March 11, 2023
Nevada Democratic chair drags Ron DeSantis for MAGA ‘Florida Blueprint’

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Nevada Dems
Daniele Monroe-Moreno called attention to what a media release calls his 'real Florida Blueprint'

With Gov. Ron DeSantis headed to Nevada, the head of that state’s Democratic Party has a warning for voters about the likely 2024 candidate’s purported extremism.

Daniele Monroe-Moreno called attention to what a media release calls “his real ‘Florida Blueprint'” as an “extreme MAGA agenda rejected” by Nevadans.

“No matter what DeSantis tries to pitch to Nevadans today, here’s the truth. His record of supporting extreme abortion bans … and supporting the Big Lie has cemented Ron DeSantis as one of the most extreme members of the GOP. DeSantis and his MAGA agenda are simply too extreme for Nevada,” Monroe-Moreno contended.

The chair noted his being a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, as proof he was “one of the most extreme members of the Republican Party to date.” She also noted the state’s 15-week abortion ban, which has no exceptions for rape or incest as anathema to Nevada, “too extreme for our state, too extreme for the women and children in our state.”

DeSantis’ previous support for changes to Social Security and Medicare was also invoked, as more evidence of his “extreme” agenda. The chair also claimed that DeSantis “urged Donald Trump to keep fighting the 2020 election results,” making the case he was a supporter of “Trump’s big lie.”

The press conference offers counterprogramming to DeSantis’ latest foray into Nevada, where early polling of a 2024 Presidential race shows the Florida Governor well positioned, both compared to Trump and the current President alike.

A February survey from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights shows that Gov. Ron DeSantis would outperform the former President in a head-to-head matchup against Biden, who is, as of now, expected to be the Democratic nominee for re-election next year.

While both DeSantis and Trump mustered 42% support in the 800-voter sample, the DeSantis hypothetical kept more respondents in the undecided camp than the Trump possibility.

Biden got 40% against Trump, and just 36% against DeSantis, though that could be a function of DeSantis being relatively less defined to voters who don’t know him than Trump.

Meanwhile, other polling of Nevada voters, including a DeSantis/Trump Primary head-to-head canvassed by Posterity PAC late in 2022, showed DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Trump.

DeSantis is making the rounds of early states in the Presidential selection calendar. Friday found the Florida Governor in Iowa, where he appeared with Gov. Kim Reynolds, a useful ally to have in the state’s caucus process next year. The Governor’s speech in the Hawkeye State was full of talking points familiar to Floridians, but somewhat more novel nationally.

 

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

