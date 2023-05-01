House preps bill to ban financial classification codes for guns, ammo ahead of final vote

Credit card companies and other financial institutions that process payments would be barred from assigning a specific classification code to firearms and ammunition purchases under a bill discussed in the House ahead of a final vote.

Democrats on Monday questioned whether the measure (SB 214), a top priority for Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, would pose hurdles for police in probing purchases of guns later used in crimes.

“Doesn’t this prevent law enforcement, then, from being able to understand where … a crime was committed?” asked Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Boca Raton Democrat. “Don’t they often need to track that in order to solve crimes that involved weapons and ammunition?”

Bill sponsor Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican, said it wouldn’t hamper investigations.

“Nothing in this bill would block law enforcement’s ability to subpoena records and conduct an investigation,” Snyder said.

The bill passed the Senate last month on a 27-11 vote, with Sen. Darryl Rouson of Tampa the only Democrat joining Republicans in support. A final vote in the House is expected Tuesday.

Simpson identified the measure as a top priority in January, saying he was spurred to push for it after liberal activists called on some companies to adopt codes identifying gun purchases.

“For the first time in history, credit card companies are being told that they have to assign a code to gun sales and ammo sales at gun stores,” Simpson said at a Brevard County gun shop in January. “They aren’t even hiding their purpose. They want to try and control and intimidate — and I believe — ultimately take away the right for law-abiding citizens to bear arms.”

Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services handles concealed carry permit applications, which are still being processed despite the passage of HB 543, which eliminated the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Florida. DeSantis signed the legislation on Apr. 3, but it still allows the option to seek a permit.