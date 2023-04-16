Marco Rubio says voters will decide if six-week abortion ban was right for Florida

Marco Rubio is offering commentary on Florida’s new abortion law, stopping short of endorsing it.

In a Saturday evening interview on the Fox News Channel’s “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,” the Florida Senator noted that voters put legislators in Tallahassee, along with the Governor, and those same voters would be able to render a verdict in the future.

Rubio said the legislators “are the elected representatives of the state.”

“Every member of that House will have to run in two years or less than two years. Every member of the Senate will have to run at some point over the next four. The governor was just elected. I think most of our statewide leaders, if not all, have all campaigned on being pro-life. This is a pro-life legislature that was elected, not appointed, not put there. And so voters will make that decision,” Rubio said, before denoting that the Dobbs decision of 2022 returned the issue of reproductive rights to the states.

“That ultimately was what the Supreme Court ruled last year, is that this was an issue that could be regulated at the state level. That’s what Florida is doing. I imagine other states will have different laws. I imagine the laws of New York and California are going to be very different (from) the laws in Florida. But that’s the way our republic works.”

Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act bans termination of pregnancy after six weeks of gestation, a law framed by critics as a total abortion ban. Rubio stopped short of his Senatorial colleague from Florida, Rick Scott, who endorsed the law Thursday after it passed the House.

“I am 100% pro-life and if I was still Governor, I would sign this bill,” Scott tweeted.

Scott’s position was a reversal from one he held in March during an interview with Telemundo.

“First off, that’s a tough issue for people. I mean, you really have to be really compassionate about what people are going through, I think where most people are is reasonable restrictions. And probably most people are about 15 weeks with all the exceptions. And they ought to have exceptions for rape and incest and the life of the mother. And so I think that’s where the population is. And that’s I think that’s our state. You know, our state legislation ought to represent that,” he told host Julio Vaquiero.