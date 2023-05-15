Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.15.23

Good Monday morning.

In the media world, saying someone is “leaving to spend more time with family” is usually code for a sex scandal or an ignominious firing.

But when Jamie Champion Mongiovi steps away from her job as Director of Communications at AARP Florida after two-and-a-half years, she really is taking a break from high-level strategic communications to do just that.

Circumstances in her extended family over the past several years led Mongiovi to her decision.

Her father, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, died in October, his last years being cared for at home by her and her sister, Morgan. Her mother was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. But Mongiovi’s No. 1 motivation is her 3-year-old son, Holden.

“I’ve been in the world of communications for nearly 20 years,” she said. “It’s a big step for me because this is very different than what I’m used to doing. But I’m excited because it’s going to let me be a better mom and that’s the most important thing right now.”

In that career, she started out in the Florida Department of Education, ultimately becoming its Public Information Officer, then went on to spend two years at the CoreMessage PR shop. Mongiovi spent seven years doing coms work at the Florida Office of Financial Regulation before moving on to AARP.

Her decision to step out of the political whirlwind for a while was first floated by Mongiovi’s husband, Joe Mongiovi after her father died. He is also part of The Process, as a partner at Capital City Consulting, overseeing their IT practice.

“Joe has been my rock,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without him.”

But she calls the decision “bittersweet.”

Let’s just say Cinco de Mayo was a significant day in the life of longtime politico and lobbyist Jim Magill.

It was his 59th birthday and the hankie dropped on his 38th Regular Session. It was time, in his own words, “for a new adventure.”

Magill has left his position as a lobbyist at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and is currently weighing his options. While his decision was colored by a series of family tragedies and the responsibilities of being a single parent to three teenagers, he’s not quite done with The Process.

“I love this process and I love the people in it,” he said. “I’ve got too many years invested in this. You’re not gonna see me driving an Uber.”

“They say God doesn’t give you a problem that you can’t surmount, but I want something different to surmount it with.” He plans to continue working with a core group of clients in some form or fashion in the future.

Magill’s resume also includes stints as Director of State Senate Campaigns at the Republican Party of Florida and as a legislative analyst for the Florida House Republican Office.

He’s wealthy, he’s starred on reality TV, and headlines can’t quit him, but a new poll seems to indicate voters in the state’s wealthiest House district are ready to cancel Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe’s Tallahassee show.

An email survey of 1,376 registered voters in House District 106 produced the lowest favorability rating of anyone that Evan Ross, CEO of Public Communicators, has ever polled on, he said.

“We have never polled the popularity of walking barefoot on thumbtacks, but at 3.73% favorability, Basabe’s (favorability) and the resulting foot punctures might be competitive,” Ross joked.

The poll, which relies on people responding to an email, has a +/-3% margin of error, Ross said.

Basabe, the former star of the E! Network show “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive” who the New York tabloids dubbed “the male Paris Hilton,” became the first Republican in memory to win the seat after spending six figures of his own money on the campaign. He won the right to represent by less than half a percent, or 242 votes.

Ross says no one paid for the survey of Basabe’s popularity. But Ross, who lives in the district, said he was curious after Basabe attracted more than the usual attention that a first-term lawmaker gets.

Basabe is now facing a challenger in his bid for a second term. And Ross’ poll shows that former Democratic Rep. Joe Saunders is poised to trounce him.

Asked who they would vote for if the election were today, 33% said they would vote for Saunders, one of the first openly gay members of the Legislature who has worked for nearly a decade as political director of LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida. Just 14% said they would vote for Basabe.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

To all the mamas out there, Happy Mother’s Day! Being a mom is life’s greatest joy, and every day I thank God for giving me three beautiful children ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PgcR94xHxu — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 14, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

This Session, the House empowered Florida mothers by providing pregnancy and parenting support, cutting taxes on baby supplies, and reinforcing parental rights. Happy Mother's Day, and thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/WP3JRgWB17 — Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) May 14, 2023

—@AODespair: My favorite part of the New Testament was when the good Samaritan choked a stranger to death. The lessons of Christianity, such as they are said to be, are certainly not lost on the Governor of Florida.

—@MJFree: Ron DeSantis is raising money to help defend a white man who lynched a Black man on an NYC subway.

—@FloridaHong: Just told my 3 yo to not eat his applesauce like Ron DeSantis

— DAYS UNTIL —

— DESANTIS IN IOWA —

“Ron DeSantis tiptoes around Iowa as Donald Trump cancels visit amid tornado threat” via , and Despite national polls showing Trump leading the field, Iowa GOP Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann expressed doubt that potential caucusgoers have made up their minds, saying they take their jobs too seriously as the first-in-the-nation vetters of presidential candidates.

“I don’t know that Iowa voters would allow themselves to lock anything in this early, I don’t think so,” Kaufmann said. “That belies the nature of the beast.”

At the same time, a clear dynamic has taken hold in the race here that reflects the national frame: Trump, seeking his third consecutive GOP nomination, is the favorite, and DeSantis is well ahead of the pack of rivals.

“I think if the caucus was held today, Trump would be the favorite to win based on his legion of loyal followers,” said Will Rogers, a former Chair of the Polk County Republican Party. “That being said, I see a lot of interest growing in DeSantis and wouldn’t be surprised if his polling moves him within striking distance of Trump by the end of the year.”

—“DeSantis impresses in Iowa, showing up an absent Trump” via Nicholas Nehamas and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times

Tweet, tweet:

DeSantis flipped burgers for a minute for the benefit of the press. pic.twitter.com/JnHmvAHX2z — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) May 13, 2023

“Ron — not Don — and an act of God descend on Iowa” via Natalie Allison and Sally Goldenberg of POLITICO — The anticipated Hawkeye State split screen between two candidates leading Republican polls failed to materialize as Trump canceled his rally amid severe weather warnings, giving DeSantis all the attention as he traversed the state. “If we focus the election on the past or on other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again,” DeSantis told a Sioux Center crowd, one of several veiled jabs at Trump. “And I think it’ll be very difficult to recover from that defeat.” DeSantis’ attempts to connect with voters in Iowa — including making an unannounced stop at a Pizza Ranch restaurant — show he is at least attempting to up his game ahead of his anticipated launch.

“In Iowa, DeSantis embraces campaign rituals — but keeps some distance” via Hannah Knowles and Dylan Wells of The Washington Post — Rep. Randy Feenstra turned around to brandish his pork chop to the mob of reporters watching him grill with DeSantis. “That’s a good Iowa chop there people — look at that, huh?” the Republican congressman from Iowa said with a grin. DeSantis, as he often does, steered the conversation toward policy. “I can’t believe … that Supreme Court, court ruling with the California stuff,” the Florida Governor said, turning to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on his right. He was apparently referring to a recent decision that upheld a ban on certain pork sales.

“DeSantis in Iowa calls for ‘positive alternative’ to Joe Biden. Though absent, Trump’s presence was felt” via Brianne Pfannenstiel, Katie Akin, Stephen Gruber-Miller of the Des Moines Register — Later, (DeSantis) stopped to join a smaller group of supporters and interested Republicans at the Sioux Center Pizza Ranch, where plates of fried chicken and pizza sat mostly untouched as the crowd mingled with the Governor, clamoring for selfies and autographs.

Appearing with his wife, DeSantis spoke briefly to the crowd, saying their family is looking forward to the Iowa State Fair. He also praised another Iowa culinary favorite, Casey’s breakfast pizza.

“These gas stations, that’s a huge deal for us, because we’re stopping, we’re on the road,” DeSantis said. “ … I’ll tell you, and I’m a very tough critic on the gas station. Casey’s is legit. That breakfast pizza is legit.”

Tweet, tweet:

Florida @GovRonDeSantis makes an unscheduled appearance in Des Moines this evening. He says if you’re willing to deliver results “the people will follow” adding “we’re gonna have a chance pretty soon to make sure that’s done in every state in the country.” pic.twitter.com/TDDYXogdAA — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) May 14, 2023

—”DeSantis in Iowa warns of GOP ‘culture of losing’ as weather sidelines Trump’s event in the state” via The Associated Press

“DeSantis rolls out a major slate of Iowa endorsements” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — DeSantis is set to unveil the endorsements of more than three dozen Iowa state legislators ahead of his trip to the state Saturday, giving him a boost in a state that traditionally hosts the Republican Party’s first presidential nominating contest. DeSantis has spent the last few weeks reaching out to Iowa Republicans, according to a person familiar with the calls. DeSantis did not explicitly ask for their support during those conversations, which were instead focused on legislative matters taking place in Florida and Iowa.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Party man: DeSantis helps haul in $4.3 million this year for Republicans from coast to coast” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — As he’s racked up a slew of conservative legislative victories this year in his home state of Florida, DeSantis has also been making friends with plenty of Republican Party officials across the country through his efforts to boost their fundraising. DeSantis has helped haul in over $4.3 million in fundraising since the beginning of March for state and local GOP organizations from coast to coast, according to Fox News figures confirmed by the Governor’s political team.

—“The ‘brain’ behind DeSantis’ likely presidential campaign was involved in a major ‘ghost candidate’ scandal in Florida: ‘If it’s not illegal, it should be’” via Katherine Long of Business Insider

“DeSantis is about to make a mockery of campaign finance law” via Judd Legum of Popular Information — DeSantis is preparing to run for President. And that’s a problem because DeSantis can’t spend the $86 million in this state political committee on his imminent presidential campaign. Federal candidates cannot raise money directly from corporations, and they cannot accept individual contributions in excess of $6600 — $3,300 for the Primary Election and $3,300 for the General Election. Under federal law “any entity ‘directly or indirectly established, financed, maintained, or controlled … by or acting on behalf of’ a federal candidate, officeholder — may not solicit, receive, direct, transfer, or spend funds raised outside the federal limits and source prohibitions in connection with a federal election.” If DeSantis transfers the $86 million from Friends of Ron DeSantis to Never Back Down, he would be “financing” Never Back Down. That would mean Never Back Down would have to comply with federal campaign finance limits. That would defeat the entire point of a Super PAC.

“DeSantis is a hot ticket at GOP events” via Natasha Korecki of NBC News — DeSantis lags in early national polling, he’s under constant attack by Trump and donors keep getting cold feet over a potential 2024 run by DeSantis. Yet on the ground, there is an encouraging metric for DeSantis after he toured the country the past several months: the size of his crowds. And that could serve as evidence of rank-and-file enthusiasm for his candidacy as he prepares to launch a presidential campaign soon.

“Trump claims DeSantis needs a ‘personality transplant’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In a series of Truth Social posts, the former President panned DeSantis, saying: “The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant, and those are not yet available. Almost all Congressmen and women that served with him and knew him well supported me, some of them surprisingly so because of their relationship with Ron.” “I would say that when it comes to lack of personality, Ron would be in a class with Asa Hutchinson, and that’s not good,” Trump added. Trump also mocked DeSantis’ recent travels to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom as a “total bomb.” “They didn’t even know what he was doing there. ‘What are you doing here, Ron? Why are you here?’ It was a mess,” Trump said.

“All signs point to another budget bloodbath from Ron “Veto Corleone” DeSantis” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — Now that the sun has set on the 2023 Session, many watchful eyes have turned to the desk of DeSantis, where his ominous veto pen is on a direct collision course with a record-setting state budget bloated with special projects that are ripe for the plucking. Many lobbyists across the Sunshine State are nervously waiting and watching to see if the cash they managed to wrangle through the legislative process and tuck in there will survive the Governor’s annual purge. Over his first four years in office, DeSantis slung more red veto ink than any Governor in Florida history, easily qualifying himself as the new “Veto Corleone” in Tallahassee, whether that’s measured as the total amount of vetoes or a percentage of the budget.

“U.S. metals magnate Andy Sabin sours on DeSantis, backs Tim Scott in 2024 race” via Alexandra Ulmer of Reuters — Metals magnate and Republican donor Sabin said he has soured on DeSantis over his stance on abortion and Ukraine and is now planning to back Sen. Scott instead in the 2024 Republican White House race. Sabin had been considering donating to DeSantis, who is expected to officially announce a White House run in June, but changed his mind after the Governor signed a new law banning abortions after six weeks and called the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute.”

“‘Good Samaritan’? DeSantis’ defense of subway vigilante stokes controversy” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis was traveling in the Midwest when he leapt into a controversy involving a killing on a New York subway, using a religious parable to make his point. “We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law-abiding citizens. We stand with good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine … America’s got his back,” DeSantis tweeted Friday. Penny choked out a man on a New York City subway May 1. He faces a manslaughter charge after killing the man in the wake of threats to passengers.

“DeSantis can’t quit COVID-19” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — America is moving on from COVID-19. DeSantis can’t stop talking about it. With the COVID-19-triggered national health emergency expiring, DeSantis has been crisscrossing the country touting his handling of the virus. DeSantis criticized “lockdown politicians” during a visit to California and called Florida a “refuge of sanity” amid pandemic closures when he was in South Carolina last month. At Liberty University in Virginia two weeks ago, the Governor said he bucked the political and medical establishment to keep Florida open. DeSantis, who is expected to announce a presidential bid in the coming weeks, has gone even further in his home state.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Blockchain blocked: DeSantis signs bill to ban central bank digital currencies” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A central bank digital currency (CBDC), which hasn’t been issued in the U.S., would be banned in Florida if it ever were, per new legislation DeSantis signed. The CBDC ban was one of the Governor’s priorities for the Legislative Session, and it’s now law after he signed SB 7054 at an event in Fort Myers. DeSantis argued the ban is important to protect consumers against government oversight of individual purchases, which could lead to restrictions on purchases of some goods like guns and gas. “Maybe you bought a firearm last week and they don’t want you to buy another one this week,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis’ call for state to inspect Disney rides doesn’t fly” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — State officials will not take over Space Mountain or other Disney World ride inspections soon, despite DeSantis saying it would happen. State lawmakers in the Session that ended May 5 did not consider a bill for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to assume responsibility for Disney World’s ride inspections after DeSantis proposed doing that in mid-April amid his feud with the company over Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” law. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson appeared to support the idea at the time, but a representative for his office said this week that was not the case.

“DeSantis gets millions in taxpayer money to fight lawsuits over hard-right policies” via John Kennedy of USA Today — DeSantis has been fortified with millions of dollars in taxpayer money for legal fights stemming from his polarizing legislative agenda, with the scene now shifting from the Capitol to the courthouse. Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate tucked an unprecedented almost $16 million into the state’s $117 billion budget for litigation costs to defend policies DeSantis just advanced or to cover battles already underway, like his yearlong clash with The Walt Disney Co.

“Lawmakers support DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward to speed up road construction” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers have greenlighted DeSantis’ plan to speed up 20 highway construction projects across the state. When the Legislative Session ended last week, DeSantis brought up his Moving Florida Forward program, saying the initiative will “meet the needs of a growing state.” “I requested $4 billion for the Moving Florida Forward so we can get ahead of some of these traffic problems,” DeSantis said in a news conference after legislators passed a $117 billion budget. “Some of these items may take 20 years. I want to accelerate that to get it done much sooner, and the Legislature responded.”

“More z’s: Middle and high schools will begin later starting in 2026-27 school yet” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The Governor has made it the law of the land: Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, public middle and high school students will be getting more shut-eye, or at least have the opportunity to get it. DeSantis signed a measure (HB 733) that will make it so that public middle schools can’t start any earlier than 8 a.m. and public high schools can’t begin any earlier than 8:30 a.m. The legislation that Rep. John Temple introduced adapts policy to scientific findings about adolescents’ natural rhythms, he contended. Teenagers tend to get to bed later and sleep in, argued Temple, a career educator, on the House floor.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Small businesses bracing for negative impact of so-called ‘Digital Bill of Rights’” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — While DeSantis still has over 100 recently-passed bills to sign into law, one of them, Senate Bill 262, could have dire consequences for small-business owners. The measure is designed to regulate how social media platforms and tech companies collect and use personal information. On the surface, it sounds great. Every consumer and social media user should expect some measure of privacy and protection of their personal information. But critics say the bill’s ill effects won’t really impact big social media companies all that much. But small-business owners and advocates say the bill’s broad definition of “personal information” extends to aggregated data that is not personally identifiable even when it’s used for targeted advertising.

Session on Social 2023 Recap — Public affairs agency Moore is announcing its list of the most active lawmakers on social media for the 2023 Legislative Session, as well as which issues were trending during the annual 60-day work period. The list was broken down by party — 5 for each. For Democrats, it’s Sens. Shevrin Jones and Lauren Book; Reps. Anna Eskamani, Angie Nixon and Ashley Gantt. On the Republican side, it’s Sen. Blaise Ingoglia; House Speaker Paul Renner; Reps. Alex Andrade, Chip Lamarca, and Randy Fine.

“Darryl Boyer files for open HD 19 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The founder of a political committee promoting Black conservatives is now running for a House seat. Boyer announced his candidacy in House District 19. That’s the seat held now by House Speaker Renner, who is termed out. “I’m running for the Florida State House of Representatives to be a voice for my hometown,” the Palm Coast native said. “I’ve seen firsthand the challenges facing our community, and I believe we need strong conservative leadership in Tallahassee to address the issues we are facing in the community and in the state of Florida.”

“First-time GOP candidate for Palm Beach County’s HD 93 adds $48K in April” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A first-time candidate seeking to represent an inland House district in Palm Beach County added $48,150 in his campaign’s first 30 days, including $25,000 from his own pockets. Brandon Cabrera, a Republican and owner of BrandX Company, faces a Primary against Chris Mitchell, a mortgage company vice president, to represent House District 93. Whoever wins that contest will take on the current holder of the seat, first-term Rep. Katherine Waldron.





— STATEWIDE —

“Florida’s money man threatens to cut ties with Bank of America, Wells Fargo” via Anna Jean Kaiser of BNN Bloomberg — Jimmy Patronis has a message for banks holding $36 billion in Florida’s cash: Drop the corporate activism or get out. The warning from the state’s chief financial officer comes after a new law was passed banning banks from holding public funds if they use social and political factors in lending decisions. Patronis said that Florida is willing to cut ties with some of the nation’s largest lenders, including Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co., that run afoul of the rules. “If we lose some banking relationships because of the direction that our state is going in right now, it may be a banking relationship we needed to reconsider anyway,” Patronis said.

“Mother’s Day expected to be big for retailers, survey says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Mother’s Day is expected to be a lucrative holiday for retailers as consumers are planning to spend nearly $35.7 billion this year, a record-breaking amount, according to a new survey. (Hint, hint: Mother’s Day is this upcoming Sunday if you forgot.) Spending on this year’s holiday is expected to increase by nearly $4 billion this year compared to last year’s Mother’s Day, according to the annual National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, and Prosper Insights & Analytics. “Consumers plan to spend $274.02 per person, the highest in the history of the survey and up from the previous record high of $245.76 in 2022,” the federation said in a news release.

“‘Teach the truth.’ Teachers angry over Florida deleting race, social justice from textbooks” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — Eliminating references in some Florida social-studies textbooks about social justice and the death of George Floyd has teachers concerned the state is doing a disservice to students, who can understand history in real time lessons to which they can relate. “We’re taking away [students’] ability to think critically and to know there are many sides to an issue,” said Mayade Ersoff, who teaches sixth-grade U.S. history and eighth-grade world history. “They’re going to know only one side of an issue, [and] that’s not reality.” Ersoff plans to use primary sources to “fill the gaps” left by the textbooks, she said, but the omission of certain discussions in some textbooks will hinder students’ ability to solve problems and be empathetic.

“Another threat: Neurological disease possible cause for fewer panther road kills this year” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Only three panthers have been hit and killed by cars this year; and while that may sound like good news, the big cat may be in trouble as it appears the population could be declining. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) biologists say a trend has appeared in the past few years, with fewer of the big cats being hit by cars and more cats being found with feline leukomyelopathy, or FLM. The mysterious disease first appeared in panthers in April 2017, and biologists have little understanding of the disease or how the panthers are acquiring it. “We’ve been seeing that declining trend for the past few years, but this is certainly a noticeable drop,” said FWC panther biologist Mar Lotz.

“Florida Hospital Association calls for action to reduce maternal mortality” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Our country faces a national crisis affecting some of our most vulnerable communities, mothers and infants. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its 2021 report on Maternal Mortality Rates in the United States, which showed that the number of women who died during pregnancy or shortly after has risen by 40% over the past few decades. The CDC found that the national maternal mortality rate for 2021 was 33 deaths per 100,000 live births, the highest seen since 1965. The rate in Florida is slightly higher, at 39 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

“From poop to power, TECO Peoples Gas leads the way in renewable natural gas production” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Chair of the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee Bobby Payne joined TECO Peoples Gas this week to celebrate the completion of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at Alliance Dairies in Trenton. “Peoples Gas is proud to be a leader in Florida’s clean energy future and to contribute to our state’s energy diversity,” said Helen Wesley, president and CEO of Peoples Gas. “We are committed to reducing emissions on our own system while helping our customers and partners reduce theirs.”

“Florida’s iconic tupelo honey is in a sticky situation. Can beekeepers bring it back?” via Jessica Giles of Flamingo — Tupelo honey is all about timing. The white tupelo trees that the bees gather nectar from to make this rare varietal only bloom for two to three short weeks between mid-April and mid-May. Just as these clusters of small greenish-white flowers begin to blossom, beekeepers move their hives to the banks of the river so the bees will collect nectar from this special source — and ideally, only this source. The process relies on a lot of things working together to near perfection. During the 2019 harvest, Hurricane Michael put the trees under so much stress that they bloomed nearly five months early. Rough wind and rain can strip the trees of their flowers.

— 2024 —

“Biden vs. Trump would be ‘rematch from hell,’ former lawmaker says” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO — A 2024 Presidential Election pitting Biden against Trump would be a “rematch from hell,” former Republican Rep. Will Hurd said Sunday. “The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That’s, like, the rematch from hell,” Hurd, who is considering his own 2024 presidential bid, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” There’s evidence to support Hurd’s argument that another Presidential Election featuring Biden and Trump is unpopular among Americans: A majority don’t want to see either candidate in the race again, according to an NBC News poll.

“Biden’s re-election pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more” via Zeke Miller of The Associated Press — A showdown with Congress that has the nation’s creditworthiness at stake; a frenzied scene at the border as pandemic restrictions ease; a pivotal foreign trip meant to sustain support for Ukraine and contain a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific. Three weeks since launching his re-election campaign, President Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are not entirely within his control. If, as his advisers believe, the single best thing Biden can do for his re-election prospects is to govern well, then the coming weeks can pose a near-existential test of his path to a second term.

“No playing ostrich with Trump” via Maureen Dowd of The New York Times — It seems so quaint now, the idea of respecting the President. Gallant has vanished; gladiatorial is in. Patriotism is no longer a premier American virtue. And to a large degree, we have Trump and Rupert Murdoch to thank for that. Trump always ridiculed people, but when he brought that into the presidential arena, it was like injecting a virus of cruelty into the political bloodstream. Trump is spiraling into even more of a self-deluded narcissist, if that’s possible. And he’s even more obsessed with numbers — if that’s possible.

“How Trump presidency could change Ukraine war” via Anthony Zurcher of BBC — Over the course of his short but eventful political career, Donald Trump has shown a predisposition to be sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a 2018 Russia-US summit in Finland, for instance, he disregarded U.S. intelligence services, choosing to believe Putin’s denial of meddling in the 2016 election. If Trump returns to the White House, this more positive attitude toward Russia, which is echoed in much of the Republican base and some of the party’s members in Congress, is likely to re-emerge as a driving force in U.S. policy. Trump said he could end the war in 24 hours but did not say how.

“Trump pulls ahead, now neck-and-neck with DeSantis in Utah, Cheney comes in third” via Gitanjali Poonia of Deseret News — Trump and DeSantis are now running even among Utah Republican voters. Among all voters, nearly 21% would choose Trump to be the 2024 Republican nominee in the Primary. DeSantis is two points behind, with 19% support. Among registered Republican voters, the two men are tied at 28% each. That’s a big shift from last month’s poll when DeSantis was ahead of Trump 31% to 23% with GOP voters.

“GOP Sen. Todd Young won’t back Trump for President, saying he prefers ‘winners’” via John Wagner of The Washington Post — Sen. Young said he does not plan to support Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, citing Trump’s refusal to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal during a televised town hall and broader concerns about the former President’s ability to win another general election. “I think President Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case,” Young told reporters. “President Putin and his government have been engaged in war crimes. I don’t believe that’s disputed by most who’ve looked into this. … That’s why I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination.”

“Corey Lewandowski spoke with Vivek Ramaswamy Super PAC about role” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Trump campaign manager Lewandowski has spoken with a pro-Ramaswamy super PAC about coming on board — and ran the idea by the former President before doing so. Lewandowski has talked with the American Exceptionalism PAC, an outside group that has been set up to bolster the candidacy of Ramaswamy. The longtime GOP operative, who for a time led Trump’s 2016 campaign and has remained an ally of the ex-President, approached Trump within the last several weeks to tell him about the prospect of him joining the organization.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden calls White supremacy greatest terrorism threat as 2024 race heats up” via Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post — Biden declared White supremacy “the most dangerous terrorist threat” to the American homeland, using a speech to graduating students at a historically Black university to elevate a debate that has already become central to his campaign for a second term. Recounting the story of how he initially decided to run for the White House after seeing White supremacists marching in Charlottesville in 2017, Biden said the country continues to be in a “battle” against “sinister forces” that are determined to turn the clock back to more divisive times.

“Alejandro Mayorkas defends Biden’s record as border crossings fall after Title 42 ends” via Azi Paybarah and David Ovalle of The Washington Post — Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas on Sunday credited the Biden administration’s policies for what he said was a significant drop in attempts by migrants to enter the United States illegally, immediately after the expiration of a pandemic-era policy meant to deter those crossings. Mayorkas made that defense, and also called on Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration overhaul, while appearing on several talk shows. Republican officials on Sunday said the border needed to be secured before immigration laws could be changed.

“U.S. faces ‘significant risk’ of running out of cash in June, budget office warns” via Alan Rappeport of The New York Times — The Congressional Budget Office said that there was a “significant risk” that the federal government could run out of cash sometime in the first two weeks of June, setting the United States up for a default. The warning came as the White House and congressional leaders spent the week in negotiations over how to raise the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap. The Treasury Department has been using accounting maneuvers known as extraordinary measures to keep paying the country’s bills without breaching that debt ceiling, which was officially reached on Jan. 19. But the department has said those tools could be exhausted as soon as June 1.

“Business leaders ‘concerned’ Congress won’t prevent default: WH National Economic Council Chair” via Stephen Sorace of Fox Business — Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, on Sunday said that while she expects Congress will avert default, American business leaders have “concerns” that lawmakers may fail. “When I talk to CEOs, to business leaders around the country, they tell me that things are actually going very well,” Brainard said. “But their biggest concern is that Congress might fail to prevent default and that would be catastrophic. It would lead to higher borrowing costs for cars, for mortgages, for small businesses, even for the U.S. government.”

“Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home” via Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press — Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. He’s looking to tighten bonds with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting U.S. President to visit the tiny island state of Papua New Guinea and spotlight his administration’s commitment to the Pacific. The three-country trip also presents the 80-year-old Biden, who recently announced he’s running for re-election, with the opportunity to demonstrate that he still has enough in the tank to handle the grueling pace of the presidency. But as he prepares to head west, Biden finds himself in a stalemate with Republican lawmakers over raising America’s debt limit. If the matter is not resolved in the coming weeks, it threatens to spark an economic downturn.

“7 doomsday scenarios if the U.S. crashes through the debt ceiling” via Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — Federal workers furloughed. Social Security checks for seniors on hold. Soaring mortgage rates. A global financial system sent reeling. Leaders from Congress and the White House are trying to forge an agreement to lift the federal debt ceiling, with only a few weeks before the Treasury Department may no longer be able to avert an unprecedented U.S. default. If they fail, and the government can’t meet its payment obligations, economists and financial experts predict chaos. “It would be a lethal combination,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s.

“Rick Scott visits Safety Harbor migrant shelter where Honduran teenager died” via Justin Schecker of WFLA — A day after Sen. Scott sent a letter demanding answers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services about the death of a migrant teen staying in a federally contracted shelter, agency officials took him inside Saturday to see the conditions for himself. “I didn’t see anything that would lead you to believe anything has ever gone wrong in that facility,” Scott said. “But a child died. They got to be transparent. They got to tell us exactly what happened.” While the Senator said HHS provided him with few details, the Honduran government is sharing more information about what happened the day the boy died. “If a child is in custody of our government, we expect them to be healthy and safe,” Scott said.

“How Congress lost control of the Supreme Court” via Zachary B. Wolf of CNN — The Supreme Court holds more power than it used to and, thanks to its “shadow docket,” can make consequential decisions that affect every American without so much as a written decision. That’s my takeaway from a fascinating and educational book by Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas who is also a CNN contributor. I talked to Vladeck about “The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic,” which will publish on May 16.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Kill them one by one by one’: Broward man pleads guilty to threatening election workers” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — “Should I kill them one by one, or should I blow the place up?” Joshua David Lubitz, 38, asked after counting poll workers at the Sunrise Senior Center during early voting last August, according to a federal indictment. The Sunrise resident pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening election workers. He now faces up to five years in prison. Lubitz had arrived at the polling center on West Oakland Park Boulevard on Aug. 17, 2022, during the early voting week leading up to the Aug. 23 Election Day, according to a motion filed by prosecutors. When he entered the center, he was directed to an Electronic Voter Identification operator to check in.

“Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle resigns in wake of poor evaluation from City Council” via Janet Begley of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City Manager Carlisle resigned unexpectedly, notifying the City Council in a letter. He will work through June 9. Carlisle, who had survived an attempted no-confidence vote in March and a poor personnel evaluation by Council members in April, said he will return to the west coast of Florida to spend more time with his family. Council member Bob McPartlan called for the no-confidence vote March 22, citing issues with fiscal and personnel mismanagement. The effort, however, failed when no other Council member seconded McPartlan’s motion. “I just need to get back to my wife and my family on the west coast,” Carlisle told the Council.

“‘Terrible record-keeping’: This town wants to know how it spent millions of dollars” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — How does a city plow through millions of dollars and not know how? The town of Pembroke Park said it needs to find out, and Commissioners will be asked to approve a six-figure contract with a forensic accounting firm as early as this month. Town officials said they took out a $2.3 million loan from the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture in January 2009 for “the acquisition, construction and erection of extensions and improvements to the sewer system.” But somehow the details of how much was spent on what specific project, if any at all, got lost over the years.

“No more Commission districts? Miami weighs options as it awaits gerrymandering ruling” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami’s city government could consider eliminating Commission district boundaries and radically changing the way voters elect their representatives in City Hall. Any changes could impact the November election, where voters will elect three Commissioners to represent neighborhoods including Allapattah, Flagami, Coconut Grove, Brickell and downtown. Commissioners asked their consultant to draw alternative voting maps in case a federal judge blocks a redistricting plan approved in 2022 — a plan that has come under fire after a coalition of community groups sued and accused the city of racial gerrymandering.

“For the first time ever, FIU law school surpasses UM’s in national rankings” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — For the first time in its 21-year history, the law school at Florida International University (FIU) was ranked third in the state this year, besting the private University of Miami (UM) School of Law, founded in the 1920s and whose annual tuition is nearly three times higher than what an in-state law student pays at the state-funded FIU. “Oh my God, we are so excited!” said FIU President Kenneth Jessell, crediting students, faculty and staff. “It’s definitely a team effort. And it’s an effort that’s been in place for many years.” The Levin College of Law at the University of Florida held the top ranking in the state, and the College of Law at Florida State University came in second.

“Miami-Dade joins developer in suit against Florida to build project near Biscayne Bay” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County and a developer are joining forces to block Florida’s regulatory arm from tossing out a 2022 vote approving the expansion of the Urban Development Boundary and allowing construction of a 380-acre warehouse complex opposed by environmental groups. County lawyers and developer Aligned Real Estate filed suit this week in Tallahassee to overturn a Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) decision that Miami-Dade let the public hearing process go on too long as Aligned assembled enough Commission support to approve the controversial project.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis reinstates Kris Fitzgerald to Lake Wales City Commission two years after suspension” via Gary White of The Ledger — Nearly two years after her suspension from the Lake Wales City Commission, Fitzgerald has been returned to office. DeSantis issued an order reinstating Fitzgerald, whom he had suspended in July 2021, a month after she was arrested and charged with a felony. She was later removed from the City Commission, and Daniel Krueger won the election last year to replace her on Seat 4. A jury last October acquitted Fitzgerald on two charges, interference with custody and aggravated assault, ending a two-day trial overseen by Circuit Judge Lori Winstead in Bartow. Fitzgerald, 43, is immediately reinstated, and Krueger is off the Commission, Lake Wales representative Eric Marshall said.

“Monique Worrell’s office seeks death penalty for Pine Hills shooting spree suspect Keith Moses” via Christopher Cann of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell announced her office will seek the death penalty in the case against Moses, the suspect in the deadly Pine Hills shooting spree that killed three people, including a Spectrum News 13 journalist and a 9-year-old girl. The determination was made by Worrell, who said that she is personally “unequivocally opposed to the death penalty,” after her office’s capital case review panel recommended capital punishment in the case. “The Panel does not take these decisions lightly,” said Worrell.

“Orlando City Council to address uptick in homelessness” via Molly Duerig of Spectrum News 1 — Orlando City Council is preparing to tackle a complicated problem Monday morning: unsheltered homelessness. Central Florida’s unsheltered homeless population is on the rise, meaning more people are living on the streets, in cars, or in parks. 75% more people are homeless now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The data for that uptick does not include people living with other families or staying long-term in motels or hotels. The Homeless Services Network of Central Florida reports skyrocketing rental prices over the last few years are a driving factor.

“Central Florida cities debate ending liquor sales earlier, following Orlando ordinance” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Restaurant owners wanting to end liquor sales earlier to balance safety and nightlife in downtown Kissimmee have reached the ears of City Council members who say they could support it. It’s a conversation that’s spreading across Central Florida after downtown Orlando overhauled its nightlife ordinance to add permits to sell alcohol after midnight and other measures. Some downtown Kissimmee restaurant owners want City Commissioners to pass an ordinance to have businesses stop serving alcohol by 1 a.m. Others say such a move will bankrupt them. The city of Kissimmee currently allows liquor sales until 2 a.m.

“Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — Before allies of Gov. DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district, which at the time was controlled by Disney supporters, reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks. But they didn’t include prisons, which the Governor recently mused could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his feud with the entertainment giant. The agreement, which the DeSantis allies say stripped them of power by giving Disney control of design and construction of the theme park resort, is at the center of dueling lawsuits between the DeSantis-appointed board and Disney.”

“Camping World Stadium requests $800M from tourist tax revenue to complete renovations” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — As Orange County leaders sift through the 51 requests to utilize the more than $300 million of tourism money collected through the Tourist Development Tax, one of the proposals is to finish renovations to Camping World Stadium. Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) applied to the Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force, which Orange County Major Jerry Demings has charged with determining how to utilize the TDT money properly. In its request, FCS is asking for $800 million to finish renovations to the venue, which began in 2014. The organization emphasized that it is time to realize the full potential of the stadium as a world-class venue and maximize its return on investment for the community.

“Orlando hosted 74 million visitors in 2022; that number could grow when Brightline opens” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — You can feel Orlando’s tourism recovery whenever you see the crowds in the theme parks, or you’re stuck in traffic on Interstate 4. Orlando, once shut down completely in the height of the 2020 pandemic, is again a bustling place. Visit Orlando gave numbers to back that up, announcing the community played host to an estimated 74 million visitors in 2022. That’s after only 59.3 million visitors came in 2021, and 35.2 million visited in 2020.

“Brevard school board likely to ban furry attire in updated dress code” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Animal tails. Ears. Dog collars. Why are kids wearing them? Should they be wearing them in school? And just what is a “furry,” anyway? These were just a few of the questions debated during a discussion of Brevard Public Schools’ dress code policy, one during which School Board members talked more about the trend of dressing and behaving like an animal than about other aspects of classroom couture. Despite the discussion, it’s not something that’s “overwhelmingly” causing an issue within the district, said Russell Bruhn, BPS spokesperson.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Council picks Guido Maniscalco as Chair without drama” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa political insiders expected a fight over the City Council Chair post when it came up for a vote recently, with battle lines between those perceived to be opponents and backers of Mayor Jane Castor. But no fight materialized. The Council, including new members Gwen Henderson and Alan Clendenin, elected Guido Maniscalco unanimously in their first meeting after the Council Election. Maniscalco, perceived as a swing vote or Castor supporter, was expected to face Bill Carlson, who has opposed Castor on high-profile issues.

“Hillsborough school board member targeted by DeSantis faces a challenger” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — A Republican, Dalton Gregory Williford, has filed to run for the Hillsborough County School board in a district now held by Jessica Vaughn, who has been targeted for defeat by DeSantis. Williford, echoing DeSantis, advocates for the “parent’s rights” movement, objecting to what adherents call pornography in schoolbooks. DeSantis, who used his influence and political campaign money in local races including school boards last year, has named 14 school board members statewide he’ll target for defeat in 2024. Besides Vaughn in the New Tampa District 3 seat, they include Nadia Combs in Hillsborough and Laura Hine and Eileen Long in Pinellas.

“Teenage migrant dies in Florida while in U.S. custody” via Kylie Jones of Fox 13 — A 17-year-old migrant has died in Florida while in U.S. custody. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the teen was referred to its care on May 5 and placed at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services in Safety Harbor. The Honduras Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation identified the teen as Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza. Honduran officials say he traveled to the U.S. without a parent or guardian. They say Espinoza was found unconscious at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services on May 10 and taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died.

“Tampa City Council denies condo tower on Bayshore synagogue property” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa City Council has denied a plan to build luxury condos on a synagogue’s Bayshore Boulevard property. Six Council members on Thursday voted unanimously to reject a rezoning request from Miami-based Related Group for a 50-unit condo tower on a Bayshore site that’s home to Congregation Rodeph Sholom’s preschool. Council member Carlson was absent from the meeting. Council member Lynn Hurtak moved to reject the rezoning request, saying Related had not met the burden of proof to move forward with the rezoning and that the tower is not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood. Hurtak’s Seminole Heights home was raided by the FBI on Monday. The Council member said in a statement this week that the search warrant was related to her husband’s work as a journalist.

“Mayor Jane Castor hands out Mother’s Day flowers at construction-impacted florist shop” via Beth Roussou — Castor spent Mother’s Day morning distributing flowers at a local business impacted by city construction. The road in front of Moates Florist, Nebraska Avenue, is closed due to work with the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project. Work on the $39 million project began in late 2021. The work will relieve flooding in surrounding neighborhoods, create safer driving conditions during wet-weather events, enhance safety for pedestrians and improve fire protection for the area. The project is expected to be completed in 2024. Castor said she doesn’t want construction to hurt businesses in the area. “It may take a little extra time to get in here, but visiting these businesses during the closure means a lot to our local economy,” she said.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville mayoral candidates commit to keeping Jaguars in town through stadium renovations” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — “These are going to be tough negotiations, but the @Jaguars playing out of town for two years is a non-starter for me,” Daniel Davis, the Republican candidate, said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “During construction, I expect our team to play in Jacksonville as they have for nearly 30 years,” Donna Deegan, the Democratic candidate, said in a statement. “Terms of a deal will be decided thoughtfully and responsibly with input from all stakeholders, not at the height of a campaign.”

“Remainder of Confederate monument removed from park in front of Jacksonville City Hall” via Teresa Stepzinski and David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The last remaining piece of a 125-year-old Confederate monument in the heart of downtown Jacksonville was removed unobtrusively from James Weldon Johnson Park across the street from the front entrance of Jacksonville City Hall. The tall obelisk was taken down nearly three years after the June 9, 2020, removal of the bronze statue of a Confederate soldier at the top of the monument. The soldier statue was removed amid predawn darkness. Mayor Lenny Curry ordered the statue’s removal. At that time, Curry pledged to a crowd of peaceful protesters that he would order the removal of all remaining public Confederate monuments throughout the city.

“Pensacola lawsuit seeking to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for deadly terrorist attack should be tossed, U.S. magistrate says” via Dan Christensen of Florida Bulldog — The families of three murdered U.S. Navy service members and eight others wounded when a Saudi Air Force officer with “significant ties to al-Qaida” opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola in 2019 cannot sue the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for damages, a federal magistrate ruled Thursday. Magistrate Zachary Bolitho explained his decision in a 64-page report and recommendation to Pensacola U.S. District Judge Margaret Rodgers, who will now make the final call. Lawyers for Saudi Arabia invoked the U.S. Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act to assert the claim that as a foreign sovereign nation it is beyond the jurisdiction of U.S. courts. Magistrate Bolitho agreed.

“Work begins to restore overgrown, neglected African American cemetery in Spring Park” via Ashley Harding of News 4 Jax — Volunteers began the process Saturday to clean up an overgrown African American cemetery in Spring Park where nearly 200 people, including military veterans, were laid to rest dating back to the early 1900s. The cemetery, which is located off Phillips Highway and Belair Road South, was recently designated as one of Jacksonville’s oldest African American cemeteries. St. Nicholas Bethel Baptist Church owns the cemetery.

“Bayou Chico neighbors battle abandoned boats. Getting rid of them isn’t easy.” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — David McDonald and his family love living on Bayou Chico in Escambia County. They enjoy the neighborhood, how close it is to Downtown Pensacola and waterfront living. What they don’t like and are downright concerned about, is the number of abandoned and derelict boats cluttering the bayou. Escambia County estimates that at any given time there are between six to 15 abandoned boats in Bayou Chico in various states of disrepair. Some still float, others are sunk or partially sunk. Not only are they eyesores, but the abandoned boats also pose a risk to the environment by leaking fuel or other contaminants and at any time can and do break free.

“First Amendment or double standard? Milton Council shuts down social media ‘censorship’” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay’s effort to rein in the ability of City Council members to speak their minds on social media platforms backfired spectacularly Tuesday night with an 8-0 vote to reject proposed changes to city policy. The vote followed much discussion and calls from the public to stand up against censorship, which several in the audience said they saw as stepping onto a slippery slope toward communism or some other dire destination. Lindsay was roundly criticized as the author of the effort. “I see this policy as an authoritarian move for self-censorship,” said former City Council member Shannon Rice.

Liberty County has no access to high-speed internet, but this venture aims to fix that — The world’s largest telecommunications company is joining forces with the world’s largest asset manager to form a venture to bring more high-speed internet to areas — like rural Florida — that have been passed over so far. Gigapower is the name of the venture AT&T and BlackRock are forming. It aims to create an open-access fiber network where multiple providers can provide subscribers with high-speed internet service. It “will advance efforts to bridge the digital divide and spur economic growth in the communities where Gigapower operates,” said Larry Fink, BlackRock’s Chair and CEO, in a prepared news release. In areas without broadband access, things like remote work, telehealth appointments and online schooling remain out of reach.

“FSU to combine 2 of its colleges in summer 2023. Here’s why and what will (or won’t) change” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — In less than two months, Florida State University’s College of Education and College of Health and Human Sciences will be joining forces as plans are being made to merge them into one combined college. While the combination of the colleges has a target date of July 1, it will also get a new name that will be recommended by a faculty task force before receiving approval from FSU President Richard McCullough and the university’s Faculty Senate.

“After months of renovations, Gainesville’s Westside Pool reopening just in time for summer” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — Following months of renovations, one of the city of Gainesville’s most popular spots for residents to cool off is set to reopen just in time for Florida’s hot summer days. The H. Spurgeon Cherry Aquatics Center at Albert “Ray” Massey Park, located at 1001 NW 31st Drive, reopened on Saturday after receiving a much-needed, $2-million face-lift. Improvements to the 55-year-old building and pool include a reconstructed entry corridor, a new roof, two family bathrooms accessible from the pool deck, private shower stalls, touchless hand-washing stations, digital lockers, bathing suit spinners, benches, interior finishes and a new pool liner.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“North Port board punts complaint against City Manager to June conflict-resolution workshop” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell barely got the words “this is not a personality issue, this is a personnel issue,” out of her mouth this week regarding her call for an inquiry into the conduct of City Manager Jerome Fletcher when her fellow Board members told her in no uncertain terms, they felt otherwise. McDowell — and several people who addressed the Commission during public comment — had anticipated the Council discussing her allegations that Fletcher may have exceeded his authority in several actions. Those actions included allegedly urging state legislators to back-burner an effort to have Warm Mineral Springs placed on a list of outstanding Florida springs.

“FDLE still reviewing alleged attempts to influence Sarasota officials on development” via Derek Gilliam and Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has reopened an inquiry into contacts between the developers of a downtown Sarasota high-rise condo and public officials who would vote on the controversial project. The decision to reopen the investigation came less than a day after FDLE notified Sarasota authorities that its investigators found “no evidence of a crime” involving contact between the development group for One Park Sarasota and a city planning board member and City Commissioner. The decision means the FDLE inquiry into the $500 million One Park Sarasota project in The Quay waterfront development will continue.

“Board drops proposed moratorium on new construction along ‘Miracle Mile’ in Naples” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The Planning Advisory Board is no longer recommending a one-year moratorium — or pause — on new construction along a 1.3-mile section of Gulf Shore Boulevard North. The board has shifted gears, focusing on less intrusive ways to shape the area’s future as it recovers and rebuilds from Hurricane Ian. Pummeled by Ian, the hard-hit stretch of road in Naples faces a crossroads. For decades, the patchwork of low- and mid-rise buildings has evoked small-town charm. They’ve offered glimpses of the glistening Gulf of Mexico — and beautiful sunsets — on the west side, with views of surf and sand between them. There are fears that could be wiped out by redevelopment, sped up by Ian’s wrath.

“New College campus cafe reopens with vendor tied to Interim President Richard Corcoran” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College leadership contracted with Sorrento Sweets, a cafe company with locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg, to operate from the Four Winds Café space from April 25 to May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The contract also states the college will reimburse Sorrento Sweets for 500 student charges per week, not to exceed $7,500 per week, which could total more than $22,000. Sorrento Sweets is owned in part by Jimmy Barbarise, who was the athletic director at Classical Preparatory Academy, which New College Interim President Corcoran’s wife founded in 2011, from 2017 until 2022.

— TOP OPINION —

“President Biden: I’m doing everything I can to reduce gun violence, but Congress must do more” via USA Today — We need to do more. In the year after the Buffalo tragedy, our country has experienced more than 650 mass shootings and well over 40,000 deaths due to gun violence, according to one analysis.

Just last weekend, an assailant in tactical gear and armed with an AR-15-style weapon killed eight individuals, including children, at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas. Guns are the No. 1 killer of children and teens in America.

I have already taken more meaningful executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President, and I will continue to pursue every legal and effective action. But my power is not absolute. Congress must act, including by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring gun owners to securely store their firearms, requiring background checks for all gun sales, and repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. We also need more Governors and state legislators to take these steps.

My administration is aggressively implementing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The Justice Department is now running enhanced background checks on individuals under age 21 trying to purchase a firearm.

Across the administration, we are doubling down on efforts to make sure schools and communities know about the resources available through the Act, and to encourage more communities to use the funding to replicate strategies others are using to successfully reduce gun violence.

Now, we must build an even bigger, unrelenting coalition demanding that Congress pass additional gun safety legislation.

For God’s sake, do something.

— OPINIONS —

“New York City failed Jordan Neely and its subway riders” via David French of The New York Times — Civil society cannot exist when the rule of law fails, and that includes on the nation’s streets and public transit systems. In 2022, subway crime rose by 30%. In February, The Times reported that while subway ridership was rebounding post-pandemic, many women were “reluctant to return.” Viral videos of violent harassment show the cost of tolerance for public disorder. Should passengers stand by when, say, an angry man yanks the hair of a woman next to him? Or when a man assaults a gay passenger in a violent homophobic attack?

“Demand ethics from Congress, too, not only the Supreme Court” via Stephen L. Carter of Bloomberg — I’m not sure there’s much fire beneath the smoky ethical allegations swirling around the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas stands accused of accepting lavish gifts from a wealthy friend. Critics say Justice Neil Gorsuch shouldn’t have done a real estate deal with the head of a law firm that does business before the court. None of this seems to violate any rules; at worst, the disclosures could have been clearer. Moreover, the recently floated notion that a big book contract creates a conflict of interest is farcical. But even if I’m wrong and there’s flame aplenty, the news media’s focus on ethics at the high court is far too narrow.

“Florida’s population is booming in some surprising ways” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Those surprises give us new ways to think about how to shape the Sunshine State’s growth. Through recessions and housing crises, pandemics and destructive hurricane seasons, the state’s appeal hasn’t let up. People keep coming. Florida was the fastest-growing state last year for the first time since 1957. The population surpassed 22 million, fueled by the 3.1 million people added in the previous decade. To put 3.1 million in perspective: If Florida’s growth were its own state, it would be the 33rd most populated — slightly bigger than Arkansas and slightly smaller than Nevada. Like it or not, a lot of people love Florida.

“Where’s the beef? Here’s why the fake meat fad sizzled out.” via The Washington Post editorial board — Plant-based-protein company Beyond Meat’s market capitalization plummeted from $14 billion after its 2019 initial public offering to less than $700 million after the company announced this week that it needs to raise up to $200 million in additional capital to make up for all the cash it is losing. Founder and chief executive Ethan Brown expressed optimism on a Wednesday earnings call that the business is “turning a corner” and will eventually “cross over the chasm from early adopters to mainstream consumers.”

— ALOE —

“In divisive times, Heat and Panthers playoff runs remind us of unifying power of sports” via Greg Cote of the Miami Herald — We are right in it, fully immersed, engulfed by the cheering that surrounds us as we feel our community … lifting. This is the full, flexing power of sports. We are mired in a time of divisiveness, of not agreeing on anything — but now all of South Florida pulls in one direction for two teams, for the same thing. The Heat and Panthers have done what was unheard of. They are the first No. 8 seeds from the same market to simultaneously win the first two rounds of the playoffs and reach their Eastern Conference finals. Either doing it would be remarkable. Both doing it is historic.

“Apple is breaking its own rules with a new headset” via Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie of The Wall Street Journal — Apple in the coming weeks is expected to unveil what is perhaps the most experimental, unconventional product in its history: a so-called mixed-reality headset that resembles a pair of ski goggles and comes with a battery pack, people familiar with the matter say. Apple’s launch plans break many of its traditions and rules about new products that have become the industry gold standard. Unlike other Apple products, the device is debuting in a still-experimental mode. Apple predicts slower adoption for the headset compared with the Apple Watch or the iPhone, both of which quickly became consumer must-haves. Taking seven years in development before hitting the market, it will be one of the most complex consumer products any company has ever sold.

“SeaWorld’s new Pipeline Surf Coaster: Cool ride for fans, smart move for SeaWorld” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — As I step aboard Orlando’s newest roller coaster and get ready to take my seat, I realize there isn’t one. Instead, there are nubs that stick out just enough for me and my coaster-mate, Sentinel Theme Park Ranger Dewayne Bevil, to rest our respective rears. SeaWorld’s new Pipeline Surf Coaster is designed to be different. You stand up, like you’re on a surfboard. Then you ride the waves, starting with a 0-to-60 launch that allowed my frontal lobe to wave hello to my cerebellum as the two smushed up against each other. Actually, the Pipeline isn’t nearly as intense a ride as something like Universal’s Incredible Hulk. The Pipeline’s premise is rolling waves and catching air. At the top of every hill, your feet leave the platform for a bit. I like it. It’s unique.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to scribe Jeff Billman and former congressional candidate Eric Lynn.

