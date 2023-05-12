Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by nearly 20 points in Iowa

Ahead of a trip to Iowa Saturday for both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, new polling suggests the Florida Governor has ground to make up.

A survey released Friday by American Greatness, conducted by National Research Inc., finds the former President leading the Florida Governor, 44% to 26%, in a crowded field of candidates. Another 12% are undecided, and Nikki Haley tops all other names with 6%.

Compounding DeSantis’ problem is the relative softness of his support.

While 34% are firmly committed to Trump, only 15% are staunchly backing DeSantis.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump still leads by double digits, 45% to 33%.

Though this poll is lopsided in favor of Trump, it’s actually better for DeSantis than two other recent Iowa polls.

In a McLaughlin and Associates poll conducted in late April, Trump leads DeSantis in a full field of names, 54% to 20%. A hypothetical two-way battle between Trump and DeSantis also goes the former President’s way, 57% to 35%, with 8% undecided.

In an April Victory Insights poll of 400 likely Iowa caucus participants, Trump led DeSantis 54% to 20% in a crowded field, and 59% to 41% when the field was reduced to just those two names.

Other April polls told a similar story.

In a survey conducted by Cygnal for Iowans for Tax Relief, the former President leads DeSantis, 37% to 30%. An additional 19% of respondents are undecided, with other candidates struggling for support.

In still another post-indictment poll of the Iowa race, a J.L. Partners survey shows Trump up 41% to 26% in a crowded field.