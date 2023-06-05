June 5, 2023
Personnel note: Robyn Metcalf Blank joins The Griffin Group

metcalf
'Robyn brings a fresh perspective to the firm and helps solidify our commitment not only to client needs, but to serving our community as well.'

Robyn Metcalf Blank has joined The Griffin Group as a Principal with the firm.

Blank comes to TGG with more than a decade of experience advocating and developing policy solutions to improve outcomes for Florida’s most vulnerable children. At TGG, Blank will head up the firm’s non-profit and education practice.

“Robyn brings a fresh perspective to the firm and helps solidify our commitment not only to client needs, but to serving our community as well,” said TGG Partner Keaton Alexander Griffin. “Robyn has dedicated her career to non-profit advocacy, which she will continue with the firm.”

Blank most recently served as the Director of Special Projects with the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking and will continue her work with the organization in her new role with TGG. She previously worked as the Statewide Director for the Open Doors Outreach Network, providing around-the-clock care and support to survivors of sex trafficking in Florida.

She holds a seat on the National Florida State University Alumni Association Board of Directors, the Statewide Healthy Start MomCare Network, and the South City Foundation-Tallahassee. She has also volunteered in various capacities with the Leon County Children’s Services Council, the Junior League of Tallahassee, and Guardian Ad Litem and previously served on the FSU College of Social Work Alumni Group board of directors.

Blank earned a bachelor’s in social work, a master’s in social work with a concentration in social policy and administration, and a master’s of public administration from FSU. She was named a 2020 Notable Nole(formerly 30 Under 30) by the FSU Alumni Association and in 2016 she received the Distinguished Young Alumni Award from the FSU College of Social Work.

The Griffin Group was founded last year by political power duo Keaton and Tom Griffin. The firm provides government relations, business and non-profit development services, with an emphasis on the education, agriculture, land use, child welfare, local government, IT, criminal justice, real estate, and health care sectors.

