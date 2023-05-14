Duval GOP chair warns against ‘RINOs’ as mayoral election nears

Early voting ends Sunday in the Jacksonville mayoral election, and the chair of the county Republican Party warns that the race is “razor thin.”

In a memo to Duval Republican Executive Committee members, Dean Black contends that Republicans are “coming home as expected.”

“We won’t be able to convince every RINO to support the ticket,” Black writes. “But we expect the number of ‘crossovers’ to continue to slide.”

Black cites polling from the University of North Florida from last month, which he said contended that only “7%” of Republicans intend to vote for Democrat Donna Deegan. Though the Duval Republicans have spent “millions” on the “get out the vote” operation,” they are relying on that public polling for their narrative apparently.

Though Democrats have at this writing a 5,000 vote advantage, good for D+4.3%, Black says the numbers are in line with the local party’s “strategic expectations” ahead of “Victory Monday.” A goal is to ensure the party controls 13 of 19 City Council seats, as it does now, giving it a supermajority. That could be useful if Deegan becomes the first Democrat to win a mayoral election since 2011.

“This effort is unprecedented for our local party. Never before has such a robust campaign been executed by our local party. We’re operating efficiently and intelligently and smashing records in the process,” Black writes. “The Democrats surely tremble in your presence!”

While Democrats may be trembling, intraparty beefs continue. Black bashes former chair Robin Lumb and his “Jax Integrity” group for “writing a 30+ page manifesto and grievance” against Black and other party leaders.

This move is working, said Black, to “divide and distract Republicans.” He vows to “ignore Robin and his band of agitators.”