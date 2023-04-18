‘Absolute poison’: DNC War Room drags Ron DeSantis for 6-week abortion ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to Washington, D.C., for a closed press event, and national Democrats note his mouth is closed on a new, consequential law.

A new video from the DNC War Room notes that the Governor is not messaging around a base-pleasing abortion prohibition signed last week. The Governor attended political junkets in Ohio (where he proclaimed his “Ohio values“), Liberty University and New Hampshire (where he said Florida lacked “state pride” before he was elected Governor). He did not mention the bill at any of those stops.

The 30-second spot points out the quiet signing of the six-week abortion ban bill, the necessity for rape and incest victims to get proof of their victimization before being granted an exception to get an abortion up to 15 weeks into pregnancy, and a series of commentators’ critiques of the law being “absolute poison.”

DeSantis jetted back from Ohio for a late-night signing session on the Plaza Level of the Capitol, after which he released a boilerplate statement.

“We are so proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” he said. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

The measure (SB 300) passed 70-40, with seven Republicans voting with Democrats against it. The legislation includes some concessions that the previous 15-week ban did not, including some exceptions for rape and incest.

The new law allows abortion up to the 15th week of pregnancy if the woman was impregnated as a victim of human trafficking, incest or rape, including statutory rape. If doctors determine a pregnant woman is at risk of death, “substantial and irreversible harm” or the fetus has a “fatal fetal abnormality,” abortion is permitted through the first two trimesters.

Despite those exceptions, Democrats clearly feel the Governor is vulnerable on this issue.

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.