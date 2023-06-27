Ron DeSantis doubles down on threat to execute cartel members who cross the border illegally

Ron DeSantis is taking his aggressive strategy to mitigate Mexican border crossings on the road.

During a town hall in Hollis, New Hampshire, the Florida Governor redoubled his vow to render certain people crossing the border into Texas “stone cold dead.”

“If these cartels are breaking into a wall and cutting a piece out of the wall and moving product in, that’s going to be the last thing that those people have ever done because they’re going to end up stone cold dead,” DeSantis said to applause.

The “stone cold dead” comments essentially reiterated remarks made Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas.

“If somebody were breaking into your house to do something bad, you would respond with force. Yet why don’t we do that at the southern border? So if the cartels are cutting through the border wall, trying to run product into this country, they’re going to end up stone cold dead as a result of that bad decision,” DeSantis declared.

“And if you do that one time, you’re not going to see them mess with our wall ever again,” he said in Texas.

In addition to doubling down on his promise to liquidate border crossers suspected of drug possession, the Governor also told the New Hampshire crowd that “harm” would come to cities due to illegal immigration.

“I think when you look at the number of criminal aliens that have come in, people on the terror watch list, as much as I hate to say this, I think you will end up having some real harm done from some of these people to some of our communities,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t know about tomorrow, next week, two weeks, but eventually that’s going to happen. The chickens are going to come home to roost.”