More national polling shows Donald Trump doubling GOP support for Ron DeSantis

More fresh national polling shows deep challenges for Ron DeSantis ahead of a 2024 presidential run.
In both the CBS News and Echelon Insights polls, former President Donald Trump has majority support, with DeSantis mired under 25% in each survey.
The CBS poll, which was conducted between April 27 and April 29, is the worst of the two. Trump takes 58% support, 36 points ahead of DeSantis among the 587 likely voters polled. This lead is well outside the margin of error of +/- 5.4 percentage points.
The rest of the field is farther back. Former Vice President Mike Pence and commentator Vivek Ramaswamy tie for third place, with 5% each. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley has 4%, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Larry Elder each draw 2% support.
DeSantis is strongest with college educated voters, with Trump only leading him 43% to 32% among that group. Those without college educations favor Trump resoundingly, 77% to 17%, over the Florida Governor.
DeSantis is unable to get traction against Trump even on his signature issue, the war against “woke.” Voters who identify that as a pressing concern prefer Trump, 59% to 24%.
Meanwhile, the CBS poll suggests that even the six-week abortion ban signed into law in Florida isn’t helping DeSantis make the sale. Trump commands 61% support among voters who want a national abortion ban, with DeSantis drawing just 19%, despite signing one of the toughest laws in the country recently.
The Echelon Insights poll is somewhat more favorable to DeSantis. Trump only leads him 50% to 23% in this survey, with former VP Pence in third place with 7%. Haley’s 5% and Ramaswamy’s 4% round out the top five.
These polls track with the FiveThirtyEight average of polls. The former President leads DeSantis 52% to 23% on average, with Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 4%.
Some polling is worse for DeSantis. Surveys from the Trump-affiliated McLaughlin and Associates and Emerson College each show the Florida Governor with just 16% support.
One comment
Revolutionary Marxist
May 2, 2023 at 9:12 am
Vote NO to Orange Hitler’s attempt to create more Ashli Babbitts
Vote NO to Mini Hitler’s religious police state
Vote NO to GOP shoveling money to the rich and piss poor wages for everyone else.