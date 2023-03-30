Personnel note: Trey Price, former housing official, joining Gunster’s Tallahassee office

Trey Price is joining the law and lobbying firm Gunster as a Government Affairs Consultant in the firm’s Tallahassee office.

Price is the former Executive Director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, an affordable housing public-private partnership. He held that position from 2017 through Feb. 1.

During his tenure, FHFC helped the state launch the Hometown Heroes Housing Program. That program set aside $100 million to help law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, health care professionals, and active military or veterans purchase a home in their community.

The program quickly became the organization’s most popular, according to FHFC, and has so far provided 3,228 homeowners with more than $48 million in down payments and closing cost assistance.

Price previously worked as a public policy representative for Florida Realtors, one of the state’s largest trade associations.

Florida’s lobbying ban does not apply to people who held positions with public-private partnerships and several firms and associations were keen to snap him up after he announced he would leave FHFC in mid-January. Gunster won out.

Price, a University of Central Florida graduate, told Florida Politics that he will primarily focus on housing, real estate and tax issues when he starts on Monday.

“I’m excited to work again with some old friends and make new ones on their outstanding team,” he said.

Gunster is recognized as a top business law firm and has grown rapidly over the past two years. The firm brought on more than 40 new attorneys in 2021 and did so again in 2022 after it finalized a high-profile merger with Naples-based law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson.