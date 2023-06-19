June 19, 2023
Jeff Johnson: Older Floridians deserve better customer service from the Social Security Administration

Guest Author

Man hand showing thumbs down and one star rating on the arm skin
Seniors, people with disabilities, and AARP are fed up with the SSA’s poor service.

Most of us have experienced long hold times or dropped calls when trying to get through to a customer service agent. You may have even received incorrect information the first time you called and had to start the process all over again.

Unfortunately, this is what many people who are trying to reach the Social Security Administration (SSA) experience.

Millions of older Floridians, people with disabilities, and their families rely on Social Security. And they should also be able to rely on quality customer service to get their questions answered or get information on the status of their disability claim — whether online, in-person or over the phone.

Last year, almost half the 151 million calls to the SSA’s national 1-800-number and field offices went unanswered, including 16.4 million callers who gave up while waiting. So far this year, almost one-third of calls to SSA’s local field offices across the country have not been answered. For those who have been able to get through, they are waiting an average of 34 minutes for someone to pick up on the other end — more than 10 times longer than a decade ago. Americans who file for disability assistance now wait over 200 days on average for an initial decision.

And no one wants a repeat of last year, with customers having to wait in long lines outside of SSA field offices in the heat of the summer.

Seniors, people with disabilities, and AARP are fed up with the SSA’s poor service. There is no excuse for failing to provide people with the services they need and answers to questions about the Social Security they’ve earned and now need to pay for basic living expenses. Nearly 1 in 4 Florida residents — 5 million people — receive Social Security benefits, and over 4 million residents 65 and older rely on the program.

Over the past year, AARP members have sent Congress more than 200,000 emails urging increased funding for the SSA to improve customer service. Now, AARP is asking Congress to provide at least $15 billion in funding for long-overdue improvements to their egregious customer service problems, so seniors and people with disabilities can get accurate information when they need it. It’s about time.

___

Jeff Johnson is AARP’s Florida State Director.

Guest Author

4 comments

  • Suze

    June 19, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    I’ve never had this problem. They answer the phone and emails. Interesting.

    Reply

  • Andrew Linko

    June 19, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    I agree 100% the problem is both our Florida U.S. Senators want to eliminate Social Security, the 80 plus year old program, that has kept many veterans, seniors, and disabled from extreme poverty, even our MAGA Congresswoman want to sunset it, LUNAtic!

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 19, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    It’s not just the 80+ year old Floridians who deserve better service. Younger Floridians, those in the 65 to 70 year old demographic, they deserve better service too.

    Reply

  • Andrew Linko

    June 19, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    Why in Florida is the State’s Health Department involved in Social Security? They are only good at shredding evidence, not helping citizens! I received three letters regarding my Social Security from the Florida Dept of Insurance stating they did not receive my paperwork, but Social Security verified the paperwork was received.

    Reply

