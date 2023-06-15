June 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Laura Hernandez-Smith departs Capitol Hill for ROKK Solutions
Image via Laura Hernandez-Smith.

Jesse SchecknerJune 15, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis nixes funding for 1619Fest, Harry and Harriette Moore figures

HeadlinesInfluence

More than $120M in higher education funding felled by Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen

HeadlinesJax

Gov. DeSantis comes through for Jacksonville with $75M for UF grad school campus

Laura Hernandez-Smith
‘I’ve learned more than I could’ve imagined, and I’m excited to embark on this new journey.’

After working for the better part of a decade on Capitol Hill, Laura Hernandez-Smith is headed to the private sector.

Hernandez-Smith is joining ROKK Solutions, a bipartisan public affairs and strategic communications agency headquartered in Washington, D.C.

She’ll be the company’s sixth account director, according to its team roster.

Hernandez-Smith’s departure from Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart’s Office comes after four years of her working as the Congressman’s Communications Director, a role she has served in since March 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Díaz-Balart’s current director of operations and press assistant, Andrea Morales, will take over as Press Secretary.

“As Communications Director, I worked through some of the most unprecedented and historic events of our time, including presidential inaugurations, impeachments, a global pandemic, (Díaz-Balart) being the first member of Congress to contract COVID-19, Jan. 6, historic protests for freedom in Cuba and Venezuela, among other things,” Hernandez-Smith told Florida Politics by email.

“Needless to say, I’ve learned and grown more than I could’ve ever imagined, and I’m excited to embark on this new journey. My deepest and most sincere ‘thank you’ to all of you whom I’ve had the privilege of working with and learning from over the years. I look forward to continuing our shared work in a different capacity.”

Hernandez-Smith joined Díaz-Balart’s Office as an intern while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Florida International University. She has since earned a master’s degree in public administration from FIU while moving up the ranks in the office.

She also holds a certificate in public policy analysis from the University of Pennsylvania.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMost Citrus County projects escape Governor's veto

nextGov. DeSantis comes through for Jacksonville with $75M for UF grad school campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories