Virginia Congressman backs Ron DeSantis for President

It’s a good day to endorse Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Specifically, it’s Bob Good’s day, with the Never Back Down super PAC rolling out the Virginia Congressman’s endorsement Tuesday.

“Courageous conservative leadership is what’s needed to stand up against the insanity of woke corporations, corrupt Washington politicians, and continued attacks on our faith, family, and freedoms,” Good asserted, by way of “unequivocally endorsing and encouraging” DeSantis to run for President.

Good extols DeSantis’ sense of “fearless conservatism,” and his endorsement continues a trickle of congressional announcements ahead of a likely presidential launch later this month.

He joins U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas as out-of-state endorsers. Thus far, U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, the former Florida Secretary of State appointed by DeSantis, is the only member of the Florida delegation who has backed the Governor.

Polling suggests Virginia may be more competitive for DeSantis than some other states.

Two somewhat recent public polls from Virginia have shown mixed messages, with the caveat that each was conducted weeks before the Donald Trump indictment that galvanized support of the former President.

A March survey from Differentiator Data of 500 likely voters showed DeSantis up 3 points over Trump, 37% to 34%, with the field farther back. A February survey released by Roanoke College showed the Florida Governor down 11 points to the former President.

In April, DeSantis won the Prince William County GOP straw poll, held at the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Woodbridge. That was said to be a “close” victory over Trump.