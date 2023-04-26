April 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Girl Matters gets funding to help at-risk youth
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/16/21-Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, chairs the Senate Select Subcommittee on Congressional Reapportionment, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiApril 26, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Radioactivity concerns not enough to derail phosphogypsum bill on path to Senate

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Fair funds found at last

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Beef butcher bucks bound for Newberry

FLAPOL111621CH060
Northeast Florida will get a boost for girls who need it.

At-risk girls in Northeast Florida are poised to get a helping hand from the Legislature.

Senate and House budget conference committees agreed to slot $400,000 to Girl Matters, a program serving girls as young as 5 and as old as 17 in Duval, Baker, St. Johns, Nassau and Clay counties, fulfilling a priority of Sen. Jennifer Bradley.

Girl Matters’ goal is to keep these young girls from falling through the cracks.

According to the funding request, “63 girls will receive intensive therapeutic services and an additional 72 girls will be served through groups at the detention center or in teen court.”

Northeast Florida needs this resource particularly, which will be channeled via the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

“Girls in the First Coast region reported greater risk factors than girls statewide in every category: physical and sexual abuse, mental health needs, self-mutilation, suicidal ideation and attempts, and family risk factors on the DJJ PACT Assessment.”

A group of 40 “stakeholders representing law enforcement, judicial, education, mental health, citizen-leaders, volunteers will be trained in gender responsive skills building to improve quality of services and continuity of care,” the funding request adds.

Expectations are high, with recidivism slated to drop 90% among this cohort, with 100% seeing improved mental health.

Though this issue appears to be resolved, the budget process has days to go.

Budget conference subcommittees will meet throughout the week to resolve differences in each area. When remaining issues reach an impasse, they will be “bumped” to the full budget conference committee.

Advertisement

Lawmakers must reach an agreement on a final spending plan by May 2 to meet the 72-hour “cooling off” period required by the state constitution before they can vote on the budget to avoid pushing the Regular Session past its scheduled May 5 end date.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew septic tank rules sent to Senate floor

nextBudget conference: Beef butcher bucks bound for Newberry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more