Ron DeSantis doubles down on threat to execute cartel members who cross the border illegally

Ron DeSantis is taking his aggressive strategy to mitigate Mexican border crossings on the road.
During a town hall in Hollis, New Hampshire, the Florida Governor redoubled his vow to render certain people crossing the border into Texas “stone cold dead.”
“If these cartels are breaking into a wall and cutting a piece out of the wall and moving product in, that’s going to be the last thing that those people have ever done because they’re going to end up stone cold dead,” DeSantis said to applause.
The “stone cold dead” comments essentially reiterated remarks made Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas.
“If somebody were breaking into your house to do something bad, you would respond with force. Yet why don’t we do that at the southern border? So if the cartels are cutting through the border wall, trying to run product into this country, they’re going to end up stone cold dead as a result of that bad decision,” DeSantis declared.
“And if you do that one time, you’re not going to see them mess with our wall ever again,” he said in Texas.
In addition to doubling down on his promise to liquidate border crossers suspected of drug possession, the Governor also told the New Hampshire crowd that “harm” would come to cities due to illegal immigration.
“I think when you look at the number of criminal aliens that have come in, people on the terror watch list, as much as I hate to say this, I think you will end up having some real harm done from some of these people to some of our communities,” DeSantis said.
“I don’t know about tomorrow, next week, two weeks, but eventually that’s going to happen. The chickens are going to come home to roost.”
8 comments
Linwood Wright
June 27, 2023 at 10:41 am
No trial? No due process? Just straight up murder anybody you *suspect* is a cartel member?
OK tough guy. Whatever.
And some of you are wondering why a lot of us absolutely know in our hearts that this guy is a fvcking fascist.
Earl Pitts "Border Expert" American
June 27, 2023 at 10:59 am
CHASTIZED
Teressa Pridemore
June 27, 2023 at 10:54 am
I think this is the best thing to happen to those criminals. You go governor. So proud of this decision.
Earl Pitts "Border Expert" American
June 27, 2023 at 10:59 am
You Rock T.
Tjb
June 27, 2023 at 10:59 am
I wonder how many innocent folks crossing the border will be shot by mistake? DeSantis is encouraging murder.
Earl Pitts "Border Expert" American
June 27, 2023 at 11:10 am
CHASTIZED
Earl Pitts "Border Expert" American
June 27, 2023 at 10:58 am
Good morning America,
Why would anyone in their right mind think for one second that those who choose to bring in killer fyentanal, killer meth, sex slaves, and all the other bad stuff should not be rendered “Grave Yard Dead” right there where they stand? That is how they brought the simmillar gangs of killers in The Phillipieans under control. Grave Yard Dead and let the buzzards pick their bones where they fell as a powerful warning to all. We got no time for frivolaties such as jail, courts, judges, prison, deporting them back to Mexico. Fool that crap costs money which Americans are just not gonna get the bill for.
Grave Yard Dead right where they stand – then get in the boarder patrol truck and drive the $ff away
Buzzard Food nothing more nothing less.
Great job there The Ronald. You have the full faith and confidence support of me, Earl Pitts American, and my countless millions of fans Nation Wide.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
Earl Pitts "Border Expert" American
June 27, 2023 at 11:08 am
And further more America,
And to keep costs down:
One or two .22 cal rounds to the gourd. Probaly Cost The Great American Tax Payors around a quarter, maybe less, considering we buy our ammo in bulk.
Thank you America,
EPA