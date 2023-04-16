Marco Rubio says voters will decide if six-week abortion ban was right for Florida

Marco Rubio is offering commentary on Florida’s new abortion law, stopping short of endorsing it.
In a Saturday evening interview on the Fox News Channel’s “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,” the Florida Senator noted that voters put legislators in Tallahassee, along with the Governor, and those same voters would be able to render a verdict in the future.
Rubio said the legislators “are the elected representatives of the state.”
“Every member of that House will have to run in two years or less than two years. Every member of the Senate will have to run at some point over the next four. The governor was just elected. I think most of our statewide leaders, if not all, have all campaigned on being pro-life. This is a pro-life legislature that was elected, not appointed, not put there. And so voters will make that decision,” Rubio said, before denoting that the Dobbs decision of 2022 returned the issue of reproductive rights to the states.
“That ultimately was what the Supreme Court ruled last year, is that this was an issue that could be regulated at the state level. That’s what Florida is doing. I imagine other states will have different laws. I imagine the laws of New York and California are going to be very different (from) the laws in Florida. But that’s the way our republic works.”
Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act bans termination of pregnancy after six weeks of gestation, a law framed by critics as a total abortion ban. Rubio stopped short of his Senatorial colleague from Florida, Rick Scott, who endorsed the law Thursday after it passed the House.
“I am 100% pro-life and if I was still Governor, I would sign this bill,” Scott tweeted.
Scott’s position was a reversal from one he held in March during an interview with Telemundo.
“First off, that’s a tough issue for people. I mean, you really have to be really compassionate about what people are going through, I think where most people are is reasonable restrictions. And probably most people are about 15 weeks with all the exceptions. And they ought to have exceptions for rape and incest and the life of the mother. And so I think that’s where the population is. And that’s I think that’s our state. You know, our state legislation ought to represent that,” he told host Julio Vaquiero.
5 comments
Earl Pitts American
April 16, 2023 at 9:40 am
Good morning America,
Basically what Rubio is saying is that the lazy whiney diaper baby leftist citizens of The Great State of Florida were too busy with their sexual perverted, drug addled, child abuseing “life styles” to vote in the previous Florida elections. And allthough Rudio did not say it he implied that The Great State of Florida is a model to emulate for the other 49 states when it comes to local County Supervisor’s of Elections cheating by making up leftist votes out of thin air.
All 67 local County Supervisor’s of Elections are scared $#ltLess to cheat now. They are so scared they wake up in cold sweats screaming and thinking they are already in prison in The Great State of Florida.
So yeah, thats what Rubio said in the interview, however he had to clean it up a little because he has tiny filberts in his sack. Unlike Earl Pitts American who has large low hanging bull [email protected] in his sack and I, Earl Pitts American, will be interviewed soon on F0X. Be sure to watch me, Earl Pitts American “Bull Of The Woods”, when I enlighten America with my political truth and wisdom.
Thank you America,
Earl “Bull Of The Woods” Pitts American
JD
April 16, 2023 at 9:47 am
Wow, that’s facism incarnate: “They are so scared they wake up in cold sweats screaming and thinking they are already in prison in The Great State of Florida.”
[email protected] Nazi Pitts American! Let’s hear it for Shitts the Pitts!
“It’s not the heat. It’s the stupidity”
LSD Adelbert
April 16, 2023 at 9:56 am
Earl Pitts Russian troll.. needs inpatient psychiatric treatment and court ordered medication. Psychotic and delusional narcissist. Also, probably religious whacko.
JD
April 16, 2023 at 9:52 am
Rubio and the SHAMEFUL FLGOP are hoping this is only a “15 minutes of fame”.
When the next election cycles run, they’ll see the same thing that happened in the mid-terms nationally. Their red wave turned into at most a pink splash. There is a reason why the 6-week draconian form of the 15-week bill wasn’t passed then. They knew it would cost them votes and seats.
But don’t worry. You’ll see the ousted politicians against as lucrative lobbyists.
“It’s not the heat. It’s the corruption.”
Elliott Offen
April 16, 2023 at 9:52 am
These legislators only represent about half the population of the state… and pander to a small group of religious whackos. Many of the legislators are religious whackos themselves and regular common sense Republicans are going along with them and calling it democracy. Most people don’t want a six week ban… and not good that a handful of religious whackos should take rights away from such a large percentage of the population.