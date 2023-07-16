Crab trap restrictions on much of South Florida’s Gulf Coast to end early

A temporary restriction against blue crab traps on much of Florida’s Gulf Coast will lift on Monday.

Traps had been banned from local waters as part of routine state closures to allow for the retrieval of lost and abandoned traps. The devices can continue to trap crabs, creating a threat to the crab population and sensitive ecology and habitat, as well as to local boaters.

A 10-day closure had been announced from July 10 through July 19, and spanned from Pasco County to Key West, as well as on the Atlantic coast counties of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Restrictions applied in all state waters extending three nautical miles from the shoreline.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission can end the temporary trap bans early if it takes less time than expected to clear a region up of derelict traps.

The state already had waived the ban for Collier, Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties by executive order. As of Monday, July 17, the ban will also end in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

A previous trap ban was imposed in January in the Florida Panhandle from Escambia County east through Franklin County.

The state plans to impose one more trap restriction period beginning Thursday, July 20. That is expected to last 10 days, through July 29. The ban applies from Wakulla County in the Big Bend south through Hernando County. This will include all waters and shores for the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay.

Florida’s west coast is scheduled to see the trap closure and removal periods on odd-numbered years. Most of Florida’s east coast will see similar restrictions imposed on odd-numbered years, with the next ones taking place in 2024.

Florida officials in March this year also imposed new restrictions on crab traps to avoid the accidental capture of diamondback terrapins.