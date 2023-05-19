Poll: Only Ron DeSantis can beat Joe Biden in Georgia

Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only Republican who can beat Joe Biden in 2024 in Georgia. That’s the take of fresh polling from Public Opinion Strategies, a DeSantis-friendly polling shop.

The survey was conducted March 15-17, and asked 500 General Election voters how Mike Pence, Donald Trump and DeSantis fared in a hypothetical head-to-head against the sitting President.

The pollster’s take: “DeSantis beats Biden. Trump loses to Biden. Pence loses to Biden.”

While technically true in this survey, all results are well within the 4.4-percentage-point margin of error. DeSantis leads Biden, 45% to 42%. Biden leads Pence and Trump by identical 44% to 43% tally.

The same message and model prevails in Arizona polling released Friday by POS also.

The message that only DeSantis can win in 2024 is one the Governor has embraced, as heard in a call to donors organized by his Never Back Down super PAC Thursday.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” Mr. DeSantis told donors, as reported by The New York Times.

“Joe Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected President — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former President and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

DeSantis’ argument rests in battleground state polls that have shown him consistently outperforming the former President in head-to-head matchups against Biden. These include April surveys from Public Opinion Strategies in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

While DeSantis appears to have an edge over Republican competitors in a potential General Election, the Primary may prove more daunting given his second-place standing in most states, including Georgia.

A Landmark Communications survey of 800 likely GOP Primary voters conducted on Sunday shows the Florida Governor with 32% support, just 8 points behind the former President’s 40%.