June 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jill Biden finds it ‘shocking’ that Republicans still back Donald Trump
Jill Biden is excited to hit the campaign trail for a second Biden term.

Associated PressJune 13, 20233min0

Related Articles

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump unmoved by Ron DeSantis’ support amid latest indictment

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump to speak in Georgia, North Carolina

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump fundraises off latest indictment

jill-biden-the-wife-of-democratic-presidential-candidate-news-photo-1645554644
'They don’t care about the indictment.'

 Jill Biden in her first solo outing of the 2024 campaign said Monday it was “a little shocking” that a sizeable number of Republicans are still thinking of voting for Donald Trump even after his federal indictment, a subject that her husband has tried to avoid speaking about.

She told Democratic donors that the 2024 election presents a choice between what she described as the “strong, steady leadership” of President Joe Biden and the “chaos and corruption, hatred and division” of “MAGA Republicans.”

The first lady, speaking to a small group of Democrats in an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, said she was surprised to see a headline before her flight landed that described a majority of Republicans in a poll saying they were still planning to vote for Trump, who is set to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday.

“They don’t care about the indictment. So that’s a little shocking, I think,” she said.

The first lady, opening a campaign swing on the East and West coasts after a grueling six-day trip abroad, was at times grim as she referred to Trump’s time in office and the stakes for next year’s election, saying “We cannot go back to those dark days.”

Though the 2024 election in which Biden is seeking reelection is more than a year away, helping him win a second term is a top priority for the first lady, who is also a community college English professor.

She started a three-day fundraising swing Monday in New York City before flying later that night to California. She is scheduled to hold events in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with most of her time to be spent raking in money at four political events, including two in California’s Bay Area, to benefit the president’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic state party committees.

“We know what’s in store with the MAGA Republicans. We just know it, right? We know because we’ve lived it. We’ve seen it,” she said. “We know what it’s like to see U.S. policy tweeted out in late-night tweet-storms.”

She did not name Trump but referred to his habits of blasting off posts on Twitter that announced policies, insulted foreign leaders and nations and even fired staffers.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse passes Scott Franklin bill seeking post-hurricane grants for citrus industry

nextGov. DeSantis elevates Judge Brandon Rafool to 10th Judicial Circuit Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories