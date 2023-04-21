Democrats, Republicans declare victory in Jax mayoral debate

In the wake of Thursday night’s Jacksonville mayoral debate between Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis, both sides are expressing confidence.

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair is among them.

“Tonight’s debate proves that Donna Deegan is the clear choice for Jacksonville,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “She is the only candidate committed to creating meaningful, lasting change for this city. Daniel Davis offered nothing more than the same old tired policies from his Republican predecessors, showing how out of touch he is and confirming why he is not fit to serve as Mayor of Jacksonville.”

Not to be outdone, the Duval County Republican Party also declared victory.

“Tonight, voters heard exactly why ‘Defund’ Donna Deegan is so dangerous: She doesn’t have a clue and her plan consists of raising taxes to fund a woke agenda while punishing law enforcement,” the group tweeted.

“As our next Mayor, Daniel Davis will create jobs, support small businesses and back the blue. He will make Jacksonville safer and more affordable — while Donna Deegan would turn it into the next Chicago,” the Republicans added.

Recent polling shows a tight race with few undecided voters, suggesting the road to May 16 will be a familiar game where each side mobilizes its base.

A survey released Monday from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows Deegan with a marginal lead over Daniel Davis, 48% to 47%, with 5% undecided.

That lead is well within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points, and the latest indication that Davis is managing to bring Republicans and no-party voters to his side who were not there in the First Election in March.

While Deegan has the support of 92% of Democrats, Davis has the support of 89% of Republicans. No-party voters in the survey are still breaking Deegan’s way, 53% to 42%.

State parties will engage. FDP Chair Fried will be in town for a “day of action” next Saturday. Fried endorsed Deegan early, and believes that this is a winnable race for Democrats.