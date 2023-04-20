April 19, 2023
Facing criticism from DeSantis board, Disney World announces progress on affordable housing complex in Central Florida

Disney is breaking ground next year. The first units will be complete in 2026.

An affordable housing complex on Walt Disney World property will open in 2026, Disney announced Wednesday evening, hours after leaders on the state-run Disney government board criticized the Mouse for its lack of affordable housing for its employees and vowed to look at changing zoning in the special district to build some.

“We’ve been making more and more progress on this initiative every day, and now, we’re thrilled to share that groundbreaking on this development is targeted for next year, with the first units anticipated to be completed in 2026,” Disney said on its parks blog Wednesday night. “We are also expanding our vision to now include approximately 1,400 total units – over 100 higher than we had initially announced.”

The complex will be located near the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, a shopping center with retail and shopping off S.R. 429 near the theme parks.

In April 2022, Disney announced it was allocating 80 acres of its property for the complex that will be built and operated by the developer The Michaels Organization. Disney has not disclosed rental pricing or income eligibility requirements and promised to provide future updates on how people can apply to live there.

“We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues,” Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said last year. “The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company’s strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action.”

Disney’s announcement came on the heels of Universal Orlando promising to build 1,000 affordable apartments on 20 acres of Universal land.

Earlier Wednesday, Martin Garcia, the Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointee who chairs Disney World’s government board, criticized Disney for not doing enough to provide affordable housing for its workers during a meeting where board members aired their growing list of grievances against the company.

“I was shocked. I understand Disney has 75,000 to 100 (thousand) employees working in the district that commute in and out every day — no affordable housing for them,” Garcia said at Wednesday’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District meeting.

Gabrielle Russon

  • Far Right Adelbert 👍

    April 19, 2023 at 10:34 pm

    This Disney stuff and the abortion bill pretty much flushed his chances for president down the toilet. Not that he cared. He was a political suicide bomber. Out to avenge the azz pounding that his far right religious whacko party has been taking over the last 15 years. Trump was the icing on top of the cake and will be part of his undoing. Trump and his stupid supporters will cost the GOP many elections to come.

