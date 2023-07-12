Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.12.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Terry Miller and Elaine Sarlo Barraco are bolstering Ballard Partners’ Fort Myers team.

“Terry’s success and reputation in Southwest Florida adds a significant new dimension of expertise to our Fort Myers team led by Managing Partner Dane Eagle,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “With Terry and Elaine joining Dane in Fort Myers, our presence and capability there is second to none.”

Miller, the founder of a Southwest Florida-based political consulting and public affairs firm, joins Ballard as a partner. During his career, he has assisted corporate clients in traversing the intricate web of government and public relations and has navigated dozens of political campaigns at all levels of government.

His work has helped him build relationships with officials at the local, state, and federal levels and earned him the accolade of one of the most influential people in Florida politics in 2022. Miller also has extensive corporate experience in the private sector and previously worked in the Florida House.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success in Southwest Florida,” said Miller.

Sarlo Barraco brings experience in developing and executing community relations strategies for corporate clients and coordinating campaigns at the local, state and federal levels.

She previously served as the Southwest Florida Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and she has also served on the Lee County Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee and the Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Board.

Red Hills Strategies added another rock star to its growing team with the addition of Leigh McGowan.

McGowan joins the public policy-focused communications firm as a director. She comes to Red Hills from FloridaCommerce, formerly the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, where she served as press secretary in the Office of Communications and External Affairs.

During her more than four years at the state agency, McGowan played a role in communications to promote the Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) and in support of rural broadband expansion.

“Leigh McGowan brings a view from inside government and experience from the corporate and nonprofit worlds to help our clients communicate in a meaningful way,” said Amanda Bevis, who founded the communications firm nearly five years ago. “She’s a great addition to our team.”

McGowan joins Bevis, along with Brittany Clark, Julie Rogers and Madison Dorval. In her new role, McGowan will lead communications initiatives for clients in health care, government and agriculture.

Before joining FloridaCommerce, McGowan managed communications for nonprofits and trade associations in Louisiana and Alabama. McGowan started her career in communications working for YellaWood, a major producer of pressure-treated pine with locations across the nation.

McGowan earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and information sciences at the University of Alabama.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies in 2018. The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, as well as Tampa General Hospital, TECO Energy and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

Attorney Timothy Riley has joined the team at the full-service business law firm Gunster.

Riley, who joins as a shareholder in the Tallahassee office, has more than a decade of experience in guiding businesses, particularly those operating in highly regulated industries across Florida and beyond, through complex governmental processes.

His clients, ranging from investor-owned utilities and oil and gas exploration companies to commercial real estate developers and telecommunications firms, rely on his expertise in governmental relations and administrative law.

He represents them before local, state and federal regulatory agencies, as well as civil and administrative courts, addressing a wide range of land use and environmental legal matters, particularly in the context of oil and gas operations.

Before joining Gunster, Riley served as the manager of environmental resources for the Town of Flower Mound, Tex., and later became the manager of policy & development for the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District. He was also appointed to the City of Austin’s Environmental Board, where he managed the district’s initiatives related to groundwater regulatory compliance, enforcement and planning.

“Amid the ever-evolving landscape of environmental regulations, Gunster remains committed to navigating our clients through the intricate web of Florida’s complex land use laws,” said Bill Perry, CEO and managing shareholder of Gunster. “With Timothy’s invaluable hands-on experience and distinctive background, our Environmental & Land Use practice is poised to deliver innovative solutions, mitigate challenges and craft optimal strategies to meet our clients’ needs.”

— TOP STORY —

“Farmers Insurance drops 100,000 policies in Florida” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Farmers Insurance Group will no longer write new policies or renew existing homeowner, auto and umbrella policies, affecting about 100,000 customers, a day after Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis threatened to act if it did.

“Hearing rumors @WeAreFarmers might pull out of Florida,” Patronis tweeted. “If that’s true my office is going to explore every avenue possible for holding them accountable. Don’t get to leave after taking policyholder money.”

A representative for Patronis declined to explain what action he would take to hold the agency accountable, directing all questions to the Office of Insurance Regulation, which Patronis oversees as CFO.

The state agency received a “market reduction notice from Farmers Insurance Group,” communications director Samantha Bequer said in an email. “OIR is reviewing the notice in accordance with applicable Florida Statutes.”

“This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” Farmers representative Trevor Chapman said.

Florida law requires an insurer to give the state 90 days’ notice in writing if it plans to stop writing insurance or cancel 10,000 or more homeowner policies within 12 months. The insurer must also provide a reason that is permitted under state law before sending out nonrenewal notices to customers.

The company announced in June it would no longer write new policies in Florida.

“Farmers Insurance is leaving Florida in latest blow to homeowners” via Alex Harris and Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald — Another insurer is leaving Florida, where homeowners are paying more than ever for insurance, despite the state’s attempt to shore up the wobbling market. On Tuesday, Farmers Insurance informed the state it was dropping home, auto and umbrella policies across Florida, potentially affecting tens of thousands of people. It’s the fourth company to leave the Florida market in the last year — most citing rising risks from hurricanes. Farmers, a large company with a national presence, also has reduced new business in California, citing extreme weather and wildfire threats.

— THE TRAIL —

“Ron DeSantis’ striking, risky strategy: Not trying to trick small donors” via Nicholas Nehamas, Rebecca Davis O’Brien and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — In the months before the 2020 Presidential Election, Roy W. Bailey, a Dallas business owner, received a stream of text messages from Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, asking for money in persistent, almost desperate terms. “Have you forgotten me?” the messages read, Bailey recalled. “Have you deserted us?” Bailey was familiar with the Trump campaign: He was the co-Chair of its finance committee, helped raise millions for the effort and personally contributed several thousand dollars. “Think about that,” Bailey said recently about the frequency of the messages and the beseeching tone. “That is how out of control and crazy some of this fundraising has gotten.”

“‘All-time low’: Ron DeSantis down by 39 points in GOP nomination chase” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New polling won’t shake the narrative of trouble in DeSantis’ presidential campaign. The latest national survey from Morning Consult shows him at what a polling memo calls an “all-time low,” with Trump leading by nearly 40 points, 56% to 17%. While DeSantis still sits in second place, those battling for third aren’t too far behind: author Vivek Ramaswamy has 8% support, while former Vice President Mike Pence commands 7% backing. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, meanwhile, is at 0% in this poll. For DeSantis, the polling memo tells the story of a candidacy facing existential struggles.

“There’s good news and bad news for Donald Trump in a new survey” via Seth Masket of POLITICO — The most recent survey GOP County Chairs from across the country, conducted in the first few weeks of June, came amid yet another criminal indictment. Yet I found Trump’s support continued to increase. Roughly twice as many County Party Chairs are now committed to Trump as to DeSantis, and no other candidates have really broken through. The proportion of undecided Chairs remains significant, but it dipped a bit to 47%, down from 51% in April. DeSantis’ share of supporters has not shifted, holding just under 14%. But Trump’s support continues to grow. He has 29% now. I then asked another question to gauge potential candidate support: Which candidates are County Chairs considering for the presidential nomination? DeSantis still holds the lead in this category, with 61% of Chairs saying they’re open to his nomination.

“Trump revives ‘Muslim ban’ while GOP courts Muslim voters for 2024” via Murtaza Hussain of The Intercept — Once derided as terrorist fifth columnists, a growing number of Muslims have joined the GOP base in protests opposing sex and gender education programs in public schools, with many even featured sympathetically on outlets like Fox News. The shift represents a stark contrast with the hostile relations between Republicans and Muslims over the past two decades, as well as the integration of many younger Muslim Americans into progressive politics. The GOP’s outreach also comes at a moment when Trump is tripling down on the most directly anti-Muslim government policy in U.S. history: the so-called Muslim ban. Trump first introduced the notion of a ban early in his 2016 presidential campaign. In Iowa last weekend, Trump made very clear that the target of his policy would be Muslims.

“DeSantis, Mike Pence statistically tied with independents planning to vote in GOP Primaries” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — While DeSantis is in second place in most polling of the Republican presidential race, it appears closed Primaries (such as Florida has) may suit him better than more open ones. New polling from The Liberal Patriot, which was conducted between June 20 and June 29 by YouGov, shows the Governor well in front of any competition for the runner-up slot with Republicans, but on less secure footing with other groups that say they intend to vote in GOP Primaries. Among the 947 Republicans polled, Trump leads DeSantis, 55% to 26%. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott are tied at 4% each, with Pence.

“Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in Primary landscape” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — Republicans vying for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination are adamant that the dynamics in the Primary are poised to change in the coming months, even as Trump builds on his sizable lead in the polls amid various legal problems. DeSantis and Haley have in recent days separately argued that it’s too soon to anoint Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee, more than one year before such a nominee becomes official. Candidates and some strategists have noted that the first debate has yet to happen and that in past presidential cycles, the eventual nominee was often not leading in the polls at this point in the process.

“DeSantis, Hutchinson and other GOP candidates push back on Trump’s criticism of Iowa’s Governor” via Hannah Demissie of ABC News — Several GOP presidential candidates have come out in support of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds after Trump attacked her on social media for staying “neutral” and not endorsing him in the crucial early-voting state. Trump’s criticism followed a New York Times article detailing both his team’s frustration with the popular Iowa Governor for not solely supporting his run — and Reynolds’ growing bond with Trump’s biggest Primary rival, DeSantis. Reynolds has said she doesn’t plan to endorse any specific GOP candidate ahead of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. On Twitter, DeSantis defended Reynolds without directly attacking Trump. Haley, another GOP candidate, likewise called Reynolds a “conservative rock star” who has delivered for Iowans.

“Trump’s GOP rivals struggling as they try hodgepodge of attacks on him” via Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post — Pence contrasts his stance on Vladimir Putin with Trump’s less hostile posture toward the Russian President. He says Trump was “wrong” to try to pressure him to overturn the 2020 Election results when he was Vice President. And he accuses the former President of “shying away” from the anti-abortion fight. DeSantis and his campaign portray Trump as “running to the left,” being a General-Election liability and taking insufficiently conservative stances on LGBTQ+ rights. Other GOP candidates and outside groups are trying an assortment of attacks over Trump’s legal problems, his stance on entitlement programs and his character.

— MORE 2024 —

“Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Republicans are divided over whether Trump should show up at the first Republican presidential debate scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, with some warning it would be a bad look for their party if Trump skips it. Some Republicans think Trump is holding off on committing to the debate to exert leverage over the rules and tickets to the event. The Republican National Committee has announced that candidates will have to pledge to support the eventual GOP presidential nominee to qualify for the debate stage, a promise that Trump has so far refused to make. Trump says his support would “depend on who the nominee was.” Other Republicans warn that it would hurt the other candidates if Trump isn’t onstage, because fewer voters will tune in to watch the event.

“Desperate to debate: Why a GOP candidate is offering $20 for $1 donations” via Anjali Huynh of The New York Times — A long shot contender at the bottom of recent polls, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is offering $20 gift cards to the first 50,000 people who donate at least $1 to his campaign. And one lucky donor, as his campaign advertised on Facebook, will have the chance to win a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler that typically costs more than $300, just for donating at least $1. The unusual offer was earlier reported by FWIW, a newsletter that tracks digital politics. Burgum’s push to prioritize donors over actual dollars is a sign of some candidates’ desperation to make the debate stage and to seize some of the national spotlight from the Republican front-runner, Trump, and his top rival, DeSantis.

“Vivek Ramaswamy rethinks political giving” via Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times — As a biotech entrepreneur, investor and conservative activist, Ramaswamy cuts a different profile from the veteran politicians who are also seeking the Republican presidential nomination. With the plan that he announced yesterday, in which fundraisers will get 10% of what they drum up for him, Ramaswamy told DealBook that he’s trying to shake up the business of politics now, too.

“Trump seeks major trial delay, citing 2024 campaign and legal factors” via Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post — Trump’s lawyers invoked the 2024 presidential campaign in court papers late Monday, arguing that for a host of legal and political reasons, Trump’s classified documents trial should be pushed far past the December time frame proposed by the Justice Department. In a 12-page filing, lawyers Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche claimed that putting the former President on trial later this year for alleged mishandling of classified papers and obstruction would be “unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice.”

“Georgia grand jury could decide on new criminal charges for Trump” via The Associated Press — A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. At least 16 grand jurors must participate in the voting, and an indictment requires 12 of them to vote in favor of charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find 11,780 votes,” just enough needed to beat Joe Biden. Willis, a Democrat, was expected to present her case before one of two new grand juries seated Tuesday. She has previously suggested that any indictments would likely come in August.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Unions rally behind Carlos Guillermo Smith’s SD 17 bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Central Florida unions will put their political capital behind Democrat Smith’s Senate campaign. Labor groups representing public workers to Disney employees have banded with the former Representative. Smith’s campaign announced endorsements from eight major unions in the Orlando area. “Unions are the lifeblood of our communities. They protect workers from exploitation, fight for better conditions and better pay, and provide a powerful voice for working people,” Smith said. Unions backing Smith include the Central Florida AFL-CIO, the Orange County Classroom Teachers’ Association, the Communications Workers of America Local 3108, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 631, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 606, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 78.

“Mack Bernard stacks $60K in first month running for SD 24” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Palm Beach County Commissioner and former state Rep. Bernard amassed more than $60,000 in June toward his bid for Senate District 24 next year. Most came from political committees, including more than half from just two: Engaged Florida, chaired by Democratic consultant Christian Ulvert, gave $20,000, and the Greater Florida Leadership Group, a Tallahassee-based committee chaired by lobbyist David Ramba, gave $16,000. Bernard, who reaches term limits next year, is running to succeed fellow Democrat Bobby Powell. Powell, in turn, is leaving office early to run for Bernard’s seat on the County Commission. Bernard will face Republican Ryan Chamberlain if he clears the Democratic Primary for which no others have yet filed.

“Rishi Bagga raises $36K in first three weeks of HD 35 campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lawyer Bagga raised $36,000 in the first weeks of launching his latest campaign in HD 35. “The financial support my campaign has received in just three weeks is nothing short of inspirational,” Bagga said. The dollars are rolling in as Bagga runs for the seat for the second time in a year. He narrowly won the Democratic nomination last year over Tom Keen. But he went on to lose to former Rep. Fred Hawkins, who just resigned to take a job as president of South Florida State College. The Special Election could be one of the most important in Florida in 2023, an off-cycle year. While Hawkins won re-election in November by 10 percentage points, a majority of HD 35 voters supported Biden over Trump in 2020.

“Sexual harassment complaint against Fabián Basabe filed in House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A formal sexual harassment complaint against Rep. Basabe has now been filed with the House. Two male staffers, Nicolas Frevola and Jacob Cutbirth, detailed many of the accusations already described in a lawsuit filed against Basabe in Leon County. Those include accusations the Miami Beach Republican told both men he wanted to have anal sex with them, and expressed he wanted to be a “bottom” while they could be “tops.” That’s just one allegation detailed in the complaint emailed to the House. Cindy Myers, an attorney for Frevola and Cutbirth, said the staffers suffered severe harassment that made for a hostile work environment. She expressed shock at how quickly after winning a close election, Basabe created a sexually charged atmosphere in his office.

“Mike Redondo hauls in $71K in first 12 days running for vacant HD 118 seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Personal injury lawyer Redondo isn’t wasting time establishing himself as a financial heavy hitter in the Special Election for the vacant seat representing House District 118 in Miami-Dade County. Since launching his bid June 19 to succeed former Republican state Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, he’s raised more than $71,000, a 12-day haul that dwarfs the fundraising of two fellow GOP candidates vying for HD 118. He spent nothing during that period, according to his filings with the Division of Elections.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“With DeSantis running, foreign governments eye people in his orbit” via Hailey Fuchs of POLITICO — DeSantis is trying to upend Republican politics with his run for the presidency. Foreign governments seem to be paying attention. One day before the Florida Governor’s launch of a presidential campaign announcement, a major lobbyist in the state with connections to the Governor’s Office finalized a deal to re-up a lobbying contract with the government of Qatar. The lobbyist, Bill Rubin, is a power player in Republican politics in the Sunshine State. He also is politically tight with DeSantis, having served as a co-Chair for the Governor’s inauguration earlier this year. His firm’s website said he has been a political adviser to the now-presidential candidate.

“Disney World hasn’t felt this empty in years” via Jacob Passy of The Wall Street Journal — Visitors to Disney theme parks this summer are encountering something they haven’t seen in a while: elbow room. Travel analysts and advisers say traffic to Disney’s U.S. parks, and some rival parks, has slowed down this summer. Data from a travel company that tracks line-waiting time at Walt Disney World in Orlando, , shows that the Independence Day weekend was one of the slowest in nearly a decade. Disney executives have said they expected weaker earnings from their U.S. parks this year. The Orlando-area resort is even offering hotel discounts around Christmas, typically a peak period.

“First Wives fear presidential ambition drove DeSantis to sign thrice vetoed alimony law” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — When DeSantis signed an overhaul to the state’s alimony law June 30, Angla Maria Weinmuller emailed the Governor from a continent away in Vancouver, Washington, to tell him he lost her vote in the state’s March Republican Presidential Primary. Weinmuller raised five children in a 26-year marriage and then two years ago her husband left the family and moved to Melbourne. “I knew I was in trouble the second I saw on the news he had signed it,” said Weinmuller. SB 1416, a dissolution of marriage measure, ended permanent alimony payments and enables a spouse to use child custody rights as a tool to lower alimony payments.

— STATEWIDE —

“Federal ruling could allow sports betting in Florida by fall, in time for college and pro football” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — The Seminole Tribe of Florida could be free to offer statewide electronic sports betting in time for the fall resumption of college and professional football due to a ruling by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on June 30 approved Florida’s 30-year gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including language that allows statewide sports betting via cellphones and other electronic devices as long as the bets are channeled through servers on tribal land, an arrangement described as “hub and spoke.” The deal promises to return $2.5 billion to the state during the first five years.

“As state faces greater competition, should its leaders play politics with Florida tourism?” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — Comrades across the world, be warned that Florida is not for you. That was the June 27 message posted on Twitter by the state’s former Governor and current U.S. Senator, Rick Scott. “Let me give you a travel warning if you’re a socialist, communist or someone who believes in big government,” Scott said in a video he shared on the social media platform. “I would think twice — think twice — if you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida.” The missive drew significant commentary on the platform, and not all of it was supportive of Scott’s travel line in the sand.

“Data breach confirmed by HCA Healthcare: 11 million patients, 47 Florida hospitals affected” via Samantha Neely of The Fort Myers News-Press — From women’s health clinics in Pensacola to cardiology specialists in Sarasota to Lake Nona’s hospital, HCA Healthcare’s 47 hospitals and 180 physicians in Florida were among those affected by the company’s nationwide data breach. HCA Healthcare officials announced this week that a list of patients’ information was compromised and discovered on an online forum for sale by an unknown party, affecting millions of people, including patients of Tallahassee’s HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Officials said on Monday that they learned about the unauthorized person’s claims on the online forum on July 5, shortly after the posting was made.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden bets high-level diplomacy can cool fiery relations with China” via Edward Wong, Keith Bradsher and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times — After three years of self-isolation by China, Biden’s top aides are flying into Beijing throughout the summer to try to convince and cajole Chinese officials, including Xi Jinping, the nation’s leader, on building a new foundation for relations. It could amount to the most consequential diplomatic push of Biden’s presidency. He is betting that high-level dialogue can itself act as a ballast in a relationship that has been in a dangerous free fall for years. “I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and us,” Biden said, as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen was ending her visit to Beijing.

“Biden administration offers plan to counter deadly xylazine use” via Jessie Hellmann of Roll Call — The Biden administration released its plan to tackle the proliferation of xylazine, a deadly drug that is increasingly contributing to drug overdose deaths in the U.S. The plan’s public health component calls for increased testing and treatment and better data collection to track the spread of the drug and how it is contributing to overdose deaths. It also calls for using law enforcement to identify the sources of xylazine and disrupt the supply. And it calls for exploring whether to schedule the drug, which would give the government more authority to regulate it. Xylazine, a sedative used in veterinary medicine, has made its way into the illicit drug supply chain in recent years, becoming mixed with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.

“Sen. Tommy Tuberville relents and says White nationalists are racist” via John Wagner of The Washington Post — Sen. Tuberville, facing a barrage of criticism over a Monday night television interview in which he refused to say White nationalists are racists, relented Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging to reporters on Capitol Hill that they in fact are. “White nationalists are racists,” Tuberville told reporters, after earlier exchanges with reporters in which he continued to insist that was a matter of opinion, a position that echoed his comments from an interview the night before. Tuberville said he rejects racism but pushed back against host Kaitlan Collins when she told him that by definition White nationalists are racist because they believe their race is superior to others.

“Microsoft, Activision defeat FTC’s bid to block $69B deal” via Josh Sisco of POLITICO — Microsoft’s fortunes in its hotly contested takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard dramatically improved Tuesday after a federal judge sided with the companies over the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the deal, and after a U.K. antitrust regulator signaled its receptiveness to reverse its own decision against the merger. Tuesday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley is a stinging rebuke for the FTC in the biggest test yet of its ability to police competition in fast-moving technology markets, a key priority for agency Chair Lina Khan, an antitrust hawk appointed by Biden in 2021. The FTC initially challenged the deal in its in-house court in December.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“New Broward Superintendent’s salary is lowered by $10K, but bonuses are possible” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Peter Licata is now the Superintendent of Broward Schools, with less money and job protection than he had negotiated. He’ll also have to move from Boynton Beach to Broward County within a year, under a provision added to his contract during a three-hour meeting. Licata, who was hired on June 15, is leaving his job as a longtime administrator for Palm Beach County schools. “Broward County is a special place. It’s just going to be phenomenal in the next three years, maybe four or five,” Licata said. He replaces Earlean Smiley, who has spent the past five months as Interim Superintendent after the School Board parted ways with her predecessor, Vickie Cartwright.

“Miami is using eminent domain to take a Miami River site. Jury to decide the price” via Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami wants to buy a small parcel of land to create a new park on the Miami riverfront without knowing how much it will cost taxpayers. A proposal to establish a park honoring Venezuelan national hero Simón Bolívar has led to a multiyear legal battle. Soon, a judge is expected to decide whether the city can take a piece of land on the south side of the Miami River for the park, a project spearheaded by Commissioner Joe Carollo. The city previously appraised the property’s value at around $3.5 million, but South River Warehouse, LLC, the development firm led by Arturo Ortega that owns the property, has stated it believes the land is worth around $23 million.

“Trump defense seeks indefinite delay in Florida trial, arguing case a ‘challenge’ to democracy” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — In a new court motion, the defense team for former President Trump is urging a federal judge to postpone the government’s proposed trial date of Dec. 11 indefinitely, arguing that the Justice Department’s push to prosecute Trump as soon as possible is “untenable” because of the breadth and complexity of the highly sensitive classified documents case. The motion, filed in South Florida’s federal court, also is an effort to seize the narrative, trying to portray the former President’s criminal charges over the handling of classified documents as a politically fraught legal battle between Trump and his successor, Biden, as both pursue another run for the White House in 2024.

“A deputy was fired, then acquitted over slamming a teen’s head. Now he gets his job back.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A sheriff’s deputy who was acquitted of battery for slamming a teenager’s head into the pavement is allowed to return to work with full back pay, an arbitrator has ruled. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Christopher Krickovich is expected to return to work Wednesday. His annual salary is $91,266. Krickovich, a detective, was fired by Sheriff Gregory Tony in 2019, after the incident across the street from J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs was captured on body-worn camera and went viral. Prosecutors said Delucca Rolle, who was then a teenage high school student, was reaching for the cellphone of someone else who was being arrested.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Industrial chemical infiltrated Lake Mary, Sanford, Seminole water wells; few knew and there was no coordinated response” via Kevin Spear, Caroline Catherman and Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — For years and even decades, tens of thousands of people in northwest Seminole County, Lake Mary and Sanford have been drinking water containing a toxic industrial chemical at varying concentrations, the Orlando Sentinel has found. The chemical, 1,4-dioxane, is deemed likely to cause liver and kidney cancer and other illnesses by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Labeled a contaminant of “emerging” concern, it is obscure enough that not even utility managers in the county were aware of it until relatively recently and some did not know until informed by the Sentinel in recent months. 1,4-dioxane pollution has infiltrated hundreds of feet underground into the Floridan Aquifer, the region’s source of drinking water.

“Regional water managers celebrate Indian River Lagoon projects” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — As goes the Indian River Lagoon, so goes the rest of Florida’s coastal waters, the state’s top environmental official said. “If we’re successful here, we can be successful in the state as a whole,” Shawn Hamilton, Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, said to a few dozen dignitaries at Front Street Park, at the mouth of Crane Creek, a main lagoon tributary that officials promise will be cleaner in coming years. Officials said the event, organized by the St. Johns River Water Management District, was to highlight government partnerships that helped make hundreds of millions of dollars in lagoon restoration projects happen.

“Deltona Mayor says 25% stormwater tax hike ‘likely’ to pass” via Jeff Allen of Spectrum News 13 — Homeowners in Volusia County’s largest city could be paying more in property taxes so the city can make stormwater improvements. City leaders say those improvements are needed to prevent flooding after floodwaters caused problems after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year. After 250 homes flooded and some roads had to close after Ian, Deltona city leaders have a plan to improve city stormwater infrastructure. But that plan costs about $50 million. City leaders are proposing a 25% property tax increase to pay for it, increasing each home’s annual tax from $128 to $160. Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr., who took over as Mayor in November 2022, says because the city did not keep up with stormwater improvements, the city will have to play catch-up.

“Osceola deputy fired after arrest in Orange on domestic violence charges” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — An Osceola County deputy sheriff was fired after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, the latest in a string of recent arrests of members of Sheriff Marcos López’s agency. Deputy Alex Valentín was jailed on charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated assault, according to court records. He turned himself in at the Orange County Jail after Orlando police issued a warrant for his arrest, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in an email. He has since been released on bond. Details on Valentín’s arrest were scant, and an Orlando Police Department spokesperson declined to provide information on the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

“Brevard schools fills 2 new high-ranking cabinet positions” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Just two weeks after Brevard Public Schools announced restructuring within the district that would eliminate two high-level cabinet positions and replace them with new roles, two staff members were selected internally to fill the positions. The School Board approved two cabinet positions, with Superintendent Mark Rendell giving a presentation at a work session describing district restructuring. He created new positions: assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and chief of schools. At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Tara Harris — director of elementary programs — was transferred to the position of assistant Superintendent of curriculum and instruction, while James Rehmer III — principal at Merritt Island High School — was transferred to the position of chief of schools.

“Volusia County Council OK’s pilot program for dogs on the beach” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 to enact a pilot program in Ormond Beach to allow dogs on the beach. The program will allow dogs on 0.6 miles of beach, with restrictions, from sunrise to sunset between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive. The test program will start on Nov. 1 and last for 18 months. Depending on the results, the County Council could decide to approve something permanent. “This is a win for all of Volusia County residents,” Council member Troy Kent said. Council member Don Dempsey, the lone vote against the pilot program, raised concerns about enforcement, imposing dogs on beach-area property owners who don’t want them, and other issues.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Water temperatures in Tampa Bay surpass 90 degrees” via Claire Farrow of WTSP — If you’re hoping to find some cooling relief at the beach, you probably won’t find it in the water. Water temperatures in Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico are near, at, or even above 90 degrees right now, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. At Picnic Island, for example, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the water temperature was 91.9 degrees, according to a nearby NOAA buoy. Over at Clearwater Beach, the water temperature was reportedly 87.8 degrees as of Tuesday morning. These temperatures are above average. These high water temperatures come about a week after the world unofficially experienced the hottest day ever in recorded human history. And it’s worse the further south you go in the Sunshine State.

“How does Florida’s new landlord-tenant law affect Tampa Bay renters?” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — A new state law that went into effect this month will strip Tampa Bay area renters of certain local protections. The Florida Landlord Tenant Act preempts local regulations, setting a statewide standard instead. A document that the Florida Apartment Association sent to state legislators earlier this year identified more than 40 local protections that could be eliminated under this law, including several in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Hillsborough and Pinellas. “In our view, the passage of this legislation actually protects all renters versus a select group of renters in various jurisdictions that have passed their own measures,” said Amanda White, vice president of government relations and research for the Florida Apartment Association. She noted that the law now requires landlords and tenants to give a 30-day notice before terminating a month-to-month lease instead of the 15 days required before. Critics say the Florida Landlord Tenant Act is less robust than many of the local measures that were previously in place and could leave tenants vulnerable. For instance, ordinances in Tampa and St. Petersburg barred landlords from discriminating against applicants based on their source of income.

“Hillsborough officials say new Florida law will help fight fentanyl crisis” via Emma Uber of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County law enforcement leaders say they are seeing a surge in fentanyl overdoses and plan to wield a new Florida law to hand harsher sentences to fentanyl traffickers. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 174 people on charges of fentanyl possession and trafficking so far this year, Col. Robert Ura said during a news conference Tuesday in which officials addressed Tampa Bay’s growing fentanyl crisis. Ura said fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, making it “by far the most dangerous drug” Tampa Bay law enforcement is seeing today. Fentanyl is often laced with other drugs without the knowledge of the user, officials said. DeSantis signed House Bill 1359 on May 1, raising the minimum mandatory prison sentences for fentanyl trafficking. In 2022, trafficking 4 to 14 grams of fentanyl carried a three-year minimum sentence and trafficking 14 to 28 grams of fentanyl carried a 15-year minimum sentence. Now, trafficking the same amounts of fentanyl carry seven-year and 20-year minimum sentences, respectively.

“ZooTampa and HCA Healthcare victims of cyberattacks” via Ariel Plasencia of Fox 13 — ZooTampa and HCA Healthcare each confirmed recent cybersecurity incidents on their systems. It is not known if their cyberattacks are related. In a brief statement released Tuesday, ZooTampa officials said they discovered the cybersecurity incident “recently.” “Upon detecting the incident, the zoo took swift action and promptly engaged third-party forensic specialists to assist us with securing the network environment and investigate the extent of the unauthorized activity,” the statement reads. ZooTampa also said it does not store personal or financial information on visitors and members. Meanwhile, HCA Healthcare announced Monday it learned about its cybersecurity attack on July 5. “A list of certain information,” including patient names, emails, and appointment dates, “was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum,” the hospital system said.

“Moffitt Cancer Center outpost opens in Port Tampa Bay” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Amenity-rich Water Street can now count a major health care player among its ranks. Moffitt Cancer Center will operate an 850-square-foot resource center in Terminal 2 of Port Tampa Bay, close to where cruise ships sail in and out of the bay. Cruise passengers and maritime workers are some of the main targets. “Instead of coming off [the boat] burned and blistered, maybe they’ll stop by and get some sunscreen,” said Vernon Sondak, Moffitt’s director of cutaneous oncology. Sondak leads the organization’s melanoma initiatives. Visitors at the nearby Florida Aquarium and shoppers at Sparkman Wharf, a Water Street food hub, are other targets. The education center is a small component of Moffitt’s expansion beyond its flagship University of South Florida campus. A new hospital focused on treating solid tumors will open across the street from the outpatient clinic on McKinley Drive later this month.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Moms for Liberty objections lead Leon County Schools Superintendent to pull five books” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network-Florida — Following prodding from a local chapter of the conservative group Moms for Liberty, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that five books would be removed from high school libraries. “These are black-and-white, cut-and-dry, need-to-be removed,” Hanna said. Those books: “Doomed” by Chuck Palahniuk; “Dead End” by Jason Myer; “Lucky” by Alice Sebold; “Push” by Sapphire; and “Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews. Only one book had been sent through the school district’s formal book challenging process, “I am Billie Jean King,” where it remains, with a decision expected later this summer.

“Santa Rosa County Commissioners wrangling with Navarre Beach shark fishing controversy” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Local fishermen converged upon the Santa Rosa County Commission meeting chambers this week to resist any effort by the county to limit when and where along the Navarre Beach shoreline they could cast for shark. Outrage against establishing a shark fishing prohibition for areas designated for swimming between sunrise and sunset from March 1 to Nov. 15 had been chummed up, according to Commission Chair Colten Wright, by “misinformation from a number of different sources.” Nonetheless, after more than a dozen citizens lined up to speak against proposed regulations, Commissioners appear ready to back off from taking any steps to regulate any type of fishing on the beach.

“New book explores struggle between GRU, City Hall from eyes of former general manager” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — The book, titled “The City That Lost Control,” was written by Ed Bielarski and released on Amazon last week. It encapsulates more than a decade of major events that led to impacts on GRU and its customers. It is self-published through Lava Lamp Books, an LLC created by Bielarski and his wife in April and comes on the heels of DeSantis’ decision to strip away the Gainesville City Commission’s century-long control of the municipal utility. “The city has lost the governance of the utility all through events that we should’ve seen,” Bielarski said in a phone interview. “I don’t think anybody wanted this, but they’re the consequences of two decades of malfeasance. We were trying to save the world while we couldn’t manage our own checkbook.”

“Activists say proposed rules in Gulf to protect Rice’s Whales are ‘absolutely critical’” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News Herald — Christian Wagley says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a responsibility to protect Rice’s whales and help the species recover from its critically endangered status. As a coastal organizer for Healthy Gulf, a nonprofit organization that works to restore and protect the Gulf of Mexico, he is among those who want NOAA to approve a list of proposed rules to help protect the marine species. Officials with Port Panama City and the Florida Ports Council have said they fear the rules would cripple ports. It is sometimes necessary to travel faster than 10 knots to safely navigate rough open-water conditions, and about half the more than 2 million tons of cargo handled by Port Panama City in 2022 was processed overnight.

“Jaguars announce 13 training camp dates open to the public” via Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that 13 training camp practices will be open to the public (one exclusive to Season Ticket Members) before the start of the 2023 season. It will be the first training camp held in the team’s brand-new Miller Electric Center, which will open later this month before players reporting to camp. Players will report in three separate sequences, including injured veterans and rookies reporting on July 21, with all players reporting on July 25. The official start date, when players hit the grass, will be July 26. A total of 13 practices will be open to the public, including 12 hosted at the Miller Electric Center and one inside EverBank Stadium, which will take place on Aug 5.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Georgia man scammed $1.4M from Manatee by posing as local developer, Sheriff says” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — A man who allegedly scammed Manatee County out of $1.4 million by impersonating a developer was arrested on June 27, according to court documents. Timothy Ledford, 26, was arrested by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on charges of money laundering a total of $100,000 or more and scheming to defraud $50,000 or more. This comes after Manatee County officials and law enforcement began an investigation into an alleged scam that saw Ledford impersonate a representative with Neal Land and Neighborhoods asking to be paid for work on an extension to Fort Hamer Road in Parrish. But Neal never demanded payment from the county, the company’s president previously told the Bradenton Herald.

“State charges New College student with battery for allegedly spitting on trustee Christopher Rufo” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — State prosecutors in Sarasota County filed charges against a New College of Florida student who allegedly spat on Rufo, a conservative activist vocally critical of diversity policies and critical race theory who was appointed as one of the colleges new trustees appointed to help transform the public liberal arts program. Catherine “Libby” Harrity, was named in a charging document accusing them of first-degree battery against Rufo at a May 15 state bill signing by DeSantis on New College’s campus. DeSantis’ visit drew vocal protest from students, who have organized against his reshaping of the college since January.

“North Port Commissioners question results of Warm Mineral Springs survey” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Once upon a time, the North Port City Commission contemplated teaming up with a private company to restore three historic buildings at Warm Mineral Springs — the only structures of historic note in the 104-square-mile city. At a workshop, while discussing the damage done by Hurricane Ian last fall, at least two board members were willing to bulldoze the three structures believed to be designed by Sarasota School of Architecture member Jack West to speed along the proposed partnership for developing land around the springs. A third was willing to demolish those buildings if it meant keeping the entire 83-acre park site in public hands.

“As Sarasota’s malaria case count increases, we talked with researchers about what’s next” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County’s outbreak of locally acquired malaria is two cases away from matching the total reported in the last outbreak of the insect-borne disease in the U.S. In 2003, eight cases of malaria were confirmed in Palm Beach County, with seven of those coming in the months of July and August. Sarasota County’s total was at six as of Monday afternoon. Malaria researchers who spoke with the Herald-Tribune said they don’t know what’s next for Sarasota’s outbreak, but some said they doubted it will become a large-scale outbreak. The latest two cases were reported during the week of June 25-July 1.

— TOP OPINION —

“How DeSantis’ own lawyers accidentally exposed his anti-woke deceit” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — In recent weeks, plaintiffs who are suing to invalidate DeSantis’s “Stop Woke Act” have been confronting its defenders with a seemingly loaded question: Would the law, which restricts school discussion of race, prohibit a public university professor from endorsing affirmative action in a classroom setting?

Surprisingly, lawyers defending the DeSantis administration just answered this question with a qualified “yes.”

This exposes a core truth about his anti-woke directives: They really do constitute efforts at state censorship, not just of concepts he likes to call “woke indoctrination” but also of viewpoints that are contested yet remain squarely within mainstream academic discourse.

— OPINIONS —

“Just weird. DeSantis promotes topless, oiled-up men in anti-LGBTQ, anti-Trump ad” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — It’s hard to recall a campaign ad that prompted more headshaking than the one DeSantis’ campaign tweeted out recently. On one hand, the ad reveled in demonizing LGBTQ people, proudly declaring that Florida’s Governor has an “extreme” agenda against that same population. On the other, it featured images of topless, oiled-up, muscular men set to pumping, throbbing music. It was like a case study for a psychologist’s convention with a bizarre mix of both homophobia and homoeroticism.

“A Florida university halts its presidential search. In DeSantisland, what could go wrong?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — There was a bit of a jaw drop when the search for the next president of Florida Atlantic University yielded three finalists with impressive credentials from prestigious institutions. But one name was missing from the final list: State Rep. Randy Fine, who has no higher education administration experience. State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote that “at least one candidate” said he was asked to answer a questionnaire asking if he was “queer,” a “male” or “transgender male,” as well as his “preferred pronouns.” Rodrigues said those questions might be illegal. FAU was not aware of the questionnaire used by the search firm. Is the state contending that a monthslong process be thrown out over a voluntary questionnaire? Or, as anyone with eyes and ears is wondering, is this a ploy to get a DeSantis crony the coveted spot?

“Florida Supreme Court made right call on Andrew Warren case” via Adam Richardson for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The issues before the Florida Supreme Court were narrower than whether the Governor was right or wrong. Warren filed a petition for writ of quo warranto, a means to challenge a person’s right to hold a certain office. Over time, quo warranto has also become a way to challenge an officer’s allegedly improper exercise of power. Quo warranto is called an “extraordinary writ,” meaning It should rarely be issued. Warren asked the court to find that the suspension was an improper exercise of the Governor’s suspension power. A canny Governor can write a suspension order that takes advantage of this narrow review. We can see just how difficult it should be for Warren to succeed. He asked for an extraordinary, discretionary writ in a context affording great deference to the Governor. It should not be surprising Warren was unsuccessful.

— ALOE —

“The new Mission: Impossible marks the triumphant return of cinema’s greatest special effect” via Dana Stevens of Slate — A year after saving the summer box office with the smash hit Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is back for another round of speedy motorcycle riding, choppy-handed running, and look-Ma-no-CGI stunt work in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh and supposedly penultimate entry in the now 27-year-old action franchise. In the able hands of Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed the past three “M: I” movies in addition to writing or cowriting the past four, Dead Reckoning displays the serene if at times demented confidence of a series that’s found its voice. Even at 163 minutes, it somehow moves with the no-nonsense briskness of a good airport thriller.

“‘Ahsoka’ trailer further expands the ‘Star Wars’ universe” via Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter — The two-minute clip showcases Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi while also expanding the focus from an earlier teaser to include both more battle scenes and a longer look at Dawson’s co-stars, who include Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Jedi-turned-mercenary Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. The trailer also features a host of battle scenes, both in space and lightsaber-to-lightsaber, and offers a fuller look at Stevenson’s villainous character. Ahsoka marks one of the final roles for Stevenson, who died in May.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

“‘Top Chef’ names Kristen Kish as new host” via Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter — Kish, who won the 10th season of Bravo’s culinary competition and has served as a guest judge several times since, will take over for Padma Lakshmi in season 21. Top Chef will set up its kitchen in Wisconsin for the coming season, focusing on Milwaukee and Madison. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will once again sit at the judges’ table. Sources say the search for a new host focused on past Top Chef competitors who have other on-camera experience. Kish quickly became a front-runner for the job. “Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then as a guest judge. Now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said. “It feels like coming home.”

