April 6, 2023
State park reservation bill ready for Governor’s signature

Wes Wolfe April 6, 2023

grayton beach dep ap
It passed both chambers without a dissenting vote.

It’s now up to Gov. Ron DeSantis as to whether Floridians will get a month’s head start before reservations for state park amenities open up to the rest of the world.

Senators laid SB 76 on the table this week and called up HB 109 from committee, substituting the House bill for the Senate version.

“They are identical, Madam President,” Palm Harbor Republican Sen. Ed Hooper said when substituting the House bill.

The system presently allows for making reservations 11 months in advance. Advocates say third-party companies snap those up immediately, leaving in-state visitors out in the cold.

The legislation directs the Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Recreation and Parks to open up reservations for Florida residents 11 months in advance, and for nonresidents, 10 months in advance.

“As a proud member of the RV Caucus, and somebody who lives in an RV during Session, I want to thank Sen. Hooper for opening up more opportunities for Florida residents to be able to enjoy our incredible, award-winning state parks,” Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess said.

“This is a place everybody wants to go, and that’s for a reason.”

Reservations would cover state park cabins, campsites, and RV, tent, boat and equestrian sites. Anyone looking to book a campsite more than 10 months in advance would need to provide a valid Florida driver’s license number or the identification number from a Florida identification card.

Lakeland Republican Rep. Jennifer Canady carried the bill in the House.

“We have a problem with access,” Canady said when the bill came up in the House Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee.

The bill’s passage is good news for Floridians and the campgrounds to which they like to travel, said Marc Dunbar, a lawyer with Dean Mead, the firm representing the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, and the Florida Recreational Vehicle Trade Association, on the bill.

He noted this is one of several legislative efforts that are improving the outlook for state campgrounds. For instance, the recently passed tort reform package was necessary, he said, as insurance companies were canceling policies and otherwise no longer providing coverage for campgrounds.

The only conservation group with a listed appearance on the bill was the Sierra Club. However, organization lobbyist David Cullen said the Sierra Club wasn’t involved with the bill — he only filed an appearance so as to not break the rules if asked about it.

The bill was initially limited in scope, but committee input led to expanding the amenities covered.

“We used to do a whole lot of camping, and in fact RVing, and I would include RV sites as well as the on-site, little houses they have in some places,” Stuart Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell said when SB 76 came up in the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.

“Include it all. Let’s make sure our Florida residents who are paying for these parks, and we are paying the upkeep for the parks, get first dibs at the beautiful amenities we have out there.”

Around 32 million people visited Florida’s state parks in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The bills originally set the reservation window at 12 months for Floridians and 11 months for everyone else. But sticking to windows of 11 months for residents and 10 months for non-residents was an easier lift for the Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Recreation and Parks.

Florida state parks cover around 800,000 acres and 100 miles of coastline.

“It’s time that Florida residents who paid for these parks enjoy the 175 award-winning state parks we have in our beautiful state,” Hooper said.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

