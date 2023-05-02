More national polling shows Donald Trump doubling GOP support for Ron DeSantis

More fresh national polling shows deep challenges for Ron DeSantis ahead of a 2024 presidential run.

In both the CBS News and Echelon Insights polls, former President Donald Trump has majority support, with DeSantis mired under 25% in each survey.

The CBS poll, which was conducted between April 27 and April 29, is the worst of the two. Trump takes 58% support, 36 points ahead of DeSantis among the 587 likely voters polled. This lead is well outside the margin of error of +/- 5.4 percentage points.

The rest of the field is farther back. Former Vice President Mike Pence and commentator Vivek Ramaswamy tie for third place, with 5% each. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley has 4%, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Larry Elder each draw 2% support.

DeSantis is strongest with college educated voters, with Trump only leading him 43% to 32% among that group. Those without college educations favor Trump resoundingly, 77% to 17%, over the Florida Governor.

DeSantis is unable to get traction against Trump even on his signature issue, the war against “woke.” Voters who identify that as a pressing concern prefer Trump, 59% to 24%.

Meanwhile, the CBS poll suggests that even the six-week abortion ban signed into law in Florida isn’t helping DeSantis make the sale. Trump commands 61% support among voters who want a national abortion ban, with DeSantis drawing just 19%, despite signing one of the toughest laws in the country recently.

The Echelon Insights poll is somewhat more favorable to DeSantis. Trump only leads him 50% to 23% in this survey, with former VP Pence in third place with 7%. Haley’s 5% and Ramaswamy’s 4% round out the top five.

These polls track with the FiveThirtyEight average of polls. The former President leads DeSantis 52% to 23% on average, with Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 4%.

Some polling is worse for DeSantis. Surveys from the Trump-affiliated McLaughlin and Associates and Emerson College each show the Florida Governor with just 16% support.