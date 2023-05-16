Piers Morgan likens Ron DeSantis to Muhammad Ali

Piers Morgan sees Florida’s Governor as floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee.

The British commentator lauded Ron DeSantis in a new piece for the New York Post, suggesting that the Governor is Muhammad Ali, and that he has “rope-a-doped” lumbering Donald Trump into a false sense of security.

“In the eighth round, Ali suddenly sprang off the ropes and into attack with a fusillade of punches and knocked out the seemingly invincible (George) Foreman. The Greatest didn’t win because he was the stronger man. He won because he had the smarter tactics, and the courage to execute them,” Morgan contends.

Trump is about to face a “Rumble in the Jungle-style fight” with DeSantis, who is “showing every sign of being the opponent Trump fears most: one who can soak up his punches and knock him out.”

Morgan notes Trump’s “soaring poll numbers, helped by martyrdom off the back of his legal issues, are the same as they would have been for Foreman in the first few rounds of that showdown, when everyone assumed he’d win.”

DeSantis’ calm disconcerts Trump, Foreman contends: “the more aggressively unhinged Trump has grown, the calmer DeSantis has been, and as someone who’s known Trump well for nearly 20 years, I say this benign response will be as disconcerting to him as Ali’s rope-a-dope was to Foreman.”

Morgan lauds DeSantis for defending subway vigilante Daniel Penny, demonstrating “a sure-footed instinct for what many Americans think about these kinds of stories.”

“There’s a debate raging among Republicans about whether DeSantis should continue to play nice or start punching back at his mentor-turned-tormentor. But you don’t get to be senior legal counsel to a Navy SEAL commander in the Iraq war, as he did, by always playing nice.”

Morgan goes on to predict the future.

“Very soon, I predict Ron DeSantis is going to announce he’s running, spring off the ropes, and start swinging at Donald Trump,” Morgan contends. “It will make the Rumble in the Jungle look like a tea party. And my money’s on DeSantis knocking him out.”