Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.10.23

Of course, this is the only story that matters — “Andrew’s Downtown closing coveted corner restaurant that’s been home for more than 50 years” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The iconic corner, where Andrew’s first took root as a deli shop in 1972, is going dark. The restaurant is leaving the downtown location, and plans are underway for a relocation to another site to be determined, said Susan Roth, who owns the business with her husband and the restaurant’s original operator and founder, Andy Reiss.

— TOP STORY —

“The trendlines Ron DeSantis doesn’t want to see” via Seth Masket for POLITICO Magazine — Two months ago, my polling of GOP County Chairs across the country had some ominous signs for Trump. Despite his vaunted grip on the party, he was basically tied with DeSantis among those who had committed to backing a presidential candidate. DeSantis also seemed to have far more room to grow his support.

But a lot has happened since then. Trump sharpened his attacks against DeSantis, who has largely declined to respond before formally jumping into the race. Perhaps most important, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former President over his hush money payment to a porn star. The response to the indictment from rank-and-file GOP voters, according to recent polls, was a substantial improvement in Trump’s standing, with many Republicans rallying around Trump after the indictment.

Would grassroots leaders active within the party move in the same way as other GOP voters, or were they more inured to the news cycle and take a different view of Trump’s legal challenges?

The short answer: They moved, with DeSantis’ support softening and Trump a beneficiary.

My survey of GOP County Chairs is part of an effort to track the “invisible Primary” for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — the action that takes place before the first ballots are cast and which will do much to determine the eventual winner. County Chairs are figures who will play a key role in shaping the race. They are highly attentive to the party’s internal dynamics and are influential in local GOP circles; they offer the kind of endorsements that candidates are eager to collect.

DeSantis still has more County Chairs interested in him than in Trump, but his advantage has narrowed considerably.

Overall, this survey suggests a group of party insiders that hasn’t made up its mind but is growing more inclined to back Trump. We’ll learn more in the next wave of surveys whether this trend continues.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“How GOP donors really feel about DeSantis” via David M. Drucker of The Dispatch — DeSantis has largely maintained support for his expected 2024 bid from wealthy Republican donors despite some bad headlines in recent weeks. Yet the Florida Governor risks raising less money in the near future as party financiers weigh his viability as a challenger to Trump. DeSantis’ sagging presidential poll numbers and Trump’s increasingly commanding lead, have led to countless stories about the Florida Governor’s evaporating support from major Republican benefactors. Donors and consultants connected to them tell The Dispatch those reports are “overblown,” though they acknowledge that some are scaling back contributions or hitting pause on more giving.

“DeSantis super PAC staffs up across 18 states” via Natasha Korecki of NBC News — The super PAC supporting a DeSantis presidential run is ramping up hiring in Super Tuesday states, as the Florida Governor is expected to formally join the 2024 fray soon. In the coming weeks, Never Back Down PAC is moving to hire “dozens” of staff in the first 18 states on the Presidential Primary calendar, an early and aggressive plan that aims to set up DeSantis to be competitive beyond the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. “We’re not going to stop in the first four states, we’re building out for this grassroots movement for this to succeed,” Never Back Down representative Erin Perrine said, adding that other campaigns have not hired to this extent.

“How Donald Trump suckered DeSantis on abortion” via Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine — On Jan. 1, Trump posted a social-media message blaming the pro-life movement for the party’s disappointing Midterm performance. DeSantis, by contrast, positioned himself as the movement’s unwavering ally. On April 13, DeSantis signed a law banning abortion after six weeks. The measure is deeply unpopular, drawing opposition from three-quarters of his state’s residents and even most Republicans. Trump said his campaign was “looking at a lot of different options” and that “I think we’ll get it done on some level, it could be on different levels, but we’re gonna get it done. I know the issue very well. I think I know the issue better than most and we will get that taken care of.”

—”Nikki Haley urges DeSantis to ‘hash it out’ with Disney” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis decries lack of notice for state’s No. 1 education ranking” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Signing bills that will shake up public education’s status quo, DeSantis and his supporting cast repeatedly cited the state’s “No. 1 in education” ranking via U.S. News & World Report. Not a lot of people wanted to report on the honorific, the Governor griped. “Because, you know, they didn’t like the narrative on that,” DeSantis said. “But the reality is, we were No. 1 on that.” Really, though, that ranking wasn’t quite apropos to the PreK-12 topics being addressed Tuesday at the bill signing in Miami. When that No. 1 overall education ranking is broken into components, the magazine put the state at No. 14 in PreK-12 education and No. 1 in higher education.

“DeSantis suggests cutting federal spending, silent on Social Security, Medicare cuts” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is offering a solution to the current federal debt ceiling crisis. “What they should be doing is reducing spending,” DeSantis said in Miami. “I think the idea that you would just raise (the debt ceiling) without anything is ridiculous. And we were $21 trillion in debt like five years ago and now we’re $31 trillion in debt. And I think Joe Biden’s position is you just keep spending like no end and eventually it’s going to solve itself.”

“Haley slams DeSantis for his handling of Disney” via Lauren Sforza of The Hill — Haley blasted DeSantis over his handling of Disney, saying it shows he has “thin skin.” “Keep in mind DeSantis took $50,000 worth of contributions from Disney prior to this,” Haley said on the “America 180 with David Brody” podcast. “He took their executives and lobbyists and put them on prominent state boards,” she added. Haley, who also served as the ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, also explained on the podcast that Florida’s bill to ban the teaching of gender from certain grades did not go “far enough.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Three days after Disney sued DeSantis, lawmakers tripled the Governor’s budget for lawyers” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Republican leaders in the Legislature agreed to give the Governor $6 million to spend on lawyers — up from $1.6 million last year — without any substantive public discussion. The decision was made during a pair of lightning-quick, last-minute budget meetings, held on the weekend before lawmakers concluded their 2023 Legislative Session. Six million dollars is more than lawmakers had included in any of their earlier public drafts of the state budget. It was more even than DeSantis himself had asked for; records show the Governor requested $4 million for lawyers in the days leading up to the Legislature’s 60-day Session. The sudden bump came just 72 hours after Disney sued DeSantis and others in federal court.

“DeSantis signs bills limiting School Board terms, chipping away at teachers unions” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The Governor signed a slew of bills likely to shake up public education’s status quo, with new limits on School Board terms, the end of automatically deducting union dues from paychecks and a block on students using social media via school Wi-Fi. DeSantis appeared at a Miami charter school, True North Classical Academy, with a full complement of legislators highlighting the education legislation that moved across the finish line during the Session that wrapped Friday. He also signed a bill that will create new pathways to becoming a certified Florida teacher.

“DeSantis’ new ‘anti-woke’ law raises legal questions for banks, financial institutions in Florida” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — DeSantis’ crusade against corporate activism and “woke” investing reached a major inflection point last week when he gave his stamp of approval to a sweeping law with new rules for banks and financial institutions in Florida. The law, HB 3, grants Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis enforcement authority over banks and financial institutions and sets legal penalties for those that discriminate against customers based on political and social beliefs. The legislation, which will take effect July 1, expressly prohibits banks from boycotting the firearm and fossil fuel industries, according to the bill’s final text.

“State picks contractors for DeSantis’ migrant relocation program amid Florida illegal immigration crackdown” via Douglas Soule of the Northwest Florida Daily News — The Division of Emergency Management has selected three companies to execute DeSantis’ controversial migrant relocation program. Picked were ARS Global Emergency Management, GardaWorld Federal Services and the company that conducted last year’s migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts: Vertol Systems Company Inc. The division had posted a request for proposals at the end of March, after getting control of the program and $10 million to carry it out through Special Session legislation. During the Regular Session, which concluded last week, lawmakers approved $12 million more for the program.

— MORE FROM THE CAPITOL —

“Florida TaxWatch sets sights on sprinkles” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As DeSantis considers where to slash funding in the budget, Florida TaxWatch is suggesting a good place to start. The fiscal watchdog spotlighted an infamous “sprinkle list,” supplemental appropriations funded independently by each chamber of the Legislature. TaxWatch has already started reviewing some $670 million budgeted through this largely unvetted spending silo. Florida TaxWatch has a detailed briefing that spotlights almost $53.3 million in spending included in a “preliminary turkey review.” From a gym renovation at Miami-Dade College to city hall improvements in Blountstown, the budget hawks see plenty to pick at already.

“Ron Book elected to Tulane Law School Hall of Fame” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — South Florida lawyer and prominent Florida lobbyist Book will be inducted into the Tulane Law School Hall of Fame Friday. The honor recognizes Book’s achievements, leadership and service to the public. Book is a Tulane Law School graduate. “Induction into our Hall of Fame is the highest honor that Tulane Law School can bestow and there is no one more deserving of that recognition than Ron Book,” said Tulane Law School Dean David Meyer.





— STATEWIDE —

“Florida rejects, amends many social studies textbooks” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida Department of Education announced it has rejected 35% of the social studies textbooks submitted by publishers, a year after a messy math book adoption cycle. The social studies books were expected to be more contentious than the math ones, as their topics are potentially more divisive in the current political climate. Florida has banned the teaching of several ideas, including the notion that “equality of treatment under the law is not a sufficient condition to achieve justice.” Critics argue that the state is attempting to whitewash history. Officials offered several examples of passages they rejected, including one headlined “New Calls for Social Justice” in a middle school textbook.

“‘It’s a win-win-win’: Jimmy Patronis, Miami-Dade leaders laud boosted home-hardening grant program” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — With hurricane season just over three weeks away, CFO Patronis says the time is now for Floridians to start preparing and putting in place both short term and long term protections for their homes. In the short-term, that involves going to PrepareFL.com, which he described as a “one-stop shop” for preparedness resources. For longer-lasting safeguards, he said, homeowners who haven’t yet upgraded their doors and windows with impact-resistant material need to visit MySafeFLHome.com and begin registering for state grants of up to $10,000.

“State Reef Fish Survey expanding in search of better data” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — When it comes to effectively managing Florida’s saltwater fisheries, good data can be hard to obtain, but it’s necessary in order to effectively estimate the fish in the water and the fishing effort going into that area. One of those efforts in this state is the State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS), which began as a Gulf Coast project and expanded to the Atlantic coast in 2020. The survey, a project of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), runs concurrently with the Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

— SKED —

Happening today — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meets: 8:30 a.m., Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, 5101 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami.

Happening today — The State University System Board of Governors holds a virtual meeting: 9 a.m., Zoom link here, passcode: 648500.

Happening today — The Florida Commission on Offender Review meets: 9 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way #148, Tallahassee.

Assignment editors — The Florida Education Association (FEA) will hold a virtual news conference in response to the signing of Senate Bill (SB) 256 by Gov. DeSantis. Hosting the event are union leaders including FEA President Andrew Spar; American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten; and Paul Ortiz, president of United Faculty of Florida-University of Florida; along with legal counsel: 10 a.m., registration link here.

Happening today — The Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council announces its agenda to include cybersecurity reports and recommendations: 2 p.m., call +1 (323) 741-6564, meeting code 885601109#.

— 2024 —

“Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation” via Benjamin Weiser, Lola Fadulu and Kate Christobek of The New York Times — A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years, but this is the only allegation to be affirmed by a jury. In the civil case, the federal jury of six men and three women found that Carroll, 79, a former magazine writer, had sufficiently proved that Trump sexually abused her nearly 30 years ago in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. The jury did not, however, find he had raped her, as she had long claimed.

“Trump’s Fifth Avenue strategy for 2024” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — There is an element of indifference to Trump’s potential criminal culpability. A poll included hypothetical matchups between Biden and Trump as well as between Biden and DeSantis. You can see the robustness of Trump’s baseline of support here. There’s not much difference between how he fares against Biden and how DeSantis fares against Biden among those who think Trump likely committed crimes. It’s, like, incredible: About 1 in 7 people who think that Trump should be criminally sanctioned for trying to subvert American democracy also say they’d probably vote for him to be President in a contest against Biden.

“Joe Biden casts himself as the Trump beater. Polls suggest that’s no sure thing.” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — Boiled down, Biden’s argument for running for a second term rather than ceding the ground to the next generation is that he is the Democrat most assured of beating Trump next year. But a striking new poll challenged that case in a way that had much of the capital buzzing the last couple of days. Taken at face value, the poll showed Biden trailing Trump by six percentage points in a theoretical rematch, raising the question of whether the President is as well positioned as he maintains. The data has left many Democrats feeling anywhere from queasy to alarmed.

“Biden said he’d veer from Trump on immigration. The reality is more complicated.” via Michael D. Shear of The New York Times — In his final debate with Trump, Biden excoriated his rival for radically undermining America’s decadeslong tradition of welcoming people who seek asylum at the country’s borders. “This is the first President in the history of the United States of America that anybody seeking asylum has to do it in another country,” Biden said. Yet on Thursday, Biden’s administration is expected to impose a very similar restriction on asylum-seekers by quickly rejecting claims for most people who cross the border but do not seek refuge in Mexico first. Like Trump’s policy, the new approach is likely to lead to many migrants being deported in a swift process that critics say deprives them of due process.

“Ex-Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes endorses DeSantis for 2024: ‘Best possible option to win the presidency’” via Josh Christenson of the New York Post — A former adviser to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns backed DeSantis, saying he “represents the best possible option to win the presidency in 2024 and to govern as a highly capable, patriotic populist leader.” “I have worked as a dedicated spokesman and advocate for Donald Trump for much of the last seven years, so I do not arrive at that conclusion flippantly,” Cortes wrote. “But our America First movement has always been bigger and more important than any one individual, and heading into this crucial election, our activism and our votes must be guided by a clear-eyed assessment of recent failures and potential future successes.”

“DeSantis severs ties with state political committee ahead of expected White House bid” via The Hill — DeSantis severed ties with his state political committee ahead of an expected White House run that could be announced in the upcoming weeks. The move was necessary for DeSantis to be able to declare a presidential campaign if he chooses to mount one. The committee’s website was updated to list that state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia is the “associated person” with the committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, instead of the Florida Governor.

“Melania Trump fully behind Trump’s 2024 campaign, says it would be a ‘privilege’ to serve as First Lady again” via Brooke Singman of Fox News — Melania Trump supports her husband’s re-election campaign, saying she looks forward to working alongside former President Trump in “restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength” during a second term in the White House. Trump told Fox News Digital that if she has “the privilege” to serve as First Lady again in 2024, she will continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children, to ensure they have the “support and resources they need to reach their full potential.”

“Anti-abortion group meets with Trump, weeks after criticism” via Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press — The leader of a major anti-abortion group met with Trump on the issue, just weeks after raising questions about his commitment to restricting access to the procedure. Calling her meeting Monday with Trump “terrific,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, said in a statement that he “reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for the life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.” Dannenfelser said she has been meeting with a number of declared and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates and that it’s her job to work with them on abortion-related issues.

“No, you’re not going crazy. Vivek Ramaswamy is everywhere.” via Natalie Allison and Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO — Ramaswamy will return your call. He’ll say “yes” to almost any interview request — no matter the outlet — and will linger long after scheduled events die down, autographing a piece of fruit or letting prospective supporters lay hands on his chest to cancel Satan’s plans. It’s the most always-on, always-available strategy of the 2024 presidential race. And it appears to be working. Ramaswamy is now tied with Mike Pence for a distant third place in the GOP field. And he has become a credible enough threat to higher-polling Republicans that apparent opposition research against him has started flowing.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden says he’s exploring 14th Amendment to diffuse debt ceiling standoff” via Sam Stein of POLITICO — Biden on Tuesday said he was “considering” the use of the 14th Amendment to circumvent the debt ceiling standoff he currently finds himself in with House Republicans. But he cast some doubt on whether it could work, saying it would “have to be litigated and in the meantime, without an extension, it’d still end up in the same place.” The President said he would look at the issue of invalidating the debt ceiling through the 14th Amendment “months down the road.” The amendment states that the public debt of the United States “shall not be questioned.”

“Invoking the 14th Amendment to dodge the debt limit is risky, Biden aides fear” via Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — Senior White House officials see enormous risks in trying to resolve the debt ceiling impasse without Congress, viewing the unilateral measures floated by some academics only as emergency measures of last resort. As they have for months, Biden aides have recently been evaluating a wide range of proposals for acting on the debt limit without the consent of Congress — particularly by invoking the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to declare the limit unconstitutional and keep borrowing to pay bills even if the cap isn’t raised.

“Meeting ends without a breakthrough” via Peter Baker and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times — Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged from a critical meeting at the White House on Tuesday with no consensus on how to end their impasse over the federal debt and spending just weeks before the nation is set to default on its obligations for the first time in history. With the American and perhaps the global economy hanging in the balance, the meeting was the first such session between the Democratic President and Republican Speaker since February. But the two sides stuck close to their opening positions, with Biden demanding that Congress raise the debt ceiling unconditionally to avoid a default and McCarthy insisting that such a move be accompanied by serious spending restraints.

“No good options if Congress fails to raise the debt limit, Janet Yellen says” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO — Should Congress fail to come to an agreement before the X date, some analysts have suggested that Biden could invoke the 14th Amendment, which confirms “the validity of the public debt,” to raise the ceiling unilaterally. Legal scholar Laurence H. Tribe wrote of that option in the New York Times: “For a President to pick the lesser of two evils when no other option exists is the essence of constitutional leadership, not the action of a tyrant.” But it’s an option Yellen doesn’t want the White House to have to consider. “Look, all I want to say is that it’s Congress’s job to do this,” she said.

“Lawsuit filed against Treasury Secretary Yellen challenging debt limit law as congressional standoff threatens default” via Sarah Ewall-Wice of CBS News — The National Association of Government Employees, which represents nearly 75,000 employees working in agencies across the federal government, is seeking an injunction that would prevent the Biden administration from suspending operations of the federal government because it has reached the debt limit and an order declaring the statute unconstitutional and unenforceable. “This litigation is both an effort to protect our members from illegal furloughs and to correct an unconstitutional statute that frequently creates uncertainty and anxiety for millions of Americans,” the union’s National President David Holway said about the suit filed Monday.

“The White House has a new line of attack against the House GOP’s debt bill: that it would worsen the fentanyl crisis.” via POLITICO — White House spokesperson Andrew Bates decried McCarthy’s recently-passed debt limit proposal for spending cuts that he projected would force the Border Patrol to ax “more than 2,000 agents,” among other belt-tightening, moves that he said would “supercharge the fentanyl crisis.” In addition to the effect of the GOP bill’s proposed cuts on the DEA, the FBI, and Customs and Border Protection, Bates’ memo also argued that the Republican proposal’s health care coverage cuts would make it harder to obtain treatment for addiction.

“Congress eyes new rules for tech: What’s under consideration” via Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press — Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. Should TikTok be banned? Should younger children be kept off social media? Can the government make sure private information is secure? What about brand-new artificial intelligence interfaces? Or should users be regulating themselves, leaving the government out of it? Tech regulation is gathering momentum on Capitol Hill as concerns skyrocket about China’s ownership of TikTok and as parents navigating a post-pandemic mental health crisis have grown increasingly worried about what their children see online.

“Sen. Dianne Feinstein is set to return to Washington Tuesday following an absence” via Susan Davis and Lexie Schapitl of NPR — Feinstein’s office confirms the California Democrat will return to the Senate Tuesday evening after a prolonged absence as she recovered from shingles. Feinstein, 89, last voted in mid-February, and several Democrats recently called on her to resign before her term is up, including California Rep. Ro Khanna. Her absence was severely noted in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has set a goal of surpassing the number of federal judges confirmed under Trump. Feinstein requested a temporary replacement on the Committee while she recovered, but Senate Republicans blocked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s effort to do so.

“Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe” via Mark Morales, Evan Perez and Gregory Krieg of CNN — Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Rep. Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos. Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York’s eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal. The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.

“Florida congressional delegation to meet, discuss state agriculture needs” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida congressional delegation will hold a special meeting Friday on agricultural issues. U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Co-Chairs of the delegation, announced the meeting, which takes place at 8 a.m. Friday in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington. The bipartisan gathering of lawmakers takes place as Congress develops a new farm bill; legislation typically passed every five years to address the specific needs of U.S. farms. “Agriculture is critical to Florida, supporting an estimated 2.1 million jobs,” said Buchanan.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Isidro Ruiz, Reinaldo Rey win re-election to Sweetwater City Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two incumbent Sweetwater Commissioners are headed back to City Hall after winning re-election by landslides. With all seven precincts reporting and mail-in-ballots counted at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, Commission Vice President Ruiz had 68% of the vote to defeat former Commissioner Jose Guerra and keep his seat representing Group 5. Meanwhile, Group 7 Commissioner Rey won 65% of the vote to repel a challenge from Rolando Mendez. On Election Night, Sweetwater had 9,601 registered voters. Just 1,280 of them (13.3%) voted.

“Quiet creekside community in Oregon ‘turned upside down’ from dispute involving Parkland dad Andrew Pollack, neighbor says” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Mapeses and the Pollacks moved to the quaint Oregon city after each family had endured their own tragedies in 2018. Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was one of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Meagan and Keith Mapes settled into a new life in Eagle Point after the historic Camp Fire in Paradise, California, a neighbor of both families told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. But the small community on South Fork Little Butte Creek Road in Jackson County’s Eagle Point has become the site of a land dispute between the two families, culminating with a 15-count indictment against Pollack, 57, last month.

“Broward School Board reopens Superintendent search” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The search for a new Broward schools Superintendent is open again after School Board members learned a large-district Superintendent is interested in the job. Jesus Jara, Superintendent in Clark County, Nevada, the fifth-largest school district in the country, contacted Board Chair Lori Alhadeff saying he was interested in the job, Alhadeff told the Board. The deadline to apply was April 27, but Alhadeff suggested adding Jara’s name to the pool of qualified candidates. Board members decided instead to open the search up to others who may want to apply. The new deadline to apply will be May 16.

“‘It’s a great honor,’ says prosecutor Anastasia Norman, appointed judge by DeSantis” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Veteran prosecutor Norman has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy left following the retirement of Circuit Judge Dan Vaughn, who served the Treasure Coast for more than two decades. DeSantis announced the appointment of Norman, an Assistant State Attorney in the 19th Judicial Circuit since 2008, to take the reins from Vaughn. “It’s a great honor,” said Norman, of Port St. Lucie. “I obviously have big shoes to fill, taking over for Judge Vaughn.” Vaughn, along with Circuit Judge Gary Sweet, retired at the end of December 2022. “I’m going to definitely do my best to serve the people of the community as a circuit judge,” Norman said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Summit joins Central Florida law enforcement, advocates to tackle gun violence” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Dozens of community advocates, local politicians, and heads of Orange and Osceola County law enforcement gathered in a summit to discuss recent gun violence as debates on addressing it continue. An all-day series of meetings hours before a public town hall in Pine Hills, the summit focused on collaborations between law enforcement and advocacy groups, particularly in further investing in community violence intervention efforts. The groups that attended the summit also addressed the need for social services for survivors and their neighborhoods in the aftermath of shootings. Morning meetings between law enforcement leaders and Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell, who hosted the summit, were behind closed doors.

“With record tourist tax revenues, Seminole County looks at expanding sports facilities” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — With Seminole on pace for another record year in tourist tax revenues, county officials are looking at building a large venue for indoor events near the Boombah Sports Complex and adding more soccer fields at Sylvan Lake Park. “I think Seminole County has really found our niche with sports tourism. … It’s kind of become our little brand,” Commission Chair Amy Lockhart said Tuesday during a county tourism presentation. Even though Seminole County does not come close to being considered a worldwide tourist destination like neighboring Orange County, with its large theme parks and glitzy attractions, the county did collect a record $6.4 million in tourist tax revenues last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

“Over 1 million cubic yards of sand coming to Volusia beaches over the next two years” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — A major sand dune placement project is coming soon to help strengthen Volusia County’s coast, but property owners need to sign easements allowing the county access if they want to take advantage of it, officials said. The dune placement project is one of several coastal recovery efforts happening in the wake of hurricanes Ian and Nicole. One of those projects is happening right now, and property owners who want to participate need to sign easements for that, too. The county is placing TrapBag systems along the coast as a short-term protective measure for vulnerable areas, Volusia County’s Coastal Division Director Jessica Fentress said at the Roundtable of Volusia County Elected Officials.

“Bethune-Cookman dismisses lawsuit that had alleged fraud against ex-President in dorm deal” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Bethune-Cookman University quietly dropped a lawsuit last year against a former President and two of his lieutenants alleging they had defrauded the school of millions of dollars in a dorm deal that had threatened to shutter the 118-year-old institution. The lawsuit’s dismissal with prejudice — meaning it can’t be refiled — has raised questions from some alumni. They have long been expecting accountability for serious problems that arose from the financing of a residential hall built in 2016. The dorm, originally expected to cost $72 million, was later announced as an $84 million project before it was revealed that the financing and interest on a 40-year lease would have cost the school $306 million.

— LOCAL: TB —

“307 affordable housing units coming to Pinellas County” via Vanessa Araiza of ABC Action News — Big news in Pinellas County, where officials have taken action to address the area’s affordable housing crisis. On Tuesday, County Commissioners unanimously approved the development of more affordable housing units over the course of the year. Dr. Monika Alesnik with the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas, Inc., was ecstatic when she heard the news. “I am absolutely thrilled,” Alesnik said. Alesnik knows all too well the homeless crisis that is plaguing Pinellas County.

“Hillsborough must OK 204 new homes on rural land, judge rules” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — In 2021, then-Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith said “the timing is simply not now” to allow 204 new homes on 102 rural acres in Riverview. A Hillsborough circuit judge ruled 2023 is the time. In an April 5 order, Circuit Judge Jennifer Gabbard said the Commission incorrectly rejected a zoning request two years ago from Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota Inc. for undeveloped land on the west side of Balm Boyette Road, south of Boyette Road.

“6 years later, Tampa neo-Nazi murder case ends with guilty plea” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — The man at the center of a bizarre double-murder case that brought to light a small-time neo-Nazi group made a guilty plea Monday morning, six years after the killings. In an agreement with state prosecutors, Devon Arthurs pleaded guilty to two reduced charges of second-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping. In exchange, he agreed to a 45-year prison sentence. Arthurs, red-bearded and donning a red jail uniform, sat straight-backed and spoke at length after pleading guilty. He apologized to the families of the two men he killed and denounced extremism and hate.

“Hillsborough County schools to move forward with districtwide boundary changes” via Brittany Buller of WFLA — Hillsborough County school leaders will begin discussing whether thousands of kids will attend new schools. It comes after months of public feedback along with pushback from parents. The superintendent’s goal is to even out student populations and cut down on transportation costs by millions of dollars. On Tuesday afternoon, the district will also take up Superintendent Addison Davis’ latest recommendation for districtwide boundary changes. Under Davis’ plan, six schools will be fully repurposed, one school will expand grade levels and 103 more schools will receive new boundaries. This could mean 15,000 students could potentially be switching to different schools.

“FL HCA hospital workers say staffing shortages are leading to unsafe conditions” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Staffers at hospitals run by HCA Healthcare in the Tampa Bay area spoke out on Tuesday against their employer, claiming that staffing shortages in their facilities have created unsafe conditions for patients. The charges are serious because HCA Healthcare is the nation’s leading health care provider in the country with 184 hospitals nationwide and 46 in Florida, the most of any state. The corporation reported revenues of more than $15 billion in just the first quarter of this year alone. A handful of local HCA employees discussed their concerns from the parking lot of the HCA Florida Largo Hospital, located about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg in Pinellas County.

“Visit Tampa Bay social media efforts play role in helping boost tourism in Tampa” via Lloyd Sowers of Fox News — Not so long ago, any number of local events and festivals, like a lantern parade on the Tampa Riverwalk, would have been unimaginable. It wouldn’t have been in 2012 when Joey Bell, who was raised in Tampa, went off to college. “You didn’t go to downtown to hang out, there wasn’t Armature Works or Sparkman Wharf. There wasn’t all these festivals every single weekend. Then, the world changed,” laughed Bell, who now has a job promoting his hometown for Visit Tampa Bay. “Tom Brady came, we got a J.W. [Marriott], an Edition [Five Star Hotel].”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Inside Andrew Gillum jury deliberations: Jurors point to ‘flimsy’ case, ‘biased’ holdouts” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Several jurors in the Gillum trial say they were “heartbroken” that they couldn’t reach a verdict on most of the charges and that the former Tallahassee Mayor would have been acquitted fully were it not for two holdouts they described as “biased.” In a statement to the Democrat signed anonymously by “Several Jurors,” members of the panel spoke out about the trial, which ended Thursday with a verdict on only one of 19 counts, the government’s case, which they called “completely circumstantial,” and their deliberations, which simmered with frustration across five days.

“Billie Jean King kids’ book under review in Leon school district after parent complaint” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida’s capital city school district is reviewing a book after a parent complained about its LGBTQ content. “I am Billie Jean King,” a children’s book by Brad Meltzer located in three elementary school libraries, is being evaluated by administrators to determine whether it’s age-appropriate, according to district spokesperson Chris Petley. The book remains on the shelves during the review process. “Leon County Schools is committed to following state statute and board policy when reviewing media center materials,” he wrote in a statement.

“JAXPORT welcomes largest container ship ever to call Jacksonville” via Action News Jax — JAXPORT is inviting the public to celebrate the arrival of One Stork, the largest container ship ever to call Jacksonville. The magenta-colored vessel is 364 meters (1194 feet) in length. That’s almost three and a half football fields! It can carry 14,000 containers. This is compared to other large ships to call JAXPORT which peaked at a capacity of 11,923 containers.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College of Florida to accept ‘classical and Christian’ alternative to SAT and ACT” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida will accept a “classical and Christian” alternative to the SAT and ACT standardized tests for college admission, the college announced in a news release. New College would be the first Florida public university to accept the Classic Learning Test (CLT), which is only accepted by about 200 colleges and universities nationwide, including the conservative, Christian Hillsdale College in Michigan. The test awards a student a score out of 120 and tests for proficiency in English, grammar, math and comprehension skills, according to the release. New College Board of Trustees member Christopher Rufo also sits on the CLT’s board of directors.

“New College to bring in Scott Atlas as commencement speaker” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A medical adviser who supported DeSantis’ anti-lockdown policies during the pandemic will speak at New College’s commencement. Dr. Atlas will address graduates on May 17 at the Sarasota campus. “Dr. Atlas’ perspective and resume are impressive; he is a champion and fighter for free speech and a renowned national leader,” said Richard Corcoran, interim president of New College. “We are happy to welcome him here at New College, where we place a high value on personal freedom and individual autonomy, as Dr. Atlas does.” The move will likely turn heads, and the selection leans into the message the one-time haven for liberal students could be taking a hard-right turn.

“Sarasota County political activist tied to Michael Flynn starts new Republican club” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — An Englewood political activist who made an unsuccessful bid — backed by former Trump administration official Flynn — to lead the Republican Party of Sarasota County has started a new GOP club that is putting pressure on state and local officials. Conni Brunni formed the Sarasota Republican Assembly Club after coming up short in her race against Sarasota GOP Chair Jack Brill. Brunni’s club already has grown to 103 members, and recently voted unanimously to ask Sarasota Republicans who have a vote on state party matters to support a resolution declaring that the Florida GOP “condemns the unlawful and corrupt prosecution of Donald J. Trump.”

“Brush fire at Big Cypress National Preserve reaches grim milestone, surpasses 10,000 acres” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — A growing brush fire in Collier County has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 acres as firefighters start to succeed in battling the flames. Erika Hoopes, spokesperson for the Big Cypress National Preserve, said the blaze reached just more than 10,000 acres by Monday night. The fire began May 1. Hoopes added that containment was at 5% late Monday.

“Manatee County community organization calls for more affordable housing” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Hundreds of community members from the Stronger Together Reaching Equality Across Manatee organization gathered at the Harvest United Methodist Church to call for action on Manatee County’s affordable housing needs. The nonprofit consists of 15 multicultural and interfaith congregations from across Manatee County that pursue faith-based justice initiatives, such as affordable housing and the creation of a pre-arrest diversion program. STREAM leaders said Manatee County needs 11,000 more affordable housing units, stating that rents are increasing faster than many people’s earnings. They said those earning less than $48,350 per year are most at risk.

— TOP OPINION —

“Scott Franklin: Biden must work with the House on the debt ceiling” via Florida Politics — The financial health of our country and the global economy is balancing on a razor’s edge as our debt ceiling fast approaches. If the federal government doesn’t reach an agreement soon, the United States will default on its debt for the first time in history.

The U.S. and global economy cannot afford a scenario where we fail to pay the bills we have accrued.

For decades, both parties have failed to rein in spending, instead opting to ramp it up, handing our children and grandchildren a legacy of debt they can never repay. Yet in just two years, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats went on a $5 trillion spending binge that led to record-high inflation, soaring interest rates, and a staggering $31.4 trillion national debt — larger than our entire U.S. economy.

House Republicans developed and passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act to avoid economic calamity. This comprehensive bill puts our country on a path to fiscal sanity by limiting federal spending, saving taxpayer dollars by cutting wasteful programs, growing the economy by strengthening the workforce and responsibly raising the debt ceiling.

We have a legal, ethical and moral obligation to pay (debts) back; failing to do so would have repercussions across the globe, creating disastrous economic consequences.

To date, only one party has acted to solve the problem, while the other has refused to even have a discussion. The Biden administration cynically bet we would fail to unite, allowing the President to impose his will in dictatorial fashion.

In doing so, he was willing to gamble the economic welfare of the American people — present and future. That bet didn’t pay off.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis for President” via Steve Cortes for Newsweek — DeSantis represents the best possible option to win the presidency in 2024 and to govern as a highly capable, patriotic populist leader. I have worked as a dedicated spokesperson and advocate for Trump for much of the last seven years, so I do not arrive at that conclusion flippantly. But our America First movement has always been bigger and more important than any one individual, and heading into this crucial election, our activism and our votes must be guided by a clear-eyed assessment of recent failures and potential future successes.

“Why this Orlando survivor of sexual abuse opposes Florida’s plan to kill abusers” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — In a state full of political noise, it might be easy to overlook the radical action Florida lawmakers just took on executions. Tallahassee politicians not only expanded the death penalty to allow the state to execute people who committed crimes other than murder, they allowed judges to order executions even when up to a third of the jury believes it’s inappropriate. Don’t take it from me. Take it from one of the most courageous survivors Florida has seen in recent years — Donna Hedrick of Orlando. Hedrick is the namesake behind “Donna’s Law,” which lawmakers passed in 2019, allowing prosecutors to go after abusers years after the abuse happened. Hedrick came forward a few years ago to share her own story of abuse, saying a trusted music teacher raped her.

“Princess Cruises coming to Port Canaveral” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Princess Cruises revealed Tuesday that it would sail from Port Canaveral for the first time with its ship Caribbean Princess beginning in 2024. The cruise line will begin six- and eight-night itineraries with the ship that can handle about 3,000 passengers starting Nov. 27, 2024, and sailing through April 2025. Port and cruise line officials made the announcement from Terminal 6 at the Brevard County port, citing the great drive-in market Orlando gets from around Florida and the southern U.S.

“SeaWorld making ‘significant investments’ going into hotel biz, opening international park” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — SeaWorld Entertainment is on the verge of opening its first international theme park this month and is jumping into the hotel business, the company’s CEO Marc Swanson said. “I’m very excited about the significant investments we are making and the many initiatives we have underway across our business,” Swanson said. “We are building an even stronger and more resilient business that we’re confident will deliver improved operational and financial results and meaningful increases in shareholder value.”

“Universal Orlando: Ticket deals add 3 free visits to two-day tickets” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando is introducing a deal that tacks on three free theme-park days onto a two-day, two-park ticket for a total of five days. The base offer, available to U.S. and Canadian residents, includes Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks, but visits to Volcano Bay water park can be added for a fee. All five days of the visits must occur within an eight-day span. The ticket must be used by the same person on all days. The price varies according to the date of the first visit and with an option to travel between the parks on the same day.

