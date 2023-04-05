Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.5.23

Good Wednesday morning.

NBC News national politics reporter Matt Dixon, formerly the bureau head for POLITICO Florida who helped found the outlet’s Tallahassee operation, has a book out later this year about Florida politics and, specifically, the rise of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That includes the burgeoning (and brutal) rivalry between himself and former President Donald Trump. The book has been highly anticipated, as it should be considering how much national attention is given to DeSantis ahead of an expected presidential announcement, possibly next month.

However, considering recent trends, the overall premise may be in danger of becoming outdated, which would serve as a disappointment in a book that was extensively reported.

The first think pieces of the 2024 Election are already all but declaring the GOP Primary already over.

A Washington Post piece in late March sourced anonymous DeSantis insiders who were already questioning the viability of a DeSantis campaign against the Trump machine.

At the time, Trump was already pushing hard against DeSantis, having frequently referred to him as Ron DeSanctimonious and, if backdoor conversations are to be believed, Meatball Ron.

DeSantis further alienated the Trump cheering squad by criticizing Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and invoking the then potential criminal charges against Trump related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Then, polls already showed Trump gaining momentum over DeSantis, some by well into the double digits.

And that was before Trump was indicted over the hush money allegations, which Trump denies.

Perhaps if it were anyone else, being the first current or former President to face criminal charges might have a chilling effect on a presidential campaign. But this isn’t just anyone; it’s Donald J. Trump and his supporters don’t seem to care one bit whether his middle initial turns out to actually stand for “jailed.”

In fact, polls since his indictment have shown Trump with a commanding lead over DeSantis, even if Florida’s Governor still lands solidly in the No. 2 spot. An InsiderAdvantage survey conducted from March 31 to April 1 shows Trump with an overwhelming 57% support, while only 24% back DeSantis in that poll.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey taken March 31 through April 3 found Trump with 48% backing, compared to just 19% for DeSantis.

The breakdown may just be in DeSantis himself. As Wide World of News creator Mark Halperin described in a Tuesday newsletter, DeSantis seems to have an “inability to do some of the very basics.”

That includes “show up on time, be gracious, make small talk, ask after the relatives of people he meets, tell humanizing stories, be self-effacing, laugh, connect.”

Yet by Halperin’s observations, and through conversations with others who have also taken the time to observe, DeSantis misses those opportunities. His example, from a book signing event in Pennsylvania, notes one such observation about DeSantis ignoring the crowd, which braved bad weather to be there, had his staff bark orders not to take photos and didn’t bother to make small talk with anyone.

A reader told Halperin DeSantis not only failed to bring enough books for everyone who showed up to the event advertising free books, but they also said DeSantis wasn’t a very good storyteller and missed vital opportunities to connect with Pennsylvania voters even though he had a perfect in — his father was from a steel town just down the Ohio River from Pittsburgh.

Yet DeSantis continues to command national headlines and airtime and is consistently spoken about as the only viable, or at least the only likely viable option to Trump.

Perhaps that’s because DeSantis has shown an ability to reconfigure when things aren’t looking good.

He went from a long-shot candidate for Governor in 2018 to a razor-thin victor with, as Trump likes to point out, a little help from the then Commander in Chief. Then he turned that razor-thin margin into a walloping against former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist last year.

Part of that success relied on DeSantis’ response to the pandemic, and his ability to tout the “free state of Florida” as a place where people wouldn’t have their livelihoods threatened. He also had education on his side, with parental rights issues, critical race theory, and other “woke” issues feeding his base.

But the time to ride COVID-19 freedom coattails may long be gone and the education/culture war stuff isn’t uniquely DeSantis — Trump can claim that mantle just as easily.

So that leaves us scared. Not just Dixon, all of us.

We’re all really afraid of what happens when Daddy Ron comes back from a failed 2024 campaign embarrassed — Jeb Bush-level embarrassed.

Already, DeSantis has shown he has little patience to play nice with those who have aggrieved him. I’m looking at you Disney, New College, local governments and 50 other things.

Right now, DeSantis is still theoretically trying to impress people. If this is what ambitious Ron looks like, how terrifying will aggrieved Ron be?

___

Capitol Hill veteran Austin Durrer is joining the just-launched government affairs firm Moran Global Strategies.

MGS takes its name from founding partner and former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, who represented northern Virginia in Congress from the early 1990s through 2015. During his time in office, Moran served as a senior member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Durrer was one of Moran’s longtime aides and also served as his Chief of Staff. But in Florida, Durrer is better known for his ties to former U.S. Rep. Crist.

Crist tapped the Johns Hopkins and Chapel Hill alum to run his congressional office after Pinellas voters sent him to D.C. in 2016. Durrer spent the two years between Moran’s exit and Crist’s arrival working as Chief of Staff in the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economics and Statistics Administration (ESA), overseeing the department’s data technology mission.

“Austin ran my congressional office with the superb skill of the seasoned pro that he is. We did a lot for Florida, in part due to his helping get me on the Appropriations Committee, and Defense Subcommittee, in my sophomore term no less,” Crist said. “He’s going to excel in this new role, and I wish him the very best. Florida companies would be lucky to have him representing them in Washington.”

MGS launches with a client portfolio including the nation of Qatar, General Dynamics, Salesforce, the National Capital Region Arts programs, and the National Association of Bankruptcy Trustees.

While MGS will specialize in federal issues, the team brings deep expertise to state- and local-level advocacy. At launch, MGS will have a state and local focus in Virginia and Florida.

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges” via Kyle Cheney and Erica Orden of POLITICO — Trump delivered his plea in a courtroom here just hours after turning himself into authorities in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents and his lawyers.

Although it’s the first time a former President has ever faced criminal charges, it may not be the last: At least three other criminal probes are circling around Trump. In Georgia, a district attorney is investigating Trump’s attempt to subvert that state’s results in the 2020 Election, and in Washington D.C. a special counsel is investigating his role in attempting to derail the transfer of presidential power, as well as his handling of national security secrets after leaving office.

He sat at a table in the courtroom alongside attorneys Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was present for the proceeding as well.

Trump has railed against the hush money case and has called Bragg politically motivated. And he’s worked to turn the indictment into rocket fuel for his campaign and its coffers.

The charges emerged from a broad investigation Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., opened several years ago relating to former Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who admitted that he arranged hush money payments at the height of the 2016 campaign to two women claiming past sexual liaisons with Trump: adult film actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump’s surrender marks the first time he has entered the office he has accused of political bias against him, calling Bragg an “animal” and “racist.”

Click here to read the indictment.

—”Dissecting the Trump indictment” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO

—“Politicians react to Trump’s arraignment for role in porn star hush money payment” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Trump decries charges against him as an ‘insult to our country’” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO — Trump struck a defiant note Tuesday evening, declaring that felony charges made against him were erroneous, politically motivated and “an insult to our country.” “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” he said.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“Trump’s online war machine trains its weapons on Ron DeSantis’” via Jonathan Allen and Vaughn Hillyard of NBC News — The fake video of DeSantis dunking on himself is surreal, the stuff of Trump’s fantasies. “Today, we’re seeing the success of our uni-party NeverTrump campaign,” DeSantis, who is Trump’s leading rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, says in the video. “Yes, we’re 30 points behind in polling with zero credibility. But now, Trump’s been indicted. Now, the people will have no choice but to accept me as their assigned candidate, and finally, we can sweep the GOP establishment back into power.”

“Democrats drop oppo dump on DeSantis in effort to derail White House hopes” via Anders Hagstrom of Fox News — A top progressive group dropped volumes of opposition research Monday against DeSantis to derail his presidential campaign before he even announces. The research, released as a stand-alone website titled “DeSantisResearchBook,” seeks to establish DeSantis as a “MAGA extremist,” and highlights his voting record in Congress as well as his actions as Governor. American Bridge 21st Century, the group behind the dump, calls DeSantis a “failed Governor” and a “hypocrite,” though there are no significant allegations in the report. The website breaks down DeSantis’ political history into an issue-by-issue format, detailing his voting record and positions on issues like hurricane relief, abortion and the economy.

“Governor’s Office: Democrat plan to challenge DeSantis book in schools is a ‘stunt’” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — After the Daily Beast reported Florida Democrats are requesting DeSantis’ new book be reviewed under laws by his own administration, the Governor’s press secretary, Bryan Griffin, called it a “stunt.” DeSantis’ new book, “The Courage to be Free” launched Feb. 28. and the Daily Beast reported Democrat Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell is leading an effort across 50 counties to see if any of them “might review or ban DeSantis’ book based on his law’s vague and unwieldy criteria.”

“Can kids see ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’? How DeSantis’ anti-drag war is affecting the performing arts” via Amanda Rosa of the Miami Herald — Before there was “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and drag brunch in Wynwood, there was Shakespeare. Women were not allowed to perform onstage in England until 1660, which meant that men in wigs and dresses would depict female characters in Shakespeare’s most iconic plays. In modern theater, a strong tradition of drag onstage remains, from Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray” to Mrs. Trunchbull in “Matilda” to Angel in “Rent.” Drag artists wonder if venues that have hosted their shows in the past may now view them as a liability. And some worry that theater may be the next battleground in DeSantis’ culture war.

“‘They’re criminalizing teachers and librarians’: Judy Blume slams DeSantis’ education censorship” via Jon Blistein of Rolling Stone — Blume skewered DeSantis and his efforts to dictate the parameters of public education in the state, telling a crowd at Variety’s Power of Women event, “Teachers are under fire, librarians are threatened. They are criminalizing teachers and librarians. It’s not just that they’re threatening their jobs. They’re threatening them.” During her speech April 4, Blume — who lives in Key West — laid into DeSantis and his efforts to, as she put it, “control everything, starting with what kids can think, what they can know, what they can question, what they can learn, and now even what they can talk about.” She added, “We have a legislator who’s trying to push through a bill preventing girls in elementary school from talking about periods … Good luck there.”

“DeSantis argues Andrew Warren suspension is a political question, not for courts to decide” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court to reject suspended Hillsborough County State’s Attorney Warren’s request for reinstatement, arguing that the courts have no legitimate role in what’s at essence a political dispute. They argue that the justices should reject Warren’s case out of hand, in part because he failed to file it expeditiously, waiting for eight months from the date of his suspension in August, all while an interim state attorney continued to prosecute cases in his jurisdiction. They also argue that, under the Florida Constitution’s separation of powers, the suspension is a political question for the Governor and Senate to decide, not the court.

“Florida police aren’t happy that DeSantis administration rule grounds popular drones” via Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald — Police departments across Florida are shelving millions of dollars in aerial drones because of a new DeSantis administration rule that takes effect Wednesday. In its latest attempt to stamp out foreign influence in Florida, the DeSantis administration is forbidding government agencies, including police, firefighters and mosquito control districts, from using drones manufactured by China-based Da Jiang Innovations, or DJI, by far the most popular drones in the world. Police and other agencies have purchased an estimated $200 million in DJI drones over the years, but under the rule, they can only use drones made by a handful of “approved manufacturers,” most of which are based in the U.S.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“House passes $113B budget, sets stage for Senate talks” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The House has passed a $113 billion spending plan with more funding for schools and health care providers, but also containing key differences with the alternative budget passed by the Senate. “The House budget allocates funds to fortify our state, address long-term infrastructure needs, invest in Florida’s workforce, transform how we deliver public education, and more,” said House Speaker Paul Renner. The legislation (HB 5001, SB 2500) passed unanimously, but Democrats noted specific areas they either opposed outright or had concerns about, including a program to move undocumented migrants around the country.

—“Dueling state budgets: Billions of dollars, little drama between Florida House, Senate plans” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network

“Senate passes bill banning gender-affirming care for minors and limiting it for adults” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The Senate voted 27-12 to advance a bill (SB 254) that would codify rules passed by the state’s two medical boards to ban the procedures for minors. The bill would also codify a Medicaid rule banning reimbursement for the procedures for people of all ages. DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have spearheaded the changes. SB 254 heads next to the House, which has been moving its own version of the ban (HB 1421). The House bill would ban private, commercial insurance policies from reimbursing gender-affirming care procedures. The Senate bill does not.

“Senate preps anti-drag show bill for passage despite apparent conflict with existing law” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation creating felony penalties for establishments that allow minors into adult shows with lewd content is nearing passage in the Senate after receiving further criticism, including that the proposed changes are redundant and confusing. Titled “Protection of Children,” the bill (SB 1438) would authorize state government officials within the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) to suspend or revoke the liquor license of any hotel, motel, restaurant, bar or similar establishment that knowingly admits minors to a live, adult performance. The bill defines such performance as “any show, exhibition, or other presentation in front of a live audience which, in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or specific sexual activities as those terms are defined” in existing state law.

“Second Senate Committee approves loosening School Board residency requirements” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would loosen residency requirements for School Board candidates, bringing them more in line with most other local and state elected offices, has aced its second Senate Committee stop. The full House has already approved identical legislation. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia proposed the bill (SB 444) that would make it so School Board candidates would not have to reside in the district they are seeking to represent until the time of election. Currently, School Board candidates must reside in the relevant district at the time of qualifying.

“Senators strike septic tank testing requirements from algae bill” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Legislation that would’ve addressed septic tanks and their role in nutrient pollution now won’t necessarily do so. SB 1538 was written to implement recommendations of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force. It originally mandated owners of septic tank systems to have their systems tested at least once every five years. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would’ve had to administer a septic tank system inspection program, with a county-by-county implementation plan phased in over 10 years, with priority going to those areas within a priority focus area for springs.

“Legislation targeting auto part theft passes Senate” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill seeking to stop catalytic converter thievery is advancing; it sped through the Senate, winning unanimous approval. Sen. Jim Boyd proposed the bill (SB 306) known as the “Catalytic Converter Antitheft Act” in response to the growing thievery of a device that’s hard to track. “This is happening to cars in driveways, it’s happening to fleets of vehicles in fenced yards, and even, even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile fell prey to this a month or so ago,” he told the Senate, to the sound of laughter from his fellow Senators.



— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Surprise Florida election bill could suppress student, minority vote, critics say” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — A Florida elections bill introduced in the Senate this week could make it harder for college students to vote and add more restrictions to third-party registration groups, which opponents say amounts to more voter suppression. The package, the third of its kind in three years, is the latest being pushed by the Republican-led Legislature. The state Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted to move forward on the bill on Tuesday, just a day after the Committee submitted it to the surprise of its Democratic members.

“Senate venomous reptile bill wriggles toward next Committee” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Believing that people will do the crime if they can handle the time, legislators are aiming to increase penalties for people who illegally deal in nonnative venomous reptiles. “It’s something that we had seen somewhat sporadically in the past, but because of the tremendous uptick in this type of activity, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) thought that there was a need to address in this type of legislation,” Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez told the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice. Florida’s six native venomous reptiles are all snakes.

“The golf cart driving age in Florida is currently 14 years old. That may soon change” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Some Florida teens may no longer be able to drive a golf cart around their neighborhoods. A bill that would raise the age and add requirements to operate a golf cart passed through the Senate Committee on Transportation on Tuesday. SB 1290, sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall, prohibits a person from driving a golf cart on public roadways unless they are 15 with a learner’s permit or 16 with a license.

“Skating rink liability bill is rolling through legislative Committees” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A bill shifting roller-skating rink liability to skaters rather than rink owners is rolling through legislative committees. The House Civil Justice Committee unanimously approved the “Roller Skating Rink Safety Act” (HB 1129), a bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Plasencia. That legislation would shift liability burdens in many cases to skaters and patrons rather than management and ownership, with the goal of lowering insurance premiums for owners and operators of the roughly 41 rinks left in the Sunshine State.

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

“On MLK assassination anniversary, Shevrin Jones cites ‘ongoing fight,’ condemns Dem leaders’ arrest” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — More than half a century after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s death, Sen. Jones said the dream is still alive. But Jones said arrests of Democratic leaders show the fight for progress demands constant attention. Jones released a lengthy statement on the 55th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s assassination. “As we mark the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination, we cannot ignore the ongoing fight for human and civil rights that persists today,” he said. “Dr. King so eloquently noted in his last speech, ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,’ the reality that our country remains a work in progress, calling on America to ‘Be true to what you said on paper.’”

Katherine Waldron condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay 2.0’ — Democratic Rep. Waldron called the proposed expansion (HB 1069) to last years’ parental rights legislation “Don’t Say Gay 2.0” and said it would actually erode parental freedoms and rights. “Instead of focusing on the needs of Floridians, such as lowering homeowners’ insurance, affordable housing, or dealing with climate change, the Republican-led legislature has chosen to focus on taking away rights from certain groups,” Waldron said. “This bill is yet another attack on our LGBTQ+ Floridians. Everyone deserves respect and freedom from overt government interference in their lives. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides to examine the constitutionality of such legislation and will continue fighting for the rights of all Floridians.”

Equal Ground says Senate bill directly attacks voters’ rights — Black-led, nonpartisan voting rights group Equal Ground said the Senate elections law package (SB 7050) “directly attacks voters’ rights” by heavily restricting vote-by-mail and increasing the frequency of purging the voter rolls. The organization asserted it continued a trend of the Legislature seeking to make it harder to cast a ballot for Black voters in particular. It pointed to its argument against 2021’s controversial elections bill, which it challenged in court, stating that the Legislature has a history of reacting to Black voter turnout by placing restrictions on the modes voter data show Black voters used in the prior election cycle. During a Committee hearing on SB 7050, Equal Ground founder Jasmine Burney-Clark said the bill furthers “the racist past of this state by suppressing Black votes.”

“Keith Truenow announces Senate bid to succeed Dennis Baxley” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Truenow is filing to succeed Sen. Baxley in Senate District 13. He already has the endorsement of Rep. Taylor Yarkosky. Truenow’s entry into the race was first reported by Florida Politics. Truenow was first elected to the House in 2020. He won a Republican Primary against Steven Novakovic and later defeated Democrat Crissy Stile in the General Election. In November 2022, he coasted to re-election over Democrat Linda Kero. This term, Truenow chairs the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee. The two-term lawmaker boasts a 100% voting record with DeSantis, and his legislative accomplishments include eliminating the Lake County Water Authority.

“Ebo Entsuah announces bid for open SD 13 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Clermont City Council member Entsuah will run for Senate. He lives in Senate District 13, where incumbent Sen. Dannis Baxley cannot run again because of term limits. “In Tallahassee, I’ll work tirelessly to secure our gun rights, protect life, preserve our constitutional freedoms and restrain the size, spending and growth of government,” Entsuah said. “It won’t always be popular with the politicians, but it’s the right thing to do for Florida — and I’m asking for your help.”

“Danny Nix launches campaign for HD 75” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Nix is launching a campaign for the House seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Mike Grant. Nix filed his paperwork to run in House District 75 on Tuesday. He has lived in Southwest Florida for the past 12 years and currently works as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Sunstar as a part of the Nix Team. A campaign news release said he plans to use his professional experience “to help solve Florida’s housing crisis.” “Gov. DeSantis has inspired me to answer the call to serve. His leadership on protecting and defending our freedoms is unmatched and, as a freedom-loving Floridian, I plan on focusing on continuing that fight,” Nix said.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida grand jury issues scathing report on migrant flights through JAX, as attorney general calls for changes in laws” via Vic Micolucci of News 4 Jax — A scathing grand jury report from the Florida Supreme Court details federal flights filled with migrant children coming through Jacksonville International Airport in 2021. The News4Jax I-TEAM reported on more than 70 flights, often in the dark of night, coming through JAX filled with unaccompanied minors from Central and South America. The flights stirred political controversy and continued the debate about the treatment and handling of migrants, especially children. Pictures from 2021 show some of the night flights with chartered planes landing at Jacksonville International Airport and unloading passengers who then got into vans and buses.

“First Lady to help furry friends find a home in Tallahassee” via Zac Howard of The Florida Standard — Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis is hosting a pet adoption event on Tuesday to help companion animals in need of a home. The event partners with pet shelters in the state to encourage animal adoption and collect donations. Attendees are encouraged to donate pet supplies, such as food, puppy pads and milk replacement formula. Children in attendance will have the chance to participate by holding and bottle-feeding kittens. The event will be held at The Grove Museum in Tallahassee.

“Nikki Fried, Senate leader Lauren Book released from jail after abortion protest arrest” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Fried, Senate Minority Leader Book and nine others were released from jail after being arrested Monday night on trespassing charges for protesting a six-week abortion ban that’s poised to pass the Legislature. “We know what we’re fighting for,” Fried said in an interview Tuesday. “If it takes us getting arrested to wake everybody up, then so be it.” Fried and Book, along with several other state lawmakers, were among 40 or so demonstrators outside Tallahassee City Hall across the street from the Capitol after the Senate passed a six-week ban on most abortions earlier in the day.

—“Randi Weingarten fact-checked for false claim that DeSantis arrested political opponents” via Aaron Kleigman of Fox News

“Florida consumers feel better about economy, but high interest rates could dent optimism” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida consumers are feeling a little better about the economy despite news of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse. But the report also warns consumer sentiment will likely remain relatively low in the future, as interest rates are expected to continue rising. Out of a 150-point index, consumer sentiment was recorded at 69.7 in March, up 2 points from February.

“Three applicants to replace Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston, JNC says” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Only three people submitted applications to replace former Florida Supreme Court Justice Polston, who resigned last month, the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) revealed. When former Justice Alan Lawson retired last year, 17 people applied. Tampa lawyer Belinda Noah, Judge Thomas Palermo of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County, and 6th District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Meredith Sasso submitted their applications ahead of the JNC’s deadline.

“Moderate drinking has no health benefits, analysis of decades of research finds” via Roni Caryn Rabin of The New York Times — For decades, scientific studies suggested moderate drinking was better for most people’s health than not drinking at all, and could even help them live longer. A new analysis of more than 40 years of research has concluded that many of those studies were flawed and that the opposite is true. The new report, which analyzed more than 100 studies of almost 5 million adults, was not designed to develop drinking recommendations, but to correct for methodological problems that plagued many of the older observational studies.





— D.C. MATTERS —

“House GOP’s Joe Biden investigations sputter out of the gate” via Jordain Carney of POLITICO — House Republicans charged into the majority vowing an investigative onslaught against Biden and Democrats. But they’ve gotten almost nowhere so far and some in the party are getting frustrated. A sizable chunk of the conference is focused on preventing a banking crisis and a looming debt fight instead of on Biden family oversight or a politicized government panel. At the same time, the party base is chafing at the lack of big bombshells and concrete steps against administration officials to back up all of the lawmakers’ talk.

“Congress today is older than it’s ever been” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight — As it turns out, Congress today is older than it’s ever been. Across all Senators and representatives, the median age of the 118th Congress is 59 years old. The median Senator is 65 years old, a record high; the median Representative is about 58, for the fourth Congress in a row. Congress has notably aged since 2001: From 1919 to 1999, the median Senator never eclipsed 60 years old, and the median Representative never surpassed 55.2

“Members of Congress on TikTok defend app’s reach to voters” via Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press — Rep. Jeff Jackson has used it to explain the complex fight over raising the debt limit. Rep. Robert Garcia has used it to engage with members of the LGBTQ+ community. And Sen. Bob Casey has used it to give an overview of Election Day results. As pressure against TikTok mounts in Washington, the more than two dozen members of Congress, all Democrats, who are active on the social media platform are being pushed by their colleagues to stop using it. Many defend their presence on the platform, saying they have a responsibility as public officials to meet Americans where they are and more than 150 million are on TikTok.

“GOP fundraiser says he got millions to illegally lobby Trump administration” via Paul Duggan of The Washington Post — Elliott Broidy, a former top Republican fundraiser who admitted to illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of foreign nationals, described his actions publicly Tuesday for the first time, testifying in court about his failed attempts to quash a federal investigation of a Malaysian financier and to spur U.S. officials to extradite a wealthy Chinese dissident living in New York, whom Beijing had branded a criminal. Although he could have pocketed up to $75 million if his efforts had succeeded, he told a federal jury, he wound up with far less: an $8 million retainer and a $1 million “appearance fee” for traveling to Thailand for a secret meeting.

“Pro-Biden group launched ad blitz touting his salvo against Big Tech” via Cristiano Lima of The Washington Post — An advocacy group that helped Biden get elected has mounted a major ad campaign touting his State of the Union call for Congress to unite against the tech giants. It’s a rare instance of a key tech issue such as data privacy, which has been the subject of talks on Capitol Hill for years with little to show for it, getting prominent billing from a top political spender. Future Forward USA Action, a pro-Biden nonprofit labeled a “dark money” group by campaign watchdogs, has spent over $900,000 on TV ads promoting his remarks urging lawmakers to “finally hold social media companies accountable.”

“Democrats weigh trying to force Supreme Court to adopt ethics rules” via Tobi Raji, Dave Clarke, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer of The Washington Post — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the court’s budget, said he will use his spending bill this year to try to force the justices to adhere to an enforceable ethics code, similar to the one that applies to federal judges. “The Supreme Court should have a code of ethics to govern the conduct of its members, and its refusal to adopt such standards has contributed to eroding public confidence in the highest court in the land,” Van Hollen said.

“Kat Cammack makes swing through Central Florida agriculture facilities” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Cammack is venturing into Central Florida to earn a greater understanding of agriculture throughout the state. The Gainesville Republican launched a three-day tour of area farm operations starting with stops in Umatilla and Mount Dora. She visited Wild Goose Farms and H&A Farms, both blueberry producers in Northeast Lake County. The Congresswoman said she was touring Florida farms as a member of the House Agriculture Committee. Representing a heavily agrarian North Florida district, she has long held an interest in the state’s agriculture issues.

“Lawmakers fear cyber espionage from Chinese-made cranes in South Florida ports” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Giant gantry cranes made in the People’s Republic of China and now operating at Port Everglades, PortMiami and elsewhere in the U.S. are the subjects of cyber and other security questions raised by congressional Republicans who believe they carry the potential for interfering with port operations. Last Friday, U.S. Reps. Carlos Giménez of Miami and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin toured PortMiami as well as the offices of the U.S. Southern Command “to learn more about Chinese Communist Party influence and operations both in the United States and in Latin America,” according to a statement from Giménez’s office. “The Communist regime in Beijing is America’s most significant national security threat,” Giménez said in the statement.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Judge warns Trump to his face to stop inciting violence or he could face gag order” via Alex Griffing of Mediaite — During Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, in which he was charged with 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records for hush money payments, Judge Juan Merchan said he would not issue a gag order at this time, but warned Trump not to incite violence. The Judge warned Trump not to make any statements against officials that could incite violence.

“Records, not hush money, key to Trump charges. Making case in court poses challenges” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — At first blush, the historic criminal indictment of Trump seems relatively straightforward. However, making the case in court, legal experts said, will be anything but simple. The basic facts of the case read like a salacious tabloid-like narrative. But the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office appears to face a host of complicated legal challenges in the novel way it has shaped the case around a $130,000 payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“While Trump’s base rallies, the GOP fractures” via Sally Goldenberg of POLITICO — While polling, fundraising and public displays of enthusiasm indicate the indictment is emboldening Trump’s MAGA supporters, there is no evidence, yet it has helped him expand his political base. In fact, many Republicans have expressed fears it may ultimately damage his prospects with swing voters the GOP will need to win the White House in 2024. In New York on Tuesday, those absent from the rally said as much as those who attended.

“Trump, Trump, Trump — U.S. TV turns to old habits” via Sebastian Smith of Yahoo News — The war in Ukraine, the unveiling by NASA of its future Moon crew, a speech by the actual President, in Minnesota — good luck finding any of that. “All Trump, all the time,” summarized media watcher Aaron Rupar over a tweeted collage of no less than seven news channels simultaneously featuring some sort of live Trump coverage. Actually, most of the time the disgraced former President and current leading Republican presidential candidate was not even visible.

“Attorneys file motion to dismiss Trump’s $50 million copyright lawsuit in Pensacola” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — As Trump was preparing for his arraignment in New York this week, attorneys for Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster Inc. and Paramount Global were seeking to have a federal judge in Pensacola dismiss Trump’s $50 million lawsuit against them. Trump’s lawsuit claims Woodward violated the former President’s copyright by taking interviews recorded during Trump’s presidency for Woodward’s book, “Rage,” and publishing them separately as “The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump.” The defense made a motion to dismiss the suit on Monday arguing Trump did not have a copyright registered for any portion of the interviews. Further court filings argue that Trump’s complaint “ignores Woodward’s role as the author of both the Interviews and the Work, making him the sole copyright owner.”

“Mike Pence defense upheld by court” via Don Wolfensberger of The Hill — Pence startled some legal observers when he invoked congressional immunity to resist a subpoena for testimony before a grand jury looking into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pence was relying on his position as President of the Senate to argue he could not be compelled to testify in any other place regarding his duties as a constitutional officer of Congress. It was the first time that a Vice President has relied on that shield from legal process.

— 2024 —

“Poll: Trump widens lead in 2024 Republican Presidential Primary” via Richard Cowan of Reuters — Trump is widening his lead over his rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest, even as he faces criminal charges in New York, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Some 48% of self-described Republicans say they want Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee, up from 44% in a March 14-20 poll. Some 19% back his closest rival, DeSantis, down from 30% last month. Other likely rivals polled in the single digits. The online poll was conducted between March 31 and April 3, after news broke that Trump would face criminal charges related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 Election.

“Trump holds massive lead against DeSantis among Massachusetts Republicans” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new Massachusetts poll shows Trump with more than double the support of DeSantis. Trump leads the 2024 GOP Primary field with 45% of poll respondents saying they support the former President. That performance puts him 26 points ahead of DeSantis, who has just 21% support. Other candidates and potential candidates are in single digits. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley’s 9% support puts her in third place, with former Vice President Pence drawing 3% support.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Daniella Levine Cava re-election campaign announces $1.1M raised in first month” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava is only facing one (likely underfinanced) opponent so far in her bid to retain office next year, but she’s already fundraising like deep-pocketed interests are after her job. On Wednesday, Levine Cava announced that she raised $1.1 million in March, the first month of her campaign. Combined with carry-over funds from her political committee, Our Democracy, she has about $1.25 million to kick off the election cycle. Her only challenger so far is Miami native Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, a former car salesperson, restaurateur, actor and dancer who now operates a trapeze school from his home in the county’s Pinewood neighborhood.

“Two win seats on Miami Springs City Council, razor-close third race heads to recount” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Springs is keeping an existing City Council member, welcoming a new one and will recount votes for a third seat after that race ended in a razor-close finish Tuesday. With all four precincts reporting at 7:40 p.m., voters chose Jorge Santin for the Group 1 seat and incumbent Council member Jacky Bravo for the Group 2 seat. Santin won with 54% of the vote in a three-way race, while Bravo took 55% in a two-way contest. Three candidates competed to succeed term-limited Council member Bob Best in the Group 1 seat: Santin, Orlando “Landy” Lamas and MaryJo Mejia Ramos. Lamas secured 33% of the vote Tuesday, while Ramos received 13%.

“2 Broward School Board members face review after accusations of touching” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An outside investigator will review two incidents where Broward School Board members have been accused of inappropriate touching. Board Chair Lori Alhadeff told the School Board on Tuesday she had received “some disturbing information,” about two incidents, including one that involved a student. The South Florida Sun Sentinel has confirmed that the two board members are Brenda Fam and Allen Zeman, who both joined the School Board in November. District officials said they have referred both issues to the state Ethics Commission, but Alhadeff said Tuesday she wanted to go beyond that.

“FIU Faculty Senate votes no confidence in Chair, citing DeSantis attacks on universities” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — In an unusually tense Zoom meeting, the Faculty Senate at Florida International University voted 30-28 to show no confidence in its Chair because of what they described as insufficient action in the face of Gov. DeSantis’ agenda affecting higher education. Professors who spoke in favor of the no-confidence motion said they expect a more aggressive approach from Deanne Butchey considering how state bills are threatening academic freedom, tenure for professors, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the state universities and colleges. Butchey defended her record, and argued she likes to work diplomatically, behind the scenes and in pursuit of common ground. The resolution doesn’t force Butchey to resign.

“DeSantis taps two trustees to stay at Miami Dade College” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — Marcell Felipe, a Miami corporate lawyer, and Roberto Alonso, a business owner and Miami-Dade County School Board member, will keep leading one of the largest colleges in the country. Gov. DeSantis reappointed them to the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees. The seven-member board works with the college administration to manage the institution, which spans eight campuses and boasts a student population of about 120,000. Alonso, 43, first joined the college’s Board of Trustees in July 2020, while Felipe, 50, joined in March 2019. DeSantis appointed them both as the Governor appoints trustees in the state’s college system to staggered four-year terms, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Delrish Moss, longtime voice of Miami police department, named Miramar’s new chief” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Moss, a longtime Miami police spokesman who took the helm in Ferguson, Missouri after police department upheaval following days of civil unrest, has been chosen as the new Police Chief for the city of Miramar. Moss, 58, said he will focus on shoring up staff and bringing the department up to date with the latest in crime-fighting technology. “One of my challenges,” said Moss, “will be to increase staffing so that we can keep pace with the rapid growth of the city.” Moss made a name for himself in Miami, serving the city for 32 years and making his way from street patrol to homicide to a major in communications.

Farm Share, Sunshine Health work to feed the hungry — An expanded partnership, which kicked off March 23, is distributing food to 100 families in Sunshine Health’s Lauderhill Welcome Room. In alliance with Farm Share, Sunshine Health plans to expand the food distribution to more of its community centers, called Welcome Rooms, across Florida.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando’s tourism industry is strong, generating record hotel tax revenue” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orlando’s tourism industry — still going strong in the pandemic recovery — brought in the highest hotel tax revenue ever collected in the month of February, officials said. The Orange County 6% surcharge on overnight stays generated $32.6 million in February, according to Comptroller Phil Diamond. “Month-over-month, February collections were higher than January collections by $3.6 million,” Diamond said in a statement. Hotel tax proceeds were also up 14% compared to February 2022.

“Brevard school board selects 11 semifinalists for superintendent role” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — The Brevard County School Board chose semifinalists for the district’s superintendent position during a Tuesday morning meeting, narrowing the list of applicants from 33 to 11. During the 9 a.m. meeting, which lasted just over 30 minutes, Florida School Board Association members spoke to the board about the process of choosing candidates for the position. Each Board member listed their top picks from the pool of applicants. From there, candidates who were chosen by two or more School Board members were selected as semifinalists. In total, 11 candidates were named semifinalists.

“Stetson University hires from within, naming Dean Elizabeth Skomp new provost” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Stetson University has named Skomp its next provost and vice president for academic affairs. Skomp has been dean of the College of Arts & Sciences since 2019. “Stetson is so fortunate to have secured Dr. Elizabeth Skomp for this vital leadership role,” university President Christopher Roellke said in a news release. “Dr. Skomp is a champion of a broad liberal arts education and is also highly skilled in addressing the myriad challenges and opportunities contained within the higher education landscape.” Skomp will start in her new role on July 1, after Noel Painter steps down after seven years as provost. Painter will take a sabbatical and then return to the faculty in the School of Music.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa loses control of historic Black cemetery to property developer” via Deanne King of WFLA — The community is reacting to news that the city of Tampa lost control of the historic African American cemetery, Memorial Park, to a property developer. Located at 2225 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Memorial Park, is a cemetery that has been a part of the Tampa community for 104 years. It’s a historic African American cemetery with many notable Black figures buried at the site. “The first freed slaves from families are in this cemetery, Mr. Middleton from Middleton High School is buried here, but what’s most important to me is, my mother is here,” said Norene Miller. “When we buried her here, it was an intention she would rest in peace, and I would not have to stand here and beg the city of Tampa to purchase this cemetery.”

“What’s next for Tampa startup after its bank collapsed” via Bernadette Berdychowski of the Tampa Bay Times — The day before Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, more than a dozen venture capitalists and banking connections reached out to Erik Maltais. Pull out money from your bank, now, they said. Silicon Valley Bank was collapsing, and his Tampa-based startup was a customer. “It was definitely a character-building weekend,” said Maltais, CEO of Immertec, a technology company that uses virtual reality to train surgeons. Maltais said Immertec wired their cash from Silicon Valley Bank to St. Petersburg-based Raymond James Financial the morning of March 10.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Political stunt’ or ‘dystopian’ crackdown? Protester arrests further divide City Commission” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The two factions on the Tallahassee City Commission had entirely different takes on the arrests of state Sen. Book, Florida Democratic Party Chair Fried and other protesters on the plaza outside City Hall. Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Dianne Williams-Cox all defended the move by city management to arrest the demonstrators, while City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter blasted it. The protesters were cautioned by police multiple times that if they remained on-site by sundown, they would be subject to arrest for trespassing.

“Leon Schools superintendent: Tallahassee Classical may be in violation of charter contract” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — A local charter school may be in violation of school district policies, according to public records. In a letter to Tallahassee Classical School Board Chair Barney Bishop, the district superintendent writes the board did not have a minimum of five members for more than 60 days, a violation of the charter school contract. ” … the contract states in relevant part the Sponsor may choose to terminate or not renew the Charter for failure to maintain the minimum number of governing board members for more than 60 days,” states Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

“FSU bans TikTok, other apps from campus after statewide regulation from Board of Governors” via Tarah Jean of The Wall Street Journal — Florida State University announced that social media apps such as TikTok have been immediately banned from campus as of Monday, following a Florida Board of Governors statewide emergency regulation. FSU sent out a message to students, faculty and staff Monday afternoon to notify the campus community of all the social media platforms, websites and technologies that are blocked from being accessed on university devices or while using FSU’s Wi-Fi — TikTok, Tencent QQ, WeChat, Vkontakte, Kaspersky and Fizz.

“Over $100,000 worth of cocaine washed up on 3 Florida Panhandle beaches in two days” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News Journal — Authorities in Florida say three packages of cocaine worth over $100,000 were discovered washed ashore in three different beach areas in Walton County on Monday and Tuesday. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a tip from a beachgoer on Monday claiming they found a clear Ziplock bag they believed to be filled with some type of narcotics. WCSO responded to the incident on Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach to investigate. The package was confiscated and submitted to evidence for destruction.

“Federal Judge Clyde Roger Vinson, ‘a legend, loved and admired by all,’ dies at age 83” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola’s long-serving United States District Court judge, Vinson, died Saturday after battling prostate cancer. Although family and friends are grieving the loss of the beloved father, respected federal judge and U.S. Naval aviator, they say they are taking comfort in the knowledge that the 83-year-old lived an accomplished life and reached every one of his many goals, including leaving a legal legacy of integrity and fairness. Vinson was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and remained cancer free for more than 20 years. However, the disease returned in 2019 and by 2021, his prognosis was poor.

“Alachua Conservation Trust preserves dozens of acres in McIntosh” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Alachua Conservation Trust will add 84 acres of land to the existing Marjorie A. Hoy Memorial Park at Orange Lake Overlook in McIntosh. The trust purchased the land directly over the existing 71-acre nature preserve in late March, expanding the group’s conservation efforts, according to a news release. ACT plans to create a public gathering space and a museum highlighting the area’s history on the new land, as well as add hiking trails and other recreational opportunities.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College of Florida adding athletics as culture shift continues” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — New College of Florida has announced one of its most visible changes under Interim President Richard Corcoran: the addition of an intercollegiate athletics department. Though the Sarasota honors college already offers some intercollegiate sports, archery, esports, powerlifting, sailing and swimming, its opportunities are set to expand. Baseball is a given; the school has hired Mariano Jimenez as its head coach and athletic director. “We are confident that this hire will continue to elevate student life at New College of Florida and attract scholar-athletes to our campus to take part in competitive sports from baseball to softball to soccer and basketball,” Corcoran said in a statement.

“Sarasota County School Board delays vote on Hillsdale-tied consulting firm contract” via Steven Walker of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota School Board will not vote Tuesday on two proposed contracts with Vermilion Education, a consulting firm whose founder worked at the conservative Hillsdale College, a district representative confirmed before the meeting. The vote was rescheduled for the next board meeting on April 18, and the reasoning behind delaying the vote was not immediately clear before the meeting started. In the workshop immediately before the scheduled board meeting, there was a Zoom presentation from Jordan Adams, Vermilion’s founder, which was not listed on the board’s workshop agenda.

“Sarasota School Board critics oppose Hillsdale College-tied consultant contracts” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County’s teachers’ union strongly condemned a School Board plan to vote on two contracts for an extensive review of the School District with a consulting firm tied to Hillsdale College. Barry Dubin, the executive director of the teacher’s union, wrote in an email to members and “friends” that the district would become the next New College of Florida, referring to the conservative political makeover of the public school launched by DeSantis early this year. His administration referred to the planned transformation as turning New College into the “Hillsdale of the South” when the Governor announced a change in leadership and policies at the progressive public college.

“Martin County Sheriff’s Office civil citation program aims to help first-time minor crime offenders stay out of jail” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a pre-arrest diversion program to help adults who commit minor offenses stay out of jail, but local faith leaders advocating for the effort were disappointed to learn it will not include reprieve for those who commit minor traffic infractions. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells announced plans for the program following a meeting with a group called Stronger Together Reaching Equality Across Manatee. The group has advocated for formal implementation by local law enforcement and held a prayer vigil outside of the Sheriff’s office in March to ask Wells to implement a program that includes a change in policy to issue civil citations for minor traffic infractions instead of arrests.

— TOP OPINION —

“‘Ruby Bridges,’ parental rights and Florida’s deepening shame” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — This is what lawmakers in Florida have created: a stew pot of vague laws, a distrust in educators and a blanket invitation for parents to stop the presses on anything that makes them antsy.

The result: long, tortured meetings all over the state, with many pleading for diversity of thought and defending long-held classics while jumpy officials peck apart definitions of pornography. In Hillsborough County, for example, a complaint over “This Book Is Gay” led to a 2½-hour special meeting and the book being removed from middle schools.

Surely local districts are feeling frustrated, defeated. Surely they would rather spend this time doing their jobs helping students succeed, not being distracted by the equivalent of conspiracists screaming on YouTube.

Because despite the bonkers narrative that public schools are out to turn everyone socialist, parents do have rights. Teachers send home permission slips all the time, giving ample space for families to opt out of lessons, books, movies, field trips, pictures of bodies. Parental rights go so far that formal review policies in Tampa Bay and around Florida often allow a single dissenting parent to challenge materials for thousands of kids. Why?

— OPINIONS —

“Unsealing the case against Trump” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — This is an unprecedented prosecution of a former President, and Americans deserve to observe it firsthand. These proceedings need to be seen by the American people. Critics fret about a “circus atmosphere” with cameras in the courtroom. Hogwash. Trump is doing all he can to make this a circus all by himself. His alleged misdeeds may have festered in the dark, but accountability must be carried out in the Sunshine. Whether Trump is guilty or not of the charges to be revealed in Manhattan Tuesday should be decided only in the courts, the same as any other criminal case, and politicians should tone it down and let the system work. That goes especially for DeSantis and other Republicans denouncing the indictments as “political.”

“Remember when values mattered? The Trump indictment should remind us.” via The Palm Beach Post editorial board — This indictment is no simple case of an embarrassed husband, paying off a sex partner to spare himself grief. This was a month before the tight 2016 Election. The news threatened to break one day or so after the explosive “Access Hollywood” video came out. By shutting down this additional unsavory news, of alleged trysts with porn actress, Stormy Daniels, he could perhaps prevent Hillary Clinton from capitalizing on it and grabbing the presidency. That’s why, in the eyes of prosecutors, the $130,000 in hush money payments amounted to undisclosed campaign contributions. They changed the campaign and in retrospect could well have changed history.

“DeSantis isn’t ready for the big leagues” via Rick Newman of Yahoo — DeSantis seems to think he needs the war on “woke capitalism,” or politically correct corporate behavior driven by liberal ideals, to fire up the populist hordes who will send him to the White House. That alone is doubtful. More Americans have a positive view of the term “woke” than a negative one, and a lot of people don’t even know what “woke capitalism” refers to. It’s hard to rally people to your cause when they don’t know what the cause is. DeSantis also seems to relish bullying, with the usual blind spot of failing to know when he’s gone too far. DeSantis will never be friends with everybody. But he doesn’t need enemies everywhere, either.

“JetBlue-Spirit merger will be great for Miami economy, workers tourists. Don’t block it” via Liliam Lopez for the Miami Herald — With tourism roaring back, it’s time for the government and airline industry to support Florida’s explosive economic growth by creating jobs, offering additional low-cost travel choices and providing more routes to and from South Florida. That’s why I was disappointed to hear of the Department of Justice’s attempt to block the JetBlue-Spirit merger, which would increase competition, provide more travel options and expand our workforce in Florida. State Attorney General Ashley Moody rightly recognized these benefits when she secured thousands of new jobs for Floridians and hundreds of new, affordable flights at airports throughout the state in an agreement reached with JetBlue.







— ALOE —

“Florida redfish contaminated with drugs. Study finds opioids, psychoactive medications and more.” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Redfish, one of the most popular and delicious inshore game fish in Florida, are contaminated with pharmaceuticals throughout the state, a study by Florida International University and the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust has revealed. The research states that pharmaceuticals enter bays and estuaries through wastewater discharge, sewage leaks and spills, and seepage from septic tanks. Ninety-four percent of the redfish sampled had pharmaceuticals in their systems, and 26% had concentrations in their blood that researchers consider to be “concerning.” The paper said the fish are exposed to the drugs both through passing water over their gills, and by eating prey, such as shrimp and crabs, which have been exposed.

“Disney: Long-awaited Tron ride officially rolls into Magic Kingdom” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World has entered the Grid. Tron Lightcycle/Run roller coaster officially opened Tuesday morning at Magic Kingdom. Unlike the debuts of many eagerly awaited Disney attractions of the past, there was no mile-long line heading into the queue to mark the opening. For the first time, Disney World’s virtual queue system was used at Magic Kingdom. Potential riders have two windows to be assigned loading groups and approximate ride times. There is no standby line option.

“‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ second trailer reveals multitude of spider-people” via Abid Rahman of The Hollywood Reporter — Sony dropped the second trailer for its upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Wednesday night and it features a more detailed look at the “elite crew with all the best Spider-people.” The nearly three-minute trailer begins with Miles Morales/Spider-Man’s encounter with the multiverse traversing The Spot. It also sees Gwen Stacy introducing Miles to a whole host of new Spider-people at a building, which gives off a Citadel of Ricks vibe.

