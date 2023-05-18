Karl Rove ‘mystified’ by Donald Trump attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ron DeSantis have left one prominent Republican commentator “mystified.”
During a Fox News Channel interview, Karl Rove took issue with the former President issuing “retrogressive” attacks on the Florida Governor, which he believes worked against the narrative Trump should prefer.
“I was mystified that the former President spent so much time trying to take down DeSantis. He lowered the expectations for DeSantis and raised some questions in people’s minds. Like the question of ‘If this guy is so bad, how did he win so big (in 2022)?’” Rove said.
“DeSantis benefited from that because Trump was not going to get him out of the race, and Trump was lowering the expectations for him.”
Polling of the race shows, on average, at least a 30-point national lead for Trump. Rove ripped the former President for “hyperventilating about the latest poll results.”
“That’s a mistake,” Rove contended. “First of all, the early polls are not necessarily that determinative of what’s going to happen at the end.”
Rove used recent Presidential Elections to make his point.
“Think about this. Rudy Giuliani led in 2008. Hillary Clinton led in 2008. Days before they started voting in Iowa in 2012, Newt Gingrich was ahead. Jeb Bush was leading at this time in 2016. So, the early polls are not necessarily determinative of what happens at the end,” Rove said.
“So, why spend a lot of time talking about them? Because those polls are likely to tighten as people get into the race and sort of catch some public attention and they get better known. Those numbers are likely to tighten, and what’s the former President going to say then?”
Rove said Trump’s strategy was a “mistake” and that he spent too much time “knocking DeSantis.” Instead, the former President should be “telling us what he wants to do in a second term.”
5 comments
Dont Say FLA
May 18, 2023 at 11:46 am
Trump can’t tell us what he wants to do in a second term. First, it’s not legal, what he really wants to do. Second, he already used “Build that wall” but then failed to build any of that wall at all, and even if a “perfect” wall got built, it would only displace immigrants such that they arrive on Florida’s beaches, Gulf Shores AL, Biloxi, and Texas beaches. You want barbed wire beaches? Build that wall. Anyhow back on point, Rove is right: Trump has nothing to say. DeSanties has the exact same nothing to say, and no reason anyone buying those stories should buy his narrative over Trump’s. Nov 2024 is a Presidential no-win for the GOP. If they weren’t a bunch of egomaniacal white nationalists, the GOP would be playing for Congressional seats in 2024 and hoping for President in 2028. Unfortunately for them, they are egomaniacal white nationalists, and they can figure out which egomaniacal white nationalist is the right egomaniacal white nationalist.
smith nac
May 18, 2023 at 12:02 pm
trump is one and done. A statesman doesn’t tear down a rising star who may be on the scene for 25-30 years.
Dunking on Dessntis during preseason is petty and unnecessary.
Trump carried FL by 3.4 percent- hardly a mandate.
This feud will cost gop fl
Impeach Biden
May 18, 2023 at 12:23 pm
Agreed. Time for Trump to go away. He is just too polarizing. DeSantis is a rising star and Trump needs to get on board.
Dont Say FLA
May 18, 2023 at 12:51 pm
Rhonda is the Hobbit Tyrant. GOP might as well stick with Trump if Rhonda is what else they got. Rhonda should have waited and watched the MAGA platform lose again and perhaps tried a center run in 2028, but Rhonda dug himself a MAGAhole from which there’s no escape for him even though it’s only 5 feet deep.
AmeliaJohns
May 18, 2023 at 12:24 pm
Excellent work, Mike. Since I presently generate more than $36,000 a month from just one straightforward online business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet operations chores, you sv-56 may start earning a solid online income with as little as $29,000.
.
.
Change the way you connect————————————>>> starcash5.blogspot.com