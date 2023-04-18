April 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fintech firm pressures Small Business administration in ongoing dispute over bad PPP loans

Jacob OglesApril 18, 20237min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices likely to rise again after oil price hike

APoliticalHeadlines

Dane and Brooke Eagle welcome second son

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida citrus forecast remains mostly flat, still at historically low levels

ppp loan
Womply remains in arbitration with Coral Gables-based lender Benworth.

The Small Business Administration last year suspended a fintech company in litigation with three Florida lenders. The company now asserts it was wrongly held responsible for lenders’ dishonesty and by federal government negligence.

Womply, a California-based marketing software company, entered litigation with multiple Florida lenders including the Sunshine State Economic Development Corporation, Fountainhead Commercial Capital and Benworth Capital Partners.

The dispute with Benworth, a Coral Gables-based company, has been drawn out, even as the federal Small Business Administration imposed a six-month suspension on Womply.

The fintech firm came under fire from Congress last year for failing to vet applications it handled for Paycheck Protection Program loans approved during the COVID-19 pandemic. That PPP program was approved to cover payroll for companies forced to close for extended periods, and aimed to prevent unnecessary layoffs.

Of note, Womply was among a small number of fintechs that during the pandemic put efforts into facilitating loans, and made billions as a result. But federal investigators say that was because it put collecting fees ahead of verifying loan applications’ legitimacy.

A House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis investigation found about a third of all PPP loans in the country were processed by two fintech companies: Womply and Blueacorn.

A report alleges those firms “failed to implement systems capable of consistently detecting and preventing fraudulent and otherwise ineligible PPP applications” and that “lending partners, who were tasked with supervising the activities of these fintechs, often did little to oversee the activities of the companies to which they delegated their responsibilities.”

Fintechs specialize in employing technology to complete the delivery of financial services. But the report indicates the lack of screening regarding PPP loans failed to prevent “rampant fraud” while companies collected more than $2 billion in processing fees.

After the investigation, the Small Business Administration in December announced it would bar Womply from working with the federal agency in any capacity. Meanwhile, the agency announced investigations of Benworth and Fountainhead.

Attorneys for Womply told the SBA that Benworth bore a significant amount of responsibility regarding fraudulent loans, and had tried to maximize its own profits.

In a letter to SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman, Womply attorney Alexander Cheney accuses Benworth of an ongoing campaign to have “SBA officials attempt to influence the outcome of a private commercial arbitration with Womply.”

“The SBA should not be putting its thumb on the scale,” Cheney wrote.

In a letter to Womply in December, SBA Credit Risk Management Director Susan Streich said Womply’s suspension would last 180 days, which would allow the SBA time to further analyze the fintech firm’s compliance with loan program requirements.

Womply CEO Tony Scammel personally accepted three PPP loans for different businesses. He also pleaded guilty in 2014 to insider trading in an unrelated case and has been permanently banned from working in the securities industry.

Once Womply started offering services for PPP loans, the number of applications from small businesses skyrocketed, The New York Times noted at the time.

Benworth, a Coral Gables-based lender, used the Womply platform to deliver more than 305,000 PPP loans, with a principal amount exceeding $4 billion, according to Cheney’s letter. At one point, Cheney alleges the lender was doing enormous business and demanded a discount on fees to Womply, and withheld $95 million,

“At the time, Benworth did not contend that Womply’s fees violated any regulation, rule, or law,” Cheney wrote.

The letter notes Wolply has similar disputes that were fully resolved with Fountainhead, the Sunshine State EDC and Capital Plus Financial.

Cheney wrote that Benworth litigation continued because Benworth President Bernie Navarro “sought to leverage his relationship with Senator Marco Rubio of Florida to convince the SBA to issue new rules that would help Benworth in its private commercial dispute with Womply.”

Rubio was a chief architect of the PPP program in the Senate.

The SBA findings resulting in Womply’s suspension followed an 18-month investigation. Benworth has operated out of Coral Gables since 2008 and also has an office in Puerto Rico. The company specializes in hard money loans.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAs Florida rates rise, a new property insurer emerges

nextBathroom bill ready for final vote in House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories