The District 1 contest is a glaring example. It predicted incumbent Joe Citro was in trouble, with challengers Alan Clendenin and Sonja P. Brookins hovering around 20% support, about 7 percentage points ahead of Citro. Citro finished third behind both. St. Pete Polls nailed it even better in the District 4 race between incumbent Bill Carlson and challenger Blake Casper. The St. Pete Polls survey predicted 43% support for Carlson to 26% for Casper, with 29% undecided. That 17-point margin wound up being 18. St. Pete Polls showed District 5 incumbent Orlando Gudes leading his challenger, Gwendolyn Henderson. Gudes wound up losing, but the survey was not far off from the eventual outcome and that Gudes was so far away from the 50%+ needed to win was a sign enough of trouble ahead.

“St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch tweets against open carry after Grand Prix” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg Mayor Welch took to Twitter Wednesday to express concern about proposals before the Legislature that would allow people to openly carry firearms in public without a license or training. He did so while wondering what that might have looked like at last weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, one of the most well-attended and widely broadcast events in the Sunshine City “After a great weekend of IndyCar racing and over 150,000 visitors, I’m imagining what the event may have looked like under Open Carry — where essentially anyone could openly carry a firearm in public,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon from his personal account.

“Hillsborough signals last call for the former Beer Can Island” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County Commission is poised to yell last call for the offshore party venue formerly called Beer Can Island. The owners of the 9-acre island, now marketed as Pine Key Tampa Bay, will be asked to abide by a proposed addition to the county’s land plan that would treat the island as a private nature preserve, effectively eliminating more intensive use as a commercial bar and special events center. The move came from Commissioner Michael Owen after staff reported safety concerns from the Tampa Bay Pilots Association about the island’s proximity to shipping channels to and from Port Tampa Bay.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sanibel election: Mayor, Vice Mayor keep their seats” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith and Vice Mayor Richard Johnson, who’ve led the island city in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, kept their seats in the nonpartisan City Council election. Johnson got 1,733 votes, or 39.91%; Smith got 1,703 or 39.22%. Challengers Jude Sincoskie and Troy Thompson received 478 and 428, respectively, or 11.01% and 9.86%. Sanibel Councilors, who are unpaid, serve four-year terms; elections are staggered, so Scott Crater, John Henshaw and Mike Miller didn’t have to defend their posts this cycle. Every year, Council members vote on who will serve in the top two posts at the first regular Council meeting after the election, which will be March 21.

“Here are answers to four key questions from the latest Sarasota School Board meeting” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Board voted 4-1 to suspend its state-mandated character education program, with Tom Edwards dissenting. Chair Bridget Ziegler called it a “distraction” before the meeting, and said she voted for suspending it partly because programs such as Character Strong are influenced by big corporations pushing “well outside of academic standards and moving to more social-emotional standards.” Character Strong, developed by a Washington-based company, fulfills the character education requirements mandated by Florida law. The program uses social and emotional learning (SEL) to teach students positive character traits and change school culture, according to Character Strong’s website.

“Thousands of Manatee, Sarasota students hear stories of diversity for annual reading day” via Robyn Murrell of the Bradenton Herald — A story about a parrot named Mango, a Spanish-speaking grandmother and her English-speaking granddaughter grabbed the attention of students at Bayshore Elementary School. Bayshore was one of 78 schools and early learning centers in Manatee and Sarasota counties that took part in the 10th annual Embracing Our Differences Reading Day, where thousands of children participate in a read-along of a book about inclusion, kindness and respect. Those topics are recently controversial in a state where DeSantis has led efforts to crack down on classroom books, diversity and inclusion efforts and Sarasota’s New College of Florida.

“Red tide: Sarasota County says not enough dead fish to start cleanup efforts” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County officials said they are monitoring public beaches and other waterfront access points daily to see whether dead fish and other red tide marine debris washed up on the shores is enough to start cleanup efforts under a policy that has been in place since May 2013. As of March 8, they said, that cleanup triggering threshold had not been reached. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued the latest red tide advisory Feb. 8 during a persistent bloom of the harmful algae that began last fall. That advisory has been in place ever since, as red tide is present at all county beaches. Once the accumulated amount of dead fish and debris meets the threshold, mechanical or manual (hand picking, rakes) cleanup methods are deployed.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville mayoral candidates differ on best path for city’s growth and development” via Alexandria Mansfield of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville’s next Mayor will have many policy issues to tackle, and tweaking the overall vision for how, when and where the city is developed is on most candidate’s agendas in one way or another. Donna Deegan said she is “tired of seeing renderings come and go. … We need a strategic plan that allows a variety of folks to live downtown in all sizes.” In a September interview with News4Jax, Daniel Davis, the only mayoral candidate who declined to meet with Times-Union for an interview, said the city must “continue focusing on residential growth downtown and across the city.” LeAnna Cumber said infill and downtown development are being done “completely backward” in Jacksonville. Cumber said developers can have an easier time building their products elsewhere as a result.

“Jacksonville candidates square off in TV debate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — This was ultimately an antiseptic program full of big-picture answers to the day’s critical issues. No-party candidate Omega Allen, Republicans Cumber, Davis, Al Ferraro, Frank Keasler Jr., and Democrats Deegan and Audrey Gibson spent an hour under the lights at Jacksonville University, addressing questions from moderator Kent Justice of WJXT on a variety of matters. The candidates took questions on various issues, including Jaguars’ stadium renovations, infrastructure in underserved neighborhoods, the homicide rate, a lack of downtown development, and the St. Johns Riverfront. Regarding the city’s murder rate, candidates all agreed it was too high. Gibson vowed to “work with our Sheriff,” but stopped short of committing to an “automatic bump up in the JSO budget.”

“Jacksonville City Council District 1 candidate Alton McGriff exaggerated college education” via Gabrielle Russon of The Tributary — In the weeks leading up to the District 1 race, Democrat Alton McGriff Jr. touted his education as “a proud graduate of Florida State College of Jacksonville, where he achieved high honors and made an impact upon the hearts of all who met him,” according to his campaign website as of last month. But FSCJ had no records of McGriff earning a college degree from the school, said FSCJ spokesperson Jill Johnson. McGriff also didn’t get a high school diploma from FSCJ’s charter school either, Johnson said. Instead, McGriff appears to have earned his GED.

“Santa Rosa Commissioner defends use of antisemitic trope as residents call for resignation” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Calls for the resignation of County Commissioner Sam Parker reverberated off the walls of the Santa Rosa County Commission chambers after he was shown in a video making an antisemitic remark and then, purportedly, shaking down a store owner for a break on the price of a purchase. A snippet of what appeared to be security camera footage was presented to the Board of Commissioners by gun store owner Chris Smith during the public forum segment of the Commission Committee meeting. Smith was the first to call for Parker’s resignation, questioning his morals and criticizing the hypocrisy of him as a supporter of raising the sales tax, asking for a break on that very tax.

“Nate Monroe: Records allege lax compliance, sexist atmosphere in Inspector General’s Office” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — An employee whose resignation prompted an investigation into the Jacksonville Office of Inspector General described for city attorneys and Human Rights Commission staffers a flippant, boys club-like environment that could jeopardize compliance with law-enforcement accreditation standards, according to a series of documents that supported some of the conclusions investigators drew when writing a recent report on the office. The documents still offer a limited and largely one-sided view into the office overseen by Inspector General Matthew Lascell. But they also shed more light on some of the vaguer portions of a report by city lawyers and the Human Rights Commission that found the employee who resigned in the fall was “treated differently from other employees on the basis of her gender.”

“OneJax dissociates from University of North Florida, cites ‘political climate’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In view of the current “political climate,” a Jacksonville institution dedicated to diversity and intersectionality is parting ways with a local university. OneJax is announcing it will “dissolve its association with the University of North Florida” and will be “re-activating its independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.” They will be ending a memorandum of understanding that has governed the group’s relationship with the university since 2012. Despite the framing of the move as a direct response to the “political climate” in the DeSantis era, UNF’s President is offering an upbeat take. “This is not an unusual occurrence,” Dr. Moez Limayem said. “We part as friends, and I wish OneJax well as it continues to pursue its work in the greater Jacksonville community.”

“Milton police investigating threat to Santa Rosa Commissioners, SRSO to increase security” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — The Milton Police Department responded to the Santa Rosa Board of County Commissioners Office Wednesday after the office received a threat. Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell said that a man from New York made the threat toward the Commissioners’ offices Wednesday morning, but police later found it was not credible. Tindell said the threat came from a man in New York who was “venting frustrations,” but officers on scene cleared any type of tangible threat. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jillian Durkin said that additional SRSO deputies will be present at the commissioners’ offices for “the next few weeks” as a security measure.

“Leon schools defer approval of sex ed course after Moms for Liberty complain about content” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Leon County School Board decided to postpone the approval of this year’s human growth and development instruction after local Moms for Liberty members voiced their concerns about the content. Most of the issues mentioned by members of Moms for Liberty were in the optional content provided to instructors. Optional content is for teachers to refer to in case a student asks a question that is not in the required material. According to state statute, districts are required to teach students about sexually transmitted diseases, the signs, symptoms and risk factors for those diseases while also promoting abstinence as “the expected standard for all school-age students while teaching the benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage.”

“Gainesville business owners react to possible changes to public drinking ordinance” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — The city’s current ordinance allows for public drinking between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. It began as part of an emergency measure in September 2020 to help local businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal was to support struggling restaurants by boosting sales while also keeping customers outdoors where they were less likely to spread the virus. Now, Commissioners are considering reducing the number of hours public drinking is allowed or possibly banning it altogether. Commissioners’ main objective it seems is to address the large late-night street and parking lot parties. GPD Chief Lonnie Scott told the City Commission that law enforcement would prefer to have no “alcohol allowed on the streets, period.”

— TOP OPINION —

“The death knell for higher education in Florida” via Thomas Edsall for The New York Times — Over the past decade, a liberal faction within America’s colleges and universities, corporate America and the media have promoted goals of diversity, equity and inclusion, endorsed regulations restricting “harmful speech,” encouraged the ostracization of dissenters and sought to grant enhanced status to the previously marginalized.

Now, in reaction, come DeSantis, his allies in the state Legislature and Republican politicians across America with a blunt-force counter agenda that uses the coercive power of government to impose its own speech code and ideology on education, including higher education, as well as on private businesses.

In this, DeSantis and his emulators are demonstrating that the hard right is willing not only to jettison the conservative principle of restrained government but also to endanger the accreditation of a state system of higher education — a crucial pillar of economic growth — in order to promulgate their own repressive version of the permissible language in America’s universities and colleges, which have traditionally been bastions of academic freedom.

“We want education, not indoctrination,” DeSantis proclaimed recently while setting out what cannot be taught and what must be taught in Florida’s extensive network of postsecondary schools.

Many see DeSantis as promoting excess on the right. DeSantis is playing with fire.

Brian Rosenberg, a president emeritus of Macalester College in Minnesota and a visiting professor at the Graduate School of Education at Harvard, raised the issue of accreditation. He cited the standards used by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which suggest that DeSantis’ proposals could result in the revocation of accreditation by the Commission.

As he leads the charge against what he describes as a corrupt and bankrupt left, however, he not only calls for the substitution of one ideology for another but also appears to be willing to potentially damage the credentials of Florida’s highly-ranked public university and college system.

— OPINIONS —

“If we follow DeSantis, we will set country back 100 years” via Anthony E. Dixon for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Black history is American history. There is no way to undo the connection. No policy, law or proclamation can change that fact. The 2022 anti-woke law enacted by DeSantis asserts itself into the teaching of Black history and appears to be part of a concerted effort to minimize the accomplishments of Blacks while presenting history in a manner that sanitizes many aspects of America’s sordid racial past. DeSantis states Black history is already being taught in public schools. As a former member of Florida’s Commissioner of Education’s African American History Task Force, I can assure you this is a misleading statement.

“Are cultural clashes over K-12 normal?” via Rick Hess of Education Week — This winter, I’ve talked with a couple of dozen reporters on the topic of K-12’s “culture wars.” In these conversations, they often make clear that they regard these fights as wholly unusual — even unprecedented. For better or worse, I think it’s more accurate to say that these clashes represent something of a return to normal. Now, after a bit of reflection, I realize this can seem like an odd statement to those (such as many reporters) whose interest in education is framed by the developments of the past couple of decades. If anything, the relatively technocratic fights of the past few decades — over things like data systems, testing, teacher evaluation, charter schools, and standards — were a break from the more value-laden fights that have historically dominated our school debates.

“To no surprise, Fox News’ Carlson downplays Jan. 6” via Tom Jones of Poynter — Nothing to see here. What’s the big deal? You were snookered. That pretty much sums up Carlson’s take on what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. The Fox News prime-time star was given 40,000-plus hours of video from that day by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Carlson went over his so-called findings the past two nights on his program. Of course, to the surprise of no one, Carlson sifted through all that footage, edited out the violence, conveniently found moments when everything looked peaceful, and then declared the whole thing no big deal. No big deal. He called those walking through the Capitol building “sightseers.” He said, “These were not insurrectionists.” He said the video “demolishes” the claim that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. No big deal?

