April 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

On MLK assassination anniversary, Shevrin Jones cites ‘ongoing fight,’ condemns Dem leaders’ arrest
Shevrin Jones wants to make getting out the vote as easy as walking to a mailbox.

Jacob OglesApril 4, 20235min2

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Keith Truenow announces Senate bid to succeed Dennis Baxley

Culture WarsHeadlines

With no discussion, Senate committee backs confirmation of Esther Byrd to Board of Education

HeadlinesInfluence

2nd Senate committee approves loosening School Board residency requirements

FLAPOL113021CH067
'Our right to protest and speak freely without fear of legal intervention ought to be safe.'

More than half a century after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s death, Sen. Shevrin Jones said the dream is still alive. But the Miami Lakes Democrat said arrests of Democratic leaders show the fight for progress demands constant attention.

Jones released a lengthy statement on the 55th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s assassination.

“As we mark the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination, we cannot ignore the ongoing fight for human and civil rights that persists today,” he said. “Dr. King so eloquently noted in his last speech, ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,’ the reality that our country remains a work in progress, calling on America to ‘Be true to what you said on paper.’”

The eve of the anniversary also saw the arrests of political figures in Florida for their own acts of civil obedience. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried were both arrested Monday during a protest at the Capitol.

“Fast forward to last night: Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, and other peaceful protestors were arrested while demonstrating against the state’s latest draconian abortion ban,” Jones said.

“Our right to protest and speak freely without fear of legal intervention ought to be safe — but that’s unfortunately not the case in Ron DeSantis’ Florida.”

He said the arrests demonstrate the struggle for equality is a constant one. He noted other fights such as the push for gun control after a school shooting in Tennessee. There, a Republican majority plans to vote this week to expel Democratic lawmakers detained in demonstrations for gun safety measures. That controversy is unfolding in the state where King was killed on April 4, 1968.

“This assault on our rights sadly extends far beyond Florida as lawmakers in Tennessee seek to expel colleagues over gun safety demonstrations, just days after children and teachers were mowed down at a Nashville school,” Jones said.

“Across the country, Republican extremists are in lockstep with DeSantis as they choose fascist attacks against political opponents over actually improving people’s lives. Rather than proposing solutions to close the health care access gap or help Floridians plan for retirement, Florida Republicans choose to further stack the deck in favor of their corporate donors and against workers and families. Rather than addressing the property insurance and housing affordability crisis, Florida Republicans are fast-tracking more voter suppression laws that will make it harder for seniors and young people to have their voices heard.”

Jones expressed hope that the series of events would drive political leaders in Florida to reflect and prioritize protecting the rights of individuals and improving the lives of the state’s residents.

“It’s long past time for Florida’s elected leaders to recalibrate and get back to basics to ensure the state’s priorities align with our shared priorities: dignity over dehumanization, empathy over extremism, and people over profiteering,” Jones said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]ail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEbo Entsuah announces bid for open SD 13 seat

next2nd Senate committee approves loosening School Board residency requirements

2 comments

  • SJC Berlusconi Billy the Bamboozler

    April 4, 2023 at 11:49 am

    This is all the fault of that pig who suggested a 6 week abortion ban. She will not be adopting disordered meth and crack babies and will not vote to fund social programs. Needs a bucket of acid to the head.

    Reply

  • Richard Bruce

    April 4, 2023 at 11:53 am

    Racist not to honor the assassination anniversaries of Pres. Lincoln, Garfield, and McKinley.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories