Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.19.23

Good Wednesday morning.

New polling shows Florida voters are in favor of legislation that would impose new regulations on pharmacy benefit managers.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, negotiate with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurance companies to purchase drugs at reduced prices or promise additional rebates.

They have been pejoratively referred to as “middlemen” due to “spread pricing” — a term describing the practice of charging an insurer one price for a drug and paying the pharmacy a lower cost while pocketing the difference.

Conducted by Lake Research Partners and Bellwether Research, the poll found more than three-quarters of likely voters are concerned about the impact pharmacy benefit managers have on drug prices while 84% believe they should be required to provide value and lower costs.

Additionally, 75% told pollsters they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports regulating PBMs.

“This is clearly something all Floridians can agree on — it is time to bring greater transparency and accountability to Florida’s health care system by reining in unchecked PBMs,” said former Sen. John Grant, the President of Seniors Across America and member of the PBM Accountability Project of Florida.

“This isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a matter of doing what’s right. Our seniors who rely on medications for their health and lives deserve policies that will lower the costs of prescription drugs and put a stop to the predatory practices of PBMs.”

The survey was conducted online from Feb. 6-13. The sample includes 286 likely General Election voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.8%.

Read the poll here.

___

Law and lobbying firm Becker is turning the big five-o.

Becker announced the anniversary in a news release reflecting on its beginnings and its contribution to Florida laws governing shared-ownership housing.

Since the 1970s, Becker has grown from a regional firm serving the Fort Lauderdale area to one that “has established itself as a prominent player in the legal industry and one of Florida’s largest law firms.”

Today the firm has 11 offices across the state with additional locations in New York, New Jersey and D.C.

“We are proud to celebrate our 50th anniversary and attribute our longevity and success to the hard work and dedication of our employees. This milestone is a testament to the firm’s commitment to excellence, perseverance and dedication to its clients,” Managing Shareholder Gary Rosen said.

In addition to its 50-year legacy in the legal field, Becker has been recognized as one of the top 25 corporate philanthropists in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal.

The firm plans to mark its 50th anniversary by donating to charitable causes on behalf of the firm’s professionals.

The firm will also hold a celebration at 4:30 p.m. today at its Fort Lauderdale office, located at 1 E Broward Blvd #1800. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will be on hand to recognize the anniversary with a proclamation.

___

The Epilepsy Alliance Florida is launching a six-figure English and Spanish language radio campaign reaching out to Floridians who may lose their health coverage as the state begins its Medicaid “unwinding period.

The state is expected to boot more than a million Floridians from Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program following Congress’ decision to end a pandemic-era requirement that states not remove recipients from the rolls for the duration of the public health emergency.

The campaign launched by EAFLA, a designated Healthcare Navigator organization, aims to connect Floridians with alternative health plans so they aren’t forced to go without coverage.

“We can’t stop the cancellations, but we can get Floridians the low or no-cost coverage they need through the marketplace or local charitable care organizations,” said Karen Basha Egozi, the organization’s president and CEO. “Sitting back and letting this happen is just not an option — we have to get the word out quick — not waiting until after the cancellations. We’ll be on the air and on the ground.”

Floridians facing disenrollment can visit HealthInsuranceNavigation.org or call 1-877-553-7453 for assistance.

EAFLA’s campaign is being supported with funding from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The ads will run through May 7 in the organization’s service area, which includes Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Okeechobee, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

To listen to the ad, please click on the image below:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Yashir: 1. $787.5 million settlement from Fox 2. Over 1,000 people charged with federal crimes for Jan 6. 3. A complex special counsel investigation. 4. Careers and reputations destroyed. 5. A major state investigation. All because one man, Donald Trump, couldn’t admit he lost.

—@LloydBlankfein: Does this man have the temperament to be President? Disney is lucky he doesn’t have the launch codes …

—@wills: to be fair, if I were Governor of Florida, I would enact policies that mandated me getting to the front of all Disney lines. “The Governor would like to reiterate that he deserves to be first for Avatar, again.”

—@JacobOgles: As the cold war for Florida congressional endorsements turns into a blowout, I’m hearing from people @RonDeSantisFL‘s big misstep was having surrogates do his lobbying. @realDonaldTrump has personally made calls to members of Congress seeking their support.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Benny Johnson just pushed Ron DeSantis to say that he prefers Guinness over Bud Light. The makers of Guinness — one of the most aggressive pushers of trans ideology in the world — recently ran this ad highlighting a trans grandfather teaching his grandson how to put on makeup. pic.twitter.com/FNQDnwnSP3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 18, 2023

—@CHeathWFTV: What if … DeSantis runs for Senate instead? Hear me out. 1. He already does not get along with (Rick) Scott 2. He ran for Senate once (Marco Rubio 2016) 3. Doesn’t have to face Trump in 2024 4. Open bid for WH in 2028 5. No term limits on Senate 6. He’ll only be 50 in November of 2028

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —



DeSantis speaks at Utah Republican Party convention — 3; DeSantis speaks at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ event — 8; ‘White House Plumbers’ premieres — 12; 2023 Session Sine Die — 16; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 16; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 20; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 29; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 29; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres at Cannes — 31; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 38; NBA Finals begin — 43; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 43; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 57; ‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 63; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 69; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 71; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 86; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 92; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 94; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 101; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 118; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 187; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 201; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 217; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 283; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 296; Georgia Democratic Primary — 301; Michigan Democratic Primary — 313; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 346; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 401; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 464; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 464; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 493; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 506; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 571; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 717; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 744; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 933.

— TOP STORY —

“Lawmaker files plan to undo Reedy Creek deal as Donald Trump says Disney ‘destroyed’ Ron DeSantis” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s amendment would empower the Disney World oversight Board appointed by the Governor to void development agreements the company quietly made with its predecessor, Reedy Creek.

As the Legislature takes up the proposal, two potential GOP presidential rivals are criticizing DeSantis, who is mulling a White House bid.

In a social media post, Trump wrote that DeSantis is being “absolutely destroyed by Disney” and suggested the corporation could withhold capital investment in Florida because of the feud.

“This is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!” Trump wrote.

Ingoglia’s amendment doesn’t specifically name the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which previously was known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. It applies to independent special districts and development agreements executed “within three months preceding the effective date of a law modifying the manner of selecting members.”

DeSantis also is calling for legislation that would strip Disney World of the authority to self-inspect its rides and monorail.

There was no indication Tuesday that legislation had been filed for that, but DeSantis said it could be introduced by next week.

—“Chris Christie dings DeSantis over Disney fight: ‘That’s what I thought liberals did’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—“ Rick Scott hopes ‘cooler heads will prevail’ at Disney amid latest DeSantis attacks” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Jimmy Patronis backs DeSantis’ Disney prison play” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis beer ad spoof trashes trans athletes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The DeSantis War Room’s 34-second “Freedom Heavy” is a sendup of beer commercials, a timely theme following Bud Light’s short-lived, controversial collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Beginning with a throaty rock ’n’ roll vocal ironically extolling “real men of women’s sports,” a stentorian narrator hammers in the sardonic pitch, as the singer offers call-and-response affirmations. “Today we recognize the men who’ve hacked the system. Once mediocre in the men’s division, they’re now cream of the crop in the women’s. You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium. Because without you, sports would be fair. Without you, women’s sports would be for, well, women.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Key DeSantis donors rip him in private chats: ‘What the f-ck is wrong with RD?’” via Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley of Rolling Stone — The DeSantis megadonor meltdown is accelerating. On a group chat of wealthy DeSantis donors, images of which were reviewed by Rolling Stone, participants exploded with alarm last week over the Florida Governor’s presidential prospects and his Primary chances against Trump. “What the fuck is wrong with RD?” one participant wrote after DeSantis did not curtail his out-of-state publicity tour to return home amid massive flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area. Another participant demanded to know who in the group could contact DeSantis most quickly to complain.

“Billionaire donor Ken Griffin sticking with DeSantis for 2024” via Jared Gans of The Hill — Griffin is standing by DeSantis for President in 2024 despite some other major donors backing away from the rumored presidential candidate, Semafor reported Tuesday. A person close to Griffin told the outlet that the founder of the financial services company Citadel does not agree with DeSantis on all issues but still believes he would be a strong candidate for president.

“DeSantis made Florida richer, now he’s making it redder” via Anna Jean Kaiser and Marvin G Perez of Bloomberg — DeSantis has a plan to outmaneuver Trump: Push Florida and the Republican Party further to the right than ever. Some in the GOP are growing fearful he’s going too far. The 44-year-old Governor has orchestrated one of the most abrupt conservative takeovers of state government in modern U.S. history, making a one-time swing state center stage in the country’s culture wars. Last week, DeSantis signed a bill that prohibits abortion in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy, among the tightest restrictions put in place since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion last year.

“DeSantis visits D.C. as congressional endorsements pile up against him” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — About a dozen protesters playing songs from Public Enemy and chanting Disney-related insults gathered outside here Tuesday in an attempt to heckle DeSantis, who was meeting and mingling with Republican lawmakers inside a building less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol. DeSantis has a bigger problem on his hands this week than a handful of angry critics. DeSantis was making a rare visit to the nation’s capital just as a growing number of Republican lawmakers, including many from Florida’s congressional delegation, publicly endorsed Trump.

—”DeSantis wants to ‘Make America Florida.’ Here’s what that looks like.” via The Washington Post

—”Gaming the government is not going well” via Zachary B. Wolf of CNN

“DeSantis tried to bury her. Now she’s helping Trump try to bury him.” via Matt Flegenheimer, Maggie Haberman and Michael C. Bender of The New York Times — Two months before Election Day 2020, Susie Wiles stood uncomfortably inside a hospitality tent in Florida, caught between two proud and exacting men whom she had helped elect: Trump and DeSantis. DeSantis was not thrilled to see her. A year earlier, Wiles had been one of the most powerful people in the Florida Governor’s orbit, leading his political operation and plotting his path to national prominence. Then he abruptly banished her, privately questioning her loyalty and moving to blackball her across Republican politics. So, when Trump and Wiles, his top Florida adviser, saw the Governor inside the tent at a joint event, Trump proposed a detente.

TFG! — “Pro-DeSantis consultant named as defendant in Nevada fraud lawsuit” via Jessica Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal — A nationally recognized Republican political consultant has been added as a defendant in a Nevada lawsuit alleging that he stole $2.2 million and defrauded a political action committee that had unsuccessfully tried to break up the Clark County School District. Jeff Roe, the founder of Axiom Strategies, was accused of fraud and breach of contract, among other charges, after one of his companies failed to gather at least 140,000 valid signatures to put the initiative before the Legislature in 2023. The Community Schools Initiative filed a lawsuit in Nevada District Court in January against Vanguard Field Strategies LLC, a Texas-based firm headed by Roe that the organization hired to gather signatures for its effort to allow local governments to form their own school districts.

“Prominent DeSantis ally who shot himself dead last year was under investigation for using sold-out Taylor Swift tickets to lure teen to his office and show him her breasts — then trying to buy family’s silence” via Greg Woodfield of the Daily Mail — The political donor behind DeSantis’ rapid rise to prominence took his own life after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teen. Kent Stermon’s suicide in December came shortly after the girl’s father turned down a ‘five-figure sum’ in a hush-money deal and reported him to the police instead, we have learned. The prominent DeSantis ally and GOP donor, who was based in Jacksonville, Florida, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the girl, for whom he obtained highly sought-after Swift concert tickets which he said he’d give her if she sent him a photo of her breasts.

“Frost to DeSantis: Why didn’t Florida take anti-gun violence money from feds” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Frost is asking DeSantis why the state never asked for federal funds that could be used to enforce the state’s red flag law that’s designed to prevent gun violence. In a letter signed by all eight Democratic members of Congress from Florida, Frost told DeSantis they were “disturbed by your administration’s failure” to apply for some of the $231 million in funds made available through the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program. Florida was one of just five states and territories that didn’t receive funding, even though the Department of Justice estimated it would have gotten more than $15 million.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate preps vote on bill to ban social, political considerations in state, local investments” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — After more than an hour of debate in the Senate, a bill that would prohibit state and local governments from using environmental, social and governmental (ESG) considerations in making investment decisions is set for a final vote. The bill (SB 302/HB 3) would also ban investment managers from issuing ESG bonds or inking contracts with rating agencies that use ESG guidelines in issuing bond ratings. Sen. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican and the sponsor of the bill, fielded questions from Democrats, who asked how Florida’s current ban on investing with companies involved in Iran, Cuba, North Korea or that boycott Israel lines up with the bill.

—”Tax cuts on diapers, toothpaste and trigger locks. And tax breaks for homebuilders, power companies and home-alarm firms.” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

“House Committee nearly derails Kathleen Passidomo’s health care priority” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — A top health care priority for Senate President Passidomo nearly got derailed in the House, raising questions about its future. One of the Republicans who was driving opposition to the legislation was House Health and Human Services Committee Chair Randy Fine, who ultimately voted against the measure (HB 583). Filed by Rep. Ralph Massullo, the bill essentially bans anyone but medical doctors and osteopathic physicians from using the words “physician” in their advertisements and daily interactions with patients.

“Pharmacy changes inch closer to passing in the Senate” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Sen. Jason Brodeur’s proposal (SB 1550) had two substantive amendments tagged onto it before being rolled to the third reading. The Senate can take the measure and pass it out of the chamber as early as today. Brodeur has described the bill as a consumer protection measure and said that it’s not meant to benefit the pharmaceutical industry, independent pharmacists and pharmacies or PBMs. A staff analysis indicates some of the bill’s provisions may prohibit PBMs from “employing mechanisms designed to reduce costs of prescription drugs for insurers, HMOs, and other pharmacy benefits plans and programs, which could have the effect of increasing premiums and/or other costs for such payers or for persons with individual coverage. The extent of such an effect is indeterminate.”

“Bipartisan bill greenlighting child rapist executions with 2/3 jury vote will head to DeSantis’ desk” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Eight jury votes will soon be enough to execute those convicted of sexual battery against young children in Florida. HB 1297, a bill from Rep. Jessica Baker allowing for the execution of rapists of children under the age of 12 without jury unanimity, was passed by the Senate Tuesday in a 34-5 vote with strong majorities of both Republicans and Democrats. It passed in the House last week. The bill, substituted for the Senate version (SB 1342) sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Martin, contravenes cases Buford v. State of Florida and Kennedy v. Louisiana.

“Partisan school board races ballot measure bill set for Senate vote” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Candidates for school board positions would be allowed to tell voters their political affiliation under a ballot measure that would go before voters as part of a bill set for a final vote in the Senate. Under HJR 31, voters in the 2024 General Election would decide whether to move to partisan elections for school boards, starting the following election cycle. Senators questioned and debated the bill Tuesday ahead of a final vote Wednesday. The bill passed the House on Mar. 31 in a 79-34 vote along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

“Bill raising penalties for admitting kids into adult live performances prepped for final passage” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — House Republicans rejected more than half a dozen amendments of varying seriousness to a bill steepening punishments for letting minors watch “lewd” live shows. That legislation is now prepared to pass Wednesday. The five-page measure (SB 1438) includes no mention of drag or burlesque shows, but its inspiration came from outrage over those performances and others that “target children,” said Rep. Fine. Fine sponsored an identical House version of the bill, which he tabled in favor of the one Sen. Clay Yarborough carried in the Senate. The Senate version passed by a 28-12 party-line vote last week.

“Bathroom bill ready for final vote in House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A controversial bathroom bill is poised to pass in the House. During sometimes contentious debate on the floor, Rep. Rachel Plakon called her bill (HB 1521) “common sense.” If passed, it would forbid individuals from using restrooms designated for a sex different from one assigned at birth. Asked repeatedly about whether this puts the burden of confirming gender on businesses or police, Plakon repeatedly stated it would be unnecessary if individuals simply follow the law. “I have several news articles where women have been assaulted in the restroom by biological male and follow them in,” Plakon said. “I believe this is a good law.”

“Vacation rental regulation bill books final Senate stop” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A legislative attempt at giving cities and counties more control over vacation housing rented via online platforms has booked its next move: a third and final Senate Committee stop. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government advanced Sen. Nick DiCeglie’s bill (SB 714) largely along party lines, 9-5. The bill would allow cities and counties to require vacation rentals to register and pay a fee to do business. It would also require platforms to collect and remit sales taxes. But the Florida League of Cities and individual municipalities are saying it doesn’t go far enough. For one, it won’t require online platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO.com to post the address of the property being rented online, which would be a crucial tool in enforcing registrations.

“Lawmakers ready final vote for ‘Greyson’s Law’ to protect children from parental harm” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A measure that would require courts to consider threats against ex-partners or spouses when determining child visitation and custody policies is one vote from heading to DeSantis’ desk. Judging from the applause the bill received on the House floor Tuesday, it’s all but certain to pass. The bill (SB 130), titled “Greyson’s Law,” is named for Greyson Kessler, a 4-year-old boy from Broward County killed by his father in a 2021 murder-suicide. Greyson’s mother, Ali Kessler, sought a restraining order for domestic violence against the man, who stalked her using a tracking device and once told her by text that she deserved “to have (her) head separated from her body.”

“Legislature unanimously passes bill restricting social media, student phone use in school” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Senate voted 39-0 in favor of the measure (HB 379), which by July 1 will mandate public school districts to block access to social media on school-provided Wi-Fi and adopt a safety policy that addresses access to the internet by minors. Students would still be able to access social media sites using their own phones, tablets, laptops and mobile plans; however, the bill prohibits using devices during class time unless it’s for educational purposes as directed by a teacher. Those provisions, combined, will go a long way toward addressing a “pervasive problem” so ubiquitous that even those who deliberately work to avoid it have trouble doing so, said Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, who carried the measure’s Senate companion.

“Legislature approves new path for parental oversight of adult children with disabilities” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Legislation creating a new procedure for parents of adult children with disabilities to stay involved in their child’s education has received the Legislature’s approval and now awaits the Governor’s signature. Sen. Corey Simon’s bill (SB 636) was swapped for Democratic Rep. Allison Tant’s identical legislation (HB 19). Like Tant’s bill in the House, Simon’s measure received the Senate’s unanimous approval. It provides a new avenue for keeping parents of students with disabilities in the loop after the child becomes an adult, Simon explained.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“$100M Florida Forever plan ready for full House vote” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Legislators are a step closer toward securing a dedicated revenue stream for Florida Forever, aiming to commit $100 million annually to the Land Acquisition Trust Fund through a bill that cleared its final House Committee. In addition, HB 7047 would increase the contract price requiring approval from the Internal Improvement Trust Fund Board from $1 million to $5 million. “As we’re all aware, the state plays an important role in protecting our natural resources and the environment,” Rep. James Buchanan said to the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

“House readies third reading on sea-level rise study expansion bill” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Legislation expanding sea-level rise impact study requirements is set for a third reading in the House and then a likely journey over to the Senate. The bill (HB 111) directs the Resilient Florida Grant Program to provide money for local governments to conduct feasibility studies and cover permitting costs for nature-based solutions to the impact of flooding and sea-level rise. Public entities currently have to conduct a sea-level impact projection study (SLIP) before beginning construction on state-financed coastal structures.

“Seagrass restoration initiative sails to House floor” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — You can have a man and a plan, but it won’t go far without money. A proposal to encourage innovative technology to address desperately needed seagrass restoration has all three, and is moving to the House floor. The initiative would involve a partnership between the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Mote Marine Laboratory and the University of Florida (UF), and establish the Initiative Technology Advisory Council as part of its plan. “In recent years, seagrasses along both coasts have been rapidly lost,” Rep. Will Robinson said to the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

“House panel gives thumbs-up to assisting Apalachicola, Brevard areas of critical state concern” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Two places of natural beauty and biodiversity in Florida are getting special attention as areas of critical state concern (ACSC): Apalachicola Bay, which could be in line for millions of dollars in remediation funding, and the Brevard County barrier island area, which could officially receive the critical area designation. Legislation affecting both areas passed out of the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee this week and are on path toward consideration by the full House. The Apalachicola Bay area has held the critical state concern label for nearly 40 years. HB 407 would provide for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to spend up to $5 million a year for four years.

“Senate panel OK’s nutrient pollution oversight bill” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Whether million-dollar nutrient reduction plans are working as intended is the focus of legislation that is on its way to its final Senate Committee. “This is a wrap-up to the Blue-Green Algae Task Force,” Sen. Linda Stewart said to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government. “It’s one item left — we have a bill already that is dealing with some of the other issues. But this one here is, the (basin management action plan) language would require (the Department of Environmental Protection) to monitor whether projects with costs exceeding $1 million that are intended to reduce nutrient pollution, are actually working as intended.”

“Bills filed after teen’s death at an Orlando ride move forward in Senate” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A pair of bills, one adding more safety rules for amusement rides, the other making it harder to get public records immediately when the state investigates a ride accident, sailed through a Senate committee Tuesday. Sen. Geraldine Thompson proposed the legislation following the tragic death of a teenage tourist on spring break in Orlando in 2022. Tyre Sampson fell more than 400 feet after he slipped out of his seat on the Orlando Free Fall drop tower at International Drive’s ICON Park.

“Senators seek pilot program, reporting requirements for earlier school start time bill” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Legislation requiring middle and high schools to start later in the day advanced in the Senate, but some members expressed concern over the bill’s effect on sports and extracurricular activities and requested a pilot program be used before the measure is rolled out statewide. Under SB 1112, starting in the 2026-27 school year, middle schools would be required to start no earlier than 8 a.m. High schools wouldn’t be able to start before 8:30 a.m. Bill sponsor Sen. Danny Burgess said the move is in line with studies showing adolescent students perform better when they start school later in the day. But he also acknowledged school districts would need to study how best to rework bus schedules and adjust their needs in the three years before the requirement is installed.

“Abandoned cemeteries bill readied for final House passage; Senate version heads to final Committee” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would help preserve Black cemeteries threatened with disappearing into obscurity took one step closer to becoming law as it was readied for final passage. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell’s bill (HB 49) now awaits a final vote. The legislation would create the Historic Cemeteries Program and the Historic Cemeteries Program Advisory Council within the Florida Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources. It would also facilitate abandoned and historic cemetery education and maintenance. Driskell evoked the rediscovery of Zion Cemetery beneath a Tampa public housing complex.

“Catalytic converter anti-theft measure revs toward final passage” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — New rules that will help law enforcement target the illegal catalytic converter trade were readied for final passage, with one more stop before the bill is ready for the Governor’s signature. Rep. Joe Casello and Rep. Fred Hawkins have proposed the legislation (HB 185) identical to a measure the Senate passed last week. And Tuesday, Hawkins swapped out his legislation for the bill (SB 306) Sen. Jim Boyd proposed and the Senate passed. “This legislation is … an effort to help law enforcement crack down on catalytic converter theft while protecting the legal market for buying and selling catalytic converters,” Hawkins said.

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

“Former Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Radel rallies conservative media against defamation bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Could conservative media pundits come together to trash a defamation bill championed by DeSantis? Former U.S. Rep. Radel, now the host of a 92.5 Fox News radio show in Southwest Florida, said they should. He’s working the phone lines, making the case that conservatives in his business will face a significant threat to their livelihood should the bill become law. “Trial lawyers will have a field day with this,” Radel said. “And who do you think they will drag into court first? It’s center-right media.”

“New College leaders visit Tallahassee, bringing big ideas for the state’s smallest public college” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — New leadership from New College of Florida visited Tallahassee on Tuesday, sharing their vision for the future of New College. Interim President Richard Corcoran, Foundation executive director Sydney Gruters, and several Board of Trustees members were joined by alumni and current New College students on Tuesday for legislative meetings and a “New College Day” reception. The Governor’s revamping of the New College Board of Trustees and the board’s subsequent hiring of Corcoran was met with skepticism or open hostility by large portions of the New College community. Students and alumni protested and are continuing to organize efforts to “save” the college from change.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Jeff Aaron, George Levesque, Joseph Salzverg, Jason Unger, GrayRobinson: Association for Responsible Alternatives to Workers’ Compensation

Eric Carr: Florida Gaming Control Commission

Lisa Henning, Timmins Consulting: Marine Industries Association of Florida, Professionals Resource Network

Zachary Hubbard, Rubin Turnbull & Associates: PCC Medical Holding

Joseph Mobley, The Fiorentino Group: Alten and Cangro

Kelly Poulsen: Responsibility.org

William Sklar, Carlton Fields: WFG National Title Insurance Company

Monte Stevens, The Southern Group: Sunshine Gasoline Distributors





— LEG. SKED —

Assignment editors — It’s Keiser University Day at the Capitol; Seahawk pride will be on full display as faculty, staff, alumni, and friends gather to celebrate Keiser University’s tremendous impact on Florida. Members of the Cabinet and legislators are expected to join faculty, staff, alumni, and friends from Keiser University campuses around the state: 8 a.m., First Floor Rotunda.

— The House Education & Employment Committee will consider a bill (HB 931) that would more tightly regulate the diversity of speakers at the state’s universities and colleges: 8 a.m., Room 17, House Office Building.

— The House Judiciary Committee will consider legislation (HB 43) that would delete the “clean hands” provision from the state’s compensation rules for the wrongfully imprisoned: 8 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House State Affairs Committee will take up legislation (HB 1355) that would prohibit China and other “countries of concern” from buying land near military bases: 8 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to consider nearly 70 bills during a six-hour meeting: 8:30 a.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The House holds a floor Session: 1:30 p.m., House Chambers.

— The Senate holds a floor Session: 3:30 p.m., Senate Chambers.



—STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis takeover of wetland permits erects new building hurdles” via Bobby Magill of Bloomberg — DeSantis, determined to untangle housing, mines, and other development from time-consuming environmental reviews, asked the Trump administration in its closing months to let the state take over permits for building on federal wetlands from the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers. Allowed under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act but only done by two other states, the takeover was a big bet that states can both streamline development and better control water pollution than the federal government can. It has provided an early window into how DeSantis might view environmental regulation as President if he decides to run.

Jimmy Patronis visits ‘Insurance Village’ in Fort Myers Beach — Chief Financial Officer Patronis visited the “Insurance Village” in Fort Myers Beach to talk with policyholders and help consumers connect with their insurance carriers following Hurricane Ian last year. The Insurance Village serves as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. The Department of Financial Services is hosting a total of three insurance villages this week. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to make these consumers whole and will continue working to ensure we do not lose sight of the policyholders who need our help,” Patronis said. “ … I want folks to know that we hear them, we are here for them, and we are ready to do whatever we need to so they can get back on their feet and start to rebuild.”

“An attack on poverty” via Laura Cassels of Florida Trend — Florida’s poverty rate is 13.1%. In the ZIP codes selected by Florida Blue parent company GuideWell for investments, poverty rates are as high as 32.1%. The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida Scorecard reports nearly 800,000 Florida children (18.2%) live in poverty, a figure the chamber wants to see fall below 10% by 2030. The Florida Scorecard cites only 53% of Florida third graders are reading at grade level, leaving nearly 100,000 children struggling. The chamber has set 39 goals to “unite the Florida business community for good” to improve Florida’s talent pipeline and economic climate by fully preparing and engaging more of its citizens.

“Regulators suspend license of latest insolvent Florida property insurer” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Florida insurance regulators are suspending the license of Sunrise-based Capacity Insurance Co. as the company exits its business from the state, according to an order filed with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. FLOIR initially placed Capacity under administrative supervision in March after the insurer raised concerns about its solvency, according to the order. Since then, Capacity has failed to provide FLOIR with legally required financial statements, including its annual performance report, the total amount of its loss reserves, and an actuarial opinion summary, according to the order. Capacity’s financial position deteriorated beyond repair in November, but executives did not inform FLOIR until Jan. 29 when they formally requested a runoff of remaining policies in the state.

“As Florida rates rise, a new property insurer emerges” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida’s downtrodden property insurance market is getting some good news as state regulators approved a new carrier, Tailrow Insurance Company, to do business in the state. Tailrow is owned by HCI Group, the parent company of Homeowners Choice. HCI will hold all 2.5 million shares of common stock, valued at $1 per share. Since the start of 2022, the Sunshine State has seen seven insurers go under. The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole has prompted more skyrocketing rates and nonrenewal notices for homeowners.

Happening tonight:

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden slams Kevin McCarthy’s Wall Street debt speech as risking default” via Jordan Fabian and Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg — Biden blasted the proposals House Speaker McCarthy offered in a speech to Wall Street, saying the Republican plan would slash benefits for the working and middle classes while causing economic chaos. Republican brinkmanship on the U.S. borrowing limit threatened “to default on the debt, which is going to throw us in a gigantic recession and beyond unless he gets what he wants on the budget,” Biden said Tuesday. Biden called on McCarthy and Republicans to take the threat of default off the table and release a budget outlining his tax and spending plans.

“Biden to sign executive order that aims to lower cost of family care” via Tony Romm of The Washington Post — The Biden administration is exploring whether it can compel companies that receive federal funds to offer their workers easier, cheaper access to child and family care. The new effort is an attempt by the White House to leverage the power of the government’s purse to advance policy goals long denied by Congress. The forthcoming directive aims to provide financial relief to families at a time when locating open spots at day care centers or providing aid to a sick loved one remains difficult and costly. Even before the pandemic, more than 76% of parents said they struggled to access affordable, dependable child care.

“Biden administration will fund program to keep COVID-19 vaccines free for the uninsured” via Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Noah Weiland of The New York Times — The Biden administration plans to spend more than $1 billion on a new program to offer free coronavirus shots to uninsured Americans after the vaccines move to the commercial market later this year, administration officials said. The program for the uninsured, which will be modeled partly on an existing childhood vaccination program and will cover an estimated 30 million people, will include a first-of-its-kind partnership with pharmacy chains in which the government will pay the administrative costs of giving the doses to patients. Pfizer and Moderna have pledged to offer the shots at no cost to those who lack insurance.

“Mitch McConnell defends Supreme Court after Clarence Thomas revelations” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — McConnell on Tuesday defended the Supreme Court from Democrats’ calls to pass judicial ethics legislation or even conduct an impeachment inquiry after reports that Justice Thomas received gifts and hospitality from a billionaire. “The Supreme Court and the court system is a whole separate part of our Constitution, and the Democrats, it seems to me, spend a lot of time criticizing individual members of the court and going after the court as an institution,” McConnell told reporters at his first leadership news conference in the Capitol since suffering a concussion on March 8.

—“Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier’s right to refuse Sunday shifts” via Jess Bravin of The Wall Street Journal

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump’s fake Georgia electors are now ratting on each other” via Jose Pagliery of The Daily Beast — The fake GOP electors in Georgia that Trump recruited as part of his failed attempt to stay in power are starting to point fingers at each other, court documents show. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis laid out the details in a legal memo to a state judge — one that hints at criminal indictments to come. According to the memo, prosecutors in July last year dangled immunity deals for “alternate electors” who were willing to cooperate with the investigation — but their defense lawyer is now accused of never telling them about the potential deal. It turns out, these Republican officials and political operatives are now starting to squirm, identifying illegal behavior by their colleagues while trying to save their own skin.

“Joe Tacopina is pretty sure he can get Trump out of this” via Kara Voght of The Washington Post — Tacopina wasn’t seeking anyone’s permission to represent Trump. “I was going to do what I felt right doing,” Tacopina says. Helping famous (and infamous) people who find themselves in tight spots — that’s how Tacopina made his name. It’s obvious why Trump would hire Tacopina to represent him in a Manhattan courtroom. Tacopina is a flashy, brawny bulldog of an attorney, like a stock photo of a New York City trial lawyer come to life. Like Trump, Tacopina is a tabloid figure, earning superlatives ranging from “New York’s most hated attorney” to “New York’s hottest attorney” (GQ). He’s experienced at trial and has another important skill: He knows how to be a lawyer on television.

“Trump team prepares to fight efforts to block him from ballots over Jan. 6” via Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Trump’s campaign team is preparing for a state-by-state legal battle later this year over untested claims that a Civil War-era clause in the U.S. Constitution bars the former President from appearing on Republican Primary ballots because of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Two nonprofit groups who do not disclose all their donors, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Free Speech For People, have prepared multipronged legal strategies to challenge Trump across the country under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 — ratified in 1868 to punish Confederate officials after the war — disqualifies any “officer of the United States” from future public office who, after taking an oath to support the U.S. Constitution, has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the country.

“Trump remains silent on DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban” via Natasha Korecki and Jonathan Allen of NBC News — He didn’t chide DeSantis for signing the bill. Nor did he needle him for sidestepping the issue at two events Friday, one at the conservative Liberty University. Trump’s aides have criticized DeSantis from both sides on abortion. But it remains a mystery where Trump, a Florida resident, stands on the question of whether abortion should be illegal at six weeks. “There is a silence because there’s a recognition that this is probably not going to be great for a general election,” Republican strategist David Urban, a former Trump adviser who is neutral in the 2024 Primary campaign.

“DeSantis tried to bury her. Now Susie Wiles is helping Trump try to bury him,” via The New York Times — Two months before Election Day 2020, Wiles stood uncomfortably inside a hospitality tent in Florida, caught between two proud and exacting men whom she had helped elect: Trump and DeSantis. DeSantis was not thrilled to see her. A year earlier, Wiles had been one of the most powerful people in the Florida Governor’s orbit, leading his political operation and plotting his path to national prominence. Then he abruptly banished her, privately questioning her loyalty and moving to blackball her across Republican politics.

Is it? — “Poll: Trump’s big post-indictment bounce is fading fast” via Andrew Romano of Yahoo News — Trump got a big bounce among Republican primary voters after his indictment in New York in late March, but now that swell of support seems to be fading fast. The survey suggests that Trump remains vulnerable and far from inevitable in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Just two weeks ago, Trump was lapping DeSantis, his strongest potential challenger, by 26 percentage points in a one-on-one matchup among voters who describe themselves as Republicans or Republican-leaning independents (57% to 31%). Since then, however, Trump’s advantage over DeSantis has shrunk by 10 points (52% to 36%).

— 2024 —

“Laurel Lee becomes 1st Florida congressional delegation member to endorse DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Lee is the first member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse DeSantis. The Thonotosassa Republican issued a statement of support months after leaving the Governor’s administration to run for Congress. “As Ron DeSantis’ Secretary of State, I had the honor of witnessing firsthand his unparalleled leadership under pressure, his character and his commitment to core conservative principles,” Lee said. “His leadership and his vision made Florida a shining beacon of freedom. Ron DeSantis fights for what matters, and he wins when it matters most.”

“Brian Mast endorses Trump, becomes latest to ignore DeSantis’ pleas to stay neutral” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Mast said he will support Trump for President in 2024. The Stuart Republican is the seventh member of Florida’s congressional delegation to back the former President. Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona broke the news, reporting Mast will chair a Veterans for Trump group for the campaign. Mast, an Army veteran, served as a bomb disposal officer in Afghanistan and lost both legs attempting to disarm an improvised explosive device. In Florida circles, Mast’s choice of Trump over DeSantis created its own political shock waves. DeSantis is expected to formally announce his candidacy for President within weeks.

“DeSantis ‘special guest’ at D.C. event not ready to back him for President” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois is scheduled to be at the “And to the Republic” meet and greet in the nation’s capital. Yet during a Fox News interview, the Peoria lawmaker stopped well short of an endorsement of the Florida Governor. “Well, listen, I served with Ron DeSantis in the House, from 2015 to 2018. He’s been one of the strongest conservative voices across this country and he’s really done remarkable work in Florida, right? Best economy in the country, 50-year low in crime. What he did through COVID, it’s remarkable,” LaHood said. “Looking forward to hearing from Gov. DeSantis today and looking forward to having him back in D.C.”

“Poll: Ron DeSantis down 33 points in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis claims Florida looks to New Hampshire for inspiration, but a new poll suggests the feeling isn’t mutual. In a new survey of 623 likely GOP Primary voters from J.L. Partners, the Florida Governor is way behind Trump. The former President nearly triples DeSantis’ vote share, 51% to 18%. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s 10% is good for third place, meanwhile. DeSantis makes up some ground in a two-way contest with Trump, scoring 33% support with 53% breaking the former President’s way. The bad news for DeSantis: while 71% of Trump supporters are fully committed to the former President, only 29% of those backing the Florida Governor are firm in their preference.

“Chris Sununu has an optimistic, doomed plan for GOP growth” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Sununu belongs to a small, exclusive club: popular Republican Governors of non-red U.S. states. That club has gotten a lot smaller in recent years, with Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’s Charlie Baker departing. So, Sununu’s views on politics now have outsize weight: There aren’t a lot of other people out there who can make a convincing case about appealing to voters outside the Republican base. Speaking at an event for Republican donors recently, Sununu was not reserved in outlining his advice on that front. Then he made it obvious why this branching out is hobbled.

“Iowa Democrats have mixed feelings on revamped 2024 Primary calendar” via Hanna Trudo of The Hill — Democrats in the Hawkeye State are feeling divided about what’s likely to be a demoted status in the 2024 presidential contest, with some hoping to find ways to salvage parts of their most cherished political tradition. The Democratic National Committee’s move to knock Iowa from its perch as the first-in-the-nation caucus, a point of pride among Iowans for decades, has inspired mixed reactions from Democrats on the ground, with some validating calls for more diverse states to go earlier and others defending the merits of preserving their historical prominence.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“King tides could slow drainage, cause additional flooding in Fort Lauderdale” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — King tides have returned to South Florida, adding another burden to the area’s drainage system after last week’s floods. Alone, the tides are not a cause for widespread concern, forecasters say. King tides, which happen when the full moon tides coincide with the moon’s proximity to Earth during its orbit, are typically more pronounced in the fall, not spring. So far, there have been no reports of flooding this week. “Most areas are running below predicted, which is great,” said Robert Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The gauges are not indicating “immediate concerns,” Garcia said, though there is an “uptrend.” South Florida residents who live along the beach could experience some minor flooding.

“School Board won’t hire investigator to review inappropriate touching allegations” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The state Ethics Commission should review allegations of improper touching involving two Broward School Board members, but no other investigation is needed, the Board decided. The School Board had discussed paying an outside investigator to review whether Board members Allen Zeman and Brenda Fam had engaged in any misconduct. But General Counsel Marylin Batista said that’s not necessary since the district’s Special Investigative Unit had already referred the matter to the Ethics Commission. “It would seem superfluous at this point to have another investigation by an outside investigator,” Batista said.

“Brevard School Board chooses 4 finalists in Superintendent search” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Four finalists for Brevard Public Schools’ new Superintendent were chosen at a School Board meeting in preparation for next week’s in-person interviews. The candidates, chosen from a list of 11 semifinalists, are Scott Schneider, Mark Rendell, John Stratton and Jason Wysong. Board members were asked to submit their choices for finalists, with four Board members selecting Schneider and three selecting Rendell, Stratton and Wysong. In-person interviews will be held with the candidates on April 27 and 28, with a community meet-and-greet scheduled for 6 p.m. April 27 at the Brevard County School Board office. Almost all Board members were happy with the selection, though Board member Gene Trent opposed the selection of Stratton.

—“Discipline in Brevard schools: What did audit reveal?” via Finch Walker of Florida Today

“Broward Commissioner rehires aide, this time after the job is properly advertised” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An elected official who began working as a government aide without his job being publicly advertised — and who was forced to quit due to that improper hiring procedure — is back on duty. County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers has rehired Tamarac Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton to keep working as her county aide, a job that pays $80,000 a year and provides life insurance and pension benefits. In February, Bolton resigned as Rogers’ aide after the South Florida Sun-Sentinel raised questions about how he was hired — and the county realized the job opening wasn’t publicly advertised. He was hired on Jan. 30. “I’m very excited to return to the county,” Bolton said.

“Former chiefs: Joe Carollo pressured us to ‘target’ Calle Ocho businesses as political payback” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — The start of week two of Miami Commissioner Carollo’s multimillion-dollar civil trial in federal court began much the same as it ended last week, with former top city leaders telling tales of how the Commissioner urged them to “weaponize” code enforcement to try and shut down businesses owned or operated by William Fuller and Martin Pinilla. Several witnesses have said Carollo was “targeting” the men’s businesses. Fuller and Pinilla filed a lawsuit in 2018 saying their First Amendment rights were trampled on by Carollo, who sought vengeance after they tossed their public support behind Alfonso “Alfie” Leon. They’re seeking $2.4 million in damages to their business entities and additional costs for punitive damages.

“Coral Gables Commission candidate Melissa Castro never voted until last week” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The first time Coral Gables Commission candidate Castro ever voted, it was likely for herself. That’s according to Miami-Dade Elections Department records, which show Castro had not been registered to vote in the county until this year. She registered on Jan. 12 without party affiliation and cast her first ballot last week, during the Coral Gables biennial election. Castro’s name appeared on the ballot second from the top among candidates for the City Commission’s Group 4 seat, one of two races on the ticket. She secured 39% of the vote.

“Trump’s Palm Beach mansion hits market at $195,000 monthly rent” via Jennifer Epstein and Amanda L Gordon of Bloomberg — A Palm Beach mansion linked to Trump is up for rent after failing to sell in one of the hottest housing markets in recent years. The eight-bedroom home is available for $195,000 a month, starting as early as Friday. It has more than 200 feet (61 meters) of waterfront land, a swimming pool and is pet friendly with owner permission. The house, located at 1125 South Ocean Blvd., was listed for sale in March 2021 for $49 million. The price was later hiked to $59 million in early 2022





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Winter Park ‘green’ banker fears ESG bill could shut him down” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida banker Kenneth LaRoe has always considered himself an environmentalist. But it wasn’t until after he sold his first bank and took an extended road trip with his wife that he decided to open a bank dedicated to eco-friendly practices. “At 50, I was wondering what I could do to help save the planet,” said LaRoe, who comes from a farming family in Eustis and until recently was a Republican. Inspired by Yvon Chouinard, the legendary mountain climber who founded the Patagonia company, LaRoe produced the idea for First Green Bank. “ESG was not in the common vernacular till 2018, and even then, most people never heard of it,” he said. LaRoe said a measure being pushed through the Legislature could threaten his bank’s existence.

“Florida Supreme Court refuses to hear Orange County rent cap appeal, effectively ending it” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Without explanation Monday, the Florida Supreme Court declined to step into a legal dispute between landlord groups and Orange County voters who overwhelming approved a ballot issue to impose a cap on rent hikes. The justices’ order noted, “No motion for rehearing will be entertained by the Court.” Cynthia Laurent, the housing coordinator for Florida Rising, said the social justice group was disappointed the state’s high court rejected Orange County’s petition for a hearing, 4-1, with three members of the majority appointed by DeSantis.

“Orlando leaders ponder push to finish Camping World Stadium” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — In a few months, tens of thousands of college football fans will pack Camping World Stadium as it hosts LSU and Florida State in what is expected to be a Top-25 matchup on Labor Day Weekend. Orlando will once again showcase itself as a sports destination with a nationally televised game in prime time featuring two of the premier programs. It’s another example of how Camping World Stadium has thrived as a sports and entertainment venue. With the introduction of multibillion-dollar, state-of-the-art venues such as SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), the competition to host major events such as the College Football Playoff or blockbuster concerts has heated up.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Ex-Tampa judge ousted after abortion ruling is Florida Supreme Court contender” via Emily L. Mahoney and Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Jared Smith, the former Hillsborough County judge who was ousted by voters last year after a controversial ruling in an abortion case, is vying to be a justice on the Florida Supreme Court. The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission announced Tuesday that it will interview Smith, now an appellate court judge, and 14 other candidates on May 3. Also on the interview list is 6th District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Meredith Sasso and John Stargel, another appellate court judge. Stargel is a former state lawmaker and the husband of former state Sen. Kelli Stargel.

“St. Petersburg Uhuru members indicted in Russian influence case” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses members of the St. Petersburg-based Uhuru Movement of working on behalf of the Russian government in a campaign to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and influence local elections. Omali Yeshitela, the longtime leader of the Uhurus and the Chair and founder of the African People’s Socialist Party, is among the defendants known as Gazi Kodzo. The four are accused of plotting with Russian nationals to act as agents of Russia in the U.S. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“At St. Pete-Clearwater airport, Allegiant pilots protest wages, working conditions” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — Dressed in uniform and carrying signs decrying substandard wages and retention issues, dozens of Allegiant Air pilots met outside St. Pete-Clearwater Airport on Tuesday under the morning sun to picket for a better contract. “Allegiant might be an ‘ultra-low cost’ airline, but we are not ultra-low-cost pilots,” Capt. Andrew Robles, president of Teamsters Local 2118, said in a statement. They say that Allegiant is delaying negotiations by putting forth proposals that fall short of industry standards. Teamsters Local 2118 represents more than 1,100 Allegiant pilots nationwide.

“Report: More millennial households own than rent in Tampa Bay” via Devonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A recent report by RentCafe reveals that millennials have shed a long-standing reputation as “the generation of renters” and have emerged as a majority homeowner generation in Tampa Bay. The study found that across the country, nearly 52% of millennial households, including groups of people living together under one roof, owned a home in 2022. “This demographic gained 10.8 million homeowners in the last decade, including 7.1 million in the last five years to reach 18.2 million in 2022,” the report states.

“Is this Hillsborough land worth $32.5 million? Commission will decide” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County is considering an offer to buy 449 acres of agricultural land in the rural hamlet of Balm that would end a legal claim against the county, save the property from development and expand the existing nature preserve next door. The owners, Cassidy Holdings LLC and four other entities, recently offered to sell the land to the county for $32.5 million. That’s significantly higher than two appraisals obtained by the county, which put the value at a maximum of $20.29 million. The owners’ appraisal report valued the property at nearly $49.5 million.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office strip-search called ‘outrageous, unwarranted, embarrassing’” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — The case — where police went to extraordinary but fruitless lengths to search for cocaine over an alleged $20 drug deal — is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The officers’ actions call into question the reasonableness of their search of Ronnie Reed and whether his rights were violated under the Fourth Amendment. Even though prosecutors are set to go to trial next month against Reed, the Sheriff’s Office refused to provide records and body-camera footage, claiming the case was an “active investigation.” The arrest report never mentions that police officers stripped Reed. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest policy says that only correctional officers can perform strip searches.

“Prosecutors allege complicated scheme in Andrew Gillum trial, but no bribes” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — The opening statements in Gillum’s federal corruption trial on Tuesday were stark contrasts in viewpoints. Either the former Tallahassee Mayor who narrowly lost the 2018 Governor’s race to DeSantis was pretending not to take bribes from undercover FBI agents, as prosecutors allege, or he was really refusing to take bribes. Either Gillum’s brother knew everything that Gillum was doing, as prosecutors allege, or his brother was just a troubled blowhard pretending to know.

“Tallahassee celebrates Pride as bills targeting LGBTQ+ community move forward” via Reegan McCarthy of WFSU — Tallahassee’s pride fest took place in Kelmen Plaza this weekend, just steps away from the Florida Capitol where a lawmaker last week called members of the LGBTQ+ community mutants and demons. Event organizers say that’s one reason Pride Fest is important. “This is who we are. We’re just people. We’re pretty fabulous people, but we’re just people,” says Tyler Clark-McLendon. Clark-McLendon is the Board Chair for Tallahassee Pride. They hope the event can help fight misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community.

“University of Florida removes years of campus crime data online” via Fresh Take Florida — The University of Florida (UF) removed nearly eight years’ worth of crime data online without public notification, leaving only limited details about crimes that occurred on or near campus during the past 60 days. UF reported its highest number of rapes and sexual battery cases last year. There was no evidence that UF removed its historical crime figures because of that, just that it happened around the same time. There were also increases reported to the university last year in burglaries, dating violence, domestic violence, grand theft, harassing communications, stalking and trespassing. Removing the crime data makes it harder for students, parents, faculty, alumni, prospective students and their families to learn important details about their overall safety.

“Alachua County park to get $2 million in upgrades. Here’s what we know.” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — One of Alachua County’s largest parks is about to receive some much-needed upgrades. Crews will soon begin construction on a new all-inclusive playground and parking lot at Veterans Memorial Park in southwest Gainesville. The 23-acre park, located at 7400 SW 41st Place, is home to three pavilions, two play areas, volleyball and basketball courts, a community center, walking trails and much more. The veteran’s memorial invites visitors to take a “Walk Through Time” with its individual monuments dedicated to past conflicts.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College student enrollment ‘a little bit down,’ president tells board members” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida Interim President Richard Corcoran told Board members that enrollment for next year’s freshman class is “a little bit down” but added, “we’re confident that we’re going to have a good year.” Corcoran was asked about enrollment during a meeting of the college Board’s Academic, Student and External Affairs Standing Committee. “If you look at our tracking, we’re a little bit down from last year, but it’s picked up considerably,” Corcoran said. So far 100 students have been “enrolled” for next year’s first-year class, Corcoran said.

“Manatee County victim of $1.4 million scam” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Roughly $1.4 million was stolen from Manatee County in an apparent scam by fraudsters claiming to be a prominent contractor. County officials have confirmed an ongoing criminal investigation is taking place. Investigators revealed few details, citing an active investigation. But sources within both Manatee County government and Neal Land & Neighborhoods, the contractor scammers allegedly impersonated, confirmed some $1.4 million in public money was wired to a New York bank account with no connection to the work done. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Florida Politics only that a criminal investigation is underway. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

“Sarasota Memorial Hospital board votes against second COVID-19 response inquiry” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A renewed push to conduct a second, independent review of how Sarasota Memorial Hospital managed the COVID-19 pandemic failed on a 6-2 vote of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board. The majority of the board indicated they were satisfied with the results of an internal investigation that was made public in February and eager to turn the page on the issue. “We’ve all heard the comments from the audience and how it’s affected everybody and we appreciate that,” said First Vice Chair Brad Baker, who added that it was time to move past COVID-19 and work within the system to fix transparency and communication issues raised by speakers who addressed the board over the past few months.

“Trouble at the reservoir: Water district, C-43 contractor at odds over $560M contract” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Work at the giant reservoir designed to ease the Caloosahatchee’s woes is stalling, with the project’s contractor put on notice to get moving or else. At last week’s meeting of the South Florida Water Management District governing board, which is in charge of the work, Executive Director Drew Bartlett delivered a terse update on the troubles with the $560-plus-million job: “The contractor did respond to our cure notice on March 29, so district staff are currently reviewing the merits of their response and a decision will be forthcoming.” On the road to default, a cure notice is a last-ditch measure that gives one party the chance to fix — or “cure” — the problem before the other party terminates the contract.

“Kevin Van Ostenbridge out as Manatee County Chair, Jon Mast tapped for interim administrator role” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County Commissioners have voted to replace District 3 Commissioner Van Ostenbridge as Chair. The decision came after the board voted to ask County Attorney Bill Clague to negotiate with Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association CEO Mast to replace Lee Washington as Interim County Administrator. Commissioners voiced dissatisfaction with communication from those who have served in the County Administrator role during Van Ostenbridge’s tenure as Chair. “We need to do a complete transition from the top down,” Commissioner Jason Bearden said.

“Fort Myers City Council grabs a $14,400 pay raise, calling it a ‘stipend’” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — Five months after missing the deadline for enacting a pay increase for the Fort Myers City Council, members found a new path to increase their salary. Council members will make another $14,400 per year as the result of a vote to create a never-before-used “stipend” for members of the board. After failing to enact a pay increase in time to take effect after last November’s election, Council members created a raise that takes effect immediately, on the theory that the city charter rules on the effective day for a pay raise can be avoided by referring to it as a stipend.

“Mitzie Fiedler files to run for third consecutive term on Venice City Council” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Venice City Council member Fiedler, the Board’s most experienced member, recently filed to run for a third term in Seat 1. A retired educator and resident of the Venetian Golf & River Club, Fielder earned her first term in 2017 by defeating former Council member Emilio Carlesimo. She was unopposed for her second term in 2020. Fiedler joined the Council the year after voters approved an $18 million, 20-year bond to repair 70 miles of city roads and a $16 million, 30-year bond to build a new public safety complex.

“Nancy Detert’s funeral will be on April 29” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Sarasota County Commissioner and former state Sen. Detert on Saturday, April 29 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The Mass will begin at 10 a.m. A reception will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Plantation Golf & Country Club at 500 Rockley Blvd. in Venice, according to Detert’s obituary. Detert died peacefully at her home in Venice on April 5. She had represented District 3 on the County Commission since 2016 and had previously served as a state Senator, state Representative and School Board member.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis is not dead yet” via Rich Lowry of the National Review — There’s flaming out on the launch pad, and there’s flaming out while you’re drinking a cup of coffee early in the morning at your home before getting in a car to drive to Cape Canaveral to check in for your mission. It’s the latter that’s supposedly happening to DeSantis.

This is a bit much. Rumors of his political death are not just greatly exaggerated — they are absurdly overwrought, although that’s what a bout of bad national polling will do.

It’s wrong to characterize the last couple of months as a loss for DeSantis. His book was a success, and he’s in the process of racking up an impressive string of victories during the current Session of the Florida Legislature. But there’s no doubt that he’s hit turbulence. He, in effect, walked back the line in his statement about the Ukraine war calling the fight with Russia “a territorial dispute,” and he’s never forcefully hit back at Trump, even though the former President has made slamming the Governor one of his favorite pastimes.

Clearly, some of the shine has come off DeSantis as his re-election win has become more distant, whereas Trump has benefited from getting further away from the debacle of the Midterms — and from the free publicity and the GOP sympathy created by the Alvin Bragg indictment.

Still, DeSantis is a strong second in most states and is well-liked in crucial Iowa. If the Bragg bump wears off over time, and DeSantis gets a bump from his announcement — neither is inevitable nor far-fetched — it will look like a very competitive race at the top of the field.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis threatens Disney with prison. The wheels have come off” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — With DeSantis dropping in the presidential polls and billionaire donors abandoning his campaign, Florida’s Governor came to Orlando this week desperate to make a splash. First, he threatened to build a state prison on Disney property, allowing all sorts of theming possibilities. But DeSantis wasn’t done. After warning that he could place a correctional facility next to the state’s No. 1 tourist attraction, he also threatened to impose stricter ride-safety standards. That’s right, the ultimate smackdown that Team DeSantis came up with in its war on wokeism was to threaten … um … reasonable safety and transparency measures to protect the public. Suck it, libs.

“Turns out DeSantis was right on transgender sports” via Mike Bianchi for the Orlando Sentinel — I wrote a column two years ago criticizing DeSantis and Florida Republicans for sticking their noses where they didn’t belong. The politicians, I believed then, needed to stay out of the hot-button transgender sports issue and let sports entities such as the NCAA handle it themselves. DeSantis helped lead the growing trend of Republican-led states banning transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. It was only afterward that sports governing bodies started to actually acknowledge the elephant in the room and recognize that just because someone identifies as a woman doesn’t make them a woman for the purpose of athletic competition.

“Stop this state-sponsored secrecy in its tracks” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Florida’s landmark “Sunshine” laws once made the state a national model for openness in government. In 1967, the Legislature made Florida the first state with an open meeting law. With limited exceptions, meetings of government bodies had to be held in public. A generation later, in 1992, voters amended the Constitution to strengthen the public records law and to make it harder for future Legislatures to create more public records exemptions. Through the years, the Legislature has steadily chipped away at the Sunshine Law, with more than 1,000 exemptions, even though the Constitution now requires a two-thirds supermajority to enact new exemptions.

“Kevin Doyle: Florida must encourage energy diversity, affordability and reliability” via Florida Politics — I applaud the Legislature for considering important legislation, HB 821 and SB 1162, that will help promote greater energy security here in Florida by expanding investments in energy development. This bill encourages the production of domestic clean energy, encouraging further investments and advances in renewable energy such as renewable natural gas, as well as clean energy options such as hydrogen. RNG is a safe, clean and pipeline-compatible natural gas derived from organic matter, including agricultural waste. Existing pipeline infrastructure can be used to transport RNG. The potential and opportunities RNG can offer Florida on the agricultural, energy and environmental fronts are limited only by the creativity required to develop new, innovative uses and applications of existing technologies and expertise.





— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“‘Life-changing’: FSU, NFL’s Warrick Dunn connects with similar families through charitable acts” via Gerald Thomas III of the Tallahassee Democrat — The season of giving is year-round for Dunn. The former Florida State and NFL (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons) running back returned to Tallahassee to assist a pair of single parents achieving first-time homeownership through his Warrick Dunn Charities and the Big Bend Habitat for Humanity. The families who will be homed next door to each other were each surprised with a $5,000 down payment assistance check from Warrick Dunn Charities and $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s.

AmeriHealth Caritas shows up for Boys & Girls Clubs — Last week, AmeriHealth Caritas Florida sponsored the Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs’ Day of Advocacy event, which saw supporters flock to the Capitol to highlight the benefits Boys & Girls Clubs play in youths’ lives and encourage lawmakers to support the nonprofit programs in the state budget. During the event, Florida Interim Market President Melody Bonomo spoke to attendees about the importance of Boys & Girls Clubs in AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to support youth and teens while providing them with the skills to be successful in adulthood.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Rep. Colleen Burton, our friend Towson Fraser, Scott Jenkins of Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting, Jennifer Motsinger, and one of St. Pete’s best, Rob Kapusta.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.