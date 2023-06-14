June 14, 2023
Report: Subway strangler called ‘Good Samaritan’ by Gov. DeSantis indicted

A.G. GancarskiJune 14, 20234min3

Penny
Daniel Penny will have his day in court after all.

ABC News reports that Daniel Penny of New York has been indicted by a grand jury for choking a man to death on a subway.

The indictment comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis joined a chorus of the vigilante’s defenders last month.

Penny choked out Jordan Neely on a New York City subway on May 1. He initially faced a manslaughter charge after killing Neely in the wake of threats to passengers, though it’s uncertain at this writing what his charge will be from the grand jury. Many have defended Penny for initially subduing Neely, but plenty have criticized Penny for keeping him in a chokehold for several minutes after he no longer posed a threat.

“Vets look out for other vets,” DeSantis said in a May 16 defense of Daniel Penny. “What we can’t have in our society is inmates running the asylum,”

“And what you saw on the subway was, you saw a guy that was very dangerous. He was putting people in harm’s way. He was boasting that he may do harm,” DeSantis added.

“And I think to be able to step in as a good Samaritan and protect people, I think that that’s something that was the right thing to do, and I don’t think he should be prosecuted. I think you have a prosecutor there that sides with the criminal element over law-abiding citizens. And when people have the temerity to fight back against the criminal element, he goes after them.”

The Governor was an early booster of Penny’s legal defense fund on GiveSendGo, which is now approaching $3 million. The right-wing alternative to GoFundMe is billed as the “#1 Christian fundraising site.”

“Hopefully with him raising all this money, he’s going to be able to beat this case,” DeSantis said. “I hope the charges are dropped. But if they’re not, I think he’s going to be able to win in the end.”

The Governor spotlighted Penny’s case on Twitter, urging followers to “show this Marine … America’s got his back.” While America may have his back, Penny will face charges in a trial.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Michael K

    June 14, 2023 at 5:49 pm

    Governor holier-than-thou courting the ultra-right wing so-called “evangelical Christians” should actually read the story of the Good Samaritan, who was not a murderer. Nor did Jesus instruct his followers to kill strangers.

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 14, 2023 at 5:52 pm

    Rhonda promises to pardon the Subway Strangler on Day One along with pardoning Trump too.

    Reply

  • Eileen

    June 14, 2023 at 5:54 pm

    Hyperbole much? LOL, subway strangler!

    Reply

