Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 5.7.23

Carlos Irizarry doesn’t know when to quit.

As documented by the Orlando Sentinel, Irizarry is facing charges regarding alleged campaign finance violations after a rival Osceola County Commission candidate accused him of being a “ghost candidate.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the set of 14 charges this past week. That puts the spotlight on Irizarry, who was allegedly paid to enter the race. (What is it with Central Florida and “ghost candidate” scandals?)

“In eight reports, Irizarry reported false campaign expenditures and lied about charitable donations made by the campaign,” the FDLE release announcing the charges said. “After the filing fee, Irizarry spent the remaining funds on personal items like day spas and restaurants.”

Jackie Espinosa, who challenged Commissioner Cheryl Greib in the District 4 race last year, filed a complaint that led to charges against Irizarry.

“He was a dear friend for many years and his actions have weighed heavy on my heart since coming to light,” Espinosa said, according to the Sentinel. “The arrest … validates what our campaign has always known: a concerted effort by criminals in our community conspired to disenfranchise the Latino voters to benefit the incumbent candidate in the Osceola County Commission District 4 race.”

Now out on bail, Irizarry said he plans to keep a low profile while he defends the charges going forward.

Just kidding! He’s running for Kissimmee Mayor — while creating a show out of his recent arrest.

My guy, you need to know when to let it go. Irizarry, a former Kissimmee City Commissioner, already had one unceremonious end to his time in office. Then-Gov. Charlie Crist suspended Irizarry in 2010 following a domestic violence arrest.

Now, just over a decade later, Irizarry is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The 67-year-old should step away from the spotlight for his own good, as well as the good of the voters he’s seeking to represent.

Now, it’s on to our weekly game of winners and losers.

Winners

Honorable mention: Maxwell Frost, Shevrin Jones. U.S. Rep. Frost and state Sen. Jones are serving on a national advisory board to help President Joe Biden secure a second term.

They are two members on the 50-person board, which is made up of elected officials across 24 states. The members will work as surrogates as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attempt to win re-election despite low approval ratings.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher,” Biden said in a statement announcing the appointees. “Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I’m grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people.”

Frost, a member of Generation Z, has positioned himself as a progressive legislator after emerging from a crowded Democratic Primary field last year to win the seat in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. At 26 years old and the youngest sitting member of Congress, he can appeal to younger voters, who were key to helping Biden secure victory in 2020.

“Honored to be working with Shevrin Jones to ensure that Florida fights fascism and re-elects President Biden,” Frost tweeted. “We will not give up on Florida!”

Jones, meanwhile, has long been allied with Biden. He supported Biden early on in the 2020 Democratic Primary process. Biden has responded by tapping Jones to serve on an HBCU board. Jones has also gotten more involved with the Democratic National Committee and has attended ceremonies at the White House.

“Florida and our country are stronger today as a result of the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus and drive to get results for the American people,” Jones tweeted. “I look forward to joining my brother, Maxwell Frost, and so many other amazing Democrats in helping Joe Biden and Kamala Harris finish the job.”

Almost (but not quite) the biggest winner: Fred Hawkins. Hawkins is leaving the House to take a new position as President of South Florida State College (SFSC).

“Pages turn and new chapters begin. I am looking forward to becoming the next President of South Florida State College,” Hawkins announced this week. “My time as an elected official has been a highlight of my life, especially serving in the Florida House.”

Hawkins is the lone finalist for the SFSC President position. The college has campuses in Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties.

Hawkins’ move is part of a trend of conservatives taking over Florida’s higher ed institutions. The University of Florida hired former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as its President, while Richard Corcoran has taken the helm at New College and state Rep. Randy Fine is rumored to take the same role at Florida Atlantic University.

So the position is a win both for Hawkins and conservatives looking to re-shape the state’s education system. But why leave the House?

Well, it may be a savvy move for Hawkins, whose district is more competitive than it appears when glancing at his 10-point win in 2022. In the previously drawn district, Hawkins won by just 1 point to jump from the Osceola County Commission to the House in 2020.

For re-election in 2022, he competed in a district President Biden won by 7 points in 2020. But thanks to a red wave in Florida, Hawkins carried the district comfortably.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis is not on the ballot in 2024, Republicans may not perform quite as strongly as they did last cycle. That could make House District 35 race a bit more even.

That’s not Hawkins’ problem any longer.

The biggest winner: Mothers everywhere. This week, we honor mothers everywhere doing their best to support their families and make a difference in their communities.

That goes for mothers in high state-level positions, such as Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, as well as expecting mothers, such as U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Speaking of which, more than 12,500 people have served in Congress in our nation’s history. Luna will be just the 12th-ever member to give birth while in office.

Just 12!

Many more women who were already mothers when elected have served. But that shocking stat shows not enough women — particularly young women — are getting the opportunity to hold office in Washington.

Hopefully that changes, as Luna, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other young women lawmakers are increasingly getting more attention for their service. Serving in Washington may be a mother, but that shouldn’t stop young mothers from serving.

And to all those moms in office and behind the scenes of The Process, we hope you get all of the flowers, chocolates and other goodies you deserve. Take a rest, turn off the news and enjoy your special day. Happy Mother’s Day!

Losers

Dishonorable mention: Lynn Hurtak. FBI agents searched Hurtak’s home this past week, confiscating several of her husband’s belongings including computers and a phone.

Hurtak is coming off a high last month, securing re-election to the Tampa City Council and earning her first full term by defeating her better-funded opponent, former state Sen. Janet Cruz. But while the warrant was only targeting Hurtak’s husband, Tim Burke, this certainly is not the news Hurtak was looking for so soon after her win.

The Tampa Bay Times, which reported on the search, did not discover what the FBI was after, and the agency has so far been mum. It’s unclear whether Hurtak is implicated in any way. She responded by referring all questions to her husband. Burke, meanwhile, declined to comment until he was able to hire a lawyer.

Burke, a former journalist, now operates a media business.

The search reportedly ran from around 6 a.m. Monday until nearly 4 p.m.

We’ll decline to opine further until more information comes out. But suffice it to say, it’s certainly never good news when FBI agents are rummaging through your home.

Almost (but not quite) the biggest loser: Those on the DeSantis beat. Good luck trying to track the Governor’s movements as he mounts a run for President.

DeSantis has signed off on legislation exempting information on his travels from all Florida public records laws. And that applies retroactively to inquiries already submitted, meaning those awaiting already requested information are likely out of luck.

The legislation also shields Lt. Gov. Nuñez, House Speaker Paul Renner, Senate President Passidomo and Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz from similar requests.

This is a shame for a state which has earned widespread acclaim for its Sunshine Law, recognized as one of the most open public records request laws in the country.

As Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics pointed out, former Gov. Rick Scott, during his first bid for the position, hit opponents in both the Primary and General Elections over their travel habits. That information would not have been available under this newly passed legislation.

Whatever spin supporters want to put on this, it’s quite clear that the changes come because of DeSantis’ presidential aspirations. The Governor doesn’t want to have to account for his travel habits going forward. He’s likely to be on the road often, having already made stops around the country for his recent book tour and gone international during a world tour.

That’s not to say anything illegal or nefarious is on the horizon. Maybe DeSantis just doesn’t want to give ammo to any of his 2024 opponents, as he’s already taken incoming due to his travels.

But anytime a sitting official starts traveling for an unrelated political campaign, it begins begging the question of whether state resources are being properly used.

If you’ve got nothing to hide, why hide it?

The biggest loser: Eddie Speir. The Senate stamped out Speir’s position on the New College of Florida board of trustees by refusing to take up his confirmation. Now, Speir is firing back at New College Interim President Corcoran.

Before the Legislative Session closed, the Senate OK’d all of the Governor’s appointments to the New College board, except for Speir. After Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics spotlighted the story Wednesday, Speir said he had learned that day that his appointment had failed.

In response, he turned his guns toward Corcoran, another DeSantis ally who was installed as Interim President as part of a conservative takeover of New College.

“I just found out that the full Florida Senate did not confirm me as a Trustee of New College of Florida. While the reasoning given to me was that I ruffled some feathers in the Senate, I don’t believe that for one second. I am sure that I did ruffle some feathers, but not enough to overcome a supermajority in the Senate,” he tweeted.

“I am confident it was Richard Corcoran working with his political allies to block me. It is easy to see why. I was resistant to being ‘handled and managed.’ I pushed to operate as an independent board. I was also very involved on campus, meeting with as many students, faculty and staff on a daily basis. This meddling proved too much, even though most of our political and educational views align.”

Speir faced questions over reports he was preaching his Christian faith to students on campus as he engaged in debate with students. Democrats questioned whether Speir could properly serve as a trustee for a multifaith student body.

Now, DeSantis could reappoint Speir and set up a faceoff with the Senate. But it’s unclear whether that would pressure the Senate to assent to the move next Session. And if Speir’s appointment fails a second time, he can’t be appointed again.

It’s a stunning failure for one of DeSantis’ nominees to be shot down in a GOP supermajority Senate. But whatever the reason, Speir clearly ruffled too many feathers, and it looks like he won’t be shaping policy at New College going forward.