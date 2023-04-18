Rick Scott hopes ‘cooler heads will prevail’ at Disney amid latest Ron DeSantis attacks

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott hopes “cooler heads will prevail” at The Walt Disney Co., as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to attack.

During an interview on Orlando’s WDBO with morning host Scott Anez, the Senator and former Governor offered commentary on the latest offensive from the Governor’s Mansion against Mickey Mouse’s house, defending the Parental Rights in Education bill which prompted objections from Disney last year.

“The bill that was passed, it says that, you know, you’re not going to teach grade school kids about sex. I think that was a very good bill. I think Disney made a big mistake by getting involved in that. And I hope what’s going to happen is at some point, you know, cooler heads will prevail and Disney will say let’s go back to being in a company that gives us all great experiences and let the Legislature pass legislation.”

Scott did not address the specific comments DeSantis made Monday in Lake Buena Vista, including a suggestion that a state prison could abut Disney World and that the state should take a renewed interest in inspecting Disney’s rides, including the iconic monorail, for safety issues.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has framed Tallahassee’s crackdown as “anti-Florida,” “anti-business” and retaliatory, suggesting the company is not as chastened as DeSantis and Scott apparently would prefer.

Scott, who has said he worked well with Disney as Governor, has at times struggled to understand the ferocity of the current Governor’s attack on the company.

In February, after the Florida House passed HB-9B, legislation that materially alters the Reedy Creek Improvement District approved originally back in 1967, Scott discussed the move on the Guy Benson Show, where he had questions about the restructuring.

“With regard to the taxing district, what I’d like to have a better understanding on is, simply on that, what’s going to change?” Scott said, referring to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

“What’s the purpose? How’s the board going to do things differently? How’s it going to impact the counties? How’s it going to impact the cities? So before they pass it, I just would like to have a better idea of what they’re going to be doing that’s going to impact these counties and cities.”