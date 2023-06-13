June 13, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 34 points in California

A.G. GancarskiJune 13, 20234min0

DeSantis AP
The Golden State slide continues for 'America's Governor,' with Trump taking majority support.

The Ron DeSantis brand continues to appear tarnished in the Golden State.

A new Emerson College Poll of California Republicans is the worst yet for the Florida Governor. DeSantis trails Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Primary race, 53% to 19%.

DeSantis appears to be facing competition for second place, meanwhile, as 10% of those polled back former Vice President Mike Pence, who just entered the race this month.

Further back in the field, 6% are behind former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and 4% support U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Trump holds commanding leads with all demographics among the 329 likely GOP Primary voters, in the poll conducted between June 4 and June 7.

“Trump’s base continues to be voters under 50 and those without a college degree, while DeSantis performs strongest among voters over 50 and those with a college degree, but still trails Trump,” Emerson College pollster Spencer Kimball said.

“Trump leads DeSantis 60% to 14% among those under 50 compared to 49% to 21% among those over 50. Among voters without a college degree, Trump leads DeSantis 62% to 15%, compared to those with a college degree where he leads 46% to 25%.”

While both Trump and DeSantis trail President Joe Biden by more than 20 points in hypothetical General Election matchups — suggesting California isn’t in play in November 2024 for Republicans — the Golden State does have a rich GOP delegate trove, with 169 apportioned on a winner-take-all basis.

The Emerson College poll is the second recent survey to find Trump with majority support.

A recent Public Policy Institute of California survey, which was conducted May 17-24, shows the former President with 50% support, way ahead of DeSantis at 21%.

The latest Berkeley Institute of Government Studies survey shows Trump ahead of DeSantis in a crowded field, 44% to 26%, reflecting a 26-point movement toward the former President at DeSantis’ expense in recent months. In February, DeSantis was up 37% to 29%.

DeSantis has baited California in his culture war offensive, recently using Florida taxpayer dollars to fly undocumented immigrants from Texas to Sacramento. The polling suggests that provocation is a non-starter for that state’s Republicans.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

