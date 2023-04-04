On MLK assassination anniversary, Shevrin Jones cites ‘ongoing fight,’ condemns Dem leaders’ arrest

More than half a century after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s death, Sen. Shevrin Jones said the dream is still alive. But the Miami Lakes Democrat said arrests of Democratic leaders show the fight for progress demands constant attention.

Jones released a lengthy statement on the 55th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s assassination.

“As we mark the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination, we cannot ignore the ongoing fight for human and civil rights that persists today,” he said. “Dr. King so eloquently noted in his last speech, ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,’ the reality that our country remains a work in progress, calling on America to ‘Be true to what you said on paper.’”

The eve of the anniversary also saw the arrests of political figures in Florida for their own acts of civil obedience. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried were both arrested Monday during a protest at the Capitol.

“Fast forward to last night: Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, and other peaceful protestors were arrested while demonstrating against the state’s latest draconian abortion ban,” Jones said.

“Our right to protest and speak freely without fear of legal intervention ought to be safe — but that’s unfortunately not the case in Ron DeSantis’ Florida.”

He said the arrests demonstrate the struggle for equality is a constant one. He noted other fights such as the push for gun control after a school shooting in Tennessee. There, a Republican majority plans to vote this week to expel Democratic lawmakers detained in demonstrations for gun safety measures. That controversy is unfolding in the state where King was killed on April 4, 1968.

“This assault on our rights sadly extends far beyond Florida as lawmakers in Tennessee seek to expel colleagues over gun safety demonstrations, just days after children and teachers were mowed down at a Nashville school,” Jones said.

“Across the country, Republican extremists are in lockstep with DeSantis as they choose fascist attacks against political opponents over actually improving people’s lives. Rather than proposing solutions to close the health care access gap or help Floridians plan for retirement, Florida Republicans choose to further stack the deck in favor of their corporate donors and against workers and families. Rather than addressing the property insurance and housing affordability crisis, Florida Republicans are fast-tracking more voter suppression laws that will make it harder for seniors and young people to have their voices heard.”

Jones expressed hope that the series of events would drive political leaders in Florida to reflect and prioritize protecting the rights of individuals and improving the lives of the state’s residents.

“It’s long past time for Florida’s elected leaders to recalibrate and get back to basics to ensure the state’s priorities align with our shared priorities: dignity over dehumanization, empathy over extremism, and people over profiteering,” Jones said.