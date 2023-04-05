April 5, 2023
Bills that would end last remaining breed-specific dog bans head to House, Senate floors
Miami's pit bull ban stays in place for another year.

Anne Geggis
April 5, 2023

Pitbull Portrait
Pit bulls are now singled out for restrictions in Miami and Sunrise.

A movement to end the last remaining municipal and public housing restrictions against specific dog breeds — mostly targeting pit bulls — is on the brink of catching the metaphorical car.

Senate legislation (SB 942) that would overturn Miami’s prohibition on pit bulls unanimously won a third Senate committee approval. An identical legislation (HB 941) awaits a full House vote.

Sen. Alexis Calatayud told the Senate Rules Committee that the justifications for breed restrictions haven’t held up.

“Breed restrictions are antiquated attempts to reduce liability in a community,” the Miami Republican said during Wednesday’s hearing. “Studies conducted by the National Canine Research Council and the Centers for Disease Control acknowledge that breed is not a determining factor in the likelihood of a dog to bite and that breed-specific legislation is not a useful tool for keeping communities safe.”

Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, a Miami Republican, has proposed an identical bill in the House.

Previous legislation banning breed-specific municipal ordinances had allowed local ordinances passed before Oct. 1, 1990 to stand, which was right after Miami passed its ordinance.

Dahlia Canes, of the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation, has been working on getting ordinances like Miami-Dade’s overturned for the last 19 years. Now, Miami-Dade’s 1990 ordinance is rarely enforced, but it does keep families from moving into public housing with four-legged family members, according to Canes.

If the bill passes “a lot more people won’t have to return their dogs to the shelter or dump them on the street,” Canes said. “People can go with their four-legged family members into public housing.”

The city of Sunrise’s ordinance would not be allowed, either. Those rules, passed in 1989, define “pit bull dogs” as any dog that has characteristics as described by the American Kennel Club or United Kennel Club for American Staffordshire terriers or Staffordshire bull terriers. And those dogs, according to Sunrise’s rules, must be securely locked in a pen or muzzled.

Canes is hopeful this will be the year that laws acknowledge dogs should not be judged by breed, but by behavior.

“Hopefully, the legislators realize this is not a political issue,” she said. “This should be a humane, bipartisan effort,” Canes said.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

  • Billy the Bamboozler McDivorced Thrice

    April 5, 2023 at 3:53 pm

    Where is the Tea Party on this one? Banning books, banning dogs, banning social studies… what happened to freedom and liberty?

    • Traitors Eating Ass Party

      April 5, 2023 at 4:15 pm

      The Tea Party were only mad because the president at the time was black. They were a one issue party in that sense.
      Most of them ran off to join the Klan once Trump made racism ok again.

  • JD

    April 5, 2023 at 4:00 pm

    Seriously? Is the shameful FLGOP is running out of things to ban from banning? Now it’s you-can-have-genetically-modified-dog-breeds-that-will-eat-your-face-if-it-owns-the-libs legislation? Pathetic.

    The only people that want pit bulls are drug dealers and militia… oh wait, now I see the connection.

