—@DanRather: I don’t know which has more trouble achieving liftoff, a SpaceX rocket, or the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign

Loved being back in Charleston with @RonDeSantisFL! Calling this state home for many years, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many South Carolinians who value their faith, family, and freedom… …all core values of the Florida Blueprint. Thanks for the warm welcome back.… pic.twitter.com/GwjfdCmsXb — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) April 20, 2023

—@ChristinaPushaw: @FLABroadcasters very stupid thing to do. Time to fix it and apologize. If you insist on abusing the system to override people’s settings about test alerts at 4:50 a.m. every 2 months, the result is Floridians will turn off ALL alerts. Right in time for hurricane season.

—@AA_Malave: You think you’re tired? Delivering on the promises of universal school choice, increasing affordability, expanding parental rights, protecting life are all hard work … but all worth it when the hanky drops. We are accomplishing a great deal for FL … and still two weeks to go!

—@JeffSchweers: Venomous reptile bill has no limit on snake puns as Florida House members make hisssstory.

— DAYS UNTIL —



— TOP STORY —

“Florida ending contract with software firm blamed for early morning test alert” via Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida Division of Emergency Management will sever its contract with Everbridge due to the test alert sent out at 4:45 a.m., division representative Alecia Collins confirmed in an email.

“Good government identifies errors, corrects them expediently, and holds people accountable when appropriate,” Collins said. “The Division recognizes that this error was unacceptably disruptive and will correct it.”

Collins said emergency alert testing directives come from the federal government, and Thursday morning’s test was supposed to be a test of television emergency alerts. The Florida Association of Broadcasters normally schedules for very early in the morning because that is when the fewest people are watching TV to minimize disruption.

Florida contracts with Everbridge to provide the technical coding and instructions required to push out emergency alerts, and Everbridge sent the wrong technical specifications for this alert, which ultimately pushed the alert over the Wireless Emergency Alert system, Collins said.

A schedule posted on the website of the Florida Association of Broadcasters shows a test of the system was scheduled for 4:50 a.m. Thursday. The schedule also showed tests are scheduled for the same time in June, August, October and December.

“‘Completely inappropriate’: Florida state leaders respond to accidental early morning emergency alert” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of The Florida Times-Union — State leaders are voicing anger and concern over an accidental emergency alert that buzzed Floridians awake early Thursday morning, alleging the annoying alarm call could force residents to turn off phone alerts altogether and, potentially, cost lives. After the rude awakening at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, angry Floridians posted to social media and explained how to turn off alerts on Androids and iPhones. It took four hours before the government admitted the alert was a mistake. State leaders are worried the damage has already been done, and Floridians, who have turned off their alerts, will be at risk when a serious threat actually happens.

“‘Stop Wake Act’: After 4:45 a.m. alert, Blaise Ingoglia vows to ban late/early emergency tests” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Like many Floridians, Sen. Ingoglia isn’t happy about the blaring emergency “test” alert sent out to residents statewide early Thursday morning, and he’s vowing to do something about it. He’s even looking into doing it this Session. At 4:45 a.m., the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) sent out a cellphone alert, startling an untold share of the nearly 22 million people living in the Sunshine State awake hours before sunrise. The alert read, “TEST — This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No Action is required.”

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Donald Trump plotted for weeks to ‘mindf-ck’ Ron DeSantis with Florida endorsements” via Asawin Suebsaeng and Ryan Bort of Rolling Stone — The upper ranks of Donald Trump’s campaign and political operation exploded in jubilation, mocking DeSantis’ staff as a bunch of “amateurs,” with multiple officials belly-laughing with one another over how much Trump had — in their verbiage — “cuck[ed]” the Florida Governor on securing endorsements from the state’s congressional delegation, according to three sources familiar with the internal chatter. Team Trump’s rollout of Florida endorsements Tuesday was part of a plan to subvert DeSantis in his own state that the former President’s staff has been working on for more than a month, sources say.

“DeSantis faces some challenges in Florida as he expands his view across the U.S.” via Alex Roarty, Mary Ellen Klas and Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — Florida’s congressional delegation is endorsing his rival en masse, state lawmakers are quietly grumbling about his policy agenda, and even Miami’s normally reticent Mayor went on TV to criticize his personality. A politically taxing month for DeSantis began hitting closer to home this week, just a half-year after the Governor won a landslide re-election victory that appeared to make him the most powerful and influential leader in a state that Trump also calls home. The resulting fallout has raised doubts about the potential presidential candidate’s strength in his own backyard, even as he tours the country touting the “Florida Blueprint.”

“DeSantis to travel abroad as he gears up for expected presidential run” via Gram Slattery and James Oliphant of Reuters — DeSantis, who is expected to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is set to begin a trip abroad Saturday taking him through Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. While the trip is officially billed as a trade mission, the tour is widely seen as an attempt to burnish his foreign policy credentials in the lead-up to an official announcement, expected in the late spring or early summer. DeSantis said in March that the Ukraine War is a “territorial dispute” and that it is not of strategic interest to the United States, a position he has since partially walked back.

“Chris Christie doubts DeSantis is ‘tough enough’ to tangle with Trump” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Christie barely registers in polling of the potential 2024 field, yet he continues to gun for a leading candidate. The former New Jersey Governor keeps targeting DeSantis, casting doubt on whether the Florida Governor has the fortitude to take on Trump. The latest line of attack from Christie against DeSantis centers around the Governor’s attempts to address the former President’s legal woes. Addressing DeSantis’ dig that he didn’t “know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of affair,” Christie said.

“‘It’s a 2-way race’: Rep. Thomas Massie says congressional support coming to DeSantis” via David Catanese of the Miami Herald — Rep. Massie, an early endorser of DeSantis’ undeclared presidential candidacy, said more congressional support for the Florida Governor would be forthcoming, framing the 2024 Republican Primary as a “2-way race.” Massie, who organized a meet-and-greet event for DeSantis in Washington on Tuesday, made the comments in an interview as DeSantis weathers a deluge of withering media coverage questioning his political strategy and ability to take on Trump. “I know people who have decided to endorse him who haven’t come out publicly yet,” Massie said, referring to his congressional colleagues.

“Francis Suarez knocks DeSantis’ ‘struggle with relationships’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Miami Mayor Suarez is ripping DeSantis for a lack of people skills in the latest sign he may also run for President in 2024. “He seems to struggle with relationships, generally,” Suarez said on Thursday morning’s Fox & Friends. “I mean, I look at people in the eye when I shake their hands. You had mentioned earlier in the program that he doesn’t get along with the (former) Governor,” Suarez said. Indeed, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has routinely complained that DeSantis hasn’t returned his calls over the years, despite the seeming help the current Governor could get from the Senate.

“Michael Waltz, who holds DeSantis’ old House seat, endorses Trump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Waltz is endorsing Trump. “Under his leadership, President Trump secured our southern border, created 7 million jobs with record-low unemployment, brought manufacturing back to the U.S., made America energy independent and affordable, brokered historic Middle East peace deals, destroyed the ISIS caliphate, launched the Space Force, took out (Iranian Commander Qasem) Soleimani, gave veterans choice, and put measures in place to stop China’s march toward global dominance,” Waltz said in a statement to Breitbart.

“Gus Bilirakis becomes 10th Florida congressional delegation member backing Trump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Half the Republicans representing Florida in the U.S. House have now endorsed Trump for President. U.S. Rep. Bilirakis is throwing his support to the former President’s comeback bid for the White House. “During his time in office, President Trump enacted policies that spurred economic growth, protected our national security, and improved the lives of millions of Americans,” Bilirakis said.

“Signed letters, Mar-a-Lago dinners: Trump’s personal touch in fighting DeSantis” via Michael C. Bender and Annie Karni of The New York Times — When Anna Paulina Luna’s father was killed in a car crash in January 2022, she received notes from two prominent Florida Republicans. One was from Trump, a condolence letter that he signed, “Donald.” The second letter came not from DeSantis, but from his wife, Casey. The letters meant something to Luna, who was endorsed by both Trump and DeSantis in the House race she won last year. But in the end, she backed Trump for President in 2024. “Trump’s operation is personal,” Luna said.

‘Endorsement-ghazi’ blame pinned on Ryan Tyson — Tallahassee insiders have been blaming Tyson, a top pollster and adviser to DeSantis, for the Governor losing out on endorsements from several GOP members of the Florida delegation. As reported by Puck News, Tyson was “deputized” to secure nods from delegation members but when he reached out, most questioned why the Governor didn’t solicit their endorsements himself. “Part of the problem with Tyson is that nobody knew who the f**k he was,” said one adviser to a member of Congress who was called.

“DeSantis allies prepare for financial show of force as Governor seeks to overcome early stumbles” via Steve Contorno and Fredreka Schouten of CNN — DeSantis has shaped his political narrative with rapid-fire policy moves and a resounding re-election victory fueling his ascendancy as a potential 2024 candidate and top Primary rival to Trump. But as he steps out onto the national stage, DeSantis has hit a rough stretch, facing questions about his political strategy, policy stances and personal touch. Some allies have privately expressed concern about his contentious agenda, waffling on Ukraine and reserved response to Trump’s relentless assaults on his record.

“Larry Kudlow warns DeSantis is ‘close to making a fool of himself’ over Disney feud” via Brittany Bernstein of National Review — Kudlow on Wednesday shared a harsh assessment of DeSantis’ ongoing battle with Disney, warning the Florida Governor is “close to making a fool of himself with his Walt Disney obsession.” The feud reignited this week when members of the district’s outgoing board passed agreements to nullify governmental intervention. “This has been going on now for months and months and months. And I would argue that it is unseemly, No. 1. A Governor should not come crashing down on, if not biggest, one of the biggest businesses,” Kudlow said.

“Disney tells its lobbyists to step up fight against DeSantis and his allies in Florida” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — Disney is preparing to take its fight with DeSantis and his GOP allies in the state Legislature to the next level. With just weeks until Florida’s Legislative Session ends, Disney is pushing lobbyists to step up their efforts to influence the Republican-controlled state Legislature and to target land use-related bills that could hurt the company, among other measures, said the people, who declined to be named in order to speak freely about the issues. A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment on the lobbying effort.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“DeSantis signs bill eliminating unanimous jury decisions for death sentences” via Sydney Kashiwagi of CNN — DeSantis signed a bill that will no longer require juries to agree unanimously to recommend death sentences, reducing the number of jurors need to recommend a death sentence to the lowest threshold of any state with capital punishment. SB 450 reduces the number of jurors needed to recommend a death sentence from 12 to 8. The bill was prompted by a jury’s decision last year not to hand the death penalty to Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. A jury recommended Cruz receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole instead for the February 2018 shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Lawmakers may let companies slash wages for tens of thousands of workers across the state” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Tens of thousands of poorly paid workers across Florida could have their wages cut by 30% or more, under last-minute legislation that surfaced this week in Tallahassee. The far-reaching measure would undo “living wage” ordinances adopted in communities like Miami, St. Petersburg and Gainesville. These local laws require companies that get government contracts to pay their workers higher wages or better benefits. It was slipped into an unrelated bill — a bill dealing with pay for minor league baseball players — during a Committee in the House, where members of the public were given less than 30 seconds each to speak. The legislation would forbid any city or county in Florida from using its purchasing or contracting procedures to make contractors pay their workers more than the state minimum wage or provide benefits beyond the bare minimum required under state law.

“Senate sends elections bill hiking fines on voter registration groups to floor” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A large elections bill that hikes fines for voter registration groups that break new rules for handling forms, decreases the time to cast a mail ballot and decreases reporting requirements for campaign finance data is headed to the Senate floor. The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee passed SB 7050 along party lines, with Democrats arguing the measure is designed to suppress third-party voter registration organizations. “The fines … are designed to put them out of business, make them go away,” said Sen. Geraldine Thompson.

“Bill advances to shift charter schools’ building costs to local funding” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Legislation that would require public schools to share a portion of school tax collections with charter schools is teed up for the Senate floor. The bill, which could mean $490 million shifts annually from traditional public schools’ capital funds to charter schools, passed amid Democrats’ protests that public schools will suffer as a result. Sen. Travis Hutson introduced the bill (SB 1328). The Senate Appropriations Committee passed an amendment to make it more similar to the House legislation (HB 1259). That bill, proposed by Rep. Jennifer Canady, is now on the House’s second reading calendar. Hutson said the bill aims to fund charter school students just as public-school students are funded.

“Senators align hemp bill with House product in final Committee” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A hemp bill that once imposed onerous THC caps and a controversial ban on synthetically derived cannabinoids was changed in the House, and now the Senate version matches that bill. Members of the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee included a strike-all amendment that cut both items, mirroring a move in the House earlier this week. The end result is a product that maintains age limits for purchase and usage, as well as a ban on packaging that’s “attractive to children.” But the essential product itself will largely be unchanged in the wake of intense and sustained pushback from the in-state hemp industry.

“Venomous reptile penalty enhancements slither to Senate” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — HB 1161 sets the penalties for knowingly releasing, or letting escape through gross negligence, a nonnative reptile of concern to a Level Three violation. Knowingly releasing or letting escape through gross negligence a venomous reptile would be a Level Four violation. Merritt Island Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois jokingly professed his belief in a “lock ’em up” attitude toward all snakes. Florida’s six native venomous reptiles are all snakes — the pygmy rattlesnake, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, the timber rattlesnake, cottonmouths, copperheads and the eastern coral snake. Reptile keepers expressed concern that lack of a nonnative specification with the venomous reptile language would put needed work at risk. That led to subsequent amendments to both the Senate bill (SB 1266) and the House version to include that language.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate panel sends ‘Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act’ to floor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill setting forth standards for the regulation, production and sale of kratom, a consumable plant with opioid- and stimulant-like effects, is now on its way to the Senate floor. Titled the “Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act,” the measure (SB 136) would, among other things, define the substance for the first time in Florida law and prohibit sales of kratom products to people under 21. It would also ban certain potentially harmful products, require manufacturers to have their products tested and provide a yearly list to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).

“Legislature again snubs bill to automatically fund Keys environmental protection, resiliency” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For the third straight year, a bill that would have created a permanent, recurring funding source for environmental protection and resiliency projects in the Florida Keys is likely dead in the water. The measure by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Rep. Jim Mooney — the only state lawmakers who represent Monroe County — wouldn’t have cost the state any more money. Florida’s budget already sets aside $20 million each year for those projects, which are done under the Keys Stewardship Act. But the funds today come through annual appropriations requests, which the Legislature approves during the yearly budgeting process. The proposal by Rodriguez and Mooney would have the money instead come through a recurring set-aside from the Land Acquisition Trust Fund.

“Newly proposed public records carve-out could protect Florida DCF from scrutiny, critics say” via Camellia Burris of the Miami Herald — A bill sailing through the Florida Legislature that would bar public access to autopsy reports of children killed in acts of domestic violence is intended to protect families from having to relive the trauma of their children’s deaths. The Rex and Brody Act, filed as Senate Bill 404, is named in honor of two Gainesville boys, Rex and Brody Reinhart, ages 14 and 11 respectively, whose father killed them, set the family’s Gulf Coast waterfront vacation home ablaze, and then killed himself in May 2021. An autopsy report detailing the killing of the boys circulated through the media to the dismay of their mother, Minde Reinhart.

“As Florida advances bills distressing the transgender community, one teen flees for a better life” via Stephanie Colombini of WFSU — Florida lawmakers voted to further limit access to gender-affirming care, while state education officials expanded restrictions on gender identity instruction in schools. It’s the latest in a string of efforts some families of transgender youth say are forcing them to flee the state. One family recently made the painful choice to live more than 1,000 miles apart to protect their child’s well-being. “It’s just unbelievable how far the state has fallen,” said Josie of St. Johns County. We’re not using her family’s last name to protect their privacy.

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

ACLU of Florida denounces DeSantis signing of supermajority death sentence bill — The ACLU of Florida denounced the Governor for signing a bill lowering the threshold for capital punishment from a unanimous jury recommendation to eight out of 12 jurors. “The death penalty is racially and disproportionately applied against people experiencing poverty. Nonunanimous juries, a vestige of Jim Crow, only perpetuate the harm done to innocent Black and impoverished Floridians,” said Tiffani Lennon, executive director of the ACLU of Florida. “Florida already has the highest number of death row exonerations in the country. With this bill and others, Florida is rapidly widening the net of who will be sent to death row with absolutely no consideration for the flaws that will inevitably lead to the harm of more innocent people. The bills coming out of this Legislative Session do not make Florida safer. Instead, they will continue to strain a severely broken system.” She concluded, “This is a dark day in Florida history.”

Florida Hospital Association praises crackdown on health care worker assault — FHA thanked the House for giving the OK to a bill that would set harsher penalties for people convicted of assault or battery against hospital personnel. “Hospital workers are six times more likely to suffer workplace violence than the average worker. This is unacceptable. Our health care heroes work tirelessly to care for us, and we must do all we can to protect them. The Florida House took action today with the passage of HB 825, which will strengthen the safety of our health care heroes by increasing penalties for violence against hospital team members. Thank you to sponsor Rep. Kimberly Berfield for championing this legislation,” FHA President and CEO Mary Mayhew said. “We look forward to working with sponsor Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez on the final passage of SB 568 in the Florida Senate.”

“Small businesses fight back against anti-digital advertising bill” via Florida Politics — In the last three days, small businesses throughout Florida have voiced strong opposition to bills (SB 262/HB 1547) that target large data-driven digital advertising platforms, but which the business owners fear would result in drastic changes to affordable online advertising they need and rely on. Today, more than 100 business owners delivered a letter asking lawmakers to oppose the bills in order to “preserve the current digital ad system that works so well for small businesses.” According to the small-business owners who met with legislators, the bills, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Rep. Fiona McFarland, would create the most data-restricting regulatory laws in the country.

— LEG. SKED —

— The House Appropriations Committee will consider a bill (HB 5) that would eliminate Enterprise Florida, the quasi-governmental group that recruits businesses to expand or move to the state: 9 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The House Ways & Means Committee will consider a bill (HB 451) related to the valuation of timeshare units: 9 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.



— STATEWIDE —

“Ashley Moody tells Disney its records could be open to the public in Florida” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Attorney General Moody advised Disney that some company records could be subject to the state’s public records law and available to any Floridian who wants to see them. Her letter to CEO Bob Iger came as DeSantis and his allies work to get more details on agreements between Disney and the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governmental entity previously controlled by the entertainment giant. “Those agreements supposedly transfer certain government functions to Disney,” Moody wrote. “I am writing because these agreements may render Disney subject to Florida’s public records laws.” Her letter didn’t demand any specific records from Disney, instead putting the corporation on notice it may violate Florida law if it withholds information.

“Thousands of Florida students are in jeopardy of not graduating. Districts plead with state.” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida school districts are pleading with the state to delay an increase in graduation requirements, a move that would fail thousands of students who have suffered from learning loss due to the pandemic. Superintendents have sent letters to the Florida Legislature, asking them to postpone the increase in required SAT and ACT scores. Districts have implemented last-minute Hail Mary attempts to hurriedly pass struggling seniors who didn’t get the same learning opportunities as previous or future graduating classes, but it might not be enough.

“Budget snafu leaves agencies serving Florida’s poor without a safety net” via Margie Menzel of WFSU — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has informed more than 30 social service providers statewide that the department lacks the budget authority to pass on federal funds meant for low-income families in crisis. It’s a good thing the Legislature is in Session. On April 7, DEO Deputy Secretary for Community Development Benjamin Melnick wrote members of the Community Action Network that the department was reaching the end of its budget authorization for four programs. Those cover utility payments, child care, housing assistance and other anti-poverty services.

—“Florida program to help low-income families with utilities runs out of funds” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

“Only 3 insurers sign up for Florida re plan and hopes for a new plan are fading fast” via William Rabb of Insurance Journal — After five years of tweaks to Florida’s insurance and tort laws, all designed to reduce the vast amount of claims litigation and — eventually — bring down property rates, many in the industry argue that there’s still one big piece of the puzzle that’s missing: an affordable, effective, state-run layer of reinsurance that could have an immediate impact on costs. But with just two weeks left in the 2023 Regular Session of the Florida Legislature and no bills in the hopper, hopes are fading that lawmakers will warm to the idea.

“Leon County teacher, student say education bills will hurt LGBTQ+ community” via Kendall Brandt of WTXL — A six-person panel of educators, teachers, activists and social workers said they are not backing down in their fight against what they say is anti-LGBTQ education legislation. Equality Florida and the Human Rights Campaign hosted a roundtable conversation about the impact of bills like HB 1069 and 1223, dubbed the Parental Rights in Education bill by the GOP and the expanded “Don’t Say Gay” by Democrats. Springwood Elementary first grade teacher Shari Gewander said this is alarming to her as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. However, she is not going to stop being her true self and giving students a chance to do so too.

“Port St. Lucie cancels Saturday’s Pride parade and restricts event to 21 years and older” via Gianna Montesano of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Port St. Lucie city officials have canceled Saturday’s Pride parade and restricted event access to people 21 years and older because DeSantis is expected to sign SB 1438 soon. Pridefest is the first Pride event in Florida to be affected by the “Protection of Children” bill, which the House passed on April 19 and the Senate passed on April 12 to block establishments from allowing “a child” to see an “adult live performance,” which LGBTQ advocates have long worried will have a chilling effect on drag shows. Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast, which organizes the annual Pridefest, said they are “upset and disheartened” at the last-minute change.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Battle over labor secretary nominee reflects a larger fight for Joe Biden” via Noam Scheiber of The New York Times — Just over a year ago, the White House suffered an embarrassing defeat when three Democratic Senators voted against advancing Biden’s pick to run a key labor agency, dealing a blow to the administration’s pro-labor agenda. On Thursday, the administration and Senate Democrats tried to ensure that history wouldn’t repeat itself, only this time the stakes were even higher. The occasion was the Senate confirmation hearing of Julie Su, who has served as acting labor secretary since March 11 and is Biden’s choice to fill the job permanently.

“Janet Yellen says China security worries eclipse economy interests” via Christopher Condon and Viktoria Dendrinou of Bloomberg — Yellen said the Biden administration was prepared to accept economic costs as it sought to protect U.S. national security interests from threats posed by China, even as she appealed to Beijing to cooperate on shared global concerns. “National security is of paramount importance in our relationship with China,” Yellen said. “We will not compromise on these concerns, even when they force trade-offs with our economic interests.”

—“How an old, anti-porn law could be used to end medication abortion” via Amber Phillips of The Washington Post

“Sen. Dick Durbin invites John Roberts to testify on Supreme Court ethics amid Clarence Thomas revelations” via John Wagner of The Washington Post — Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Richard Durbin on Thursday invited Chief Justice Roberts to testify at a public Senate hearing next month on ethics rules governing the Supreme Court as part of what Durbin said is a needed conversation “on ways to restore the Court’s ethical standards.” Durbin’s request follows recent revelations about a Texas billionaire taking Justice Thomas on lavish vacations and buying a Georgia home from Thomas and his relatives where the justice’s mother lives. The lack of disclosure has revived concerns about the court’s ability to police its own ethics issues.

“‘Be a leader’: Marco Rubio mocked for complaining ‘they’ aren’t solving Florida’s four-day gas shortage” via David Badash of AlterNet — Rubio once again is under fire, this time for recording a video complaining that “they” haven’t solved a temporary gasoline shortage affecting South Florida. But his complaining is also creating a headache for DeSantis, who has been MIA for weeks from the Sunshine State as he promotes his book and unannounced presidential candidacy. “FOUR DAYS and they still can’t figure out how to get enough gasoline to South Florida,” Rubio tweeted late Wednesday night.

“Kathy Castor requests earmarks for St. Pete streets, South Tampa stormwater mitigation and more” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — U.S. Rep. Castor has prioritized 15 projects that would receive funding through the fiscal 2024 budget appropriations process. The community projects, or earmarks, would benefit the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, Pinellas County Urban League, Port Tampa Bay, Tampa Housing Authority, University of South Florida St. Petersburg and several local governments. Each of the 15 projects that Castor prioritized in 2023 was eventually funded in the final federal budget. Of those projects, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority received the most money, $5 million, to bring its bus stops into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports teams” via Brooke Migdon and Mychael Schnell of The Hill — The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act and sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube, passed in a party-line 219-203 vote. It is the first stand-alone bill to restrict the rights of transgender people considered in the House. The Democratic-controlled Senate, however, is unlikely to take up the measure, and the White House has issued a veto threat. The bill, which failed to advance during the last three Congresses, would amend Title IX to recognize sex as that which is “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

“Mario Díaz-Balart, Jared Moskowitz urge VA to accommodate burial needs for Jewish veterans” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Jewish military personnel serve with just as much honor as other members of the U.S. Armed Forces, but their families today still have trouble getting accommodation when it comes to burying them at veteran cemeteries. U.S. Reps. Díaz-Balart and Moskowitz want that to change, and they’re asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to do something about it. The two Florida lawmakers and eight other members of Congress sent a letter to VA Secretary Dennis McDonough highlighting three “critical issues” that need addressing.

“Energy department commits $3 billion to expand rooftop solar access” via Amrith Ramkumar and Scott Patterson of The Wall Street Journal — The Energy Department will guarantee up to $3 billion in debt securities issued to fund rooftop solar installations, hoping to expand access to renewable energy by making the deal a no-lose proposition for many investors. The backstop is part of the Biden administration’s green financing effort, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits and loans for clean energy, climate tech startups and other green businesses.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“More say Trump broke law in Georgia case than New York’s, poll shows” via The Associated Press — Trump has emerged largely unscathed politically from his New York indictment. But a new poll suggests that investigations in Georgia and Washington could prove more problematic. Only 4 in 10 U.S. adults believe Trump acted illegally in New York, where he has been charged in connection with hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters. More, about half, believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is under investigation for interfering in the 2020 Election vote count.

“Lawyer cites traffic concerns as reason Trump could skip rape trial” via John Wagner of The Washington Post — Trump wants to be there next week when a jury in Manhattan hears a case involving an alleged rape nearly 30 years ago. But he’s more concerned about the additional traffic that might entail for New Yorkers. That, in essence, is what Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina is asking the judge to tell jurors about Trump’s expected absence during much of the civil trial. The battery and defamation trial, centered on a rape allegation by author E. Jean Carroll, is scheduled to begin Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has asked both Trump and Carroll whether they plan to be present. Carroll will be there for the duration, her lawyer said.

“Proud Boys’ defense wobbles in sedition trial after two take the stand” via Rachel Weiner and Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post — Days before jurors begin deliberating on whether to hold five leaders in the far-right Proud Boys group responsible for violence on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, the panel in D.C. federal court saw two videos for the first time. One showed a Black woman being knocked to the ground by a Proud Boy during a November 2020 pro-Trump protest in D.C. The other was less clear, but prosecutors told the jury it showed defendant Zachary Rehl pepper-spraying police officers in the middle of the Jan. 6 riot. Neither was introduced during the prosecutors’ eight-week presentation to the jury. Instead, the government played them only after Rehl took the stand in his own defense.

“‘Prove Mike Wrong’ for $5 million, Mike Lindell pitched. Now he’s told to pay up.” via Neil Vigdor of The New York Times — Lindell must pay $5 million to a software forensics expert who debunked a series of false claims as part of a “Prove Mike Wrong” contest, an arbitration panel said on Wednesday. Lindell issued the challenge at a “cyber symposium” in South Dakota in 2021, saying he had data that would support his claims that there was Chinese interference in the election and offering the seven-figure prize to anyone who could prove the data had no connection to the 2020 election.

“Former Trump investigator Mark Pomerantz avoids Jim Jordan circus for now” via Victoria Bekiempis of Rolling Stone — A federal appeals judge derailed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jordan’s planned Thursday deposition of Pomerantz, the former Manhattan special prosecutor who helmed a criminal investigation of Trump, issuing a temporary stay of the Republican firebrand’s subpoena. The decision stemmed from Jordan’s demand that Pomerantz sit for a deposition. Jordan claimed in his request that the Committee wanted to investigate whether Alvin Bragg had pursued a “politically motivated” prosecution.

— 2024 —

“Biden preparing to announce re-election campaign next week” via Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Biden and his team are preparing to announce his re-election campaign next week, with aides finalizing plans to release a video for the President to officially launch his campaign, according to three people briefed on the plans. Biden and his aides have targeted Tuesday for the release of the video to coincide with the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch. The people briefed on the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, cautioned that the official announcement could be delayed.

“The Leonard Leo Presidential Primary” via Andrew Perez of The Lever — The Republican operative leading the super PAC backing likely Republican presidential candidate DeSantis was closely involved with a record-breaking dark money donation to conservative legal activist Leo, the architect of the Supreme Court’s rightward swing. Chris Jankowski, CEO of the pro-DeSantis group Never Back Down, is the creator of the Marble Freedom Trust, a massive pool of cash Leo is using to finance conservative advocacy groups. In 2021, the trust received $1.6 billion from the sale of Chicago business owner Barre Seid’s surge protector empire, constituting the largest known dark money donation in history and leaving Leo in control of an unprecedented political advocacy fund. Leo’s dark money network played a central role in flipping control of the Supreme Court and building its 6-3 conservative supermajority.

“Top GOP lawyer decries ease of campus voting in private pitch to RNC” via Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner of The Washington Post — A top Republican legal strategist told a roomful of GOP donors over the weekend that conservatives must band together to limit voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters. Cleta Mitchell, a longtime GOP lawyer and fundraiser who worked closely with Trump to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, gave the presentation at a Republican National Committee donor retreat in Nashville on Saturday.

“Rick Scott still isn’t endorsing in GOP presidential race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott is not endorsing DeSantis or Trump for President anytime soon. The Senator was asked about the seemingly binary choice between the two Floridians. As before, Scott said he would focus on his own campaign in 2024. Scott told the story again of how his Primary opponent in the 2010 race for Governor, Bill McCollum, had “every endorsement in the country” against him, noting that he’s “not been involved” in the presidential derby. Nor will he be. “I don’t get involved in Primaries. I’ve got my own race. I’m up for re-election next November,” Scott said.

“Florida Democrats can’t stop the GOP right now. But Nikki Fried says they’re willing to fight.” via Mel Leonor Barclay of The 19th — Florida was already attracting a lot of national attention as the passage of its six-week abortion ban loomed. Then, state Democratic Party Chair Fried was removed from an abortion rights protest near the state Capitol in Tallahassee earlier this month, and photos and videos of her in handcuffs were plastered on social media. Her black T-shirt read, “JUST F**k!ng VOTE.” In videos of the arrest, you can hear abortion rights protesters shouting “Shame!” over and over.

“Abortion divides 2024 candidates and confounds many within the GOP” via Josh Dawsey, Colby Itkowitz, Caroline Kitchener and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post — When Republican donors arrived at the Four Seasons in Nashville last weekend, they were handed a polling memo written by former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway with a startling statistic: Eighty percent of voters disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson last year overturning Roe v. Wade. Among Republican strategists and candidates looking to the 2024 Presidential Primary, abortion has become the trickiest political issue and a divisive one internally for the party, according to GOP officials, campaign strategists, donors and others involved.

“South Carolina Congresswoman says DeSantis signing abortion ban could hurt him in 2024” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A South Carolina GOP Congresswoman says DeSantis’ decision to sign a six-week abortion ban could turn off voters. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, told NBC News reporter Ryan Nobles that the Florida Governor’s decision could prevent her from endorsing him. “It certainly makes me question, doing that in the dead of night,” Mace said, according to Nobles’ tweets. “As a rape victim, I want Ron DeSantis to know what rape victims have to go through.” She suggested even many voters who support restrictions on abortion will question outlawing the procedure before many women know they are pregnant.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Feds investigate violent ‘incident’ at Broward immigration detention center” via Jacqueline Charles and David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A migrant detention center in Broward County is the target of an ongoing investigation by federal officials following “an incident” that occurred this week and led to a detainee being injured and a sit-in by his fellow detainees the following day. “Several detainees inside the center, which houses migrants slated for deportation, shared with an advocate and a lawyer that the “incident” in question involved “a large group” of Dominican detainees who attacked a small group of Haitians. At least one Haitian detainee, Jeffrey Bien-Aime, reported he was injured in the melee.

“Amid empty pumps, Miami-Dade Mayor urges drivers not to hoard gas or top off tanks” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — With a gas station’s empty pumps behind her, Miami-Dade County’s Mayor on Wednesday urged drivers to avoid refueling if they could as panic tank-topping extends a gas crisis brought on by last week’s flooding at the Port Everglades fuel depot. “We know all of our residents are struggling to find gas at the pumps,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Shell station in Coconut Grove with no gasoline to sell shortly after 11 a.m. “The good news is there is gas available.”

“He’s a conservative Cuban American YouTube star. Now he’s running for Miami-Dade Mayor” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Alexander Otaola, the polarizing host of a YouTube channel focused on Cuba, conservative causes and the threat of communism in Miami, has filed to challenge Levine Cava in 2024. Otaola, a Republican Cuban American and the host of the “Hola Ota-Ola!” show, filed his candidacy papers for the nonpartisan election in which Levine Cava, a Democrat, is seeking her second term as the county’s chief executive. Otaola, 43, gained national attention in the run-up to the 2020 election for promoting former President Trump’s re-election on his Spanish-language show, targeting a younger Cuban American demographic that helped deliver the Republican incumbent a surprisingly narrow seven-point loss in Miami-Dade and an easy win in Florida.

“There are new developments in the 2024 St. Lucie County Sheriff’s election” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A new candidate in the election for Sheriff next year has joined the race, as two others have withdrawn their candidacies. After Sheriff Ken Mascara, a Democrat, was sworn in for a sixth term in January 2021, he said this term would be his last. The latest entry is Steven Giordano, a Democrat and former St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy, who filed paperwork in March and April with the Supervisor of Elections office. A political newcomer, Giordano said he is a security officer and works at the nuclear power plant on Hutchinson Island. “I know the job; I know the people,” Giordano said.

“Getting closer: Brightline to start selling tickets from South Florida to Orlando in May” via David Lyons of the Orlando Sentinel — Brightline, the South Florida-based high-speed rail service, said it intends to start selling tickets for its expanded service to Orlando in May for trips that will start at an unspecified date this summer. One-way fares will start at $79 for its SMART service and $149 for PREMIUM. The company will offer “fare bundles” for families of four for less than $199 one way. The line formally unveiled its new station at Orlando International Airport on Thursday morning with about 300 guests, who included Central Florida area public and private sector officials and Brightline’s top executives.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Apopka City Council still wants the City Attorney fired” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Three Apopka City Commissioners, frustrated that Mayor Bryan Nelson ignored a board vote to fire City Attorney Michael Rodriguez, want to hire another lawyer to help settle a disagreement over charter language. The Mayor contends the document says the City Council needs his vote to oust Rodriguez, who he supports. Apopka Commissioners Kyle Becker, Nick Nesta and Diane Velazquez disagree. “If the administration is not going to interpret it the same as the majority, I would move we challenge the opinion of the Chair and our City Attorney,” said Becker, part of the prevailing 3-2 board vote on April 5 to fire Rodriguez. Apopka, Orange County’s second-largest city, has a strong Mayor form of government.

“As Brightline opens Orlando station, the company is ready to ‘pour more energy’ into Tampa” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa is all but desperate to have a day like Orlando just experienced. About 300 people flowed into Orlando International Airport on Thursday to celebrate the opening of Brightline’s station. Service between there and Miami will commence this summer, with ticket sales coming in May. “The word I would use is eager,” said Melanie Fowler, Co-Chair of the Tampa Bay Partnership’s transportation working group alongside Brightline’s Christine Kefauver.

“Disney World to open first affordable housing units in 2026” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — The first apartments of Walt Disney World’s affordable housing project are expected to be finished in 2026, the company says. The development west of Disney World will open with 100 more units than previously announced, for a total of about 1,400 income-capped apartments. Disney hopes to break ground on the complex next year. “To be able to offer more units means even more Florida families will get access to attainable housing, in addition to creating new Florida jobs as part of the construction and operation,” wrote Rena Langley, senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Disney World, on the Disney Parks Blog.

— LOCAL: TB —

“How’s that Hillsborough sales tax refund coming? Dueling plans exist” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — The fate of nearly $570 million from a voided Hillsborough County transportation sales tax remains uncertain amid competing legislative proposals to refund the money to the public. The Florida House is considering a tax-cut package, HB 7063, that includes a Hillsborough-only sales tax holiday. The bill, approved unanimously last week by the House Ways and Means Committee, calls for the 7.5% sales tax rate charged by businesses in the county to be reduced to 1% until the savings reach $570 million.

“Hillsborough kills federal funding for Wimauma’s Enterprising Latinas” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — Snipping the ribbon on the second phase of the Wimauma Opportunity Center’s expansion apparently won’t be happening anytime soon. On Wednesday, a deadlocked Hillsborough County Commission killed funding to pave the parking lot; connect a water line for restrooms in the modular buildings; add a new sign and construct a pavilion for outdoor cultural activities and community gatherings. Three recently elected Republican Commissioners, Donna Cameron Cepeda, Joshua Wostal and Michael Owen, voted to reject the grant agreement between the county and Enterprising Latinas.

“New questions arise about the handling of Fox Chapel Middle School incident as FDOE gets involved” via Mark Stone of the Hernando Sun — Concerns have only grown in the last week about the Hernando County School District’s handling of a March 24 incident at Fox Chapel Middle School. The incident involved an alleged threat against students by teacher Ashlee Renczkowski. Last week, an emotionally charged dialogue quickly spread among parents as a mixture of rumors and facts propagated online as well as verbally between students and parents. The teacher, who is currently undergoing hormone therapy, was reportedly upset about social media posts that were critical of the teacher’s gender change.

“Florida Strawberry Festival lineup gets nod from Country Music Awards” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — The stellar lineup at the annual Florida Strawberry Festival has earned the Plant City fair a nomination in the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The 88-year-old festival has long distinguished itself for booking a who’s who in country music, from Willie Nelson this March to Reba McEntire, Travis Tritt and even a young Taylor Swift. The Academy of Country Music announced its nominations this week, and the Florida Strawberry Festival has been selected as one of five nominees in the Fair/Rodeo of the Year category.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

Donna Deegan campaign releases new TV ads in Jax Mayor race — Democrat Deegan’s mayoral campaign is launching two new TV ads, “We Know Better” and “The Facts.” Both 30-second spots push back on attacks lobbed by Republican opponent Daniel Davis. In the first ad, Deegan says attack ads from the opposition are a “desperate attempt to hold on to power.” In “The Facts,” the veteran evening news anchor tells viewers that “for 25 years, I was your trusted voice,” and rebuts attacks alleging she does not support law enforcement. She then turns to the positive, saying that if she is elected “we can end the division and heal this city.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Big themes, vague answers abound in Jacksonville mayoral debate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Democrat Deegan and Republican Davis each made big picture points in the hourlong face-off hosted at the University of North Florida and televised by Action News Jax. Both attempted many emotional appeals and left many questions less than fully answered, with ad hominem attacks and promises coupled with unfunded mandates. In his intro, Davis noted that an officer who had been “attacked by a violent criminal recently” was sitting with his family, accentuating his law-and-order argument. Deegan emphasized fixing “broken infrastructure” and fulfilling “broken promises,” improving Jacksonville’s woeful “health outcomes,” and moves to “rev the engine of small business.”

“Andrew Gillum trial Day 4: Did former Mayor lie or was he misled by feds? FBI agent testifies” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Evan Hurley, one of the case agents in the public corruption investigation of Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks, took the stand for the second day in a row on Thursday, the fourth day of the trial. Gillum, former Tallahassee Mayor and the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and pocketing them in their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI about gifts undercover FBI agents gave him during a 2016 trip to New York City.

“Why the feds delayed charging Gillum and the money trail” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Two more FBI agents took the stand in the public corruption investigation of Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks, the fourth day of the trial. Gillum, former Tallahassee Mayor and the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and pocketing them in their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI about gifts undercover FBI agents gave him during a 2016 trip to New York City.

“Prosecutor’s memo said Hispanics get tougher plea deals; state attorney calls it a mistake” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — State Attorney Jack Campbell moved quickly Wednesday night to counter allegations his office singles out Hispanic defendants in rural North Florida for stiffer penalties in plea bargain offers. Campbell confirmed the authenticity of a document revealed by a former prosecutor that lists three tiers of misdemeanor plea offers used by the Second Judicial Circuit’s Jefferson County office in North Florida. A photograph of the document that was said to be tacked on the wall says to exclude those with “Extensive Criminal History and/or Hispanic” from diversion programs, or to have adjudication withheld.

ACLU of Florida maligns Jefferson County prosecutors for targeting Hispanics — After a whistleblower published an internal document instructing prosecutors in Jefferson County to pursue harsher punishment if a defendant was Hispanic, ACLU of Florida criminal justice policy strategist NR Hines said, “Floridians expect and deserve better from those who are elected to serve them and pursue justice.” Hines added, “The criminal legal system has always been racist toward Black and brown people. Even still, it’s truly bold to put such blatant anti-Hispanic and overtly racist plea-offer procedures into writing. We have grave concerns about the impact that this intentionally discriminatory practice has had on Hispanic residents and visitors in Jefferson County.” State Attorney Jack Campbell said the document was mistaken, and was referring to undocumented immigrants, not Hispanic people.

“State Attorney Jack Campbell responds to accusation of racism among Jefferson County prosecutors” via Margie Menzel of WFSU — Campbell says the document isn’t a memorandum and doesn’t reflect the policy of his office. He says an entry-level prosecutor was asked to write out the standard pleas in Jefferson County. “When he wrote that document out, he made a mistake, and instead of saying ‘undocumented immigrants,’ he used the word ‘Hispanics.’ And that was completely inappropriate, insensitive, and inconsistent with the policy of the office,” Campbell said. “He has been reprimanded and is deeply remorseful and has assured me that he did not treat people differently based on their racial.”

“Nassau residents urge Commissioners reject tower development settlement” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Nassau County Commissioners are still debating how to resolve a case Riverstone Properties filed against the Commission under the Bert Harris Act. Nearly a year ago with different leaders, Nassau County Commissioners voted 3-2 against settling the case. Riverstone wanted to build 11 towers, with maximum heights of more than 80 feet, next to Amelia Island State Park. Riverstone believes the 45-foot maximum height for that area of the island is a direct attack on the developer and its plans and is actionable under the act. The beach access provided as compensation wouldn’t have opened up any new beach to visitors and was near the south island beach access points a few hundred yards from the north and south ends of the property.

“Spilt Gainesville Commission reinstates exclusionary zoning despite segregation origins” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Exclusionary zoning has been reinstated in Gainesville after months of debate and widespread outrage from city residents. A split Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 Wednesday to reinstate a trio of zoning ordinances, measures that protect single-family neighborhoods from the development of multifamily units. Gainesville was the first city in the state to do away with exclusionary zoning in October and will now be the first in the country to reinstate it − both coming within a six-month span.

“FAMU’s trustees elect businessperson Kristin Harper as new Vice Chair, following 7-4 vote” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to elect Harper as the board’s new Vice Chair, following Kimberly Moore after she stepped down from the board. During a Board of Governor’s meeting in March on FAMU’s campus, the appointment of new trustee member Deveron Gibbons replaced Moore, whose term as Vice Chair was slated to end on Sept. 14, 2023. With Harper as Vice Chair, she is now responsible for acting as Board Chair in the case of Chair Kelvin Lawson being absent, or serving as Chair if the position is vacant.

Funeral homes complain to Escambia County bodies are being ‘butchered’ in autopsy” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — The owners and directors of several Pensacola funeral homes sent letters to Escambia County expressing their concerns about the District One Medical Examiner’s Office, including the condition of bodies when they leave the office after autopsy. Their allegations include that bodies are being transported in torn bags that leak, that trash is in the bags as well as body cavities, and that remains aren’t as clean as they could be, among other issues. “First and foremost, the autopsies performed in this office I would almost equate with mutilation,” wrote Pensacola Memorial Gardens funeral director Jerald Mitchell.

“Jacksonville chides recyclers for doing it wrong” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Tag, you’re it. That’s the message from a new recycling information campaign from the city of Jacksonville. The Lenny Curry administration is rolling out “The Recycling Partnership’s Feet on the Street” initiative, a “cart-tagging” effort that a media release from the city contends will “improve the quality of recycling in single-stream curbside recycling bins by providing residents personalized and real-time curbside recycling education and feedback.” “Even the most ambitious and well-meaning recycler can unintentionally put something that shouldn’t be placed in the cart,” Curry said.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Two days later, Manatee County officials reinstate Kevin Van Ostenbridge as Chair over Vanessa Baugh” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Two days after making a surprise change to remove Commissioner Van Ostenbridge as Chair of the Board, the Manatee County Commission voted to reinstate him. Earlier this week, county officials made surprising changes by moving to oust Acting County Administrator Lee Washington and Van Ostenbridge over what they said was a lack of communication. On Tuesday, Board members voted to have Commissioner Baugh serve as Chair for the rest of the year. But during Thursday’s public Land Use Meeting, one Commissioner had a change of heart. Commissioner Amanda Ballard said she wanted to redo the vote and reinstall Van Ostenbridge as Chair.

“Collier County School Board selects 2 finalists for Superintendent. What we know” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Collier County School Board chose Interim Superintendent Leslie Ricciardelli and Charles Van Zant Jr. as the two finalists for Superintendent. Ricciardelli took over as Interim Superintendent in December after former Superintendent Kamela Patton, who was set to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, signed a mutual transition agreement with the School Board. Van Zant Jr. was the Superintendent for Clay County Schools from 2012 to 2016. In his application, he said he is “encouraged to see traditional and conservative values returning to Florida Schools.”

“Naples City Council backs off major land use changes amid opposition” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Heeding the advice of an outside consultant, Naples City Council has backed away from making any sudden or drastic changes to its land development and zoning codes. While not in complete agreement, a majority of Council decided to kill two of the four proposals. That included the most controversial one, the one involving new limits on homeowners. Opponents argued it could have lowered property values by 25% to 30%, hurting city residents and crippling the city’s finances.

— TOP OPINION —

“First Disney, now beer. DeSantis’ ‘woke’ wars are ever more ridiculous” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Not content with going after Disney, DeSantis has fired up the grudge machine yet again. In his sights this time? Bud Light. Yep, the Governor going after a light beer for being “woke.” Gravitas, thy name is Ron. This has become so predictable. Find a target. Claim they’re “woke” and therefore terrible. And then hit them until they fight back or buckle. Either way, it’s a win for the Governor — Look at me! I’m taking on big corporations! — even if Florida continues to look worse and worse in the nation’s eyes. He’s only talking to one group, anyway, the MAGA base.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis’ political war on Disney makes Trump look reasonable” via Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post — Is there something wrong with DeSantis? What kind of politician declares war against Mickey Mouse and Tinker Bell? Does he have some sort of problem with impulse control? I mean, seriously, what kind of Governor threatens the revenue of a company that is his state’s biggest private employer, No. 1 corporate taxpayer and most popular tourist attraction? For that matter, what kind of self-proclaimed conservative Republican believes a Governor has the right to punish a corporation for publicly disagreeing with his policies? The battle DeSantis has chosen to wage against Walt Disney World always seemed petty and ill-advised.

“DeSantis distracts us with ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ so we don’t focus on all the failures in Florida” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Last year, Republicans pooh-poohed concerns over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill because, they insisted, the ban on teaching kids about sexual orientation or gender identity would only apply to children from kindergarten through third grade. The next year, they insisted that no one should worry about a new, broader set of restrictions because they would only apply to children through the eighth grade. That was the 2023 legislative proposal, still working its way through Tallahassee. Now? The restrictions will be imposed all the way through high school.

“Warning: This column contains facts about history. It may soon be illegal to discuss in Florida classrooms” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — If you’re someone with fragile sensibilities who doesn’t like to hear facts that make you uncomfortable, feel free to skip ahead to the Sudoku. Or run for the Florida Legislature, where you’ll feel right at home. A recently proposed addition to the higher-ed bill (SB 266) calls for a ban on teaching theories that suggest “systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.” In other words: They want to ensure students can’t hear the full truth.

“Florida law must keep up with electric vehicles’ development” via Sen. Jason Brodeur for the Orlando Sentinel — From the earliest days of America’s push into space, Florida has been the leader in vision, innovation, and achievement. We have thrived, and continue to thrive, because we embrace the future. But technology changes rapidly, and it’s vitally important that Florida ensures that its laws keep up to benefit the public. An emerging area of innovation in which we have also established Florida as a leader is the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). And as the market adapts to these new vehicles, we have an opportunity to enact smart policies that will save Florida taxpayers money.

“Here’s how opting out of targeted ads could hurt Florida’s small businesses” via Jeff Brandes for the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s economy has been on an upswing thanks, in part, to leaders putting their focus on the things that really matter. For years, my job as a member of the Florida Legislature was to ensure that families and businesses in our state could both thrive and empower their communities to thrive as well. While Florida’s economy has been strong, it has been a challenging few years for small business in our state. Inflation and the rising costs of goods, a worker shortage despite low unemployment rates in Florida, and supply chain issues are just a few of the issues Florida small-business owners have to contend with each day.

“Lesser-known development tool has major impact” via Kathryn Russell for Florida Politics — Development Agreements are special contracts entered into between a local government with land use authority and a party that wants to develop land. They were created by the legislature in 1986 to encourage the efficient use of resources, reduce the economic costs of development and ensure adequate public facilities, with the specific intent to encourage private participation in comprehensive planning. In order to attract the type of growth local governments desire, Development Agreements dangle an enormous carrot grown specifically to tempt private property developers: predictability. With a few exceptions, this immunizes developers from future code changes, even though those changes will apply to other development surrounding the protected area.





— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

BioFlorida celebrates life sciences growth — More than 500 life science industry professionals from emerging and established life sciences companies, universities and research institutions, economic development agencies, investment networks and firms, and supporting organizations gathered at Momentum Labs | Alachua for the 18th Annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology, the state’s largest life sciences exhibit show, providing opportunities to celebrate recent advancement, explore career opportunities, and drive collaborations to fuel future growth in the region.

“Tom Brady kicks off two-day marquee Miami tech event. We’ll tell you what NFL great said” via Vinod Sreeharsha of the Miami Herald — Retired quarterback Brady has no plans to unretire to play for the Dolphins, but he expects to get more involved with technology startups, the part-time Miami resident and future first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer said at the eMerge Americas global technology conference in Miami Beach Convention Center. “I would not necessarily say I would root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami,” Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, said in keynote remarks on the opening day of the two-day tech event. Most of the future Fox sportscaster’s comments during a question-and-answer session were inspirational.

___

