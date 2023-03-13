Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.13.23

Good Monday morning.

A new study from Florida State University shows Humana has a $48 billion economic impact in the Sunshine State.

Humana is one of the largest health insurers in the state, covering 2.6 million members and providing nearly 11,000 jobs. The FSU study shows that, as an employer, Humana was responsible for $18 billion in income or wages and $472 million in state and local taxes last year.

“Humana has a long history of serving Florida and its people, and this analysis clearly demonstrates the significant and ongoing impact that Humana is having on our state’s economy,” said Ron Weeden, senior vice president and Humana Medicaid Division Leader, based in Tampa.

Weeden said he was proud the company is contributing to the state’s economic success in addition to playing a role in improving the health of Floridians and local communities.

In addition to being one of only two comprehensive plans serving Medicaid beneficiaries in all 11 of the state’s regions, Humana provides senior-focused primary care at more than 140 Florida clinics, as well as home health care services.

“It’s hard to overstate Florida’s importance to Humana’s ongoing success,” said Caraline Coats, regional president of Medicare for Humana in Florida. “From Jacksonville and the Panhandle in the north to Miami and Broward County in the south and Tampa, Orlando and everywhere in between, we’re dedicated to helping those we serve achieve their best health and we enjoy long-lasting, productive and mutually beneficial relationships with health care providers, community organizations and suppliers across the state.”

Humana said its impact on the state is only possible through its collaborations with local partners to support the communities they serve, contributing volunteer time and donations to local nonprofit organizations.

Going forward, Humana’s economic impact is projected to grow significantly as they continue to invest in Florida’s residents and workforce. The FSU report projects the company will have a $64.6 billion impact — including $35.3 billion on personal incomes — in 2035.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SierraClub: This MUST not be the case @POTUS. The Willow project is a climate disaster waiting to happen that would devastate wildlife, lands, AK communities, and our climate. We need to speed our transition to clean energy, not double-down on oil and gas. #StopWillow

—@ATrios: the SV guys trying to create more bank runs are impressive

—@DanYay: My timeline is so full of sudden banking experts that you’ve all forgotten to do your biannual curmudgeoning about Daylight Saving Time

Tweet, tweet:

—@JeremyRedfern: Want to lower the cost of tuition? Follow the lead of @GovRonDeSantis and clear out the DEI bureaucracy. Refocus the universities on pursuing truth instead of perpetuating grievance and victimhood.

— DAYS UNTIL —



Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 1; Lilly Pulitzer Day at The Capitol — 1; Premiere date for Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’ — 2; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 4; annual Red Dog Blue Dog fundraiser — 8; ’John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 11; ‘Succession’ Season 4 begins — 13; MLB Opening Day 2023 — 17; Tron Lightcycle/Run debuts in Walt Disney World — 22; Suits for Session — 23; ‘Air’ starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon premieres — 24; NBA Play-In Tournament begins — 29; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 32; NBA playoffs begin — 34; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 34; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 36; 2023 Session Sine Die — 53; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 53; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 57; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 66; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 66; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 74; NBA Finals begin — 80; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 81; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 95; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 106; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 108; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 123; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 130; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 132; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 139; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 224; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 236; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 317; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 331; Georgia Democratic Primary — 338; Michigan Democratic Primary — 351; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 383; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 438; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 501; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 501; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 543; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 608; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 754; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 781; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 970.

— TOP STORY —

“Insurers slashed Hurricane Ian payouts far below damage estimates, documents and insiders reveal” via Brianna Sacks of The Washington Post — After major disasters like Ian, insurance companies often bring on third-party firms like Tristar Claim Solutions, an independent adjusting company that Lee worked for as a contractor, to help with the hundreds of thousands of claims.

During the insurance claims process, it’s standard for field adjusters, who are trained to assess damaged homes, to collaborate with those back in the office to make minor edits.

But that’s not what has been happening in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Instead, adjusters contracted by regional insurance carriers say that managers have been changing their work by lowering totals, rewriting descriptions of damage, and deleting accompanying photos without their approval.

After years of more frequent and intense storms, national carriers have pulled back from the market and smaller, regional carriers with smaller financial reserves jumped in. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, those companies have been aggressively seeking to limit payouts to policyholders by altering the work of licensed adjusters, according to a Post investigation. As a result, homeowners are left footing much of the bill for repairs, exposing an untenable gap between the cost of storm damage and what insurers are willing to pay to fix it.



— DESANTISY LAND —

“Ron DeSantis touts 11K migrants deported since August amid ‘Joe Biden’s Border Crisis’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida has deported enough illegal migrants in the last six months to fill more than half the seats in the Miami-Dade Arena. While attempted crossings into the Sunshine State continue under a national “Border Crisis,” he said, they’re becoming less frequent thanks to his administration’s efforts. DeSantis’ office announced Friday that since Aug. 21, the Florida National Guard, along with state law enforcement and emergency management agencies, repatriated nearly 11,000 migrants who attempted to unlawfully enter the state. That’s a rate of 54 people, or roughly one Martha’s Vineyard flight, a day.

Tweet, tweet:

NEW: @RonDeSantisFL responds to Biden's constant attacks on Florida, and "piece of work" Press Secretary @K_JeanPierre…who hardly misses an opportunity at ANY White House briefing to attack Florida (between answering planted questions & reading from her scripted talking points) pic.twitter.com/BjNgbOWs7g — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) March 12, 2023

“DeSantis blames Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on DEI” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis, appearing on the Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, expressed confidence that the issues the California financial institution is experiencing won’t reach Florida banks, while also offering a series of other insights about what may have led the bank to its current peril. “So, I don’t have any specific information about any Florida Bank similar to Silicon Valley Bank, and hopefully, that remains the case,” DeSantis said, before offering some speculation about philosophical reasons the bank is in turmoil. “I mean, this bank, they’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff. I think that really diverted from them focusing on their core mission,” DeSantis contended.

“A new poll suggests DeSantis’ ‘anti-woke’ crusade will backfire” via Sarah Posner of NBC News — As DeSantis prepares to run for President in 2024, a new poll suggests that he may be overplaying his hand with his war on “wokeness.” The poll shows that 56% of Americans consider “woke” a positive term, meaning “to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices.” Even more than a third of Republicans agree. But if most Americans believe “woke” is a positive term, why would they want a President to suffocate it, and replace it with autocratic power grabs and far-right curricula? DeSantis won his gubernatorial re-election handily, but he might be a little high on his own supply.

“DeSantis gives Nevada ‘freedom blueprint’ during book tour” via Jessica Hill of the Las Vegas News-Journal — DeSantis addressed roughly 1,200 people at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country on Saturday afternoon, advising them on how Nevada and the rest of the country could take a page out of his state’s playbook. DeSantis has not officially declared a run for President, although he is widely considered to be a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 Election. As many politicians do ahead of formally announcing a bid for office, he stopped by Las Vegas as part of his book tour for “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

“Donald Trump throws cold water on DeSantis’ new book” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In a Friday evening post to Truth Social, Trump contended that sales figures for The Courage to Be Free were inflated, and mischaracterized media reports that DeSantis’ new book has outsold those of former Presidents, notably himself. “Some in the Fake News are falsely stating that Ron DeSanctimonious’ book is doing as well as ‘LETTERS TO TRUMP,’ my new book. This is FAKE NEWS in that LETTERS doesn’t even come out until April 25th. Ron has groups buying his book in order to inflate sales and, in fact, on the first day, his book was already 30% discounted. LETTERS TO TRUMP has much different pricing and is a coffee-table book. The so-called Stars corresponded with me; you’ll love it!”

“A glimpse of DeSantis in Iowa: awkward, but still winning the crowd” via Michael Bender of The New York Times — As DeSantis decides whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, one of the biggest questions facing the 44-year-old Floridian is his ability to connect with voters who have had little exposure to him outside his home state. Unlike Florida, where elections are often won or lost on the strength of carefully crafted multimillion-dollar TV ad campaigns, the Republican Presidential Primary remains front-loaded with contests in states like Iowa where voters value personal interactions. But DeSantis has leaned into his reputation as a political brawler, lacking the kind of warmth and charisma that helped lift Bill Clinton, John McCain and other politicians. DeSantis’ disregard for some of the typical pleasantries of politics can produce some uncomfortable moments.

“In Iowa, DeSantis gets snowflake gift with ‘fascist’ hidden on it” via Ellen E. Clarke of the Tampa Bay Times — In Iowa on Friday to promote his new book, DeSantis posed with a gift from a supposed supporter. The gift, a framed cutout of an intricate snowflake, features the word “fascist.” Steven Goffman, whose profile says that he works for The Washington Post, tweeted that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, posed with a copy of the gift, too. DeSantis was visiting Iowa, introducing himself to expectant audiences of Republicans ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid.

“‘Protect our children from Disney:’ Ads praise, bash DeSantis as he visits battleground states” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis took his book tour to Iowa on Friday, the first GOP caucus state in the 2024 Primaries, as his would-be presidential campaign heated up with new ads both for and against him seeking the White House. One ad by an independent super PAC called Never Back Down states that DeSantis “has acted to protect our children from Disney like no one in history.”

“DeSantis says his kids’ ‘bubble’ is a 2024 consideration” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Fox News‘ Brian Kilmeade offered DeSantis an interview on a baseball field in Dunedin, airing Saturday night while the Governor was in Nevada. Asked if his children Madison, Mason, and Mamie were considerations before launching a run, the Governor acknowledged that the Governor’s Mansion has offered them a “bubble” in their early years of development that a run for the presidency, and beyond, likely would change. “Well, it’s something we think about already as Governor, because really their whole — six, four, and two — Go back, we were Governor for four years. So, this is what they know. We’re in a bubble now.”

“Rick Scott weighs in against Florida proposed 6-week abortion ban, contrasting DeSantis” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Sen. Scott weighed in against several proposals backed by DeSantis on Friday, including a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Scott said that the public supports more moderate abortion policies. A video of the full interview, which was taped earlier Friday in Miami. “That’s a tough issue for people. I mean, you have to be really compassionate about what people are going through. I think where most people are is (for) reasonable restrictions. And probably most people are (for) about 15 weeks with all the exceptions … for rape and incest and the life of the mother,” Scott said. “That’s where the population is, and … our state legislation ought to represent that.”

“Will abortion come back to bite DeSantis?” via Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine — Florida’s laws pertaining to abortion should be of special concern to anyone valuing reproductive rights. DeSantis and his party’s first pass on restrictive abortion laws could have been worse: Last April, just before the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade, he signed a new law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. While DeSantis made it clear he would be happy to accommodate GOP hopes for a more draconian law if one were sent to his desk, the word around Tallahassee is that he was blindsided when Republican lawmakers introduced a six-week ban amid signs that it would move rapidly toward enactment.

“A trip to Ukraine. A jab at DeSantis. What is Phil Murphy up to?” via Tracey Tully of The New York Times — On a Tuesday in mid-February he publicly chided DeSantis, a Republican, by name, calling his education policies “shameful.” The next day at noon, he proposed requiring all new cars sold after 2035 to be electric, following California’s lead. By early Thursday, Murphy, a Democrat, had made an unannounced stop in Ukraine en route to a security conference in Germany. Back home in Jersey, the message was clear: The Governor’s slow-windup romance with Washington was now a full-boil courtship, though his primary audience might have trouble finding Trenton on a map. But after being re-elected in 2021 by a narrower margin than expected, Murphy has made an overt effort to appeal more to moderate voters, leaving some of his left-leaning base frustrated by what they see as a lack of urgency to finish up strong.

“Disney on thin ice: Suggestions for ‘fixing’ Disney movies after DeSantis’ takeover” via Frank Cerabino of the Palm Beach Post — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: Snow White is hitting the core demographic. And it’s so refreshing to see the word “dwarfs” rather than “little people” or whatever the inclusion mob calls them these days. But the storyline needs a complete rewrite. The way it exists now, the plot leads to a celebration of Snow White becoming woke. Not on our watch. Beauty and the Beast: This one is going to need major fixing. First of all, the heroine, Belle, is obsessed with reading books — when we know that books are very dangerous and require strict oversight by self-appointed community guardians. The Little Mermaid: Ursula the Sea Witch is clearly trans. This implies she may have experienced gender-affirming care as a teen, which is outlawed in Florida.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Universal school choice legislation heading to the House floor” via Anna Geggis of Florida Politics — An amended version of the House’s legislation that will expand school choice to all students is advancing and will now head for the House floor. Some Democrats on the Education Quality Subcommittee Friday voted with the majority to advance the bill. The new version of the school choice bill (HB 1) still offers vouchers for all students, regardless of family income, but the new amendment is going to make it so that public schools can compete on a more even playing field, supporters say. It loosens some regulations regarding student transportation and teacher certification, to name a few.

“Despite big budget, Senate urges caution, scours 158 projects for review” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida is flush with cash, but Senate leaders say they’re taking a “fiscally responsible” approach to the budget this year, intending to hold back plenty of reserves and review projects that receive recurring funds, asking them to justify the spending they receive. “This is not a free-for-all,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said after the chamber’s floor Session. “We’re not just going to spend every dollar that comes in. That’s not us; that’s not this Legislature.” Florida’s revenues took a hit at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, but an influx of federal stimulus funds helped stem the tide.

“If gun rights activists hate permitless carry bill, Chuck Brannan says lawmakers could just kill it” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Gun rights activists published a video this weekend of state Rep. Brannan in a confrontation over his permitless carry legislation (HB 543). The bill would eliminate any requirement in Florida for a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Brannan said the video was taken in front of his home when activists confronted him there on Saturday. Some Second Amendment groups argue his bill doesn’t go far enough and want the Legislature to allow individuals to carry firearms openly in public places. But the Macclenny Republican warned a camera-toting activist those demanding open carry may put at risk the bill moving through the Legislature. “Maybe we just pull the whole thing,” Brannan said. “Then y’all can say, ‘Well, we pissed them off and we didn’t get nothing this year.’ How about that?”

To watch the video, please click on the image below:

“Amendment to bill banning gender-affirming care for minors allows court intervention” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Jacksonville Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough’s SB 254 would give the state temporary emergency authority over children if they are at risk or are getting what some call “gender-affirming care” and others call “sex-reassignment” prescriptions or procedures. In addition, it would require health care providers to say they don’t provide the treatment to children younger than 18 or face losing their license. Yarborough’s amendment allows the state’s courts broad discretion about when and how to intervene in gender-affirming treatment when one parent supports it, and the other does not. The amendment is necessary, he maintains, because California legislation prevents that state’s courts from, according to Reuters, “participating in another state’s attempt to take custody away from parents for providing gender-affirming care to their child.”

“Vic Torres, Rita Harris propose DROP changes to address teacher shortage” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Torres and Rep. Harris have filed bills (SB 896, HB 905) that would make changes to the Deferred Retirement Option Program, or DROP. If passed, the legislation would remove any time limitations from eligibility. This effectively would allow school personnel, including teachers and other school staff, to return to work without impacting their retirement. The DROP program allows state employees to begin accumulating monthly Florida Retirement System benefits in a trust fund while continuing to work, but only for up to five years depending on how long the employee has worked with the state. The legislation filed by Torres and Harris would remove the forced end date for teachers, school nurses, administrators and bus drivers when they reach the end of the DROP plan.





— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Legislators steered money from affordable housing as a crisis grew. Now they’re making amends.” via Andrew Marra of The Palm Beach Post — For years, whenever housing advocates bemoaned the lack of affordable housing in Florida, they tended to blame Tallahassee. In 10 years, nearly $2 billion has been steered from programs to build moderately priced homes and keep existing homes affordable, worsening the state’s housing problems. With rents and home prices spiking since the COVID-19 pandemic, state leaders are moving to correct what critics call more than a decade of disinvestment. A bill moving quickly through the Legislature this year would flood new money into affordable housing projects across Florida, accompanied by policy changes to make it easier to build them.

“LGBTQ Floridians heading to state Capitol, where they face increasingly hostile political climate” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When LGBTQ Floridians, their families and their supporters arrive in the state capital to start two days of what organizers are calling pride, passion and resistance, they’re more likely to encounter a brick wall of opposition than a welcome mat and an open door. In the last two years, the rhetoric and policies flowing from DeSantis, his administration, and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have left the LGBTQ community, along with family members, friends and employers anxious as they adjust to a new reality and wait to see what comes next from Tallahassee.

Assignment editors — Rep. Dianne Hart will hold a news conference to discuss people who have died in the state prison system because of alleged neglect and abuse: 9 a.m., Fourth-Floor Rotunda.

Assignment editors — House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell will hold a media availability, joined by Reps. Kelly Skidmore, Christine Hunschofsky, Patricia Williams, Dan Daley, and Robin Bartleman: 10 a.m., Zoom link here.

Assignment editors — Equality Florida will hold a news conference to criticize DeSantis on LGBTQ issues, joined by Sen. Shevrin Jones and Reps. Anna Eskamani and Michele Rayner-Goolsby: 1:30 p.m., Fourth-Floor Rotunda.

— LEG. SKED. —

— The Revenue Estimating Conference will update projections of state general revenue for schools, health care and prisons: 9 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will appoint Michael Yaworsky as the state Insurance Commissioner. Also, DeSantis and the Cabinet will consider a nearly $19 million investment to preserve 4,222 acres in Osceola County and 1,506 acres in Santa Rosa County: 9:30 a.m., Cabinet Meeting Room. DeSantis and Cabinet members will participate by phone.

— The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee meets: 10 a.m., Room 412, Knott Building. Agenda: Consideration of a request for an Auditor General operational audit of the City of Delray Beach submitted by Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman. Consideration of a request for an Auditor General operational audit of the Town of White Springs submitted by Sen. Corey Simon. Consideration of a request for an Auditor General operational audit of the City of North Miami Beach submitted by Sen. Jason Pizzo. Consideration of a request for an Auditor General operational audit of PRIDE submitted by Pizzo. Consideration of revisions to the Guidelines for Attestation Services relating to quarterly Lobbying Firm Compensation Reports.

— The Space Florida Board of Directors will meet: 10:30 a.m. Call-in: 1-855-758-1310. Meeting ID: 6277636389. Code: 567768.

— The Joint Select Committee on Collective Bargaining meets: 12:30 p.m., Room 102, House Office Building. Agenda: Testimony with respect to issues at an impasse; to conduct a public hearing at which affected parties shall be required to explain their positions with respect to issues at an impasse, as provided in section 447.403, Florida Statutes and matters pertaining thereto.

— The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meets to consider HB 1543 from Reps. Bobby Payne and Tyler Sirois to lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 to purchase rifles and other long guns. The bill reverses a provision passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.: 3 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee meets to consider HB 1281 from Rep. James Buchanan to prevent local governments from restricting the use of gas stoves or other appliances.: 3 p.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee meets to consider HB 999 from Rep. Alex Andrade to broad changes in the higher-education system. For example, the bill bans investments by colleges and universities in diversity, equity and inclusion programs and also permits university boards of trustees to review faculty tenure: 3 p.m., Room 17, House Office Building.

— The House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee meets: 3 p.m., Room 202, Knott Building.

— The Senate Agriculture Committee meets: 3:30 p.m., Room 301, Senate Office Building. The agenda includes a presentation on aquaculture by the University of South Florida. Bills include SB 0814 — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/Soft Drinks. SB 0902 — Safety Standards for Amusement Rides Public Records/Active. SB 0904 — Amusement Ride Investigation. SB 1056 — Dosage Form Animal Health Products. SB 1164 — Agriculture and Consumer Services Public Records/Investigators of the Department of Agriculture. SB 1172 — Hunger-Free Campus Pilot Program. SB 1268 — Urban Agriculture Pilot Projects.

— The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee meets to consider SB 262 from Sen. Jennifer Bradley to address a series of issues with technology, including consumer data privacy: 3:30 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building, The Capitol.

— The Senate Criminal Justice Committee meets: 3:30 p.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building. Agenda Includes SB 0232 — Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons Federal Law; SB 0310 — Enforcement Agency Records; SB 0384 — Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys; SB 0446 — Offenses Committed Upon Assistant State Attorneys; SB 0486 — Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Acts; SB 0568 — Assault or Battery on Hospital Personnel; SB 0656 — Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Ammunition or Electric Weapons; SB 0676 — Background Screenings; SB 0736 — Controlled Substances; SB 1086 — Rights of Law Enforcement Officers; SB 7014 — Juvenile Justice; SB 7016 — Department of Corrections; SB 7018 — Inmate Welfare Trust Fund.

— The Senate Health Policy Subcommittee meets: 3: 30 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building. Agenda includes SB 254 from Sen. Clay Yarbrough to bar doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors; a public hearing will be held for consideration of Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo; SB 246 — Florida KidCare Program; SB 988 — Eligibility Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets: 5:45 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— The House Rules Committee meets: 6:15 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.





— MORE FROM CAP —

“Randy Fine reports record month of fundraising ahead of Session” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Fine already amassed a solid war chest for his bid for state Senate. Now he’s hoping a nearly-$1 million supply of campaign resources deters anyone else running for the open seat. “I am overwhelmed by the historic level of support I received in the first full month of my race for the Florida Senate,” the Palm Bay Republican said. The bulk of pre-Session fundraising for Fine came through his political committee, Friends of Randy Fine. In February, the campaign reported $231,900 in new contributions. That’s the biggest one-month haul ever for the committee in terms of outside donations since it opened in 2016 in support of Fine’s first House bid.

“Raemi Eagle-Glenn soars in early fundraising in HD 22” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Eagle-Glenn posted some impressive totals in her first fundraising report. Eagle-Glenn, a Gainesville Republican, reported $26,253 raised in her run for House District 22. The former Alachua County Commissioner filed for the seat on Feb. 6, and the first report reflects money raised through Feb. 28. The report includes some unsurprising donations from prominent family members, including brother Dane Eagle, a former state Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary and state House Majority Leader. Eagle now works as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners and gave $1,000.

“A reflection of when activity inside Florida’s Capitol was impressionable” via Joy Causseaux Frank of the Tallahassee Democrat — It was 1972. The “New” Capitol had not been built. Legislators were crammed into nooks and crannies in the “Old Capitol.” A delightful gentleman operated the elevator. Cigar and cigarette smoke was everywhere. There were no metal detectors. We roamed free. Every group imaginable had a table during Session or advocated their cause for a day. Then came 9/11 — access was li-19 — access was limited to protect the public. And now silence because of new restrictions for having displays at the Capitol.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Keaton Alexander, Silver Palm Consulting: Florida Polytechnic University Foundation

Oscar Anderson, Brian Bautista, Laura Boehmer, Justin Hollis, Karis Lockhart, Mike Moore, Kaley Slattery, Sheela VanHoose, The Southern Group: City of St. Petersburg, Florida Blue, Goldman Sachs, Guardian Fleet Services, HeyTutor, Realty Trust Group, Seminole County Board of County Commissioners

Leah Barber-Heinz: Susan G. Komen

Khara Boender, Jordan Rodell: Computer & Communications Industry Association

Andrew Bolin, Bolin Law Group: Florida Justice Reform Institute

Derek Buchanan: Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

Dean Cannon, Angela Drzewiecki, Ryan Matthews, GrayRobinson: City of Newberry, Philip T. Feldsine Revocable Trust

James Card, Ashley Spicola, Continental Strategy: Charter Communications Operating

Claudia Davant, Adams St. Advocates: Shieldcampus

Jose Diaz, Ballard Partners: City of Apalachicola, HeyTutor

Candice Ericks, Ericks Consultants: Federation of Public Employees AFL-CIO, Retreat Behavioral Health

Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart, Anita Berry, Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies: Opportunity Solutions Project

Christian Minor, Elnatan Rudolph, Converge Public Strategies: Florida Chiropractic Society, Florida Independent Liquor Store Owners Association

Jared Nordlund, Raisa Sequeira: UnidosUS

Alan Suskey, RJ Myers, Shumaker Advisors Florida: City of Pensacola

— STATEWIDE —

“CDC, FDA send letter to Florida’s Surgeon General warning he is endangering lives with COVID-19 vaccine risk advice” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and Caroline Catherman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — U.S. public health agencies sent a letter to Florida Surgeon General Ladapo warning that his fueling of vaccine hesitancy is harming the public, particularly Florida seniors. The U.S. FDA and the CDC want Ladapo to stop disproportionately focusing public attention on the few instances of adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. They urge him to recognize that more than 13 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given around the world “with little evidence of widespread adverse events.”

“Florida efforts ‘working’ after credit card companies pause work to track gun purchases” via Lydia Nusbaum of Florida’s Voice — Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson lauded the state’s efforts as some credit card companies reportedly paused their work to track gun purchases. “It’s working, y’all,” Simpson said on Twitter while posting about a story where credit card companies are pausing their efforts regarding gun purchases. Simpson, along with Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. John Snyder announced a proposal to combat tracking gun and ammunition purchases in January. The proposed legislation came after the International Organization for Standardization announced it would be creating a new merchant category code with the specific intent of identifying the sale of firearms and ammunition.

“A giant seaweed bloom that can be seen from space threatens beaches in Florida and Mexico” via Denise Chow of NBC News — A raft of brown-colored seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean is so vast it can be seen from space. Spanning roughly 5,000 miles, about twice the width of the United States, the thick blanket of sargassum floats between the Gulf of Mexico and the shores of West Africa. In open water, these giant mats of algae are mostly harmless and even have some benefits. But ocean currents are pushing sargassum west, causing hundreds of tons of seaweed to wash up on beaches across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. There, it can choke corals, wreak havoc on coastal ecosystems and diminish water and air quality as it rots.

Assignment editors — Kellyanne Conway, formerly a senior counselor to former President Trump, will speak at a meeting of Club 47 USA: 7 p.m., Hilton Palm Beach Airport, 150 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

“Inside DeSantis’ politicized removal of an elected prosecutor” via Alexandra Berzon and Ken Bensinger of The New York Times — The prosecutor, Andrew Warren, a twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County and a Democrat, had signed a public pledge not to prosecute those who seek or provide abortions. Moreover, he was among a group of progressive prosecutors around the country who, in DeSantis’ words, think “they get to pick and choose which laws that they are enforcing,” the Governor told reporters and hand-picked supporters at a news conference.

Those left-leaning prosecutors, he said, had “undermined public safety” and have been “devastating to the rule of law.”

Left unsaid, however, was that DeSantis and his advisers failed to find a connection between Warren’s policies and public safety in his community.

In fact, just the day before, writing in blue pen on a draft of an executive order, the Governor had personally removed any mention of crime statistics justifying Warren’s suspension, after DeSantis’ lawyers lamented that they could find nothing in them to support the idea that Warren’s policies had done harm, according to internal documents and testimony.

A close examination of the episode, including interviews, emails, text messages and thousands of pages of government records, trial testimony, depositions and other court records, reveals a sharply different picture: a Governor’s office that seemed driven by a preconceived political narrative, bent on a predetermined outcome, content with a flimsy investigation and focused on maximizing media attention for DeSantis.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden expected to OK Alaska oil project — a blow to his green base” via Ben Lefebvre of POLITICO — Biden’s allies in the climate movement are bracing for their biggest setback from his administration as he moves closer to approving an Alaskan oil project that would pump as much carbon into the atmosphere as 60 coal-burning power plants. The administration is expected to approve ConocoPhillips’ plans to build its proposed Willow project on federal land in the Arctic tundra, according to three people at environmental groups who have talked to the White House and Interior Department in recent days about it. But there is no indication yet that Biden himself has signed off on it, and the administration appears to be still trying to decide how big the project would be, these people said.

“U.S. government moves to stop potential banking crisis” via Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian, and Cathy Bussewitz of The Associated Press — The U.S. government took extraordinary steps Sunday to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring depositors at the failed financial institution that they would be able to access all of their money quickly. The announcement came amid fears that the factors that caused the Santa Clara, California-based bank to fail could spread, and only hours before trading began in Asia. Regulators had worked all weekend to try and come up with a buyer for the bank, which was the second-largest bank failure in history. Those efforts appeared to have failed as of Sunday.

“Janet Yellen, House Republicans spar over tax increases, debt limit” via Laura Weiss of Roll Call — House Republicans slammed the Biden administration’s tax proposals in a hearing with Treasury Secretary Yellen, giving the President’s latest budget request an icy reception. GOP Ways and Means Committee members rejected proposals to again boost IRS funding and raise taxes on companies and households making over $400,000 per year, including expanding a tax on pass-through business income, scrapping tax benefits for oil and gas, and increasing taxes on companies’ foreign earnings. Republicans seized the chance to press Yellen on the Treasury-led negotiations for setting a global minimum tax on multinational companies’ earnings.

“Marco Rubio wants to block Ford from tax breaks for using Chinese battery technology” via Reuters — Sen. Rubio introduced legislation that takes aim at Ford’s deal to use technology from Chinese battery company CATL as part of the automaker’s plan to spend $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan. Rubio introduced legislation that would block tax credits for electric vehicle batteries produced using Chinese technology, saying it would “significantly restrict the eligibility of IRA tax credits and prevent Chinese companies from benefiting.” Ford said in response to Rubio that “making those batteries here at home is much better than continuing to rely exclusively on foreign imports like other auto companies do. A wholly owned Ford subsidiary alone will build, own and operate this plant. No other entity will get U.S. tax dollars for this project.”

“Anna Paulina Luna notifies Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to ‘murder’ during abortion discussion” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Luna notified Capitol Police of actor and far-left activist Fonda’s recent remarks suggesting “murder” as a solution, instead of “marching and protesting,” following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. During an appearance on The View, Fonda and co-star Lily Tomlin discussed the topic of abortion. Fonda did not specify who she thought should be murdered or if she was joking. “I have notified Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians,” Luna said.

“GOP state officials at U.S. House hearing push back against federal election oversight” via Ariana Figueroa of Florida Phoenix — Republican election officials from Florida, Ohio and Louisiana on Friday detailed to lawmakers on a U.S. House Administration panel the success of their states’ handling of the 2022 Midterm Elections, and said they can run their own elections without federal intervention. The Chair of the Elections Subcommittee, Florida GOP first-term Rep. Laurel Lee, said the purpose of the hearing was to learn the best practices states are using and to make those practices available for other states to follow.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump is losing his grip on the grassroots” via Seth Masket of POLITICO — Grassroots leaders are increasingly losing interest in Trump, and eyeing DeSantis for the 2024 presidential campaign. It’s still early in the campaign, and many respondents are not yet committed to a presidential candidate. But the survey results are a potentially ominous sign for Trump as he seeks to claw his way back to the White House in the face of resistance from key party actors.

“Mike Pence says ‘history will hold Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6th” via Ben Terris of The Washington Post — In a speech Saturday night, Pence delivered what amounted to his strongest rebuke of Trump, criticizing the former President for his role in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol as well as attempts to rewrite the history of that day. “President Trump was wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

“Judge denies media access to records in Mar-a-Lago grand jury fight” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — A federal judge has rejected a bid by media organizations to gain access to records related to a dispute over compliance with a grand jury subpoena for classified documents stored at Trump’s Florida estate. The chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, Beryl Howell, issued an order Saturday turning down efforts by news outlets to obtain the legal pleadings related to the fight, as well as transcripts of related closed-door court sessions.

— 2024 —

“Biden makes moves foreshadowing campaign to come, angering some liberals” via Toluse Olorunnipa and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post — While Biden was in Philadelphia on Thursday touting a budget proposal with broad Democratic support but little chance of becoming law, a contentious piece of legislation was headed to his desk, one that had exposed rifts in his party over crime and self-governance in the nation’s capital. Biden’s decision to sign the bill overturning D.C.’s new criminal law could help him fend off Republican attacks aiming to paint Democrats as soft on crime. But it also sparked a rare rush of criticism within Biden’s party just as he was preparing to roll out a $6.9 trillion budget that managed to unite Democrats on a range of issues while putting Republicans on defense over popular programs like Medicare.

“Trump knows how to make promises. Do his rivals?” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — To understand the resilience of Trump’s influence in the Republican Party, the way he always seems to revive despite scandal, debacle or disgrace, look no further than the contrast between his early policy forays in the 2024 campaign and what two of his prospective challengers are doing. Judging by Trump’s address to the CPAC, his policy agenda so far includes two crucial planks: first, a pledge to defend Social Security and Medicare against deficit hawks in either party, and second, a retro-futurist vision of baby bonuses and new “freedom cities” rising in the American hinterland, with building projects following classical rather than ugly modern-architecture lines.

“Vivek Ramaswamy takes swipe at DeSantis for avoiding liberal media: ‘Have some spine’” via Joseph A. Wulfsohn of Fox News — Ramaswamy is starting to sharpen his elbows as the 2024 race gets underway. With over two weeks of campaigning under his belt, Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital in an interview the most surprising thing he’s come across so far as a White House hopeful is “how receptive” voters are to his message, particularly in Iowa and New Hampshire, also touting his “five” standing ovations from the very pro-Trump crowd at CPAC earlier this month.

“Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely” via Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press — Rep. Lauren Boebert’s grip on Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District didn’t seem in question heading into last year’s Midterms. But in the end, the congresswoman who gained a national reputation as a combative member of the “Make America Great Again” movement won re-election by just 564 votes. “This was supposed to be a slam dunk for the Republican candidate, the way the district is designed,” said Don Coram, a former state Senator who unsuccessfully challenged Boebert in the GOP primary last June. Boebert’s near miss was emblematic of the difficulties Republicans confronted in 2022 and may face again in 2024. While Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Daniella Levine Cava re-election campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor reports $250K haul” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Levine Cava’s campaign reported that she has raised $250,000 — an impressive haul, considering it marked just her 10th day running and only two days since she announced key staff hires. Since she filed to run March 1, her official fundraising numbers for the month aren’t due until April 10. Levine Cava’s Campaign Manager, Kayla vanWieringen, attributed the gains to powerful momentum and strong community support. “We’re excited to hit this key milestone,” she said in a statement.

“Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo fails to recite Pledge of Allegiance at meeting” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Miami Commissioner Covo failed to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the Miami City Commission meeting on Thursday, citing “nervousness.” The video of the meeting surfaced on Twitter, showing Chair Christine King asking Covo to lead the pledge. Moments later, King questioned Covo, “You don’t know it?” The 31-word pledge was recited by those in the meeting, and King is heard joining in at the end. Covo released a statement on Friday responding to the video and said she was “nervous.”

“Tanya Katzoff Bhatt adds $35K for Miami Beach Commission bid as two opponents emerge” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Marketer and community activist Bhatt raised $35,000 in her first two weeks of running for the Miami Beach Commission. Bhatt’s campaign for the Group 5 seat, now occupied by term-limited Commissioner Ricky Arriola, collected $19,000 from donors and added $16,000 of her own money since entering the race Feb. 15. Two other candidates, Andres Asion and David Suarez, filed to run March 1, city records show. Asion is a real estate broker and founder of the Miami Real Estate Group and the Andres Asion Foundation. Suarez is the co-owner of skin care company LifeCell and a board member of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

“Gabby Giffords, former congresswoman and assassination attempt survivor, visits Parkland to condemn permitless gun carry” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Frustration and disgust permeated the air inside the Gina Montalto wing of the Parkland Library on Saturday afternoon, as former congresswoman Giffords joined Parkland families and South Florida Democrats in denouncing legislation that may soon reverse some of the gun control efforts they made after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas five years ago. “I wish we weren’t here to talk about another disastrous proposal to take us back,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

“‘Enora is dead’: Parents sue Airbnb after fentanyl killed a 19-month-old girl at a South Florida vacation rental” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A day after Lydie and Boris Lavenir arrived at their Airbnb rental, she found their 19-month-old daughter, Enora, foaming at the mouth with a lethal amount of fentanyl in her blood. After paramedics rushed her to the hospital, she was pronounced dead. The source of the fentanyl remains a mystery. Now, the Lavenirs are suing Airbnb, along with the house’s owner, the rental agent, and the man who previously booked a stay there, arguing that he or his fellow guests brought the fentanyl that killed their daughter into the house.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Relocated Orlando drag pageant raises record funds for charity” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — The organizer of a drag pageant forced to relocate at the last minute over a surprise age restriction imposed by the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts said the event raised more money than ever for the nonprofit it funds. The Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant moved from the downtown Orlando arts center to a Kissimmee resort after Dr. Phillips officials decided the event would have to be postponed or restricted to those 18 and older in the wake of government action against The Plaza Live, an Orlando venue that hosted a drag show in December.

“Disney district’s privileges remain even as new board takes over” via Richard Foglesong of the Orlando Sentinel — Our Florida Governor has been loud and clear: The Walt Disney Co. shouldn’t have privileges its competitors don’t share. I generously agree. When 1967 legislation granted Disney a special-purpose government that I dubbed a Vatican with Mouse Ears in my 2001 book, “Married to the Mouse,” they gained the prerogative to plan, zone, and perform building inspections throughout their property, a competitive advantage saving them time and money in all they built.

He’s not wrong — “Disney CEO Bob Iger says his crowded theme parks cost too much” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney’s theme parks have become too expensive and crowded, Iger says, and he wants to fix that. “I’ve always believed that Disney was a brand that needed to be accessible, and I think that in our zeal to grow profits, we may have been a little bit too aggressive about some of our pricing,” he said Tuesday. “And I think there’s a way to continue to grow that business but be smarter about how we price.” Iger mentioned Disney’s recent steps to reduce pricing, such as its decision in January to rescind the parking fee for guests at Walt Disney World hotels.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Mayor Jane Castor’s relationship with Tampa’s Black communities? The jury’s still out.” via Charlie Frago, Sue Carlton and Langston Taylor of the Tampa Bay Times — Gloria Sterrex worked to help get Castor elected Mayor in 2019. After four years, Sterrex said opinions of Castor in the Black community vary. Some say the Mayor helped them. Others say they “don’t want to get into the thick of it, but she hasn’t done what she was supposed to do,” Sterrex said. As Castor readies for her second term after winning 80% of the vote Tuesday against a write-in candidate, Black leaders echo THAT ambivalence.

“St. Petersburg’s education, youth liaison fired” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Another high-profile official who worked in former Mayor Rick Kriseman’s office has been terminated. Leah McRae, whose tenure at City Hall began in October 2015, confirmed that she was let go on March 2. Kriseman created the director of education and community engagement position and hired the former attorney after the Tampa Bay Times’ “Failure Factories” investigation that year. It highlighted five predominantly Black St. Petersburg elementary schools that had been underperforming due to years of neglect. The week before she was fired, McRae attended a National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C.

“Burning eyes, dead fish; red tide flares up on Florida coast” via The Associated Press — Residents are complaining about burning eyes and breathing problems. Dead fish have washed up on beaches. A beachside festival has been canceled, even though it wasn’t scheduled for another month. Florida’s southwest coast experienced a flare-up of the toxic red tide algae this week, setting off concerns that it could continue to stick around for a while. The current bloom started in October. The annual BeachFest in Indian Rocks Beach, sponsored by a homeowners’ association, was canceled after it determined, with help from the city and the Pinellas County Health Department, that red tide likely would continue through the middle of next month when the festival was scheduled.

“Things are getting nasty in St. Pete Beach, and we’re not talking red tide” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Tiny St. Pete Beach, population about 8,800, is witnessing a nasty Mayor’s race complete with partisanship and attack mailers from shell political committees, centering on the issue of beach development. Making the bitter race even more incongruous for a small town, the battle, between two-term incumbent Alan Johnson and challenger Adrian Petrila, is for Mayor. But it’s a weak Mayor system in which the person who wins is essentially only one of five City Commission votes. They have a fancier title, get to run meetings but a city manager runs the city’s day-to-day operations. Many residents oppose intense beach development, hoping to preserve the small-town character, and both candidates say that’s their goal.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Temporary repairs announced before Marco Island replacement bridge construction begins” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — More than a month after one of Marco Island’s bridges closed to traffic following concerns of a potential collapse, city officials announced this week the bridge will close for several days due to repairs. The West Winterberry Bridge, officially known as the Smokehouse Creek Bridge on Marco Island, will be closed to traffic, bicycles and pedestrians beginning at 7 a.m. March 15 through 5 p.m. March 18. On Feb. 21, the City Council authorized Manhattan Road and Bridge Company to remove, replace, and adjust the post-tensioning tendons on the bridge, city officials announced. The tendons hold the bridge support slabs together.

“Lee County eyes burn ban as unfiltered sun blasts Florida” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County is preparing to declare a burn ban, restricting outdoor fires and other potential ignition sources, caused by little rainfall and rising temperatures carrying the potential to ignite dried brush and spread rapidly toward homes and businesses. A county ordinance relies on the Keetch Byran Drought Index, a U.S. Forest Service product devised to determine when drought conditions create the danger of brush fires, voracious blazes that can destroy most of what lies in their path.

“Cape Coral utility expansion worries residents” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — Cape Coral residents recently packed into the first floor of city hall, nervously chattering with terms like refinancing and reverse mortgages escaping their lips as they waited for the informational meeting on the Utilities Extension Project (UEP) to start. City officials answered pressing questions on the project, cost to homeowners, payment, and other things northeast residents should expect, with the focus on affording a $30,000-plus bill. The UEP provides water, sewer, and irrigation services in phases to replace septic and shallow groundwater wells and connect households to the city’s potable water treatment and distribution facilities.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

Leanna Cumber launches new ad in Jax Mayor race — City Council member LeAnna Cumber is running a new TV ad in the race for Jacksonville Mayor. Titled “Kiddos,” the 30-second spot features Cumber’s children, Jake and Poppy, pushing back on the “untrue things” other mayoral candidates are saying about their mother. They also make the positive case for the Republican Council member, describing her as “tough but fair” and saying she “works hard every day” and “will do the same for Jacksonville.” Leanna Cumber then thanks the “kiddos,” before a female voice-over contends that as “a mom, a former teacher, a small businesswoman, LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber will provide strong, conservative leadership for Jacksonville.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“While front-runner Daniel Davis sunk, GOP long shot Al Ferraro shined” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Ferraro is Davis‘ Dorian Gray: the embodiment of conservative ideological purity, effortless folksiness, and relatability with Republican super-voters that Davis has spent millions trying to replicate — or, perhaps, trying to recapture. Davis was once a proud Westside City Council member, but as a mayoral candidate, he seems over-processed, like a slice of Kraft cheese, and aloof. It’s obvious his time at the JAX Chamber, lying at the center of the downtown echo chamber, left him too insulated, fluent in the buzzy, PR-centered language of boosterism that doesn’t resonate with the lived experiences of actual Jacksonville voters. It is Ferraro, whose Northside and East Arlington district is one of the most conservative in the city, and not Davis who seems the natural inheritor of the Westside ethos.

“Commissioner Sam Parker apologizes for antisemitic remark. Here’s what he said” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Having reached a worldwide audience for all the wrong reasons, Santa Rosa County Commissioner Parker apologized for antisemitic statements he was recorded making in January. Ahead of Thursday’s regular County Commission meeting, during the portion set aside for comments from the public, Parker stated he would like to “address the video shown during Monday’s (Committee of the Whole) meeting.” “The surveillance video showed me inside of General Rental Center of Milton during January of this year,” Parker said.

“City HR director who raised alarms about TPD drug test fired; claims city ‘retaliation’” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The city’s longtime director of human resources and workforce development was unceremoniously terminated on Friday in a surprising move she described as retaliation. Ellen Blair, who headed up city HR for nearly a decade, said in an email that she was let go “without notice or explanation.” She said she had “done right” by the city and performed her duties “with the utmost care, honesty and integrity.”

“Soccer legend Abby Wambach could soon have park named after her in Gainesville” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — Forest Park, located in southwest Gainesville, is currently closed to the public as the city embarks on a $2.6 million renovation that will add a new soccer field, improved drainage, turf replacement, shaded structures, bleachers and more. Some community members hope by the time the park reopens to rename it after one of the greatest women athletes of all time, giving it the championship-like recognition it deserves. City Commissioner Casey Willits during Thursday’s General Policy Committee meeting said he could not think of anyone better than former University of Florida graduate and international superstar Abby Wambach.

— TOP OPINION —

“Ron DeSantis is definitely running” via Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal — The Florida Governor is definitely running. Every sign is there: donors, a growing and increasingly professional organization, a book that is part memoir, part platform and debuted this week at No. 1 on the New York Times list.

A few days ago, he gave a big, packed-house speech at the Reagan Library.

He’s come off a landslide 2022 re-election (almost 20 points) in which he won majorities of Hispanics, independents and women. He is 44, Governor of a major state that was purple and has gone red, and there is no way (barring the unanticipated) he is not in

He’s tough, unadorned, and carries a vibe, as I’ve said, that he might unplug your life support to recharge his cellphone. His supporters shrug: “He’s not warm and cuddly.” I don’t think voters are looking for warm and cuddly, but they do want even-keeled — a normal man or woman who’s a leader, who has guts and a vision of where the country needs to go.

As I watched the Reagan Library speech I thought: This candidacy is going to have power. He wasn’t inspired or eloquent but plain-spoken and brisk; his address was workmanlike, from notes, but all together, it packed a punch.

I don’t think he’s running as Trump without the psychopathology, I think he’s running as a serious, forward-leaning, pro-business, anti-woke conservative with populist inflections.

His strategy now: Draw as much from the Trump quadrant as possible, slowly try to leach him of support. One thing about Trump supporters is you win their respect if you speak of things in a “no going back” way.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis’ book ban mania targets Jodi Picoult — and she hits back” via Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman of The Washington Post — There’s a big problem with DeSantis’ claims: The people deciding which books to remove from classrooms and school libraries didn’t get the memo. Numerous titles by well-known authors such as Picoult, Toni Morrison and James Patterson have been pulled from library shelves. The removal list includes Picoult’s novel “The Storyteller” about the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor who meets an elderly former SS officer. “Martin County is the first to ban 20 of my books at once,” Picoult said, slamming such bans as “a shocking breach of freedom of speech and freedom of information.” Picoult said she’s puzzled by the ban, because she does not “write adult romance,” as objections filed against her books claimed.

“Let Novak Djokovic compete in Miami” via the National Review editorial board — Currently, foreign travelers arriving by airplane to the United States are required to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19. It is not clear whether the same ban applies to those arriving by sea. The United States is one of the last countries enforcing a travel ban on unvaccinated travelers. Djokovic has refused to take the vaccine. Doing so cost him the opportunity to compete at last year’s U.S. Open, Australian Open, and Miami Open.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Disney Cruise Line announces new Bahamas destination Lighthouse Point to open next year” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney Cruise Line ships will have a second private Bahamas destination on their itineraries starting in 2024 after years of delays from COVID-19, hurricanes and environmental impact concerns. The cruise line said Lighthouse Point at the southern end of Eleuthera will begin welcoming guests in the Summer of next year. It will join Castaway Cay, which the line has operated since 1998, as a dedicated port of call for Disney.

“March Madness, vasectomies are an unlikely pairing filling urology offices” via Christine Mai-Duc of The Wall Street Journal — March is a special time for college basketball fans, who kick back on the couch for days to watch the two-week NCAA tournament known as March Madness. It also has become a shining moment for some urologists, who see the games as a perfect time to peddle vasectomies. The idea of pairing male family planning with March Madness appears to have started in 2008, when the Oregon Urology Institute decided that the games were an ideal distraction for men recovering from sterilization surgery.

“Cats vs. Birds: The whimsical way to fill out your NCAA tournament bracket” via Rosie Ettenheim and Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal — Filling out brackets for the NCAA tournament is a rite of March. It’s also a famously inexact science. You could reference the Madness Machine, The Wall Street Journal’s bracket generator based on reams of data from the NCAA and basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy. As it turns out, there is a way to quantify whimsy. The Journal looked at all-time results from the NCAA tournament since 1985, when the field expanded to 64 teams, to determine which mascots and colors performed the best, and whether bigger was indeed better come March. It’s an objective look at subjectivity.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Belated best wishes to great dad and husband (and pretty decent lobbyist) Frank Mayernick, as well as Abby MacIver and Sarah Revell. Happy birthday to former Rep. Scott Plakon, Bob Asztalos, smart guy and good dad Ryan Cohn of Sachs Media Group, Scott Maddox, Chris Mitchell of Statecraft Digital, The Southern Group’s Mike Moore, Megan Sirjane-Samples and Jennifer Wilson.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.