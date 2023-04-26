Nikki Fried knocks Lenny Curry for ‘lashing out’ on Twitter

Jacksonville’s Republican Mayor earned a reprimand Wednesday from the chair of the Florida Democrats for what she sees as a social media snafu.

Nikki Fried flogged Lenny Curry for “lashing out at constituents in a Twitter meltdown” the night before.

“Electing Daniel Davis as Jacksonville’s next Mayor would mean another four years of Lenny Curry’s failed policies, and Jacksonville simply can’t afford that,” Fried said. “Jacksonville deserves better, and Donna Deegan is the only candidate in this race equipped to bring the change Jacksonville needs.”

“Donna has a real shot at winning this election in May, and clearly, Mayor Curry knows it too; otherwise, he wouldn’t be having a public meltdown threatening his constituents on Twitter,” Fried contended.

Curry cited the number of murders in two cities Tuesday night.

“Chicago had 695 murders in 2022 and New York had 433 murders in 2022. They also have streets and retail stores running rampant with lawlessness! They have mayhem in the streets where people work, shop and where tourists visit,” Curry contended.

Curry shut off his replies to most of his followers, but quote tweets, such as the one from Andrew Pantazi, were fair game.

“The Jacksonville mayor is complaining about a city with ~1/3 the murder rate,” the publisher of The Tributary noted.

“NYC’s population: 8,804,190 Jax pop: 949,611 NYC murders: 433 Jax murders: 128,” Pantazi noted. “NYC murder rate: 4.9 out of 100k (or 1 in 20,333 people murdered) Jax rate: 13.5 out of 100k (or 1 in 7,419 people).”

“Mayor Lenny Curry thinks people are dumb enough to fall for this obvious trap,” Pantazi added.

Democrats noted that “due to his failed policies as Jacksonville’s Mayor over the past eight years, the city of Jacksonville, whose population is nine times smaller than New York City, has a murder rate that is three times higher.”

Fried will be in Jacksonville Saturday for a “day of action” on behalf of Deegan, who is in a dead heat with Republican Daniel Davis in the race for Mayor according to a University of North Florida poll. The General Election is May 16.