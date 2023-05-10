Nikki Fried calls Ron DeSantis out for debt ceiling double-dealing

The Chair of the Florida Democrats is taking issue with yet another Ron DeSantis position.

Nikki Fried is going after the Florida Governor for taking a hard line on debt ceiling negotiations still ongoing in Washington, given the Governor’s support in 2018 for a debt limit hike under former President Donald Trump.

“It’s unacceptable but not surprising that Ron DeSantis is supporting the MAGA Republicans who are holding our economy hostage to look out for billionaires and corporate interests, at the expense of Florida’s working families,” Fried said Wednesday.

The Chair’s comments come after DeSantis decried a debt limit hike Tuesday in Miami.

“I think the idea that you would just raise (the debt ceiling) without anything is ridiculous. And we were $21 trillion in debt like five years ago, and now we’re $31 trillion in debt. And I think Joe Biden’s position is you just keep spending like no end and eventually it’s going to solve itself.”

DeSantis added “what they’re spending now is significantly more than what (Barack) Obama’s budget his last year of President projected for this year, and even with what they’re doing to reduce. So I just find it ridiculous that you would have Biden taking the position that there should be no reforms whatsoever to what the government is spending.”

“I think what they’re doing to me is common sense,” DeSantis said, apparently a reference to the hard-line position taken by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in ongoing negotiations.

“I don’t know why you would want to continue going the direction they were going. Eventually, this is all going to cause major, major problems,” DeSantis continued, adding that despite previous warnings, “you haven’t seen, necessarily, the crisis that some people predicted.”

“But I don’t see how you could go on this trajectory and not see something bad,” the Governor warned.

The Governor suggested cuts, but was unspecific, ignoring a reporter’s question about whether Social Security and Medicare cuts should be on the table. DeSantis has worked in recent months to attempt to walk back his previous position that Social Security and Medicare should be cut, in the wake of fierce and recurring blasts from Trump, which he calls “Democrat attacks.”