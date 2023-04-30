April 30, 2023
Donald Trump says soon-to-be-signed Florida law weakens election integrity
The gap widens.

A.G. GancarskiApril 30, 20233min1

230320-ron-desantis-donald-trump-at-war-se-315p-b13b53 (Large)
The former President now says he doesn't care if DeSantis runs for President.

Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump is ripping Florida’s certain-to-be-signed elections bill (SB 7050).

But he says it’s not for the reasons one might think.

On Truth Social Sunday, the former President panned the legislation as a move that “guts” so-called “election integrity.”

“I couldn’t care less if Ron DeSanctus runs, but the problem is the Bill he is about to sign, which allows him to run without resigning from being Governor, totally weakens Election Integrity in Florida. Instead of getting tough, and doing what the people want (same day voting, Voter ID, proof of Citizenship, paper ballots, hand count, etc.) this Bill guts everything,” Trump posted Sunday to Truth Social.

“It will allow dirty Voter rolls to get dirtier, weakens transparency, and is a total mess. It’s simple, all we want is a Free and Fair Election, and an honest count,” Trump added.

Trump’s take on the bill runs counter to the seeming intent of the latest changes to Florida election laws, in which the measures he advocates weren’t seriously considered, with the late-Session legislation focused on other matters.

The bill hikes fines on third-party voter registration groups, shortens the window to return mail ballots, and clarifies legislative intent that DeSantis can run for President while continuing to serve as Governor.

The former President’s assertion that he doesn’t care if DeSantis runs for President should be taken with a grain of salt, meanwhile, given an ethics complaint filed earlier this year by Trump’s MAGA IncThe filing argued DeSantis has flouted Florida’s “resign-to-run” law while “skirting federal campaign finance laws,” adding that could present an “impermissible conflict between his public duty and his private interests.”

However, the Ethics Commission rejected the presentation as speculative, as well as rejecting the presumption the Governor had abused his public position by holding events in conjunction with his book, “The Courage to be Free.”

Ultimately, the complaint was considered legally insufficient.

Gray Rohrer contributed reporting.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Donald J Trump

    April 30, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    Vote for me..the ultimate snow bird and carpet bagger. I can still win in 2024. The deadly riot and the indictments don’t matter. Trust me. Just send me money and I’ll make it happen.

    Reply

