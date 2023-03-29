Nikki Haley claims people don’t want the ‘drama’ from Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump

A Republican presidential candidate is arguing that people aren’t interested in the ongoing “drama” between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

During an interview on Manchester’s News Radio 610, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley contended that people are looking for something different than what’s being offered by the former President and the Florida Governor.

The media, Haley said, is always going to “want to see fights.”

“I mean, that’s what gives them ratings, that’s what they do. And you know, what we want to say to Granite Staters, to people across America, is: Don’t fall for it. I mean, that’s the thing is, you know, that’s exactly what we want to get away from. We want to get away from the drama. We want to get away from the baggage. We want to get away from the status quo,” Haley contended, before pivoting to talking points familiar to those following her messaging.

“That’s exactly why we need a new generation, a leader that is going to actually talk about solutions, talk about doing the things that we need to do to get our country ahead and, you know, the political drama, people are tired of it,” Haley argued. “People don’t want to see this anymore.”

Haley added that “we’re not going to sit there and play in that political drama.”

“Let’s talk about the fact that we’ve had 4.8 million people across the border. The fact that we had 70,000 people died from synthetic opioids in 2021. The fact that no one is doing anything about the fact that all of these people are crossing the border, drugs, crime trafficking, and everybody wants to talk about political drama and people going back and forth,” Haley added. “That’s not what real Americans care about.”

Recent New Hampshire polling suggests an uphill climb will be necessary for Haley to contend against the dramatic duo, however.

A poll of 384 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College finds the former President taking 58% support, up 41 points over Gov. DeSantis. Haley was in a distant 4th place with 6%.

In a field with the three declared candidates, Trump’s support increased to 73%, followed by Haley with 20%, and Vivek Ramaswamy with 7%.