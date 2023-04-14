Protesters storm stage during Ron DeSantis speech in New Hampshire

Gov. Ron DeSantis braved protesters in the Granite State Friday night.

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.”

They were removed, with the Governor looking briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said, before returning to his familiar stump speech.

See the interaction below: