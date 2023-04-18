Poll: Ron DeSantis down 33 points to Donald Trump in New Hampshire

Gov. Ron DeSantis claims Florida looks to New Hampshire for inspiration, but a new poll suggests the feeling isn’t mutual.

In a new survey of 623 likely GOP Primary voters from J.L. Partners, the Florida Governor is way behind Donald Trump. The former President nearly triples DeSantis’ vote share, 51% to 18%. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s 10% is good for third place, meanwhile.

DeSantis makes up some ground in a two-way contest with Trump, scoring 33% support with 53% breaking the former President’s way.

Both leads are well outside the 3.9% margin of error in the survey conducted between April 2 to April 11.

DeSantis is the top second choice, with 49% of Trump backers seeing the Governor as Plan B. Meanwhile, Trump is the top second choice for 40% of DeSantis partisans.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents are locked into their choices, with 45% more flexible.

The bad news for DeSantis: while 71% of Trump supporters are fully committed to the former President, only 29% of those backing the Florida Governor are firm in their preference.

The polling was completed after DeSantis was in the Granite State to address the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, where the Governor suggested Floridians needed the example set by the state.

“But I must admit we draw inspiration from the people here in New Hampshire,” DeSantis continued. “Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stand on liberty. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.”

The speech was more memorable for a contingent of Jews Against DeSantis rushing the stage and briefly derailing DeSantis’ remarks, however.

Recent polling has not gone the Governor’s way in the Granite State.

A poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center, first reported by WMUR in Manchester, N.H., pegs the former President at 42% support, 13 points ahead of DeSantis.

A poll of 384 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College found Trump taking 58% support, with DeSantis in a distant second place with 17%.