April 23, 2023
Donald Trump questions whether Ron DeSantis is a ‘good politician’
The clock is ticking for Donald Trump.

A.G. GancarskiApril 23, 20233min3

221206_wn_katersky_hpMain_16x9_1600
The former President took another shot at DeSantis on Truth Social.

Donald Trump is continuing to question the Florida Governor’s political skills.

In a Sunday night Truth Social post, the former President wonders if Ron DeSantis is any good at politics at all, offering familiar support for his argument rooted in political help during the 2018 cycle.

“So why would a very disloyal Ron DeSanctimonious be considered even a good politician? He was DONE when he came to see me, losing badly to Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam by insurmountable numbers,” Trump said.

“Ron was performing poorly as a candidate, getting beaten at every turn, when he asked (begged!) me for my Endorsement, which I gave him,” Trump added.

“His then losing campaign immediately turned around, & he easily won the Republican Nomination. My Rallies then won him the General…THANKS PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

Trump has told this story many times since last November, when he first coined the “Ron DeSanctimonious” nickname.

He has contended on more than one occasion that DeSantis was crying when he made the endorsement plea.

The Truth Social hit follows a Friday night roast of the Governor in Florida, at the Lee County Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Fort Myers.

Trump launched into mockery of DeSantis begging for his endorsement, for the first time at a home state event.

“Sir. I’d love to have your support, sir. I’d love to have your support. I’m down at about three percent. I’d love to have your support.”

“And it was like a rocket ship after I gave it,” Trump added. “Otherwise right now you’d have a lawyer some place looking for business. If that.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Ed.com👍

    April 23, 2023 at 11:21 pm

    “I just need you to find more votes than we have, or you could be in legal trouble.” – Donald J Good Politician

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    April 23, 2023 at 11:30 pm

    DeSantis a good politician? I think the real question, is whether or not he is a good human… from what he has demonstrated so far, the bullying, the misogyny, the adoption as the moral authority for everyone else? Me thinks Not!

    Reply

  • Chris

    April 23, 2023 at 11:50 pm

    He’s too green he’s trying to make very different states function like McDonald’s nope. As far as the world OH HELL NO NOBODY COULD SCHMOOZE KIM JUNG UN LIKE DONAL TRUMP THEREFOR NOBODY IS QUALIFIED TO BE PRESIDENT OTHER THAN DONALD TRUMP AND NOBODY HAS THE BALLS TO WALK INTO NORTH KOREA LIKE DONALD TRUMP THAT IS A LEADER.

    Reply

