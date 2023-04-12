April 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 41% in Massachusetts GOP Primary

A.G. GancarskiApril 12, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Donald Trump doubles Ron DeSantis’ support among South Carolina Republicans

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis a close second in Pennsylvania GOP Primary

2024 - Presidential

Nikki Haley campaign says Ron DeSantis ‘not ready for prime time’

trump desantis
In a two-way matchup, Trump still holds a 40-point lead.

Another Massachusetts survey finds Donald Trump dominating Ron DeSantis among Republicans.

A fresh UMass-Amherst and WCVB poll conducted by YouGov finds the former President with 59% support, well ahead of the Florida Governor’s 18%. Former Vice President Mike Pence, an afterthought in most polling of the race so far, has 10% support in the survey conducted from March 28 to April 5.

In a hypothetical Trump versus DeSantis head to head, the former President commands 70% support with DeSantis taking 30%.

Trump’s position is an improvement over the June 2022 administration of the poll, in which the former President held a 51% to 24% lead over DeSantis in a crowded field.

There are two pieces of good news for the Florida Governor in this poll.

In the unlikely event that DeSantis and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu were in a two-way race, DeSantis is the choice of 81% of respondents. Meanwhile, despite trailing by 41 points in the whole-field poll to Trump, the Florida Governor is still the second choice of 40% of respondents, a stronger performance than anyone else in the field.

This is the second straight recent Massachusetts poll in which Trump holds a commanding lead. A recent Opinion Diagnostics survey shows that Trump leading DeSantis in a crowded field, 45% to 21%.

While neither Trump nor DeSantis have made much of a play in the Bay State, which goes Democratic in Presidential Election years, the former President did reference a former Massachusetts Governor when nicknaming DeSantis “Ron Dukakis.”

Trump’s historical dig refers to footage from the Fox News show The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, where the host savaged the presentation of DeSantis’ evolving position on Ukraine.

“Or as he should perhaps now be known: Ron Dukakis. Just like the hapless Democratic Presidential nominee in 1988,” Hilton contended, “DeSantis managed to look weak and incompetent all in one go.”

Advertisement

Hilton showed side-by-side pictures of Dukakis and DeSantis in military helmets, with the Florida Governor’s shot filched from his “Top Gov” ad which paid tribute to the movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” and showed the Governor in flight gear laying down “rules of engagement” for his ongoing battles with the corporate media.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAriel Fernandez wins Group 5 seat on Coral Gables Commission

nextPoll: Ron DeSantis a close second in Pennsylvania GOP Primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more