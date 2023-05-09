May 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Virginia Congressman backs Ron DeSantis for President
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, is joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, left, House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, right, during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiMay 9, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Nikki Haley urges Ron DeSantis to ‘hash it out’ with Disney

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Another former Donald Trump advisor backs Ron DeSantis for 2024

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis decries lack of notice for state’s No. 1 education ranking

FLAPOL050523CH011
It's a 'good' day to endorse Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.

It’s a good day to endorse Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Specifically, it’s Bob Good’s day, with the Never Back Down super PAC rolling out the Virginia Congressman’s endorsement Tuesday.

“Courageous conservative leadership is what’s needed to stand up against the insanity of woke corporations, corrupt Washington politicians, and continued attacks on our faith, family, and freedoms,” Good asserted, by way of “unequivocally endorsing and encouraging” DeSantis to run for President.

Good extols DeSantis’ sense of “fearless conservatism,” and his endorsement continues a trickle of congressional announcements ahead of a likely presidential launch later this month.

He joins U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas as out-of-state endorsers. Thus far, U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, the former Florida Secretary of State appointed by DeSantis, is the only member of the Florida delegation who has backed the Governor.

Polling suggests Virginia may be more competitive for DeSantis than some other states.

Two somewhat recent public polls from Virginia have shown mixed messages, with the caveat that each was conducted weeks before the Donald Trump indictment that galvanized support of the former President.

A March survey from Differentiator Data of 500 likely voters showed DeSantis up 3 points over Trump, 37% to 34%, with the field farther back. A February survey released by Roanoke College showed the Florida Governor down 11 points to the former President.

In April, DeSantis won the Prince William County GOP straw poll, held at the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Woodbridge. That was said to be a “close” victory over Trump.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWorkers' compensation market is healthy, new report shows

nextDelegation for 5.9.23: Title 42 — minors — Stand Your Ground — baby talk

One comment

  • Rob Desantos

    May 9, 2023 at 2:10 pm

    Bob Good is a Freedom Caucus nobody with no friends in congress, just like Desanctus was. Also an absolute freak of a religious zealot in the predictable Liberty University mold. Great endorsement!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories