Last Call for 7.11.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Lawmakers advanced a lot of controversial policies in the 2023 Legislative Session, but universal school choice wasn’t one of them.

According to new polling from RealClear Opinion Research, the vast majority (71%) of U.S. voters support states providing vouchers to families of K-12 students so they may attend the school of their choice.

Meanwhile, just one in eight voters say they are against school choice while 16% told the pollster they had no opinion.

Support carried across all age groups and party lines, with two-thirds of Democrats, 69% of NPAs and 80% of Republicans agreeing that they support “the concept of school choice.” By race, school choice is backed by 70% of Asian voters, 71% of White and Hispanic voters and 73% of Black voters.

The new polling also represents a bump in support from 2020, when 64% of voters said they supported voucher programs. Independents saw the largest bump (+9%), but Republicans (+5%) and Democrats (+7%) continue warming to the policy.

“School choice support is here to stay, and politicians who ignore this reality do so at their own peril. Parents are the new interest group in town, and legislators would be wise to keep responding to their needs,” said American Federation for Children CEO Tommy Schultz.

“The days of the old one-size-fits-all model are numbered, welcome news for the countless students who need something different to learn and thrive. AFC is thrilled to continue standing behind parents as they gain more options for their children’s education.”

The RealClear Opinion Research poll was conducted June 27-30 and received responses from 1,000 registered voters nationwide.

—“With Ron DeSantis running, foreign governments eye people in his orbit” via Hailey Fuchs of POLITICO

—”‘All-time low’: DeSantis down by 39 points in GOP nomination chase” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Poll: DeSantis, Mike Pence statistically tied with independents planning to vote in GOP Primaries” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis LGBTQ-bashing ad featuring oiled-up men baffled America, but maybe not Floridians” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel

—”DeSantis’ striking, risky strategy: Not trying to trick small donors” via Nicholas Nehamas, Rebecca Davis O’Brien and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times

—“Donald Trump confirms another liberal conspiracy theory” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic

—“Sexual harassment complaint against Fabián Basabe filed in House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Federal ruling could allow sports betting in Florida by fall, in time for college and pro football” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—“Farmers Insurance is leaving Florida in latest blow to homeowners” via Alex Harris and Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times

—“Disney World hasn’t felt this empty in years” via Jacob Passy of The Wall Street Journal

—”We all just fell for Amazon’s made-up holiday yet again” via Emily Stewart of Vox

—”The new Mission: Impossible marks the triumphant return of cinema’s greatest special effect” via Dana Stevens of Slate

“He just walked into the Capitol building and right off the bat started sexually harassing the guys.”

— Cindy Myers, an attorney representing the victim of alleged sexual harassment by Rep. Fabián Basabe.

