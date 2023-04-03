Marco Rubio rips ‘Third World’ indictment of Donald Trump

Marco Rubio is the latest Republican to roundly condemn former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

The Senator told the Fox & Friends crew that Trump’s indictment was reminiscent of “Third World” countries and that it could set a dangerous precedent.

“I watch it happen all the time in the Third World and in developing countries,” Rubio contended. “They use prosecutors to go after candidates.”

From there, the Senator savaged Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for building a case that he argued was outside not just the statute of limitations, but the boundaries of law itself.

“We’re talking about a prosecutor who, before he was elected, promised to indict Donald Trump, who is basically using the testimony of a convicted liar to charge the leading candidate for President … on the basis of a state misdemeanor,” Rubio said.

“That has already passed a two-year statute of limitations, and the way he does it is by linking it to an alleged federal election violation that the Justice Department looked at and decided not to prosecute.”

The Senator then contended that this action was not in “isolation,” but part of a trend of Trump targeting.

“This comes after the first impeachment ever of a sitting President over a phone call. The second impeachment, which is of a private citizen after he was out of office, an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, an FBI director in the early days of the Trump administration that leaked private conversations with the President in order to get a special prosecutor appointed.”

“I mean, this is not one thing, this comes after a string of things,” Rubio continued. “I think you look at that and you say this is being weaponized, it’s being used and now the precedent is set.”

The Senator suggested that other former Presidents may be next.

“Now every state and local prosecutor in America who wants to make a name for themselves is going to go out there and say, ‘Well, who can I target? Can I go after George W. Bush? Can I go after Barack Obama? Can I go after Joe Biden one day? Who can I go after to get famous?'”

Rubio added that he would “be uncomfortable if the situation were reversed and this was a conservative or a Republican prosecutor going after a political figure on the other side.”

Democrats are likewise “uncomfortable,” Rubio contended, “because they understand that once you cross these lines, you know, the other side’s going to respond.”

“These are two-way streets in politics. How many norms in American politics have been broken just over the last 10 years? And every time one of those are broken, you can’t go back, it now becomes normal and it becomes destructive and poisonous.”