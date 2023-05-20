Donald Trump ad needles Ron DeSantis for national sales tax proposal

Yet another Donald Trump ad is taking aim at Ron DeSantis … or is it “Ron DeSalestax?”

A new spot from the MAGA Inc. War Room lifts the melody from “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” while applying a parodic spin worthy of the recently-deceased satirist Mark Russell for the “Old DeSantis reboot.”

“Ron DeSalestax had a plan, to make you pay more. With a sales tax here, and a sales tax there, here a tax, there a tax, everywhere a sales tax,” the chorale chirps cheerily.

The narrator notes that in Congress, “DeSantis backed a national sales tax, a 23% tax hike on almost everything you buy, from the gas station to the grocery store.”

“You’ll pay more here. And you’ll pay more there. Here you’ll pay, there you’ll pay. Everyone will pay more,” the singers chime in, leading to a claim that “90% of families would see a tax hike” that would make “inflation hit harder.”

“We can’t afford Ron DeSalestax. Fortunately, we have a better choice. President Trump passed massive tax cuts, lowering tax rates for everyone,” the narrator adds.

DeSantis’ political operation objects to this framing of the ad, per a statement to the DeSantis-friendly National Review.

“In Congress, the Governor supported the concept of a Fair Tax, a plan to lower the overall tax burden on an individual by replacing all federal taxes–including income tax–with a lower tax,” DeSantis political team press secretary Bryan Griffin said. “The plan also sought to end the IRS which, at the time, was being weaponized by the Obama administration. To describe only part of the plan in an attack is dishonest.”

Putatively “dishonest” political ads are par for the course in Republican primaries, and this is just the latest brutal attack from Trump world on DeSantis.

Even the Governor’s alleged eating habits have been lampooned by the Trump campaign. It remains to be seen if “Old DeSantis” will have the staying power of the “pudding fingers” attack from earlier this year, however.