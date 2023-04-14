April 14, 2023
Protesters storm stage during Ron DeSantis speech in New Hampshire

A.G. GancarskiApril 14, 20231min3

Desantis NH protesters
The ladies chanted "Jews against DeSantis" before being removed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis braved protesters in the Granite State Friday night.

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.

They were removed, with the Governor looking briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said, before returning to his familiar stump speech.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • When will Republicans stop lying?

    April 14, 2023 at 7:38 pm

    You will soon see how much of a coward and weak leader Desantis is… talks tough. No Peace until Freedoms are restored for ALL floridians

    Reply

  • PeterH

    April 14, 2023 at 8:06 pm

    The Republican Klown Kar is making itself known
    ! Mike Pompeo won’t be boarding! He’s decided to let the two premier Klowns duke it out…… allowing the only adults in the 2024 election to set a new course for our great country! VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE!

    Reply

  • Acid Head Ed 👍

    April 14, 2023 at 8:09 pm

    That wasn’t sht. We wanna see a hundred far left whackos dog pile the man. We wanna see a naked, trans mob pile on top of him.

    Reply

