May 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by nearly 20 points in Iowa
Donald Trump gives Ron DeSantis the cold shoulder.

A.G. GancarskiMay 12, 20233min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 28 points in Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

New AT&T-BlackRock venture bringing high-speed internet to underserved areas

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump schedule dueling Iowa stops

Image:
It's still a better performance for DeSantis than other recent Hawkeye State surveys.

Ahead of a trip to Iowa Saturday for both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, new polling suggests the Florida Governor has ground to make up.

A survey released Friday by American Greatness, conducted by National Research Inc., finds the former President leading the Florida Governor, 44% to 26%, in a crowded field of candidates. Another 12% are undecided, and Nikki Haley tops all other names with 6%.

Compounding DeSantis’ problem is the relative softness of his support.

While 34% are firmly committed to Trump, only 15% are staunchly backing DeSantis.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump still leads by double digits, 45% to 33%.

Though this poll is lopsided in favor of Trump, it’s actually better for DeSantis than two other recent Iowa polls.

In a McLaughlin and Associates poll conducted in late April, Trump leads DeSantis in a full field of names, 54% to 20%. A hypothetical two-way battle between Trump and DeSantis also goes the former President’s way, 57% to 35%, with 8% undecided.

In an April Victory Insights poll of 400 likely Iowa caucus participants, Trump led DeSantis 54% to 20% in a crowded field, and 59% to 41% when the field was reduced to just those two names.

Other April polls told a similar story.

In a survey conducted by Cygnal for Iowans for Tax Relief, the former President leads DeSantis, 37% to 30%. An additional 19% of respondents are undecided, with other candidates struggling for support.

In still another post-indictment poll of the Iowa race, a J.L. Partners survey shows Trump up 41% to 26% in a crowded field.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 28 points in Florida

2 comments

  • Michael K

    May 12, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    Waiting for the photos of DeathSentence eating a corndog – hopefully while wearing his Nancy Sinatra go-go boots.

    Reply

  • Anthony Lang

    May 12, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    My personal opinion is that Mr Trump should be permanently banned from ANY public office.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories