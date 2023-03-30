Donald Trump PAC thumps ‘soft on crime’ Ron DeSantis

Legislation overwhelmingly approved by the House and Senate four years ago laid the groundwork for the latest Donald Trump attack on Ron DeSantis.

The Trump-affiliated MAGA Inc. PAC trashed 2019’s HB 7125 as “soft on crime.” The measure raised the felony theft threshold from $300 to $750 and eliminated felony charges for drivers caught without a license three times absent aggravating factors such as driving under the influence.

“DeSantis is giving a pass to thieves. Thanks to Ron DeSantis you can steal up to $750 worth of goods in Florida and not be a felon,” the PAC charges.

The groups then suggested Florida Republicans were swayed by George Soros to pass the measure.

“This was a “criminal justice bill” that was celebrated by the ‘Alliance for Safety and Justice,’ which is a Soros-affiliated group,” MAGA Inc. notes.

“The law that Ron DeSantis signed is very similar to Prop 47, a California ballot initiative that is heavily criticized by conservatives. Prop 47 increased the felony threshold for theft in California from $400 to $950. Crime is rampant in California, and the scenes in Miami this month show a crime wave is already crashing through Florida,” the PAC contended, presumably referring to spring break activity.

The hit seemed to be a reaction to a New York Times story in which DeSantis was framed as taking “tough on crime” positions to oppose Trump if and when he finally announces a presidential run.

Donald Trump, Jr. suggested as much on Twitter.

“Team Ron DeSantis pathetically ran to the leftwing New York Times to attack Trump over the First Step Act, but DeSantis doesn’t want you to know that he actually VOTED FOR the First Step Act. What a total fraud & hypocrite. He’s really been showing his true RINO colors lately!”

The Trump team’s attack on DeSantis doubles as an attack on the current House Speaker who sponsored the measure four years ago. Rep. Paul Renner of Palm Coast thanked DeSantis at the time for “for signing the largest criminal justice reform package in more than a generation.”

“This law now provides a framework that preserves our nearly 50-year low crime rate while taking a new approach to low level, non-violent offenders and increases employment opportunities for former felons seeking employment,” Renner contended.

Democrats at the time said the bill didn’t go far enough. But for former President Trump and possibly 2024 GOP Primary voters, the legislation went too far.

___

Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics contributed to this report.