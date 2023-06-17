Joe Biden campaigns in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden on Saturday cloaked himself in the most pro-labor president ever label, reveling in cheers from exuberant union members at the first major political event of his reelection campaign as he said his economic agenda is boosting the middle class.

He spotlighted the sweeping climate, tax and health care package signed into law last year that has cut the cost of prescription drugs and lowered insurance premiums, pocketbook issues that are part of his administration’s focus on his achievements during his first two years in office — and the centerpiece argument for a second term.

“I’m looking forward to this campaign,” the Democrat said. “We’ve got a record to run on.”

His choice of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania – and a friendly union audience — reflected their crucial role in his reelection effort. The city was the site of his campaign headquarters in 2020 and the state was one of a handful that had voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped back to Democrats four years later.

More than 1,000 union workers in different color T-shirts bearing their organization’s logos began chanting “Let’s go, Joe!” and “We want Joe” and blowing whistles hours before Biden arrived. Members of unions representing professions from carpenters to airport service workers to entertainers to heavy service equipment engineers praised Biden — some speaking in Spanish with translators.

The union endorsements followed Wednesday’s joint endorsement from major environmental groups, a back-to-back backing by design, according to a campaign official, meant to demonstrate that tackling climate change through green jobs does not threaten workers’ rights.

The Philadelphia event also comes amid some encouraging economic news for Biden, with inflation cooling last month, continuing a steady decline in consumer prices primarily driven by lower gas prices, a smaller rise in grocery costs than in previous months and less expensive furniture, air fares and appliances.