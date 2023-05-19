May 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Only Ron DeSantis can beat Joe Biden in Georgia
Is Ron DeSantis siding with the Saudis against Joe Biden?

A.G. GancarskiMay 19, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis again tells New Hampshire GOP Florida lacked ‘pride’ before he became Governor

APoliticalHeadlines

Dave Matthews Band has new album ‘Walk Around the Moon’ and perspective: ‘Everything is kind of new’

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

DCCC attacks Anna Paulina Luna, Maria Elvira Salazar over debt vote

DeSantis biden
'DeSantis beats Biden. Trump loses to Biden. Pence loses to Biden.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only Republican who can beat Joe Biden in 2024 in Georgia. That’s the take of fresh polling from Public Opinion Strategies, a DeSantis-friendly polling shop.

The survey was conducted March 15-17, and asked 500 General Election voters how Mike PenceDonald Trump and DeSantis fared in a hypothetical head-to-head against the sitting President.

The pollster’s take: “DeSantis beats Biden. Trump loses to Biden. Pence loses to Biden.”

While technically true in this survey, all results are well within the 4.4-percentage-point margin of error. DeSantis leads Biden, 45% to 42%. Biden leads Pence and Trump by identical 44% to 43% tally.

The same message and model prevails in Arizona polling released Friday by POS also.

The message that only DeSantis can win in 2024 is one the Governor has embraced, as heard in a call to donors organized by his Never Back Down super PAC Thursday.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” Mr. DeSantis told donors, as reported by The New York Times.

Joe Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected President — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former President and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

DeSantis’ argument rests in battleground state polls that have shown him consistently outperforming the former President in head-to-head matchups against Biden. These include April surveys from Public Opinion Strategies in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

While DeSantis appears to have an edge over Republican competitors in a potential General Election, the Primary may prove more daunting given his second-place standing in most states, including Georgia.

Landmark Communications survey of 800 likely GOP Primary voters conducted on Sunday shows the Florida Governor with 32% support, just 8 points behind the former President’s 40%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis set to announce his presidential candidacy from Dunedin — but where?

nextWilton Manors Pride event features Commissioner as 'Lady Vote' testing new anti-drag law

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 19, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Rhonda is so very proud to be within the margin of error in one state, and according only to one Rhonda-friendly polling shop. Good job Rhonda. ROFL, Never Bend Over

    Reply

  • Mercury Shampoo Ed 👍

    May 19, 2023 at 10:49 am

    Joe Biden is in pristine physical and mental condition. Don’t believe the far right propaganda. Vote Joe in 2024. Let’s finish the job…many more Ashli Babbitt smack downs to come.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories