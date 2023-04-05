Bills that would end last remaining breed-specific dog bans head to House, Senate floors

A movement to end the last remaining municipal and public housing restrictions against specific dog breeds — mostly targeting pit bulls — is on the brink of catching the metaphorical car.

Senate legislation (SB 942) that would overturn Miami’s prohibition on pit bulls unanimously won a third Senate committee approval. An identical legislation (HB 941) awaits a full House vote.

Sen. Alexis Calatayud told the Senate Rules Committee that the justifications for breed restrictions haven’t held up.

“Breed restrictions are antiquated attempts to reduce liability in a community,” the Miami Republican said during Wednesday’s hearing. “Studies conducted by the National Canine Research Council and the Centers for Disease Control acknowledge that breed is not a determining factor in the likelihood of a dog to bite and that breed-specific legislation is not a useful tool for keeping communities safe.”

Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, a Miami Republican, has proposed an identical bill in the House.

Previous legislation banning breed-specific municipal ordinances had allowed local ordinances passed before Oct. 1, 1990 to stand, which was right after Miami passed its ordinance.

Dahlia Canes, of the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation, has been working on getting ordinances like Miami-Dade’s overturned for the last 19 years. Now, Miami-Dade’s 1990 ordinance is rarely enforced, but it does keep families from moving into public housing with four-legged family members, according to Canes.

If the bill passes “a lot more people won’t have to return their dogs to the shelter or dump them on the street,” Canes said. “People can go with their four-legged family members into public housing.”

The city of Sunrise’s ordinance would not be allowed, either. Those rules, passed in 1989, define “pit bull dogs” as any dog that has characteristics as described by the American Kennel Club or United Kennel Club for American Staffordshire terriers or Staffordshire bull terriers. And those dogs, according to Sunrise’s rules, must be securely locked in a pen or muzzled.

Canes is hopeful this will be the year that laws acknowledge dogs should not be judged by breed, but by behavior.

“Hopefully, the legislators realize this is not a political issue,” she said. “This should be a humane, bipartisan effort,” Canes said.