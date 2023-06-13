Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 34 points in California

The Ron DeSantis brand continues to appear tarnished in the Golden State.

A new Emerson College Poll of California Republicans is the worst yet for the Florida Governor. DeSantis trails Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Primary race, 53% to 19%.

DeSantis appears to be facing competition for second place, meanwhile, as 10% of those polled back former Vice President Mike Pence, who just entered the race this month.

Further back in the field, 6% are behind former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and 4% support U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Trump holds commanding leads with all demographics among the 329 likely GOP Primary voters, in the poll conducted between June 4 and June 7.

“Trump’s base continues to be voters under 50 and those without a college degree, while DeSantis performs strongest among voters over 50 and those with a college degree, but still trails Trump,” Emerson College pollster Spencer Kimball said.

“Trump leads DeSantis 60% to 14% among those under 50 compared to 49% to 21% among those over 50. Among voters without a college degree, Trump leads DeSantis 62% to 15%, compared to those with a college degree where he leads 46% to 25%.”

While both Trump and DeSantis trail President Joe Biden by more than 20 points in hypothetical General Election matchups — suggesting California isn’t in play in November 2024 for Republicans — the Golden State does have a rich GOP delegate trove, with 169 apportioned on a winner-take-all basis.

The Emerson College poll is the second recent survey to find Trump with majority support.

A recent Public Policy Institute of California survey, which was conducted May 17-24, shows the former President with 50% support, way ahead of DeSantis at 21%.

The latest Berkeley Institute of Government Studies survey shows Trump ahead of DeSantis in a crowded field, 44% to 26%, reflecting a 26-point movement toward the former President at DeSantis’ expense in recent months. In February, DeSantis was up 37% to 29%.

DeSantis has baited California in his culture war offensive, recently using Florida taxpayer dollars to fly undocumented immigrants from Texas to Sacramento. The polling suggests that provocation is a non-starter for that state’s Republicans.